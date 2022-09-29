It is definitely not normal for so many mainly young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. Many of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.
Important Notes: The number of dead are included in the total number. There are also dozens of reports that are not included in the total number shown in the headline because they are not or may not be vaccine-related.
The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”
In response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021/2022 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening and ramping up after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Many of those die – more than 50%.
We also note that many posts in Facebook, Instagram, twitter, forums and news stories are being removed. So now we are receiving some messages saying there is no proof of the event or of vaccination status. That is partly because this information is being hidden.
More people are writing to tell us that in many cases, we didn’t mention a person’s vaccination status. There is a good reason for that. None of the clubs want to reveal this information. None of their sponsors want to reveal it. The players have been told not to reveal it. Most of their relatives will not mention it. None of the media are asking this question. So what should we do? Stop this now? No, we will collect as much information as we can, while it is still available, because eventually, more information will come out, and we will be here to put it together. Will it mean anything? We don’t know. What we do know is thatsep there is a concerted world-wide effort to make this information go away, so that fact alone tells us it must be collected, investigated and saved so other researchers can look at it to see if there are any useful patterns.
We really appreciate the athletes named in this list (or their families) who have confirmed what happened to them so the truth can be known. They care about their fellow athletes, even if the clubs, their sponsors, media, politicians and so-called health professionals do not.
Contained in the list are many professional athletes and high level amateur athletes. It would not be sensible to try to report the death of every person on the planet, so we have selected a category of person who should be fit enough to lead a long and healthy life. This means that provided a person is reasonably fit, healthy and does some athletic activity, rather than an unfit “couch potato,” then they can be included in this list. Needless to say, these are only the persons reported to us by readers or that we discovered during research.
There are many countries or states with large populations, that have almost no reports in our list. That probably means events are not being reported to us. The true death and injury numbers are likely to be very much higher than we list here.
Prior Year Data
The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball. (NIH Document)
A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
2005 to 2006 averaged sixty-six (66) deaths per year, with 82% of those occurring during competition or training.
Thanks to investigator readers for discovering these reports, and this story in Spanish: Momento Deportivo.
In 2021 and 2022 so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the “not vax related” list. “Enlarged heart” was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).
The above shows that in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year, but there have been 89 reported in January 2022, so far.
Growing Report
This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don’t already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person’s name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID vaccine(s), date of event or death, link to any news story.
Special thanks to readers who have provided corrections, found errors that we missed, or provided new information we didn’t know about. It is now a real team effort and we appreciate it.
** Currently working through 2 new reports. 17th September 2022.
For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each name in this list.
September 2022 – (Note reverse month sort) (Day/Month/Year)
- 18/09/222 Italy
Francesco Casagrande (53), former professional mountain-biker finished third in a race, but was immediately taken to hospital with heart problems. News Story
- 17/09/2022 Argentina Dead
Eduardo Benedetti (55), Gym and judo teacher and a surgeon at the National University of Buenos Aires. He was vising a gym and “doing physical activity” when he collapsed. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. News Story News Story2
- 17/09/2022 Spain Dead
Juan Miguel (61), Cuatro Santos Running Club runner in Cartagena, Spain was in a 5km race. After 3km he collapsed and could not be revived. News Story News Story2
- 13/09/2022 Indiana, USA Dead
Treven Ball (10), Spring Valley Schools American Football player keen on many sporting activities. He was delighted to have played a game under lights for the first time, but just a few days after that he died from “a sudden illness.” News Story News Story2
- 12/09/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Tyler Erickson (17), student and golfer went to the golf course to practice but suffered a cardiac arrest. His parents found him slumped on the floorboard of a golf cart at the sixth hole, just two days before his 18th birthday. Autopsy requested. News Story News Story2
- 11/09/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Elias Theodorou (34), Mixed Martial Arts fighter died from liver cancer. News Story News Story2
- 11/09/2022 England Dead
Jamie Harper (34), Footballer, pub chef, rugby fan, sometime footballer and father to be. While playing in a yearly charity football match, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. “He was quite fit and healthy” … he “never complained of any health issue … other than sore feet from working on them all day” his girlfriend said. Autopsy requested. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 10/09/2022 Florida, USA
Gabe Higginbottom (17), Bartlett High School cross country runner suffered a cardiac arrest during a race. Hospital doctors performed angioplasty to insert a balloon to open the artery. Later, in a 3-hour surgery, they inserted two stents and found two blood clots. News Story News Story2
- 09/09/2022 Maryland, USA
Greyson Lyons (Age), Winters Mill High School American Football player collapsed with heart issues during a game and was resuscitated. He was medevaced to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. A defibrillator was placed in his heart, which means the end of his football career. News Story
- 09/09/2022 South Africa Dead
Willie Los’e (55), former NZ Rugby Union player and later commentator who represented New Zealand under-21 and later captained Tonga at the 1995 Rugby World Cup died in South Africa where he was visiting to commentate the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. News Story
- 08/09/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Ali Muhamad (17), Rahway High School American Football player died in his sleep. News Story
- 07/09/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (46), Futsal player from Puy-Sainte-Réparade in the south of France played futsal every Wednesday with friends and collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in the middle of the game. Resuscitation attempts failed, and he died. News Story
- 06/09/2022 Mayotte (France) Dead
Unnamed (19), Runner from Dembéni in Mayotte (a French island off the coast of Mozambique) had just left home for a run then suddenly collapsed during his first strides, suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on the side of the national road between Hamouro and Hajangua. He died. News Story
- 06/09/2022 France
Virimi Vakatawa (30), Racing 92 Rugby Union player who also played for the French national team suffered “a heart condition,” forcing him to retire from rugby. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 05/09/2022 Spain Dead
Carlos Torrell (54), professional dressage horse rider, trainer and clinician collapsed unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 04/09/2022 Arkansas, USA Dead
Clark Yarbrough (21), Ouachita Baptist University American Footballer and business administration (sport management) student. He previously played football at high school in Arkansas. He died suddenly three days after his last match. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/09/2022 Columbia Dead
Jorge Andrei Valencia (34), Runner collapsed on the road due to a cardiac arrest during the Medellin Marathon in Columbia, S. America. He was taken to hospital where he died. “Despite efforts to revive him, nothing could be done.” News Story
- 03/09/2022 Ohio, USA
Kaden Clymer (Age), high school American Football player in Ohio, USA. His playing career seems to have come to an abrupt end since he was found to have a 6 feet long blood clot in his legs. News Story News Story2
- 03/09/2022 Italy Dead
Mauro Brizzi (62), Asd Aris San Polo Football coach died unexpectedly, the “victim of a sudden illness.” News Story
- 03/09/2022 Italy Dead
Gary McMahon (56), Rugby League player with Leigh Miners Rangers in England. He was on tour in Italy with the England Community Lions Under-19s team when he died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 03/09/2022 Columbia Dead
Rodrigo de Jesús Villegas (Age), Seisa-Roberto Labrada Footballer in the Platinum Veterans Soccer League for 65 years and older suddenly began to feel bad. He was taken to hospital, but he died due to a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 02/09/2022 Kashmir, India Dead
Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan (22), youth Cricket player from Pulwama district of Kashmir collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died while playing cricket in Anantnag district of Kashmir. He was rushed to hospital but declared DoA. News Story News Story2
- 02/09/2022 Spain
Cristhian Stuani (35), Uruguayan footballer who plays in Spain for Girona suffered from benign cardiac arrhythmia and is “resting for a month.” News Story News Story2
- 01/09/2022 Scotland Dead
Mike Wilson (46), Triathlete and super-fit doctor suffered a cardiac arrest and died while swimming in a loch in Scotland, while training for a triathlon. News Story
August 2022
- 31/08/2022 Texas, USA
Zaidyn Ward (14), high school American football running back collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a game after scoring a touchdown. Lacey Steel, a Monterey trainer resuscitated him. His heart actually stopped twice then he had a seizure and was rushed to the Fort Worth hospital. He is scheduled for open heart surgery. News Story News Story2
- 30/08/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Eli Palfreyman (20), Ayr Centennials Junior Ice Hockey captain collapsed and died during a pre-season tournament match. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 30/08/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Kooper McCabe (17), high school student American Footballer and wrestler died unexpectedly. News Story News Story2
- 28/08/2022 England Dead
Ray McGloin (64), Tri-Rivington triathlete died suddenly. He has competed in 7 Ironman events, 20 half Ironman events, as well as ultra-distance swimming, running and cycling events, and started his own triathlon club to coach others. News Story News Story2
- 28/08/2022 Germany Dead
Rolf Felber (67), Triathlete collapsed shortly after the start of the swim (1st leg of the event), in an Ironman triathlon in Germany. He was quickly resusciated and taken to hospital, but he died on the way. News Story News Story2
- 27/08/2022 New Hampshire, USA Dead
Unnamed (46), Hiker from Quebec, Canada, hiking on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire, USA, collapsed as he reached the summit and died despite assistance from medical personnel on the spot. News Story News Story2
- 25/08/2022 South Africa Dead
Phakamile Ntshiza (47), Adventist Athletic Club Runner collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died around the half-way mark in the Comrades Marathon in South Africa. Mzameleni Mthembu also died and 72 other runners were holpitalized. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 25/08/2022 South Africa Dead
Mzameleni Mthembu (43), experienced ultra-marathon runner collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died 12km from the end of the 90km Comrades Marathon in South Africa. Phakamile Ntshiza also died and 72 other runners were holpitalized. News Story News Story2
- 25/08/2022 Peru Dead
Bernardino Soncco Hancco (40), Kenamari Football collapsed on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest and died in the “Copa Nuñoa” football tournament. News Story
- 25/08/2022 California, USA Dead
Carter Stone (15), American Footballer high school student went into hospital for a routine shoulder operation, but he died unexpectedly. Doctors revealed that Carter “had a tumour on his heart likely formed by undiagnosed T-cell leukaemia and the family was not aware of it.” News Story News Story2
- 25/08/2022 Massachusetts, USA Dead
Kieron Smith (51), Wrestling coach at a high school in Massachusetts for over 20 years died suddenly. News Story
- 23/08/2022 Scotland Dead
Rab Wardell (37), cyclist who won the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships. Just a few days later, he died in his sleep of a “cardiac arrest.” News Story News Story2
- 23/08/2022 North Carolina, USA
Grigor Dimitrov (31), Tennis player had been comfortably winning a match in the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament but suddenly retired after he “experienced dizziness and shortness of breath.” News Story News Story2
- 23/08/2022 Spain Dead
Dani Gómez (18), Peñas Huesca Basketball Club Baasketball player died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story News Story2
- 22/08/2022 Portugal Dead
Mário Cunha (31), former C.D. Cerveira Footballer retired in 2020, died of “unknown causes.” News Story
- 22/08/2022 England Dead
Ben Benn (30), Halifax RUFC Rugby Union (and other clubs) player died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 21/08/2022 Argentina
Manuela Bugueno (30), female amateur Runner and Chilean doctor collapsed with a cardiac arrest close to the finish line of the Buenos Aires half-marathon in Argentina. She received immediate attention and was resuscitated, then transferred to hospital. News Story News Story2
- 20/08/2022 Switzerland Dead
Unnamed (36), Cyclist collapsed and died whilst competing in the Grand Raid mountain bike race in Valais, Switzerland. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story News Story2
- 20/08/2022 Norway Dead
Audun Heimdal (25), World elite Orienteerer and ski orienteerer died with cancer. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 California, USA Dead
Unnamed (19), Hiker was hiking in California with a large group, including his father. He went for a swim on his own in a lake and was found dead. When a helicopter arrived, the young man had already died. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 Italy Dead
Filippo Dalla Venezia (18), Mogliano Rugby Rugby Union U19 player was found lifeless at home. News Story
- 19/08/2022 Germany
Malaika Mihambo (28), was Olympic long jump champion in Tokyo 2020. In August 2022, she competed in European Championships in Germany where she won silver, but now suffers from circulatory problems and shortness of breath. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 Virginia, USA Dead
Riddick Parker (49), former Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens American Football player died unexpectedly while riding his bicycle. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 England Dead
Stewart Bondi (69), very keen runner from Devon, England and a founder of a tough marathon on the South West Coast Path. His nickname was “Rambo.” His body was found by the cliffs on the coast after an apparent fall. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 Brazil Dead
Pietra Medeiros (20), Taboao Magnus SP Futsal player died in hospital due to complications from autoimmune hepatitis. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2022 Georgia, USA
Yordan Alvarez (25), Houston Astros Baseballer was playing in Georgia against the Atlanta Braves when he was short of breath. He was taken to hospital for treatment. News Story News Story2
- 19/08/2021 Indiana, USA Dead
Devyn Williams (18), Volleyball playing student at Indiana University died unexpectedly. The cause of death “was found to be related to an asthma attack.” Devyn was vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in April 2021. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 18/08/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Luke Knox (22), Florida International University American Football player died suddenly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 17/08/2022 Germany Dead
Unnamed (Age), Footballer collapsed and died after taking part in a friendly football match. News Story News Story2
