On Friday, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for “comprehensive immigration reform”.

Her call for immigration reform sounded like something we had hears in the 1980s.

“Right now, the best thing that we can do for our economy is comprehensive immigration reform,” Pelosi said. Proposals like this normally include some sort amnesty attached to them.

Pelosi then said, “We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.’”

Illegal Immigrants aren’t eligible to work in the United States with out a work permit. More and more Democrats are calling for them to be put to work, citing a shortage of workers across the nation.

If amnesty is offered there are estimates of over 20 million illegal immigrants in our country, which many believe would solidify votes for Democrats.Many immigrants who came legally to this country are insulted by proposals like these as they came legally and many times waited quite a long time and paid a lot of money to attain citizenship.We will see if anything comes from the Speaker’s call for […]