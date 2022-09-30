( Natural News ) Unemployment in the U.S. will rise to 5.6 percent by the end of 2023, warned Bank of America (BofA). Its prediction followed Federal Reserve officials who expressed belief that the central bank’s interest rate target will approach five percent next year.
A research note from BofA’s U.S. economics team headed by chief economist Michael Gapen stated that higher interest rates will make “a harder landing” more possible. The bank had been predicting a five percent unemployment rate for 2023, so the revised prediction amounted to a 12 percent increase.
Unemployment was at 3.7 percent in August 2022, an increase of 0.2 points from July of the same year. Prior to that month, however, the unemployment rate had consistently been at 3.6 percent for four straight months beginning March until June. (Related: Initial unemployment claims remain high as recession fears affect labor market .)
“The Fed’s actions suggest to us that it is committed to reducing inflation and it appears willing to accept some deterioration in labor market conditions,” the BofA economists stated.
The bank predicts the GDP to drop to one percent in the four quarters of 2023. The bank also believes the Fed will elevate its target […]
Read the whole story at www.naturalnews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.