- 17/08/2022 Missouri, USA
Davis Dwight (17), Baseballer and high school student collapsed during baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Coaches revived him with CPR. News Story News Story2
- 17/08/2022 Peru Dead
Michele Gironella (25), Italian Footballer was on holiday in Peru where he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while playing in a local football match. He never recovered. News Story News Story2
- 16/08/2022 Belgium Dead
Kevin Revillod (26), Standario FC Onoz Footballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest and died during training despite resuscitation attempts. News Story News Story2
- 16/08/2022 Austria
Katrin Beierl (29), very successful bobsleigh pilot who won the overall two-man bobsleigh World Cup rankings in 2020/21 season, the first Austrian ever, suffered a stroke while on holiday and spent time in hospital in Vienna, Austria. News Story News Story2
- 16/08/2022 Germany
Tim Nowak (27), decathlete abandoned the 2022 European Championships in Germany due to serious circulatory problems. He was unable to compete in the fifth discipline over 400 meters. “Unfortunately, my competition ends in the hospital. After the high jump I collapsed for unknown reasons. I would have given anything to finish this competition.” News Story
- 15/08/2022 Romania Dead
Alessia Maria Raiciu (18), Agronomia Bucharest Basketball and national team player died suddenly on her 18th birthday. News Story
- 15/08/2022 Michigan, USA Dead
Tyler Edwards (27), high school basketball coach died unexpectedly of a suspected cardiac arrest. News Story
- 14/08/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Molly White (Age), St James’ Swifts Footballer died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 14/08/2022 Italy Dead
Giovanni Malvestio (48), Cyclist suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling, was seen staggering to the ground. Bystanders provided first aid, but he died before an ambulance arrived. News Story
- 13/08/2022 England
Pablo Martinez (21), Chippenham Town FC Footballer collapsed on the pitch in a match against Chelmsford. His condition was later said to have stabilised. Match abandoned. News Story News Story2
- 11/08/2022 French Guiana Dead
Djouby Laura (20), USC de Roura Footballer had a cardiac arrest after a training session and could not be revived. News Story
- 11/08/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Dominic Oscar (19), St Michael’s ABC Boxer died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Avery Gilbert (18), Trinity International University American Football freshman at Trinity International University had only been on campus for 3 days, when was found collapsed and died later in hospital. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2022 Brazil Dead
Maurice Miranda (40), former São Paulo Football player suffered a cardiac arrest at home. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2022 Maharashtra, India Dead
Sameer Jivangikar (Age), Runner and real estate agent but also a keen runner collapsed and died due to a sudden cardiac arrest while driving home after a training session. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2022 Argentina Dead
Aleli (9), Pioneras FIF Football goalkeeper for a children’s football team in Argentina. She died suddenly. News Story
- 10/08/2022 North Carolina, USA
Sam Hartman (22), Wake Forest University Athletics American Footballwe will miss an ‘extended period of time’ due to a “mystery condition.” News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2022 Germany Dead
Unnamed (28), Water Skier died while water skiing. “Police believe the cause of death was medical.” News Story
- 09/08/2022 South Africa
Rick Hendriks (12), Rugby Union player suffered a cardiac arrest on 9th August 2022, on a rugby field in Pretoria, South Africa. He was airlifted to hospital. Four days later, it was reported that he regained consciousness. News Story
- 09/08/2022 Telangana, India Dead
Thushar Aamra Bedwa (32), Cricket player and software employee in Hitec City, Telangana, India was playing cricket with friends in the evening when he complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was taken to hospital but he died. Doctors suspect a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 09/08/2022 Virginia, USA Dead
Caitlyn Gable (20), Bluefield University Rams Softball player died in her sleep. News Story
- 09/08/2022 Belgium Dead
Claude Gomez (53), former R. E. Virton Footballer in the 1980’s and 1990’s suffered a cardiac arrest on a bike ride with friends, and died. News Story News Story2
- 09/08/2022 Belgium
Tim Wellens (31), Lotto Soudal professional cyclist has ended racing activities due to heart problems. “I felt disturbing palpitations. Not only in the race, but also in training and at rest. My cardiologist found this far from reassuring.” News Story
- 08/08/2022 Belgium Dead
Jurgen Groothaerd (44), KVV Zelzate Football youth coach suffered a cerebral thrombosis and died while cycling to work. News Story
- 07/08/2022 Malaysia Dead
Marc Marie (52), Hiker was on holiday in Malaysia and hiking with friends in the mountains, when he suddenly collapsed. A rescue team sent to the scene immediately performed CPR but he died. News Story
- 07/08/2022 California, USA Dead
Braden Fahey (12), middle school American Footballer lost consciousness after football practice at Clayton Valley Charter High School in California. Recorded as a “severe medical emergency.” He was rushed to hospital on Friday evening and died on Sunday. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4
- 07/08/2022 California, USA Dead
Brian Reynolds (50), Swimmer, golfer, and former American football youth team coach trained for months to be ready for a 1½ mile swimming event off the California coast. He was said to be in “great shape” for the swim, but during the event he “suffered an unknown medical incident” and died. News Story
- 07/08/2022 France Dead
Laura Domecq (21), French AS Monaco women’s footballer died suddenly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 06/08/2022 Chile Dead
Cristian Cáceres (38), Union Cordillera Football goalkeeper. Suffered a cardiac arrest in the second half of a match and died on the way to hospital. News Story News Story2
- 06/08/2022 Connecticut, USA Dead
Djemayley Vernet (16), American Football player died unexpectedly after a series of seizures. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Germany Dead
Marco Memenga (38), FC Brookmerland Football player scored a goal and then died during the cup match with BW Filsum in Germany. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Dillon Quirke (24), Clonoulty Rossmore Hurling player collapsed in a match against Kilruane McDonaghs. He received instant medical attention on the pitch, then transferred by ambulance to hospital where he later died. News Story News Story2
- 05/08/2022 Kentucky, USA Dead
Aaron Crawford (18), Knott County Central HS American Football player and wrestler. He had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 05/08/2022 Italy Dead
Teun Elbers (19), Dutch SV TOP Footballer was on a family holiday in Italy, collapsed and died while on a walk. His body was found by a passer-by. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/08/2022 New Zealand Dead
Unnamed school girl (12), Runner “collapsed while running in an Auckland (New Zealand) park. She died in hospital the same evening. News Story
- 03/08/2022 Botswana Dead
Unnamed girl (15), Mexican Girls Football player collapsed during training and died at the hospital. News Story
- 02/08/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Lars Tate (56), former Georgia Bulldogs American Football, and later for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He had very recently been diagnosed with cancer and died suddenly before he was due to begin chemotherapy. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Frank O’Dwyer (Age), Cyclist and accident & emergency (A&E) consultant at a hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland. During the Tour de Kilkenny. He had an “incident” during the event and died a few days later. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Arizona, USA Dead
Cesar Vazquez (17), Peoria Centennial High School American Footballer died over night. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Tony Jones (Age), Lubbock Christian University Basketball player died unexpectedly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 01/08/2022 Germany Dead
Mario Pirner (48), Esslingen Handball player died unexpectedly. News Story
- 01/08/2022 Mississippi, USA Dead
Phillip Laster (17), American Footballer and high school student collapsed while working out with the football team, and died at the local hospital. News Story
July 2022
- 31/07/2022 Croatia Dead
Mato Matić (20), HNK Mladost Football goalkeeper for. Played a match on Saturday and died on Sunday. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 31/07/2022 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Fortunato (44), Cyclist and master watchmaker who had a passion for cycling. Died suddenly in his sleep. News Story News Story2
- 31/07/2022 France Dead
Anthony Janiec (37), Lion Truck Racing champion collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 31/07/2022 Wyoming, USA Dead
Jay Collins (41), former Idaho Stampede Basketballer who played for several clubs before moving into coaching. Died suddenly overnight. News Story News Story2
- 31/07/2022 New York, New York Dead
Param Dhaliwal (23), former West Kelowna Warriors Ice Hockey player was found Dead in a hotel in New York. News Story News Story2
- 31/07/2022 Wales Dead
Gareth Lewis (42), Rugby Union coach. He coached Caerphilly Rugby Club and at schools. He also served in various roles at the Welsh Rugby Union. He died “following a short illness.” News Story
- 31/07/2022 Germany Dead
Sabine Oberdieck (55), Dressage star was a lawyer who rode and trained dressage horses in Germany very successfully. She died unexpectedly. News Story News Story2
- 30/07/2022 Nova Scotia, Canada
Satchel Tate (12), Hammonds Plains Baseballer was playing in an U-13 baseball tournament for his team Hammonds Plains, in Canada. During the match he suffered a stroke. News Story News Story2
- 29/07/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead
Rohan Cosgriff (17), Waubra Football Netball Club Footballer. The student with a keen interest in playing football and looking after race horses died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 28/07/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Candace Nayman (27), Triathleta and medical doctor collapsed during the swim section of a triathlon and died a few days later. She is the fifth doctor in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to die unexpectedly in July 2022. News Story News Story2
- 28/07/2022 Germany Dead
Rok Kosir (46), successful judoka in his native Slovenia and in Germany where he took up coaching. He died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story News Story2
- 27/07/2022 Iowa, USA Dead
Lily Ernst (20), UNI Panthers Swimmer and student died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 27/07/2022 Croatia Dead
Maro Perak (39), Mixed Martial Arts exponent, the “world heavyweight and light heavyweight champion.” He died suddenly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 24/07/2022 Wisconsin, USA Dead
Derek Gray (20), UW-Whitewater Basketballer and psychology student. collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a training session and died suddenly. Suspected blood clot. No further information available. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 23/07/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Musiu (20), Footballer was playing a football game with friends in his home town of Cagliari, Italy. He collapsed at the end of the game, received immediate attention from spectators and then ambulance staff, but died. News Story News Story2
- 22/07/2022 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Jerry Ward (46), well-known bodybuilder who also judged contests and ran his own training company.Died unexpectedly in bed after complaining of “rib pain.” News Story News Story2
- 21/07/2022 Australia Dead
Justin Crawford (45), Hawthorn Australian Rules Footballer died suddenly. Further details awaited. News Story
- 21/07/2022 South Carolina, USA Dead
Phil Petty (43), former University of South Carolina American Footballer from 1998-2001. Died after a short illness. News Story News Story2
- 18/07/2022 France
Jonathan Castroviejo (35), Ineos Grenadiers Cyclist, one of five to quit the Tour de France due to breathing problems. Victor Lafay said “Castroviejo can’t breathe either.” News Story
- 18/07/2022 France
Pierre Rolland (35), B&B Hotels p/b KTM Cyclist, one of five to quit the Tour de France due to breathing problems. Victor Lafay said Rolland had “no strength, and then impossible to breathe.” News Story
- 18/07/2022 France
Oliver Naesen (31), AG2R Citroën Cyclist, one of five out of the Tour de France due to breathing problems. Victor Lafay reported Naesen had “no strength, and then impossible to breathe.” News Story
- 18/07/2022 British Columbia, Canada
Doug Eyolfson (59), Runner and emergency physician in Manitoba, Canada. Suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest while marathon training in the park while visiting Vancouver. On 20th July 2022 he confirmed on Twitter that he was booked for a heart by-pass operation. In a May 11th 2021 Twitter post he treated his covid vaccination light-heartedly, saying “I think the microchip is faulty. I’m only getting basic cable.” A CBC News article reported about the former MP: “Liberal Eyolfson and New Democrat Chung-Mowat support mandatory vaccines.” News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 17/07/2022 Wales
Ryan Jones (41), Rugby Union captain of the Wales team. Diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41. News Story
- 17/07/2022 France
Alexis Renard (23), Cofidis team Cyclist. Suffered sudden onset of a heart rhythm disorder at the Tour de France. One of five to pull out of the tour. Set to have surgery. “During exercise, I have a heart rate that increases like everyone else,” Renard said. “But when I stop cycling, the intensity is always the same.” News Story
- 16/07/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Paul Hannam (50’s), Runner, medical doctor, Olympic sailor and marathon runner. Was Chief of Emergency Medicine and Program Medical Director at North York General Hospital (NYGH). Collapsed and died unexpectedly while out for a run. News Story News Story2
- 15/07/2022 France
Victor Lafay (26), Cofidis Cyclist taking part in the Tour De France. One of five to pull out of the tour. “I’m having a very hard time breathing. I feel like I don’t have enough oxygen, pain everywhere…” News Story News Story2
- 15/07/2022 Russia Dead
Aleksandr Kozlov (29), Footballer described as one of the top football talents of a generation. He played for the Russian youth national team and played his first Champions League game at the age of 17. Suffered a blood clot during a training session and died. News Story
- 15/07/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Paul Duncan (35), Denver Broncos American Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest after going for a run in his neighbourhood. He died. News Story News Story2
- 15/07/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Anthony Joseph Zeoli (16), Skateboarder & Snowboarder and high school student. Died unexpectedly. News Story
- 15/07/2022 New South Wales, Australia Dead
Carl Robinson (41), Surfer and realestate agent He suddenly collapsed in the sea during a morning surf. Surfers and paramedics performed CPR but were unable to save him. News Story
- 14/07/2022 Western Australia, Australia Dead
Unnamed (50’s), Wind Surfer had been wind surfing off the coast of Shoal water, Western Australia. Found Dead in the sea. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/2022 Mississippi, USA Dead
Rashard Anderson (45), former Carolina Panthers American Footballer was first-round pick in 2000, played in 27 games with nine starts over two seasons with the team. Died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/2022 Argentina Dead
Néstor Flores (37), amateur Footballer and police inspector in the town of Rivadavia. After the match, he went home, had a cardiac arrest, was taken to hospital, but died. His relatives said he had no history of heart conditions, he played sports and did not smoke or drink alcohol. Coincidentally, in a nearby city in Argentina, on the same night, a very similar story played out, (Ernesto Burgoa) with a similar result. News Story
- 13/07/2022 Argentina Dead
Ernesto Burgoa (35), Footballer and casual labourer who played amateur football in Argentina for a local team. After a match, he went home and felt ill, suffering a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced DOA. Coincidentally, in a nearby city in Argentina, on the same night, a very similar story played out, (Néstor Flores) with a similar result. News Story
