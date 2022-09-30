Today’s Situation Update podcast covers the weaponization of weather systems to target human infrastructure. It is over two hours in length and features interviews with Dane Wigington (see below) as well as a first responder on the ground in Central Florida.

As these interviews reveal, exotic weapon systems are being used to achieve global biosphere destruction which encompasses agricultural collapse, fertilizer disruptions and supply chain breakdowns that are designed to achieve mass global famine.

If these attacks on our world are not stopped, they could end in an Extinction Level Event (ELE), warns Wigington (see below).

Each interview is posted here separately, followed by the full Situation Update podcast which includes other analysis.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

First interview: Weather weaponization

Dane Wigington from GeoengineeringWatch.org describes the weaponization of Hurricane Ian

Modern tech can control the direction and intensity of storms and droughts

Florida’s phosphate fertilizer industry was in direct path of the hurricane

Global attacks against the biosphere target crops, fertilizer and food production

The destruction of the biosphere is aiming to be an Extinction Level Event (ELE)

Globalists are unleashing ecological destruction that will take CENTURIES to heal

Brighteon.com/4caaaab6-2b28-4cbc-ac64-929ee4b94d9e

Second interview: Hurricane responders and satellite comms

Total devastation of some areas will take YEARS to recover

Fragile supply chain means parts and supplies won’t be easily sourced for rebuilding

First responder describes INJURIES and BODY BAGS being stockpiled

Cell towers are down, power grid is down, but SATELLITE comms are functioning

Tina from the Satellite Phone Store is handing out Bivy sticks and sat phones to responders

Satellite phone owners in Florida are able to allow neighbors to call their families

Police, firefighters, paramedics are using sat phones and Bivy sticks to coordinate rescue

Florida’s people are resilient, and Gov. DeSantis is offering outstanding leadership

Brighteon.com/784071dd-9905-4d4d-bb5b-ee64a003d1c3

Get the full analysis (2+ hours)

Full Situation Update podcast (which also includes the above two interviews):

Featuring Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch who says Hurricane Ian was weaponized

The storm took offline 50% of North America’s phosphate fertilizer production

Supply chain disruptions mean REBUILDING Florida will take years

Black mold is about to start growing in all the water-saturated buildings and homes

Second interview with hurricane first responder who says US Coast Guard has massive stockpile of BODY BAGS

Actress takes vaccine, sees half her face PARALYZED, and says she would take it again

San Francisco hands out free monkeypox vaccines to black people (no whites), trans and prostitutes

US Congress military aid to Ukraine hits $65 billion, but no money for US border wall

Brighteon: Brighteon.com/a3254ef8-9b9e-4aa1-a760-d911f232918f

Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/LMmPmQLGG2BN/

Rumble: rumble.com/v1m5l5a-situation-update-93022-weather-weapons-targeting-human-infrastructure….html

See more news coverage of global famine at Famine.news

Discover more interviews and podcasts each day at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HRreport

Follow me on:

Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger (my breaking news gets posted here first)

Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger (breaking news is posted here second)

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger

Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger

Parler: Parler.com/user/HealthRanger

Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/

Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts

Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.

Download my current audio books — including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind — at:

https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/

Download my new audio book, “Resilient Prepping” at ResilientPrepping.com – it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.

NATURAL NEWS

About the Author

Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Brighteon.com:

Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

Brighteon.com/channel/hrreport Diaspora: (uncensored social network)

Share.NaturalNews.com

Share.NaturalNews.com GAB:

GAB.com/healthranger

GAB.com/healthranger Podcasts:

HealthRangerReport.com

HealthRangerReport.com Online store:

HealthRangerStore.com

HealthRangerStore.com #1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:

FoodForensics.com

FoodForensics.com iTunes:

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791 SoundCloud:

Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Soundcloud.com/healthranger Health Ranger’s science lab

CWClabs.com

CWClabs.com Health Ranger bio

HealthRanger.com

TruthWiki.org

HealthRanger.com TruthWiki.org Search engine:

Webseed.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered. For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker