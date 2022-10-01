Jerry Nadler comes clean in a new book about the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The book, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump,” written by Politico Playbook co-author Rachael Bade and Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian comes out Oct. 18.
The book details a behind-the-scenes feud between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, CA Rep Aam Schiff, and New York Rep Jerry Nadler. It seems Pelosi didn’t trust Nadler to handle such a high-profile event, to her credit he has a habit of falling asleep on the job.
Instead, Pelosi wanted the original showboat, Adam Schiff, even though Nadler was chairman of the Judiciary Committee, to handle it. Nadler was pissed and according to the book told Schiff his process was unconstitutional.
The authors claim Nadler was worried that because his Judiciary Committee would not be able to cross-examine witnesses as the committee had done in the past it would open the Dems up to attack.
Nadler told Schiff about the process: “It’s unfair, and it’s unprecedented, and it’s unconstitutional.”
Pelosi backed up Schiff. The authors write:“She didn’t want the Judiciary panel to interview witnesses at all. Slay the latest News for free! “Pelosi simply didn’t trust the panel […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