- 13/07/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Garrison Markins (20) former High School football and track and field athlete suffered a cardiac arrest.and died. News Story News Story2
- 12/07/2022 Ireland
Trevor Melly (44), Na Rossa Gaelic Footballer went to a training session for the first time in a few months. Suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of it. The early arrival of a doctor saved his life and he was taken to hospital. News Story News Story2
- 12/07/2022 Italy Dead
Mattia Ghiraldi (22), C&B Racing Powerboat Racing. He died suddenly due to “an illness.” News Story News Story2
- 12/07/2022 Northern Territory, Australia Dead
Willie Rioli Snr (50), former Hawthorn Australian Rules Football collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 12/07/2022 Spain Dead
Maribel Ortega (38), Club Hípico de Córdoba Show Jumper, pioneer in show jumping horses. More recently she was a riding teacher. Died suddenly. News Story
- 11/07/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Bryan Norton (24), Baseballer graduated from high school in New Jersey in 2016, where he played varsity baseball and football then studied sports management. Held a role related to Major League Baseball. Died suddenly. News Story
- 10/07/2022 El Salvador Dead
Kevin Alejandro Amaya (16), Footballer was playing in a local football match when he had a sudden cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. News Story
- 10/07/2022 Argentina
David Rodríguez (Age), Football referee was refereeing a football match in Argentina between Ferro and Deportivo Argentino, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital. News Story
- 10/07/2022 Mexico Dead
Unnamed (60), Footballer in Guanajuato, Mexico, was goalkeeper in an amateur football match. Collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation failed. News Story
- 10/07/2022 El Salvador Dead
Unnamed (Age), young Footballer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died while playing a football match in El Volcán canton in San Vicente, El Salvador. News Story
- 09/07/2022 Scotland Dead
Adam Strachan (35), former Partick Thistle professional footballer played for a few Scottish clubs. He died suddenly. News Story
- 08/07/2022 Louisiana, USA Dead
Jimmy Williams (43), San Francisco 49ers American Footballer played 80 games over a six-year NFL career. Died from an unknown cause. News Story News Story2
- 08/07/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Jesse Boyden (33), Wrestler, one of the best in the USA. Died suddenly. News Story
- 07/07/2022 Sweden
Robin Söderling (37), Tennis player “takes timeout as captain of the Swedish Davis Cup team in tennis” due to recurring “fatigue syndrome.” News Story
- 06/07/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead
Summer Jade Nicholls (18), Central Queensland Capras Rugby Union player. Died suddenly. News Story
- 06/07/2022 Quebec, Canada Dead
Bryan Marchment (53), Ice Hockey player over 17 NHL ice Hockey seasons for nine teams. Died unexpectedly. News Story
- 05/07/2022 Cyprus Dead
Ben Woods (21), amateur Leigh East Rugby League player was on a family holiday in Cyprus. He was pulled out of the hotel swimming pool, could not be revived and later died. News Story
- 05/07/2022 Mexico
Oscar Castellanos (54), former Halcones Rojos Veracruz Basketball player, known as “El Diablo,” hospitalized for alleged health complications. News Story
- 04/07/2022 Italy Dead
Alessia De Nadai (17), Volleyball player finished the school year playing volleyball with friends. Then in June 2022 she felt ill and was taken to hospital for urgent surgery. Despite further intervention, she died from encephalitis – inflammation of the brain. News Story
- 03/07/2022 Alabama, USA Dead
Awysum Harris (Age), Alabama State University American Footballer. Found Dead in his dorm room at the Montgomery campus. News Story
- 02/07/2022 Andhra Pradesh, India Dead
Sudhakar Reddy (27), Cyclist, former serviceman, working as a software engineer in Bangalore, married for 3 months. Suffered a cardiac arrest while cycling in Andhra Pradesh, India, he never recovered. News Story
- 02/07/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Justin Lore (31), Baseball player died suddenly at home. “He was an amazing baseball player from childhood and continued to play the sport teaching it to his sons.” News Story
- 02/07/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead
Mitch Cade Williams (34), former Football player, now physical education (PE) teacher and football coach, played for a local football club then later became their very successful coach. He collapsed and died at home. News Story
- 01/07/2022 England
Karl Newton (37), Blackburn Rovers Hiker was a scout who worked for various football clubs over the years, on the lookout for talented football players. Died suddenly while hiking in the Lake District of England. News Story
- 01/07/2022 Croatia Dead
Mario Švigir (48), Futsal (indoor football) player for his native Croatia. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 01/07/2022 England Dead
Gary Pearson (45), former Sheffield United professional footballer, previously played for Darlington and York. He recently became manager of Billingham Town FC. Suffered a cardiac arrest on the football pitch. After surgery, he was expected to make a full recovery, but he became ill again, collapsed and died. News Story News Story2.June 2022
- 30/06/2022 Germany Dead
Oliver Häusler (47), former Starbulls Rosenheim Ice Hockey player and then coach. Died unexpectedly. News Story
- 28/06/2022 Victoria, Australia
Will Phillips (20), North Melbourne Australian Rules Footballer will be out of action for an indefinite period after developing glandular fever, which followed a COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the season. News Story
- 28/06/2022 Spain Dead
Eduardo Mena (56), Gym trainer and many celebrities trained with him. However, he died suddenly after an aortic vein (heart) problem. News Story
- 28/06/2022 Canada
Sam Forbes (Age), Baseballer aka ‘Slammin Sammy’ was a healthy and super fit star, who wanted to travel to his baseball games, so he accepted the covid injection. Then he suffered 9 strokes and his daughter’s life came to a crashing standstill, trying to nurse her famous dad back to health. News Story
- 27/06/2022 Spain Dead
Andrés Burgos (22), Molina Basket Basketballer and Environmental science student suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 26/06/2022 Malta Dead
Jack Schiavone (52), cyclist and national coach of Malta. He died suddenly of “undisclosed causes.” News Story
- 26/05/2022 England Dead
Osahon Osawe (31), Footballer had been training for a triathlon. He was fit and healthy, with no known underlying conditions, yet he suffered a cardiac arrest and died while playing football with friends. News Story
- 25/06/2022 Jharkhand, India Dead
Paplu Dixit (37), Gymnast was a regular gym-goer, but “while lifting weights in the gym, the young man collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest, and died immediately.” News Story
- 25/06/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
William Harding, (27), Basketballer died suddenly and unexpectedly while playing basketball. News Story News Story2
- 25/06/2022 Italy Dead
Maicol Orlandi (36), amateur football player died unexpectedly in bed. News Story
- 25/06/2022 Washington, USA Dead
Unnamed (Age), Cyclist was taking part in the Century Challenge cycle ride, suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 25/06/2022 Guadeloupe (Caribbean) Dead
Eric Francis (36), Jet Ski world champion. He disappeared during a race in the Caribbean. Was found Dead off the coast of Guadeloupe. News Story
- 23/06/2022 Switzerland Dead
Alessandro Salzano (48), ex-Pro Patria Footballer died suddenly with a kidney infection. News Story
- 23/06/2022 Hungary
Anita Alvarez (25), artistic swimmer was competing in the World Aquatics Championships in Hungary. The two-time Olympic swimming champion suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the pool and sank to the bottom of the pool. Her coach, a four-time Olympic sychronized swimming champion jumped into the pool and retrieved her body. Alvarez was resuscitated poolside before being carried away by stretcher. News Story News Story2
- 23/06/2022 Kentucky, USA
Gareth Crouth (42), British scuba diving instructor was visiting a friend in the USA, he had a stroke and fell into a swimming pool and nearly drowned. He went to hospital with a fractured spine and unable to breathe properly. He has since had another stroke. News Story
- 22/06/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Tony Siragusa (55), ex-Indianapolis Colts American Footballer for 13 years. He was found unresponsive at home. News Story News Story2
- 22/06/2022 England Dead
Valentin Buliga (41), Cyclist was taking part in a 100 mile charity cycling event in England. He suffered a cardiac arrest around the half-way point and never recovered. News Story
- 22/06/2022 Ireland Dead
Enda Mulvihill (43), Garrycastle GAA Gaelic Footballer from the age of 10. He died after a “short illness.” News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 22/06/2022 Hungary
Caeleb Dressel (25), swimmer was taking part in the world swimming championships in Hungary. He pulled out of all remaining events after 5 of the 8 days on unspecified medical grounds. News Story
- 21/06/2022 Malaysia Dead
Stephanie Sim Shu Ming (19), competitive pistol shooter for Sarawak Sukma Pistol Shooting club, Malaysia. She had a stroke, went into a coma and died. News Story
- 21/06/2022 Maryland, USA Dead
Jaylon Ferguson (26), Baltimore Ravens Baseballer was unexpectedly found unconscious at home. There were no signs of trauma and foul play was not suspected. He did not recover. News Story
- 20/06/2022 Indiana, USA Dead
Caleb Swanigan (25), Sacramento Kings Basketball player in the US died unexpectedly. News Story
- 20/06/2022 Germany Dead
Frank Klemmer (51), Wuppertaler SV Footballer with many German clubs including FC Remscheid, Alemannia Aachen, Fortuna Cologne and finally Wuppertaler SV. Died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 19/06/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead
Chris Fowler (42), Gym owner and former police officer in Echuca, Australia. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 18/06/2022 Philippines Dead
Rafael D Sakkam (Age), Runner and police cadet suffered a cardiac arrest after a routine afternoon run and died. News Story
- 18/06/2022 California, USA Dead
Tyler Sanders (18), Water Sports, gymnast and successful actor called the police from home to say he was struggling to breathe. He was at home alone when the police arrived, but he was already dead. News Story News Story2
- 18/06/2022 England Dead
John Holubjowsky (58), Cyclist was cycling from Land’s End to John O’ Groats in England. South-west of England to North-east Scotland. He suffered a fatal cardiac arrest 28 miles (45km) from the finish line. News Story
- 18/06/2022 Germany Dead
Mamadou Sylla (18), FC Brünninghausen Footballer died suddenly whilst visiting a lake near Cologne. His body was recovered from the water. News Story
- 17/06/2022 Spain Dead
Damian Casey (29), top class Tyrone GAA Hurling player went to Spain to attend a wedding. He died in a swimming pool “incident”. Awaiting further details … News Story
- 17/06/2022 Ireland Dead
Eoghan Moloney (Age), St Pats Gaelic Footballer died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 17/06/2022 Ireland
Bridget Hynes (10), Footballer and gaelic sports player and kayaker. Diagnosed with bone cancer after getting her sore knee checked. News Story
- 16/06/2022 Algeria Dead
Billel Ben Hamouda (24), USM Alger Footballer in the Algeria national team. He had played in an international match and scored in the 3-0 victory. He was on his way home by car but died in a single-vehicle accident. No other vehicle reported to be involved. News Story News Story2
- 15/06/2022 Greece Dead
Georgia Solanaki (22), track and field athlete trained regularly at the University Stadium running track in Komotini, Greece. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the mat after completing some of the classes, and was pronounced dead at hospital. News Story News Story2
- 15/06/2022 South Africa Dead
Jessica Matthews (18), Stellenbosch University student in South Africa, passed away while representing Western Province in an under-18 practice hockey match. No further details available. News Story
- 15/06/2022 Argentina Dead
Fabricio Navarro (21), Atletico Tucuman Footballer died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep. News Story News Story2
- 14/06/2022 Australia Dead
Andrew Barry (35), fit and healthy footballer/cyclist and builder. While at home, he suddenly collapsed and died. News Story
- 14/06/2022 Kenya Dead
Marvel Simiyu (21), student and Trans Nzoia Falcons Footballer (Kenya’s Women’s Premier League). She died suddenly in hospital after complaining of stomach problems. News Story
- 14/06/2022 England
Bailey Durrant (21), Runner used to run 12.5 miles a day, but in July 2021 he had a cardiac arrest while in his mother’s car. He has had multiple cardiac arrests since then. He now has a monitor fitted inside his chest to send readings to hospital. “The hospital rings up and asks if someone is in the same room as Bailey and could we check on him after the monitor reveals his heart has stopped. Sometimes Bailey does not even know if his heart has stopped”. “It’s feeling like he is just waiting to die”. News Story
- 14/06/2022 Lanzarote, Spain Dead
Alejandro Candela (18), Nadamás Swimmer died suddenly and unexpectedly in his bed after going to rest after lunch. News Story
- 13/06/2022 South Carolina, USA
Ben Steele (Age), American footballer with the Citadel Bulldogs. Diagnosed with cancer for which he is receiving treatment. News Story
- 13/06/2022 Italy Dead
Akeem Omolade (39), former Torino professional footballer previously with various Italian clubs. He died suddenly after complaining of leg pain. He died in the car that was taking him to hospital. News Story
- 13/06/2022 Ecuador Dead
Franklin Anangono (47), CD Miguel Iturralde Football coach and previously an Ecuadorian international footballer. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 13/06/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Mark Godale (51), top-flight ultrarunner suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 12/06/2022 England Dead
Unnamed (51), Triathlon competitor required immediate medical attention during the swim portion of the race. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story News Story2
- 12/06/2022 Ireland Dead
Daniel Burke (Age), Runner died unexpectedly while out running. News Story News Story2
- 12/06/2022 England Dead
Andy Hey (51), Triathlete was taking part in the Ironman triathlon in Staffordshire, England when he became ill. The on-site medical team attended before transporting him to a nearby hospital where he died. News Story News Story2
- 11/06/2022 Milwaukee, USA
Brandon Woodruff (29), professional baseball player for Milwaukee Brewers. He has not played for a few weeks and now he has been diagnosed with Raynaud’s Syndrome “that is limiting the blood flow to the index, middle and ring fingers on his right hand and causing numbness.” News Story
- 11/06/2022 New York, New York
John Sculli (Age), Basketball referee for 40 years was refereeing a match when he suddenly began to wobble and collapsed to the floor. He is now “scheduled to have heart surgery to fix a blockage that caused him to collapse.” News Story News Story2
- 10/06/2022 Iowa, USA Dead
Frank Howell (52), 13-year Cedar Rapids Washington girls basketball coach died “of complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.” News Story
- 09/06/2022 Croatia Dead
Robert Fulir (44), famous football player and family man died suddenly. He played the Second Croatian National Football League with Koprivnica, and in the Third Croatian National League in the Youth Sloga from Heresin, he won great successes and titles in the lower leagues. He played for Osvit from Djelekovac, Pannonia from Peteranac, Dodgeball from Legrad. After retiring, he was one of the best players in the futsal KC league, and played several seasons for Klikaj.hr. News Story
- 09/06/2022 England Dead
Kellum Thomas (13), Footballer collapsed and died after playing football with friends. News Story
- 09/06/2022 Colorado, USA Dead
Alex Cahoy (32), healthy and experienced hiker, was hiking the Continental Divide Trail in Colorado. Died suddenly and was found in his sleeping bag in his tent at a campsite. News Story
- 08/06/2022 New York, New York Dead
Unnamed (16), student and basketball player at Bayside High School in New York City collapsed and died during an ‘after-school conditioning’ training session. News Story
- 08/06/2022 Missouri, USA
AJ Wishne (15), Gymnast and student at Lee’s Summit high school in Kansas City, USA. In May 2022, he suffered a stroke in the gym, requiring brain surgery. News Story
- 08/06/2022 Sweden
Charlotta Fougberg (36), female runner last competed in the Stockholm marathon in October 2021.
