By Chris Wright, 9/30/22
Major media outlets are all aflutter blaming climate change for Hurricane Ian. But the real hurricane is bought-and-paid-for so-called ‘climate journalism’ producing a vortex of fake climate change stories.
CNN commentator Don Lemon kept pestering NOAA’s hurricane director about the effect of climate change on Ian. “These storms are intensifying,” Lemon claimed. The exasperated director finally said , “I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event…. climate change may be making storms worse. But to link it to any one event, I would caution against that.”
If you tuned into NPR last night, you would have heard the claim hurricanes are intensifying because of – “wait for it,” the announcer said – climate change, the Gulf of Mexico has gotten warmer. Sounds plausible, but there’s just one problem: there’s no correlation. A Ph.D. meteorologist “ examined all of the major hurricane … strikes in Texas since 1870 and plotted them as red dots on the time series of sea surface temperature variations over the western Gulf of Mexico. As can be seen, major hurricanes don’t really care whether the Gulf is above average or below average in temperature.” Hey, but it sounds good, right?
What […]
Read the whole story at libertysentinel.org
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.