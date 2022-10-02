Dr. Peter Daszak and Dr. Tony Fauci, the infamous COVID collaborators On March 28, 2016, Dr. Peter Daszak described exactly how scientists could create a virus in a China lab that would lead to a global coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Daszak: We found other coronaviruses in bats a whole host of them. Some of them looked very similar to SARS so we sequenced the spike protein, the protein that attaches to cells. Then we, well I didn’t do this work my colleagues in China did the work, you create pseuda-particles. You create a spike proteins from those viruses simply bind to human cells. each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic to people. Periodic reminder that on March 28, 2016, Daszak described exactly what led to the pandemic. This could not be clearer and yet we’re still turning in circles because corrupt scientists and their media flunkies are still relentlessly pushing the natural origins hoax. pic.twitter.com/YR9686tjDq — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 25, 2021 TRENDING: A Giant “Screw You” to Taxpayers: Dr. Peter Daszak Is Awarded New Government NIH Grant to Study Bat Coronavirus in Asia Today there is documentation and email evidence […]

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