She reacted strongly to her first covid vaccine, with increased heart rate and night sweats for several weeks so decided to wait until after the Stockholm Marathon, to take the second dose. After the second dose, the problems returned. “My body is very tired. I can’t recover properly and I can’t fully recover. I also had other post-covid symptoms like dizziness and I had crystal disease twice. It was very uncomfortable. I lay in bed and threw up. I couldn’t go to the bathroom without my partner’s help.” She never tested positive for COVID. News Story
- 08/06/2022 Virginia, USA Dead
Unnamed (Age), student athlete died during “conditioning” at high school in Virginia, USA. News Story News Story2
- 07/06/2022 Indiana, USA Dead
Owen Scheele (17), quarterback American footballer at Carroll High school died of cancer. News Story
- 07/06/2022 Italy
Gabriele Manganiello (27),Viadana Rugby Union player was forced to retire from playing owing to “heart problems.” News Story
- 06/06/2022 Italy Dead
Pietro Tusiano (26), Atletico Vieste Footballer had been suffering from leukaemia for a few months. Recently his condition worsened and he died. News Story
- 06/06/2022 Wales Dead
Ade Ajay (30), Hiker and trainee nurse with the rehabilitation team in Doncaster, England was hiking on Mount Snowdon in Wales when he died suddenly. News Story
- 05/06/2022 South Africa Dead
Simiso Buthelezi (24), boxer collapsed near the end of a match. He was taken to hospital, diagnosed with internal bleeding in the brain and he died two days later. News Story
- 05/06/2022 Telangana, India Dead
Mendu Srinivas (48), Cricket player and journalist was playing a friendly cricket match with friends. He complained of discomfort after playing 12 overs as opening batsman. “He left the ground for home, where he complained of more pain in the chest, and he was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.” News Story
- 05/06/2022 Columbia Dead
Antonio Velasco (61), Runner collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died, “known as sudden death,” while running in the Half Marathon of the Sea in Cartagena, Columbia. News Story
- 05/06/2022 Spain Dead
Unnamed (Age), off-road motorcyclist died after feeling unwell while touring the Cordal de Peón, in Villaviciosa, Spain. A helicopter was used to reach him, where his travelling companion was applying CPR. The medical rescue team were unable to revive him. News Story
- 05/06/2022 Missouri, USA Dead
Doug Whitten (Age), Cyclist and bicycle mechanic died suddenly from a cardiac arrest as reported by his fiancé on Facebook and repeated on a Telegram channel. News Story News Story2
- 05/06/2022 Kentucky, USA Dead
Jason Blake Perry (16), American Footballer and Morgan Co. High School student died unexpectedly. News Story
- 04/06/2022 Nevada, USA
Danielle Kang (29), professional golfer. Diagnosed with a tumour on her spine. News Story
- 04/06/2022 Tamil Nadu, India Dead
Sri Vishnu (27), Gym member collapsed at the gym after completing a regular workout. Fellow gym members rushed him to hospital, but doctors declared him DOA. News Story
- 04/06/2022 Nigeria Dead
Chris Edoghogho (Age), Nigerian Angels amateur footballer collapsed on-field within a few minutes of the match starting and died during a Federation Cup match. He was rushed to hospital but they were unable to save him. News Story News Story2
- 04/06/2022 Rhode Island, USA Dead
Hayden Goodrick (38), international competitive sailor from New Zealand was competing in the Midtown Cup, In Newport, Rhode Island, USA. He complained of chest pains between races and became unconscious. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. News Story
- 04/06/2022 Germany
Unnamed (Age), ESV Lok Seddin Footballer collapsed in the centre circle just before half-time. “He touched his heart and then lay partly motionless”. He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. News Story
- 03/06/2022 Brazil
Alex Rodrigo Dias da Costa (39), Santos Footballer also known as “Alex,” began his professional football career with Santos in his native Brazil, but he also played for Chelsea, PSV, PSG and AC Milan. He “suffered a heart attack while playing footvolley and had to undergo a process to unclog his veins.” News Story
- 03/06/2022 Alaska, USA Dead
Fernando Birman (48), Mountain Climber was scaling Mount Denali (aka Mount McKinley), in Alaska, USA. He collapsed not far from the summit due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The National Park Service said his cause of death is unknown, but consistent with sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 03/06/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Jayda Grant (20), Athlete and university engineering student who spent her spare time at university athletics. She died suddenly, but cause of death was not announced. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 03/06/2022 England
Adam Dodd (29), FC United of Manchester Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest in bed. His girlfriend performed CPR until the ambulance arrived 16 minutes later. A defibrilator was used to restart his heart and he was taken to Blackpool Hospital for 4 days, and placed in an artificial coma. He will be fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. News Story
- 02/06/2022 Italy Dead
Giacomo Gorenszach (25), Pradamano Footballer lived and worked in north eastern Italy and played football for the local club. He died suddenly at home. News Story
- 02/06/2022 Scotland Dead
Andy MacKintosh (31), captain of the very successful Newtonmore shinty club. Shinty is a Scottish game played with hockey-type sticks. He died suddenly. News Story
- 02/06/2022 Brazil Dead
Marilina Calazans (37), Americana Handball team player in Brazil collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Her mother said “She was strong, healthy, never had a problem.” News Story
- 02/06/2022 Arizona, USA Dead
Melanie Goodine (41), Hiker was hiking in the Grand Canyon, Arizona, USA. She was found in distress and attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. News Story
- 01/06/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Marion Barber (38), former Dallas Cowboys American Footballer was found dead in his apartment. Cause of death unknown. News StoryMay 2022
- 30/05/2022 England Dead
Craig Farrell (39), former Carlisle United professional footballer in England, with various clubs and also played for England U-16. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 30/05/2022 Italy Dead
Stefano Russo (34), Runner, was in the “Spartan” race in Italy. The race was 5km with obstacles to overcome on the way. He collapsed after less than 2km. He was taken to hospital but died 2 days later. News Story
- 30/05/2022 Germany Dead
Paul Poloczek (37), professional bodybuilder died suddenly, hours after competing in a championship. News Story News Story2
- 30/05/2022 Ontario, Canada
Connor McGough (26), Calgary Stampeders American Footballer is now suffering from myocarditis after vaccination and unable to play. “Unfortunately, due to health reasons, I am retiring from football. It is very unfortunate but it’s important I take care of myself and get healthy” said McGough. News Story
- 30/05/2022 Victoria, Australia
Peter Matera (53), Australian Rules Football legend, he had a cardiac arrest while chopping wood at home. He is recovering in hospital. News Story
- 30/05/2022 Massachusetts, USA Dead
Aidan Kaminska (19), Lacrosse & American footballer and student who played lacrosse and American football. He died suddenly at his family home. News Story
- 30/05/2022 New Jersey, USA
Anthony Grell (5), was playing football in New Jersey, USA when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. Fortunately, his mother, an emergency room nurse was watching, and performed CPR. He was taken to a children’s hospital. News Story
- 30/05/2022 Portugal Dead
Claudia Calcada (29), former Boavista footballer and runner was taking part in a half-marathon in Douro, Portugal on Sunday 30th May, suffered a cardiac arrest and died a few days later. News Story
- 30/05/2022 North Carolina, USA Dead
Eli Svonovec (11), middle school American Football player was soon to join the sixth grade team at Marvin Ridge Middle School, but he died suddenly. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 29/05/2022 Missouri, USA Dead
Justin Hardy (22), basketball player at Washington University, USA. He died from stomach cancer. News Story
- 29/05/2022 New South Wales, Australia
Bobby Hill (22), Australian Rules Football for Greater Western Sydney. He played in every game so far this AFL season, but is now set for an indefinite period out of action. He is scheduled to have surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. News Story
- 29/05/2022 California, USA Dead
Jay Goldberg (53), Hiker and medical doctor was hiking on the California coast when he died suddenly. News Story
- 28/05/2022 Italy Dead
Michele Bortignon (51), Rally Driver was taking part in a rally (driving) with his 21-year-old daughter by his side as navigator, when he suddenly suffered a cardiac arrest. He managed to stop the car, but died. News Story
- 28/05/2022 Italy Dead
Gianmarco Verdi (21), Runner and student in Italy, who took part in the world cross country championships collapsed while having dinner with friends. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 26/05/2022 Victoria, Australia
Will Smith (24), a talented athlete, studying in the US in March 2020, he apparently “caught covid” and has since been unable to walk. News Story
- 26/05/2022 France Dead
Oliver Vaux (20), Canoe club captain and third year physics student in Scotland. While on a canoeing trip to France, he died suddenly in his sleep after spending the day out on a river. News Story
- 26/05/2022 Zimbabwe Dead
Aldiglade Bhamu (34), women’s football for for various clubs and for her home country – Zimbabwe. She collapsed at her family home in Harare on Wednesday and was taken to Parirenyatwa Central Hospital where she died on Thursday. News Story News Story2
- 25/05/2022 England Dead
Helena Ashton (48), Gymnast died after a haemorrhage due to a vaccine-induced thrombosis (according to an inquest.) She had “no history of blood clots, never smoked, and was not on medication.” She was “keen on exercise” and “extremely fit.” She received her first AstraZeneca vaccine on 10th May 2022 and died two weeks later. News Story
- 24/05/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Murtas (31), Volvera Rugby Rugby Union player died suddenly at home. News Story
- 24/05/2022 Sweden
Lukas Ahlgren (22), Wrestler won his first Swedish Championship wrestling gold at the end of November 2021. One month later, he developed myocarditis and woke up feeling that he was “going to die.” News Story
- 23/05/2022 Indiana, USA Dead
R’Mon Rowley (15), Runner and school student in first year high school in Indianapolis, USA. Rowley’s family says he was healthy and had no previous health conditions, yet during American football practice he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 23/05/2022 Italy Dead
Franco Del C Pendant (58), Cyclist, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while cycling part of a difficult mountain course. He was taken to hospital but could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 23/05/2022 Argentina
Augusto Roux (35), Runner & Cross-fit enthusiast and lawyer in Argentina who keeps fit by running and high intensity “cross-fit” routines. He got the covid vaccine as he thought it would help protect his mother who is unwell. However, he became unwell and, using his legal training, he obtained the medical records in which a doctor stated that his condition was due to the vaccine. The authorities wanted to keep that secret. The linked articles make interesting reading. News Story News Story2
- 23/05/2022 Arizona, USA Dead
David Shaffer (59), Real Salt Lake Football coach, previously a professional football player in Europe and in the US and went on to be a football coach in Japan and back in the USA again. He was program director for the Real Salt Lake club in Mesa, Arizona and while driving home from there, he collapsed and died. “It was very sudden. It was a heart condition. It was not a car accident.” News Story
- 22/05/2022 England
Harvey Stocker (19), exerciser and cyclist, a fit and healthy teenager who exercised regularly and had no prior health concerns, was rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pains, shortness of breath, numbness, pins and needles to the left side of his body and pain in his neck while at work. The hospital told him and his mother he was having a heart attack and that his heart was inflamed. They transferred him to Royal Papworth specialist heart and lung hospital in Cambridge as an emergency. His troponin levels (a protein present in the bloodstream during a heart attack) were “through the roof” and his heartbeat was “all over the place” and they X-rayed his heart. Diagnosed with Perimyocarditis/Myocarditis. He experienced cough and bad throat infections and the feeling of “constantly being run down” since his second COVID injection. News Story News Story2
- 22/05/2022 Germany Dead
Unnamed (20), Runner collapsed due to a cardiac arrest near the end of the half-marathon in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story
- 21/05/2022 New York, USA Dead
David Reichman (32), Runner and EMT doctor ran in the Brooklyn half-marathon. After passing the finish line at 13.1 miles, he collapsed and died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 21/05/2022 Croatia Dead
Dalibor Radonić (56), HAVK Mladost Water Polo player died suddenly while in the water. News Story
- 20/05/2022 South Australia, Australia Dead
Jason Januszke (43), Runner and personal trainer who owned a gym and was well-known among the Aussie rules football community. He went out for his regular training run, had a cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived. News Story News Story2
- 18/05/2022 Netherlands
Pieter Bos (25), Cambuur Football goalkeeper is now struggling with heart problems, likely ending his career. News Story
- 17/05/2022 England
Chris Kamara (64), former footballer turned commentator, was advertised as “feeling great” after getting the covid jab in March 2021 and urged others to do likewise. In May 2022, things are different. He is suffering from Apraxia – a condition which affects an area of the brain that controls how we speak. News Story News Story2
- 17/05/2022 Greece
Unnamed (16), Panaitolikos Footballer recently had a covid19 injection, and is now being treated for acute myocarditis at the Agios Andreas Hospital in Patras. News Story
- 17/05/2022 Scotland Dead
Ewan Hitchell (45), Runner was in training for a 100 mile run for charity, so he was quite fit, but before the start date Hitchell died suddenly at home News Story News Story2
- 17/05/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Rocco Sivolella (15), Wayne Valley High School American Footballer was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia – a type of cancer. Four months later he died. News Story
- 16/05/2022 New Hampshire, USA Dead
Bryan Caruso (42), Baseball coach, formerly player through high school and college, then moved into coaching. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 16/05/2022 Germany Dead
Musa Yamak (38), Boxer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest coming out for round 3 during a boxing match. He died. News Story
- 16/05/2022 Germany Dead
Ademola Okulaja (46), captain of the German national basketball team. He died unexpectedly. News Story
- 16/05/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Brennan Johnson (Age), Runner and musician who enjoyed running near home in Georgia, USA. On a run on Sawnee Mountain, he collapsed suddenly and died. News Story
- 15/05/2022 Mexico Dead
