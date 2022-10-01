By Chris Wright, 9/30/22

Major media outlets are all aflutter blaming climate change for Hurricane Ian. But the real hurricane is bought-and-paid-for so-called ‘climate journalism’ producing a vortex of fake climate change stories.

CNN commentator Don Lemon kept pestering NOAA’s hurricane director about the effect of climate change on Ian. “These storms are intensifying,” Lemon claimed. The exasperated director finally said , “I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event…. climate change may be making storms worse. But to link it to any one event, I would caution against that.”

If you tuned into NPR last night, you would have heard the claim hurricanes are intensifying because of – “wait for it,” the announcer said – climate change, the Gulf of Mexico has gotten warmer. Sounds plausible, but there’s just one problem: there’s no correlation. A Ph.D. meteorologist “ examined all of the major hurricane … strikes in Texas since 1870 and plotted them as red dots on the time series of sea surface temperature variations over the western Gulf of Mexico. As can be seen, major hurricanes don’t really care whether the Gulf is above average or below average in temperature.” Hey, but it sounds good, right?

What […]