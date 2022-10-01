A deceased man whose family requested an autopsy when he died three weeks after getting the mRNA jab is now the subject of the first peer-reviewed report published in a prominent medical journal that demonstrates encephalitis as the cause of death. They concluded it was the jabs because they found spike proteins in his brain.

According to the report:

The current report presents the case of a 76-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease (PD) who died three weeks after receiving his third COVID-19 vaccination. The patient was first vaccinated in May 2021 with the ChAdOx1 nCov-19 vector vaccine, followed by two doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine in July and December 2021. The family of the deceased requested an autopsy due to ambiguous clinical signs before death. PD was confirmed by post-mortem examinations. Furthermore, signs of aspiration pneumonia and systemic arteriosclerosis were evident. However, histopathological analyses of the brain uncovered previously unsuspected findings, including acute vasculitis (predominantly lymphocytic) as well as multifocal necrotizing encephalitis of unknown etiology with pronounced inflammation including glial and lymphocytic reaction. In the heart, signs of chronic cardiomyopathy as well as mild acute lympho-histiocytic myocarditis and vasculitis were present. Although there was no history of COVID-19 for this patient, immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins) was performed. Surprisingly, only spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart, particularly in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels. Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.

There was a time not too long ago when Twitter and other Big Tech fascists would ban accounts for even insinuating the Covid-19 “vaccines” might be anything but totally safe and absolutely effective. Whether based on the sheer volume of posts revealing studies that show otherwise or based on a paradigm shift within the information industry, we’re seeing more posts make it through.

Even members of Congress are getting in on the action. As Congressman Thomas Massie posted on Twitter:

mRNA spike protein found in the brain of a man who died just three weeks after his third jab. “Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection.”

Will this stop government, corporate media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry from pushing Big Pharma’s money-printing con? Of course not. This will get swept under the rug.