David Gómez Flores (Age), Judo practitioner (judoka) and university student. He was taking part in a university judo tournament and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital where he died. News Story
- 15/05/2022 Alabama, USA Dead
Paddy Branagan (30), Graiguecullen GAA, talented hurler who played in Ireland, but while on a business trip to the USA he died suddenly. News Story
- 15/05/2022 Wales Dead
Mark Davies (49), former Swansea Footballer, featured in the European Cup Winners’ Cup in the early 1990s before moving into non-league and then veterans’ football. He was playing for Llanelli in Wales, against Penybont when he collapsed and died on the pitch. News Story
- 15/05/2022 Italy Dead
Gianluca Schettino (16), talented and promising football player but collapsed with a cardiac arrest while at home and died. News Story
- 14/05/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead
Andrew Symonds (46), Cricket player. He died in his own in his car. The car swerved across the road and rolled. No other cars were involved. A TV news image showed tyre marks swerved across the white centre line and into trees on the opposite side. “My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse. Waylon Townson tried to help Symonds but there was nothing he could do. “He was stuck in there, so I tried to pull him out,” he told Nine News. “(I) started doing CPR and checked his pulse but I didn’t get much response.” Possible cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 14/05/2022 Italy Dead
Unnamed (60), amateur cyclist, suddenly collapsed and died while out cycling with a friend. Assistance arrived but was unable to revive him. News Story
- 13/05/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Alex Luzardo (41), Baseballer and police officer who played in a few amateur leagues. He died suddenly at home. News Story
- 13/05/2022 England
Leonard-Liddle (20), talented footballer who recently returned to England from a football scholarship at a university in the USA. This information is taken from Twitter posts by his mother. After two Moderna vaccines he developed a pulmonary embolism (blood clot) in his left lung. He was super fit and healthy but now suffers chronic fatigue and brain fog. The only treatment prescribed is rest. News Story
- 12/05/2022 Russia Dead
Alexey Zelenin (21), Orel State University Basketballer and Physical Culture and Sports student. He collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a training session and died. News Story
- 12/05/2022 Italy Dead
FC (65), cyclist, initials FC was cycling with a group of friends where he lived. He said he had not felt well that morning, but decided to ride anyway. He collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during the ride. Help arrived but they were unable to revive him. News Story
- 10/05/2022 England
Graham Thorpe (52), a top class cricketer who moved into coaching. He developed a sudden illness which might be the result of a cardiac arrest. He is seriously ill in hospital. News Story News Story2
- 10/05/2022 Malaysia Dead
Aman Basri Muhd Rohaizi (16), Runner and school student in Malaysia collapsed and died during cross-country training. His schoolmates attempted to resuscitate him then he was taken to hospital. Police classified the case as “sudden death.” News Story
- 09/05/2022 Morocco Dead
Ernesto Escolano (50), very keen cyclist who took part in many events. He was competing in a multi-day mountain bike event across the desert in Morocco. During day two, Ernesto needed medical treatment and he was transferred to hospital, where he died shortly afterwards. News Story News Story2
- 09/05/2022 Netherlands Dead
Jody Lukoki (29), former Ajax professional footballer who started his senior career at Ajax in the Netherlands. He also represented DR Congo on the international stage. He died suddenly. He was involved in a fight the week before, but an autopsy proved the fight was not related to his death, which was due to a cardiac issue (but the actual cause of death was withheld). News Story News Story2
- 09/05/2022 Massachusetts, USA Dead
Warner Ennes (38), Softballer and led an active life often in construction or landscaping. He died unexpectedly. News Story
- 08/05/2022 Portugal Dead
Unnamed (Age), Dutch runner died after completing the Lisbon half marathon in Portugal. News Story
- 08/05/2022 Italy Dead
Gregorio Pagliucoli (44), former Montevarchi Calcio Footballer and current coach, died suddenly in his sleep. News Story
- 08/05/2022 Portugal Dead
Unnamed (Age), Triathlete collapsed in the water during the swimming section of the Lisbon Challenge triathlon. He was rescued, but died the next day in hospital. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/05/2022 Italy Dead
Dimitri Roveri (28), Quingentole Football team captain. He collapsed with cardiac arrest in the final minutes of a match against Casalpoglio and died in hospital. He recently announced that he was going to be a dad. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/05/2022 England Dead
Samuel Akwasi (13), FC Cavaliers U-13 Footballer in Nottinghamshire, England. During his last match against WBCY FC Rossoneri he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital within minutes by ambulance but later died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/05/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
Theodore “Teddy” Dowdle (22), Basketballer collapsed and died while playing basketball with his brother. News Story News Story2
- 01/05/2022 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Costa (45), a diver who had been in the sea alone off the coast of southern Italy. He succumbed to a sudden illness and died. News Story
- 01/05/2022 Germany
Botic van de Zandschulp (26), Dutch tennis player who reached the final of the Munich Open, but retired mid-match owing to “chest pains” after calling for the doctor. News StoryApril 2022
- 30/04/2022 England Dead
Neil Campbell (45), professional footballer played for Barrow and several clubs over many years. He was unexpectedly taken ill and died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 30/04/2022 Norway Dead
Unnamed (30s), Marathon Runner was participating in the Bergen Marathon in Norway, collapsed shortly after passing the finish line. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead. News Story
- 30/04/2022 England Dead
Richard Hill (24), Rugby Union player excelled in multiple sports. He had been to the annual Ashbourne Rugby Union Football Club and Ashbourne Cricket Club ball where he was presented with the Players’ Player of the Year Award. Before the evening was out, Richard became suddenly unwell. He was pronounced dead while still at the Ashbourne Recreation Ground. News Story
- 30/04/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Sciarrini (40), Marotta Basket Basketballer had just played a league promotion match against Urbania Basketball. A couple of hours after the match he collapsed and could not be revived by the medics. News Story News Story2
- 30/04/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Barron Mann (Age), amateur boxer and student, died suddenly 5 days before his college graduation. News Story
- 30/04/2022 Norway Dead
Ulrik Vabø (33), Runner took part in the Bergen marathon in Norway. He finished the race but at the finish line he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. He was said to be a healthy and fit young man and never had symptoms of pain or discomfort in his chest or heart. News Story
- 29/04/2022 New York, New York Dead
Lazar LaPenna (10), Baseballer was playing in the first baseball match of the season. He had just reached first base after making contact with the ball, when he collapsed and went into a seizure. His father said his son suffered from epilepsy. News Story News Story2
- 29/04/2022 New Brunswick, Canada Dead
Mary Frances Cronin (23), Footballer and university student in Canada and a keen football player. She died suddenly in hospital of a pulmonary embolism. News Story
- 29/04/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (15), Footballer suffered and apparent cardiac arrest and died during football training in Contrexéville, France. He received treatment but could not be revived. News Story
- 28/04/2022 England
Zak Hardaker (30), Leeds Rhinos Rugby League player had only just signed for the team. He had a “suspected seizure” while out walking with his young son and needed the help of a paramedic who happened to be nearby. He was taken to hospital, where he underwent tests before being discharged. News Story
- 28/04/2022 Tennessee, USA
Linton Beck (16), Runner and school student. He was an athlete with no known medical conditions. While in school he suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital and survived. News Story News Story2
- 28/04/2022 Italy Dead
Rosario Poli (64), Cyclist lived in northern Italy but was competing in the Tour of Sardinia in the amateur category. He collapsed and died just a few kilometres from the end. News Story News Story2
- 28/04/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Sam Bruce (24), former Miami Hurricanes American Footballer. Suffered a cardiac arrest while driving his car, which then crashed. “The Broward County Medical Examiner report confirmed the former wide receiver’s death was “natural” and caused by coronary artery disease.” News Story News Story2
- 27/04/2022 Ireland Dead
Aoibhe Byrne (14), Magheracloone Ladies Gaelic Footballer, Carrick Cruisers basketball player, and Carrick Rovers AFC football player. She died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 26/04/2022 Virginia, USA Dead
Lauren Bernett (20), James Madison University Dukes Softball player. She died suddenly. Cause of death was recorded as “suicide” according to the medical examiner’s office. News Story News Story2
- 26/04/2022 Mexico Dead
Toro Bill Jr (35), wrestler collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, just hours after a wrestling match in his native Mexico. He died. News Story
- 25/04/2022 Spain Dead
Maria Garcia Alonso (43), former Club Atlètic Palafrugell Marathon Runner, one of the most outstanding Catalan athletes, champion of Catalonia. She died suddenly. No more information available. News Story
- 25/04/2022 Tennessee, USA
Kirk Herbstreit (52), former Ohio State Buckeyes American Footballer and now commentator. He became unwell while covering a game and was assisted by paramedics and then taken to hospital. Disagnosed with a blood clot. He posted a year ago that he had a second vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 24/04/2022 Denmark Dead
Matthias Birkkjær Pedersen (19), played handball in Denmark for his club Bjerringbro-Silkeborg and for the national U20 team. He died suddenly. News Story
- 24/04/2022 France
Esteban Noriega (32), Argentinian rugby union player living and playing in France for Union Rugby Gascon in a match against Marsacq XV in the Aquitaine League. he collapsed in the 70th minute. Two off-duty nurses were able to get a defibrillator from a nearby community hall and performed life-saving CPR using the defibrillator. News Story News Story2
- 24/04/2022 India Dead
Rajesh Verma (40), former Mumbai Cricket player and member of the Ranji Trophy-winning squad of 2006-07. He died after a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 24/04/2022 England Dead
Brazil Walsh (20), “fit and healthy” female black belt Judoka and horse rider who loved sport was out shopping in late April 2022 when she collapsed and went into a coma. She was diagnosed with encephalitis – inflammation of the brain. Several weeks later, on 3rd June, she died. News Story
- 23/04/2022 England Dead
Mattie Maher (Age), Gaelic Football referee, originally from Ireland but based in London. He was refereeing a Gaelic football match in when he became unwell. He was tended to by emergency services but died en route to hospital. News Story
- 23/04/2022 Italy
Stefano Tacconi (64), former Juventus Football goalkeeper. He attended an event on Friday and felt fine. On Sunday morning he felt unwell and was rushed to hospital. His condition rapidly deteriorated. It was reported that he might have suffered a brain aneurysm. News Story News Story2
- 23/04/2022 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Rifet Kapić (26), Bosnian professional footballer who plays for Sarajevo. In the second half of the match against Tuzla City, Kapić collapsed. An ambulance took him to hospital. News Story News Story2
- 22/04/2022 Germany Dead
Jörg Niebes (Age), SV Saar 05 Saarbrücken Footballer collapsed during a match in Köllerbach, and died. News Story
- 22/04/2022 Germany Dead
Martin Braun (71), football referee in Germany. He collapsed 35 minutes into a match, and died. News Story
- 21/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Erik Volper (41), Runner & Footballer died while running on a treadmill from an “unknown heart issue.” News Story
- 21/04/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Adam Windsor (41), Wrestler originally from England but lived and worked as a professional wrestler and coach in the USA. He died suddenly but was known to be “suffering from heart problems at the time of his death.” News Story News Story2
- 20/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Stacey Cummings (31), professional bodybuilder. She died suddenly. News Story
- 19/04/2022 England
Ryan Campbell (50), Australian coach of the Netherlands national cricket team. He is said to be triple-vaxxed but in a critical condition and in a coma after suffering massive cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 19/04/2022 Ireland Dead
Kate Moran (20), Athenry Camogie player (Camogie is an Irish game played by women. It is a variant of hurling, which is played by men). She collapsed while played in a match against Ardrahan. Emergency services treated her at the scene before she was taken to University Hospital Galway, where she was pronounced dead the next day. News Story
- 18/04/2022 Germany
Ricky Pinheiro (33), Homburg Footballer was playing in a football match in Germany for FC 08 Homburg, when he collapsed. He was taken to hospital. News Story
- 17/04/2022 Austria
Milos Jovanovic (33), FC Tribuswinkel Football player suddenly collapsed during a match. The club’s masseur reacted immediately and saved his life. News Story News Story2
- 17/04/2022 Turkey Dead
Fatih Mumcu (43), Bodrum Municipality Masters Footballer. In the final match of the Aegean Region Masters Football Federation League, the veteran goalkeeper. collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. He died. News Story
- 15/04/2022 Missouri, USA Dead
Brian Wallace (26), former Arkansas Razorbacks American football players. He had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 15/04/2022 England
Fran Kirby (28), Chelsea and England women football player suffering from fatigue after vaccination. Has not played since February 2022. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes said there is no “definitive reason” behind the fatigue and that more investigation is needed to reach a firm diagnosis. This latest setback puts her participation at Euro 2022 this summer in doubt. News Story
- 15/04/2022 Japan Dead
Steve Cumberland (57), former New Zealand Otago Rugby Union spent 14 years in Japan where he coached rugby. He died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 15/04/2022 Philippines Dead
Eric Suguitan (36), former Meralco Bolts professional basketball player in the Philippines. He died of a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 15/04/2022 England Dead
Liam Ratcliffe (29), Leigh Miners Rangers Rugby League player. He died unexpectedly News Story News Story2
- 14/04/2022 Australia
Matthew Lloyd (43), former Essendon Football Club Australian Rules Football superstar, linked his recent Bell’s palsy to the COVID vaccinations. He said the instances of people getting the condition had increased since Covid vaccination were administered. ‘Heart issues and Bell’s palsy have gone through the roof since the boosters and Covid issues.’ News Story
- 14/04/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Ed Jasper (49), American Football player for 9 seasons in the NFL. He has died aged 49. No cause of death announced. News Story
- 13/04/2022 Belgium
Tomas Van Den Spiegel (43), former international basketball player. He was briefly in the Jan Palfijn hospital with blood clots, fluid in the lungs and an enlarged heart. He has now returned home. News Story
- 13/04/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Jeff Klein (42), former Auburn American football player was diagnosed with cancer and died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 13/04/2022 England Dead
Dominyka Podziute (21), former Newcastle United women’s football team goalkeeper. She died suddenly. News Story
- 13/04/2022 Wisconsin, USA Dead
Sarah Shulze (21), a track and cross-country star at University of Wisconsin, USA died suddenly. Her family announced that it was a case of “suicide.” News Story
- 12/04/2022 South Carolina, USA Dead
Cedric McMillan (44), Bodybuilder has been absent from the bodybuilding circuit over the past couple of seasons due to a number of injuries and health complications. He died after a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 12/04/2022 Australian Capital Territory, Australia
Paige Satchell (24), Sydney FC player was playing in the Australia v New Zealand football match. She was substituted early in the match against Australia with a breathing / heartbeat issue. News Story News Story2
- 12/04/2022 Spain Dead
José Carlos Gozalbes (42), Real Murcia Football 11-a-side football coach and former AD Alquerías player died suddenly after being in hospital for a few days. One of his female friends died around February 18th, according to his facebook post, and his March 10th status update that may have given a clue to his hospitalization has been blocked from view. No more information available. News Story
- 12/04/2022 Switzerland
Thomas Rottmeier (45), ice hockey commentator in Switzerland. During the EVZ v ZSC match, he suffered a “medical emergency,” was treated by paramedics and was then taken to hospital where he is recovering. News Story News Story2
- 12/04/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (30), kite surfer from Strasbourg, France, drowned in Lacanau. He was rescued but he was already in cardiopulmonary arrest. Rescuers were unable to resuscitate him. News Story
- 11/04/2022 Italy Dead
Maria Sofia Paparo (27), former professional swimmer and part of the Speedo Master Team. She died suddenly after a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 11/04/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Garrett Burnett (46), former Mighty Ducks of Anaheim NHL ice hockey player. He died unexpectedly. News Story News Story2
- 11/04/2022 Oregon, USA Dead
Wayne Cooper (65), former Denver Nuggets Basketballer played 14 seasons in the NBA league, then spent some years coaching. He died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 10/04/2022 Ontario, Canada Dead
Desai Williams (62) Runner on Canada’s 4×100-metre relay that won bronze at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. He died. Cause of death not released. News Story
- 10/04/2022 Romania
Gabriela Ruse (24), tennis player (No. 55 in the world) announced that she suffered from inflammation of the heart as a result of pneumonia and later a positive diagnosis of COVID-19. Her vaccination status was not mentioned, but she played in Melbourne Australia and must have been at least double vaccinated. News Story
- 10/04/2022 Portugal Dead
Kalindi Souza (28), Brazilian Académica footballer who played in Portugal for seven years. Portuguese press reported he died due to a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 07/04/2022 South Australia, Australia
Ollie Wines (27), Port Adelaide Football Club Australian Rules Footballer and reigning Brownlow Medallist felt nauseous and dizzy during the loss to Melbourne, went to hospital for an overnight stay. Diagnosed with irregular heartbeat. Was discharged after a heart irregularity “resolved itself.” Triple vaccinated. It was reported that the hospital ward where Wines stayed overnight was “full of patients with the same symptoms.” News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/04/2022 Minnesota, USA
Beau Boehne (16), Detroit Lakes Ice Hockey player was Detroit Lakes boys ice hockey senior captain, but he was unable to finish his final two seasons of high school hockey. He developed myocarditis after his first run-in with COVID-19 in his junior year; he caught COVID again in his senior year, and the risk was too great to continue playing, abruptly ending his high school hockey career. Neither Beau nor his family mentioned being vaccinated in the story. News Story
- 07/04/2022 Switzerland
René Achterberg (27), SC Zofingen Football goalkeeper suffered a cardiac arrest during the warm-up before the second division home game against FC Grenchen. He was resuscitated. News Story
- 07/04/2022 USA
Nike (24), Gymnast at the peak of her fitness was vaccinated with Pfizer 18th May 2021 and 24th June 2021. A month later she was unable to continue her athletic activities due to a long list of side-effects, making it difficult to do simple tasks and to study. Her doctor blamed it on “long covid” despite never having had covid. Symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, body aches, constant pain, constant dizziness, constant exhaustion, unexplained permanent fever, permanently inflamed mucous membranes, multiple infections, no periods, coordination problems, no functioning immune system. After 8 months of persevering with doctors who would not listen or ignored what she told them, she found a holistic doctor and her blood values are getting back to normal and inflammation values are coming down. News Story
- 06/04/2022 Ivory Coast Dead
Abraham Sié (23), Dakar University basketball player in Senegal, originally from Ivory Coast. Died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 05/04/2022 Italy Dead
Enrico Della Puppa (57), manager of Junior Basket Leoncino – a basketball team in the Venice region of Italy. He was driving his car when he had a cardiac arrest and the car went off the road and crashed. Enrico already died before the crash occurred. News Story
- 05/04/2022 Italy Dead
Davide Piglia (44), Cyclist was on his mountain bike with a friend to reconnoitre a course in advance of a race. When they reached the top of a hill, Davide collapsed and lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital but he never recovered. News Story
- 04/04/2022 Sweden
Emil Mattsson (19), AIK Floorball player has been missing matches owing to myocarditis. News Story
- 04/04/2022 Columbia Dead
Edier Armero (Age), footballer warmed up with his team before the start of the match but during that time he collapsed on the pitch. Symptoms:mt severe pain in his chest. An ambulance arrived but he died. News Story
- 03/04/2022 Spain Dead
Jorge Salmerón Mezcua (13), CF San José Obrero Footballer in Cadiz, Andalucia, Spain, who played football for his local club. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 03/04/2022 Singapore Dead
Unnamed (57), Football goalkeeper collapsed while playing football (in goal) at the Penampang Sports Complex in Singapore. He suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious after throwing the ball to his teammates. He died later while receiving treatment. The case has been classified as sudden death. News Story
- 03/04/2022 Michigan, USA Dead
Jayden Hill (19), Wildcat Athletics Track & Field team member at Northern Michigan University. She died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 03/04/2022 Italy Dead
Giovanni Tiberi (49), former Ternana Footballer, was struck by a sudden illness in the bar he had taken over in Ostia after he stopped playing. He died. News Story
- 03/04/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (55), Cyclist was cycling with 3 friends near Deauville in Normandy, France when he became unwell. Despite assistance arriving, they were unable to save him. News Story
- 02/04/2022 Ireland Dead
Cora O’Grady (51), Hill Walker was walking from Kilbehenny to the top of Galtymore in Limerick, Ireland. On the way, she suddenly became ill. Emergency services were unable to resuscitate her. News Story
- 02/04/2022 Germany
Unnamed (Age) referee of the U12 football match between Weissenbach and Sollenau in Germany collapsed during the game due to a cardiac arrest. He was revived with the help of a defibrillator. The referee is described as athletic and physically fit. News Story
- 01/04/2022 Ireland Dead
Red Og Murphy (21), Curry GAA Irish player of Gaelic football who had played for North Melbourne in Australia and then returned to his homeland to play for his local club Curry GAA and county Sligo. Died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 01/04/2022 England Dead
Hannah Purvis (41), Wymondham Athletics Club (WAC) club runner who started running about 5 years ago and participated in Parkrun, 5k and 10k runs and completed half marathons. She loved being around like-minded individuals. She died unexpectedly. News Story
- 01/04/2022 Italy
Gianmarco Garofoli (20), Astana Qazaqstan Development Team semi-professional cyclist for the Astana team, told to rest for at least three months owing to myocarditis. News Story
- 01/04/2022 Wales Dead
Igor Jonczyk (18), Denbigh FC Football goalkeeper. His family moved to Wales from Poland when he was nine years of age. Goalkeeper for Denbigh Town’s development football team and then the reserves. He became unwell from a “heart condition” and died in hospital. News StoryMarch 2022
- 31/03/2022 Germany
Philipp Sander (24), Kiel footballer. Apparently had covid and recovered, but now has myocarditis, and is unable to play. News Story
- 30/03/2022 Florida, USA
Jannik Sinner (20), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against Cerundolo, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 30/03/2022 Florida, USA
Paula Badosa Gibert (24), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Jessica Pegula, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 30/03/2022 New York, USA Dead
Luis Mazo (35), Footballer and director of coaching at DV7 football academy in New York. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 30/03/2022 North Carolina, USA Dead
Martin Hochertz (53), American football defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins in the National Football League. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 30/03/2022 France
Unnamed (13), Footballer was playing football in Rennes, France when he had a cardiac arrest. He was unconscious and not breathing. Two general practitioners passing by, applied CPR until the emergency services arrived a few minutes later and the boy was taken to hospital. News Story
- 30/03/2022 Switzerland Dead
Darco Degrussa (59), Basketballer and Swiss journalist. He had a cardiac arrest whilst playing basketball and died. News Story
- 29/03/2022 England Dead
Lee Mallinson (51), Reading Swim Club coach. He was vaccinated and encourage others to get the vaccine. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 29/03/2022 California, USA Dead
Jackson Buresh (Age), Servite High School American football player. Died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 29/03/2022 England Dead
Cameron Milton (18), Rugby Union player and student at Bolton School in England, a keen rugby player who played for the school and Bolton Rugby Club. Died unexpectedly in his sleep. News Story
- 29/03/2022 Germany Dead
Armin Michels (56), was a JuJitsu martial arts expert in Germany and spent many years coaching. He died suddenly. News Story
- 29/03/2022 Spain Dead
José Gabriel Jiménez (Age), Runner and sports lover, practiced walking and exercised daily, his health condition was good, his family doesn’t understand why he died of a sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 29/03/2022 Belgium
Tom Van Asbroeck (31), Cyclist will miss the rest of the cycling classic races due to a blood clot in arm. News Story
- 28/03/2022 Massachusetts, USA
Paul Michael Levesque (52), former professional wrestler using the stage name of Hunter Hearst Helmsley or “Triple H”. 15 April 2021 was his second COVID vaccination. Soon after had shortness of breath. Did not have COVID, but had inflamed lungs and “viral pneumonia,” with fluid in his lungs and around his heart. He will never wrestle again. In September 2021, he had a procedure for heart failure. He now has a defibrillator in his chest. News Story News Story2
- 28/03/2022 Karnataka, India Dead
Vinaya Vittal (35), Gym, was working out in a health club in Bengaluru, India, when she collapsed with suspected cardiac arrest. She rushed to hospital where she died. News Story
- 28/03/2022 Florida, USA
Anhelina Kalinina (25), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Jessica Pegula, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 27/03/2022 England Dead
Thomas Rankin (26) Redditch United midfield footballer had played there for 3 seasons and had previously played for nearby Bromsgrove Sporting. He died suddenly. Awaiting further details. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Romania
Ovidiu Hategan (41), international football referee. Shortly after the he finished his daily physical training, he had a cardiac arrest and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Germany
Unnamed (23), FSV Bandelow Football player collapsed during the match with Potzlow. Emergency doctor, ambulance and helicopter were on the scene. Further details awaited. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Florida, USA
Katerina Siniakova (25), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Daria Saville, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Florida, USA
Victoria Azarenka (32), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Linda Fruhvirtova, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Italy Dead
Claudio Pagotto (55), Cyclist was out cycling with friends in norther Italy, when he was overcome by a “sudden illness” and died. News Story
- 27/03/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (47), Skier collapsed due to a cardiac arrest whilst skiing at Font-Romeu in the French Pyrenees. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Italy Dead
Gianluca Nirchio (46), collapsed in the jujitsu academy he founded in Italy. Medical help arrived but were unable to prevent his death. News Story
- 27/03/2022 Spain Dead
Unnamed runner (49), participating in the Nocedo trail run, in Bueu, Spain, died after becoming ill. “Cardiopulmonary resuscitation” was performed but he died. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Romania Dead
Andrei Drăghici (23), Dinamo Bucharest Waterpolo player in Romania. He felt sudden chest pain during the second quarter. Other players helped him swim to the edge of the pool. Players and medical staff tried to resuscitate him for an hour but didn’t succeed. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Portugal Dead
Vitor Leitão (56), Football referee in Portugal for over 20 years. He was mid-way through a match when he collapsed on the pitch from a cardiac arrest and was unable to be revived. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Italy Dead
Fabio Suvieri (56), former footballer and now runner was preparing for the Milan marathon, but with just a week to go, he died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 26/03/2022 Italy Dead
Elisa Antonacci (16), gymnast died suddenly from a cause said to be leukemia, a type of cancer. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Mexico Dead
José Gabriel Jiménez (39), businessman and an amateur runner. While running in a marathon event expecting to cover 10,000 metres, fter 1,500 he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Mexico Dead
Jorge Luis Aceves Durán (59), was a doctor and an amateur runner who died from a cardiac arrest part way through a marathon in Veracruz, Mexico. News Story
- 26/03/2022 Ireland Dead
Emmet Mayon (Age), Footballer and professional soldier in Ireland, who used to play football and to train youngsters. He died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 25/03/2022 England
Martin Dubravka (33), Newcastle United FC Football goalkeeper. Although he was due to play in international matches for his home country, Slovakia, he was dropped after being diagnosed with angina. News Story
- 25/03/2022 England Dead
Maddy Lawrence (20), Rugby Union player was a first year student at the University of the West of England and played in their rugby team. In the match against University of Bristol on March 7 2022 she was injured and needed hospital treatment. She died in hospital. Her family say she had contracted an infection and her rugby injury was not life-threatening. News Story
- 25/03/2022 Florida, USA
Dalma Galfi (23), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Veronika Kudermetova, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 25/03/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
Maggie McMahon (37), Riptide Swim Team Swimming coach in Minnesota, USA. She died suddenly of a “massive stroke.” News Story
- 25/03/2022 California, USA Dead
Dave Nichol (45), American Football coach at University of Southern California died suddenly. He had “a sudden battle with a number of health issues,” including cancer. No more information available. News Story News Story2
- 25/03/2022 British Columbia, Canada
Connor Overson (18), Wenatchee Ice Hockey pleyer was in a match against the Smoke Eaters, when he collapsed on the ice. He was taken to hospital for tests. News Story
- 24/03/2022 Victoria, Australia
Hayden Crozier (28), Western Bulldogs Australian Rules Football player. At half-time in the match against Carlton, he collapsed, was hooked up to a heart monitor and reportedly given oxygen. News Story News Story2
- 24/03/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Wayne Mackie (62) American Football and basketball official. Honoured as head linesman for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, California. Died unexpectedly in Florida. News Story
- 24/03/2022 Florida, USA
Jan-Lennard Struff (31), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against P.Martinez Portero, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 24/03/2022 France Dead
Adrien Guillonnet-Lopez (28), Footballer had just played football with friends on a local pitch near the south coast of France. He then climbed onto his motorbike for the journey home. Adrien did not arrive home. The next morning, a passing cyclist found his body. News Story
- 23/03/2022 Greece Dead
Christos Fousekis (29), former Panachaiki basketball player until injury and studies drew him away from sport. Suddenly died. “His heart betrayed him.” News Story
- 23/03/2022 Germany Dead
Unnamed (63), Hang Glidier dies due to a cardiac arrest while paragliding in the Herz Mountains of Germany. The paraglider fell into the forest near Goslar. Further details awaited. News Story
- 23/03/2022 Florida, USA
Clara Tauson (19), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Shuai Zhang, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 23/03/2022 France
Mikkel Hansen (34), Paris Saint-Germain handball player will be absent four to six months after having being diagnosed with phlebitis and a pulmonary embolism. News Story
- 23/03/2022 USA Dead
Yennifer Ramírez (29), Volleyball player was part of the Dominican Republic national women’s volleyball team in the children’s and youth categories. She died of a cardiac arrest at home in the USA, where she had married. No more information available. News Story
- 22/03/2022 Spain Dead
Freddy Arturo Bueno Ardila (Age), Cyclist went out to cycle a 16km route from Bucaramanga to Pamplona in Spain. Almost at the end he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Other cyclists tried to help him, but he had another cardiac arrest and could not be resuscitated. A little over a month earlier, another cyclist collapsed on the road that crosses the El Rojo bridge that leads to Santísimo in Floridablanca – he fell into the river and died. News Story
- 22/03/2022 Italy Dead
Samuel Carletti (22), bodybuilder who went to the gym most days. One day he drove home from the gym and was found dead in the car next morning. He is thought to have had a cardiac arrest just as he arrived home. News Story
- 22/03/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Dorno (26), Atletico San Lorenzo Basketball captain. On March 21st he trained as usual. The next day he was dead, having died in his bed. News Story News Story2
- 22/03/2022 England Dead
Barrington Patterson (56), kickboxer and MMA fighter who more recently had been involved with community work amongst young people in Birmingham, England. He died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 22/03/2022 Florida, USA
Caroline Garcia (28), Tennis player retired from her tennis match against Anna Bondar, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 22/03/2022 Florida, USA
Maryna Zanevska (28), tennis player retired from her tennis match against Kaia Kanepi, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 22/03/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (42), Kite Surfer suffered a cardiac arrest while kitesurfing along the beach of La Palue in Crozon, Finistère, France. Swimmers brought him back to shore and started resuscitation until paramedics arrived. A helicopter took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. News Story News Story2
- 22/03/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (57), Swimmer died while in a swimming pool in Moissy-Cramayel, Seine-et-Marne, France. Despite lifeguards being on site, the man could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 21/03/2022 Spain
Sonny Colbrelli (Age), Cyclist finished second in the sprint at the end of the first stage of the Giro di Catalogna. He collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line. He was resuscitated and a helicopter took him to hospital. News Story
- 21/03/2022 Florida, USA
Holger Rune (18), Tennis player retired from his tennis match against Shintaro Mochizuki, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 21/03/2022 Florida, USA
Mats Moraing (29), Tennis player retired from tennis match against Ulises Blanch, in the Miami Open. Fourteen other players also retired from the tournament. News Story
- 21/03/2022 Spain Dead
Tolo Quetglas (62), Mountaineer & Cyclist was in a group of Mallorcan mountaineers who climbed Everest in 2005. As a cyclist, he participated in countless races on the island of Majorca – local, national and international. He died suddenly. News Story
- 21/03/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Iannetti (51), Swimmer. A doctor who had always been a swimmer and a senior athlete involved in competitions. By law and practice, he must have undergone periodic checks to ascertain his fitness for sport. He died of a sudden illness while training in a swimming pool. Death attributed to myocardiopathy. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Uruguay Dead
Michel Almanza (22), Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest during a match between clubs Decano Carolino and Jamaica in Maldonado, Uruguay. He was convulsing on the pitch as other players tried to help him. An ambulance took him to the cardiac ICU, where he suffered another cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 20/03/2022 California, USA Dead
Trisha Paddock (46), Runner was a participant in the Charity Challenge Half Marathon in Los Angeles. At the finish line she had a cardiac arrest. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Italy Dead
Tiziano Franchini (44), Rugby League player was a key figure in Italian rugby league and in spreading interest in the game across Europe. He died of a suspected cardiac arrest. His twin brother died of a heart issue in 2005. Looking for more information. News Story
- 20/03/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (70), Cyclist suffered a cardiac arrest while on a cycle ride with his club in Louannec, France. Resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Italy Dead
Leonardo Bianchi (66), Football sports manager and linesman. In a local derby match between Juvenilia CR and Tozzona Pedagna he was linesman for the day, and his son was on the pitch playing. At the end of the match, Leonardo collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Paraguay Dead
Unnamed (22), footballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a match between Jamaica and Decano Carolino in the Fernandina Amateur Soccer League in Paraguay. He was treated by another player, who happened to be a cardiologist. The victim was transferred to a health centre, but died. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Ohio, USA
Bruce Tronolone (63), Ice Hockey player collapsed due to cardiac arrest while playing in an amateur ice hockey game at Tam-O-Shanter, Ohio, USA. Quick action, CPR and a defibrillator brought Bruce back. He is recovering in hospital. No more information available. News Story
- 20/03/2022 Kentucky, USA
Dylan Gaskin (Age), Basketball player and school Health and Physical Education teacher suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while playing basketball. Disagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment. News Story News Story2
- 21/03/2022 Spain Dead
Nico Holguín (15), Ponferrada 6.25 Basketball player collapsed while playing in the park. He was initially revived, but died later in hospital. News Story
- 19/03/2022 Scotland Dead
Jordan Goodwin (18), Mill United Footballer from Hamilton, was swimming in the lake in Mugdock Country Park. Firemen rescued him from the lake but he could not be saved. News Story News Story2
- 19/03/2022 Ireland Dead
David Hill (30), Rugby Union player was the head of office for Scottish Tory MSP and Holyrood justice spokesman Jamie Greene and a rugby enthusiast. He was playing for the cross-party Scottish Parliament team in an annual tournament in Ireland, when he died suddenly. News Story News Story2
- 19/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Vincent Doffont (37), a standout football player, wrestler, track runner and professional firefighter who collapsed in the shower a few hours after a training exercise. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a former police officer and U.S. Marine. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 19/03/2022 West Bengal, India Dead
Debajyoti Ghosh (25), Railway FC central midfield footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while playing in the final match of a local football tournament in Belpukur, Nadia, West Bengal. He was taken to the local rural hospital and referred to the Nadia district hospital in Krishnagar, where he was declared dead. News Story
- 19/03/2022 England Dead
Dave Sims (52), former Gloucester Rugby Union player (12 years). Represented England at U21 in 1990 before gaining three senior caps on the 1998 tour of Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. Died suddenly of a suspected cardiac arrest. News Story
- 19/03/2022 Italy Dead
Luca Polvara (37), former Polisportiva San Vito Volley player then coach, had a cardiac arrest at home. He was rushed to hospital, but they were unable to save him. News Story
- 19/03/2022 Nigeria Dead
Elizabeth Johnson (Age), Sunshine Queens FC football goalkeeper in Akure, Nigeria had trained with the rest of the squad earlier that day. She said “she was feeling feverish and dizzy. She died on the way to hospital. News Story
- 19/03/2022 Argentina Dead
Fernando Parodi (45), Defensores de la Frontera footballer in the veterans league was playing against Villa Nueva when he collapsed. Despite assistance and being rushed to hospital, he died. News Story
- 18/03/2022 Ireland Dead
Tomás Walsh (43), Cyclist had a very active family who played hockey, but his passion was for cycling. Over the St Patrick’s weekend he suddenly died whilst out cycling. A post-mortem was ordered. He “became unwell, and was treated at the scene by emergency services before being pronounced dead at the scene.” News Story News Story2
- 18/03/2022 Spain
Jaume Grau (24), Real Zaragoza footballer with in Spain, underwent an “electrophysiological study and catheter ablation to solve the paroxysmal atrial fibrillation that was detected during the match against Fuenlabrada.” News Story
- 18/03/2022 New Zealand
Shamilia Connell (29), West Indies women’s cricket player collapsed while playing in the World Cup in New Zealand. She was able to walk to the ambulance and her team-mate, Hayley Matthews, said “we believe she’ll be allright.” News Story
- 18/03/2022 Italy Dead
Romano Marchesini (59), former amateur racing cyclist, was out on a training ride from home in Italy, when he became unwell and collapsed. Despite the help of emergency services, he died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 18/03/2022 France Dead
Patrick Massar (67), Table Tennis legend from Liège, France, died on his 67th birthday, having devoted a large part of his life to the sport. No more information available. News Story
- 17/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Brian Meeney (46), head American Football coach at St Thomas Aquinas school in New Jersey, USA, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest en route to school and died. News Story
- 17/03/2022 Jamaica Dead
Karuki Moncrieffe (12), Footballer had a hospital checkup because he was wheezing. He was asthmatic and the hospital gave him something for that. He was discharged in the afternoon after undergoing some heart tests and X-rays. The next day he played football. Sometime later he was found “unresponsive.” On arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead. News Story
- 17/03/2022 Spain Dead
José Ramón Suárez Santos (44), Xiria y Camariñas handball player from Spain was found dead at his home in the Canary Islands. News Story
- 17/03/2022 France Dead
Jean-Luc Ribar (57), former Rennes Football midfielder at clubs Saint-Etienne and Rennes, died suddenly while training with the Greens where he started as a professional (1983-1988). News Story
- 17/03/2022 Oklahoma, USA
Jose Alas (Age), was a regular runner until he got the covid vaccine in March and April 2021. Now he has a long list of debilitating symptoms and is particularly concerned about caring for his young son. News Story
- 16/03/2022 Germany
Lean Bergmann (23), Ice Hockey player diagnosed with myocarditis. Will not play for Germany in the Ice Hockey World Cup. News Story
- 15/03/2022 Majorca, Spain Dead
Cedric Baekeland (28), amateur road racing cyclist from Belgium, went to Majorca to train with his team, but whilst there suffered an overnight cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 15/03/022 Wales Dead
Elgan Jones (16), Colwyn Bay FC Football under-16 academy goalkeeper. He is reported to have “suddenly passed away.” News Story
- 15/03/2022 South Carolina, USA Dead
Ellis Barry Ross Jr (20), competitive swimmer and was now at University of South Carolina, USA. His was recovered from the swimming pool. Pool staff Administered CPR at the scene but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cause of death unknown. News Story News Story2
- 15/03/2022 Germany
Delano Burgzorg (23), FSV Mainz 05 football striker diagnosed with “mild heart inflammation (myocarditis) after his bout with the virus.” News Story
- 15/03/2022 Germany Dead
Frank Hartwig (55), SSV Bredenbek Football was a player then referee and also club chairman at SSV Bredenbek in Germany. He died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 14/03/2022 California, USA Dead
DeJon Packer (24), celebrated former SJSU football player and San Jose Police Department officer. He “passed away suddenly.” News Story
- 14/03/2022 Spain
Juan Lanz (20), El Gancho Footballer lost consciousness in the middle of a match. He was taken to hospital for observation but is said to be “stable and in good condition.” News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2022 Victoria, Australia
Dean Wallis (52), former Essendon professional Aussie rules football player, suffered a cardiac arrest and is now recovering in hospital. News Story
- 14/03/2022 Oregon, USA
StartingDefense12 (Age), Triathlon competitor. He posted a photo of himself in his twitter account with the caption “This was me last summer with a personal best at Ironman Oregon 70.3, 1 month before Vax induced Long Haul. Now I can’t even manage carrying my 3 y/o daughter up the stairs.” This account has been deleted from twitter, but many others reference it. News Story
- 14/03/2022 Georgia, USA Dead
Scott Hall (63), former world wrestling champion had a “series of heart attacks” due to blood clots, days after hip replacement surgery. News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2022 Florida, USA
Nelly Korda (23), world No 2 woman golfer diagnosed with a blood clot in her arm. She is receiving treatment. News Story
- 13/03/22 Zimbabwe Dead
Cuthbert Kwangwari (63) KC Soccer Academy coach played football for Gaths Mine and most recently was a coach for KC Soccer Academy in Zimbabwe. He collapsed while conducting a training session and died. News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2022 Maryland, USA Dead
Kobe Young (24), Towson Tigers American Football running back at Towson University. He died at home. Awaiting further details. News Story
- 13/03/2022 Germany Dead
Yavuz Ertürk (34), WBA Asia Championship and WBC Balkan Championship boxer. Won 28 of his 29 professional fights – 22 of them by knockout. Died of “heart failure.” News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2022 South Carolina, USA
James Pitts (61), Trash Pandas Ice Hockey player collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the middle of a match. He received immediate attention from his team-mates who resuscitate him. News Story
- 12/03/2022 Italy Dead
Andreas Palla (32), SV Prato allo Stelvio former semi-professional ice hockey player in Italy, became ill while playing the final of an amateur tournament. He was taken to hospital but died during the night. News Story
- 11/03/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Sha’Niya Clark (18), Volleyball player at Western Hills High School, a member of Mustang Athletics and the volleyball team. She died suddenly aged 18. News Story News Story2
- 11/03/2022 Utah, USA Dead
Logan Gagnier (9), Basketball player was a normal, healthy 9-year-old boy from Eagle Mountain, Utah. He loved Oreo cookies, Doritos, Brigham Young University (BYU) football and Utah Jazz basketball. He played football and basketball. He died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep. His death was reported on KSL-TV. “KSL-TV is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (“Mormon Church”). The church publicly and vehemently forbids religious exemptions from the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections. The Mormon Church also owns nearly $650 million in Johnson & Johnson stock, and $1 billion each of Google, Apple and Microsoft stock.” News Story
- 10/03/2022 California, USA
Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) (25), Gymnast model and wife of Justin Bieber suffered a mini stroke caused by a blood clot. Had heart surgery. News Story News Story2
- 10/03/2022 Dominican Republic Dead
Odalis Pérez (44), former pitcher in MLB (baseball) in the USA. Died at his home in the Dominican Republic after suffering a cardiac arrest then falling down a flight of stairs. News Story
- 09/03/2022 Mississippi, USA
Deion Sanders (54), former American Footballer and Baseball player and more recently American Football head coach at Jackson State University, had two toes amputated, following blood clots. News Story
- 09/03/2022 Nigeria Dead
Justice Christopher (40), Footballer had played football for several clubs and for Nigeria in the World Cup. He retired from football in 2007 and he seemed “full of life and showed no sign of health challenge” the day before his sudden death. News Story News Story2
- 09/03/2022 Scotland Dead
John Paul (28), Cyclist represented Scotland at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, won the world junior sprint crown in 2011. Died in his sleep. No further details available. News Story
- 09/03/2022 Sweden
Nina Koppang (20), IK Sävehof Handball player also played for the national team. Forced to pause handball indefinitely. What she thought was poor fitness turned out to be blood clots in the lungs. News Story
- 08/03/2022 Australia
Stewart McSweyn (25), Runner was unable to finish a 5,000 metres race in Melbourne, Australia 8th March 2022 due to breathing problems and will now be sent for respiratory and cardiac tests.“He’s fine at cruising pace, but when he goes at a really hard pace it’s different.” McSweyn recently had his COVID booster injection and entered the race in suburban Box Hill in an attempt to prove his fitness for the world indoor championships in Belgrade beginning on March 18 2022. News Story
- 07/03/2022 Tennessee, USA Dead
Eric Robertson (28) Basketballer played basketball at high school and college in the USA, as well as professionally in England. He was most recently a school teacher in Knoxville. He died unexpectedly while playing basketball. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/03/2022 Morocco
Badr Benoun (28) Al Ahly footballer out of action for two months, due to “severe complications from the coronavirus, despite testing negative.” News Story
- 07/03/2022 Colorado, USA
Louie Traub (41), Snowboarder now suffers from heart inflammation after a moderna vaccination. He gave the following news in a Twitter post … “I’m 41 and on now heart medication thanks to Moderna. I used to be healthy, teach snowboarding and climb Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. Now, it’s hard climbing up a flight of stairs thanks to vaccine side effects” News Story
- 07/03/2022 France Dead
Bruno Battistuta (60), Rugby Union player in south-west France for a few different teams over the years and became a successful coach. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 07/03/2022 Michigan, USA Dead
Mekbul Timmer (18), high school student and football-playing son of a Republican party activist in Michigan. He died unexpectedly. News Story
- 06/03/2022 France Dead
Jérôme Garens (39), Saint-Aubin Rugby Union player and coach had just played a match against Mézin. He had a cardiac arrest and died in the locker room. News Story
- 06/03/2022 Mexico Dead
Gustavo Ramírez (63), Zorros del Atlas football had a cardiac arrest at half-time in a match. Rescue services were unable to resuscitate him and confirmed had died. News Story
- 06/03/2022 England
Sarah Harmer (Age), Runner led a happy & healthy lifestyle until June 2021, running 3 marathons and 5 half marathons. After the second covid injection in August 2021 she started having seizures and struggled to walk. News Story News Story
- 05/03/2022 Iowa, USA Dead
Gabbie Jonas (24) Drake University Softball player. He died unexpectedly at the age of 24. No further details are available. News Story News Story2
- 04/03/2022 Thailand Dead
Shane Warne (52), Australian cricket captain spin-bowler and one-day international was found unresponsive in his villa, due to a suspected cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. He was twice vaccinated, and was diagnosed with COVID in August 2021. He was triple vaccinated. That also means he got COVID after being vaccinated at least once. Readers are saying his twitter feed showed that he received a booster on January 14th, but there are now no tweets from that date, so if they did exist, someone must have removed them. The day he died, he commented on the loss of Rod Marsh, former Australian wicketkeeper. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/03/2022 Australia
Cam Bairstow (31), Adelaide 36ers Basketballer. Star player for basketball team Adelaide 36ers, was rushed to hospital mid-match after a heart scare – an irregular heartbeat. After a medical checkup, he was cleared to continue playing. News Story
- 04/03/2022 Ireland Dead
Paul Shefflin (40), former Ballyhale Shamrocks Hurling player, the younger brother of Shamrocks legend Henry Shefflin. Paul was out running when he suddenly collapsed and died. News Story News Story2
- 04/03/2022 Cuba Dead
Ulfrido García (28), Santiago de Cuba baseball pitcher in Cuba although he had also played abroad. He died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 04/03/2022 Italy Dead
Alessandro Grazioli (26), former Sizzano Footballer gave up playing amateur football to study at university. His career was cut short when he developed acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer, and died. This is a possible vaccine side effect. News Story News Story2
- 04/03/2022 New Jersey, USA Dead
Dylan Talley (32), former Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball player who later went to play professionally in Germany and the Czech Republic. After a string of family members died he also died. No further details available News Story News Story2
- 03/03/2022 Italy Dead
Matteo Pietrosanti (15), Footballer was at football training with his mother looking on, when he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Received heart massage for at least twenty minutes, but he died. News Story
- 03/03/2022 Arkansas, USA Dead
Jesse Boshears (20), Perryville Mustangs American Football player signed up for the University of Central Arkansas. He became ill, had a stroke in hospital and died. School covid vaccination policy: News Story News Story2
- 02/03/2022 England Dead
Sam Polledri (24) Rugby Union playing brother of Italy international Jake, collapsed suddenly from a suspected cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 02/03/2022 Belgium
Tim Declercq (32), road-racing cyclist, faces a battle back to full fitness after missing weeks of training, having been diagnosed with pericarditis. News Story
- 02/03/2022 Italy Dead
Stefano Rea (66), Tennis player taught tennis for forty years and ran his own tennis school in Grossetto, Italy. Died on the way home from school and was found in his car near his house. News Story
- 02/03/2022 Singapore Dead
Unnamed (25), Fitness enthusiast and operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) collapsed while participating in a Health Promotion Board (HPB) Quick HIIT session – “a form of metabolic circuit training which features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that builds strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time.” Efforts to save him using a defibrillator failed and he died. News Story
- 02/03/2022 California, USA Dead
Sydney Beneventise (22), Azusa Pacific University swimmer was found dead. No further details available. News Story
- 01/03/2022 Miami, Florida, USA Dead
Diego Barrio (19), Cattolica footballer in Rimini, was found dead at home. Cause of death unknown. News Story News Story2
- 01/03/2022 France Dead
James Théodore (22), C’Chartres Rugby rugby union player in France, collapseddue to a cardiac arrest while training. News Story
- 01/03/2022 California, USA Dead
Katie Myer (22), Stanford Footballer. Goalkeeper and captain for the Stanford women’s football team, was discovered dead in her dorm at Stanford University. No further explanation is given, other than she died “unexpectedly”. “All students coming to campus are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, COVID booster injections are required.” News Story News Story2 News Story3February 2022
- ??/02/2022 Chile Dead
Juan Pablo Diaz Noemi (44) Freediver spent a lot of time diving in Thailand, but died in his sleep, at home in Chile. News Story News Story2
- 28/02/2022 Bolivia Dead
Fredy Antonio García Pérez (54), Zamba footballer, popularly known as “El Vara,” was the eternal coach and driving force of the Zamba football club. Died from a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 27/02/2022 Mexico Dead
Unnamed (60), softball player hit his last home run, collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest when he reached third base at Francisco Villa Field in Ciudad Madero, Mexico. News Story
- 27/02/2022 Spain
Pelayo Avanzini (19), Atlético Bembibre footballer was playing a football match when he began to feel ill and sat down on the pitch. He later attended hospital for tests and was diagnosed with myopericarditis, advised to do no activity for the next few months. News Story
- 27/02/2022 Belgium Dead
Grégory Boulanger (47), Mazy reserve player for Mazy football club, played a friendly match against Moustier. Died during the match. No further details given. News Story
- 27/02/2022 Wisconsin, USA Dead
Bruce Larson (58), American Football coach at Somerset High School, Wisconsin, USA, led his teams to three state championships. He died suddenly. News Story
- 27/02/2022 France Dead
Iago Victor dos Santos (26), Brazilian footballer who played for teams in several countries. He was in France looking for a new club. After playing a match, he felt ill and went home where he had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 26/02/2022 France Dead
Alain Schmitt (62), Skier was a doctor who went ski touring on his own. He was found after having a cardiac arrest and he died. News Story
- 25/02/2022 Mexico Dead
Unnamed (16), Footballer was playing football in Morelia, Mexico, when he had a sudden cardiac arrest and collapsed. Paramedics arrived but resuscitation attempts failed. The boy died. News Story
- 25/02/2022 Italy Dead
Nazareno Petesi (56), Wheelchair Tennis athlete who trained daily. He was playing tennis when he suddenly developed a pain in the chest. An ambulance arrived and he spoke to the doctors. They tried “heart massage, five defibrillation attempts, adrenaline, for an hour and a half, but he died.” News Story
- 25/02/2022 Italy Dead
Guido Pagani (69), Skier left home to ski the area of Col Margherita. He never returned home. A rescue team found his body. No details are available other than the report that he was “taken ill.” News Story
- 24/02/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead
Rod Marsh (74), former Australian cricket wicketkeeper collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in Queensland. He was transported to a hospital in Adelaide, where he died on 4th March. News Story
- 24/02/2022 NZ Dead
Va’aiga Tuigamala (52), Rugby League & Union superstar, who played for Wigan, Samoa, New Zealand and Newcastle Falcons – a signing which saw him transfer for a world record £1million fee. He was known as “Inga the Winger.” News Story News Story
- 23/02/2022 Belgium Dead
Jeffrey Klumpkens (32), Lommel SK Footballer and youth trainer at Lommel SK football club in Belgium. He died “abruptly and unexpectedly.” Awaiting further details. News Story
- 23/02/2022 Singapore
Ya Hui (33), female basketballer had received her “booster” injection. “I knew I shouldn’t engage in strenuous exercise for two weeks after that, so I just played a bit of basketball with my nephew.” “I never expected that I would experience such indescribable pain in my chest two days later.” News Story
- 23/02/2022 Ireland Dead
Scott Murray MacDonald (27), media fitness coach and nutritionist in Ireland. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest while at home making dinner. News Story News Story2
- 22/02/2022 France
Gael Monfils (35), Tennis player (quarter-finalist at Australian tennis Open) says he will not play in the Davis Cup after suffering health complications since his third Covid-19 booster. News Story
- 22/02/2022 Italy Dead
Antonio Cuorvo (45), well known in the local amateur football scene but he died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 21/02/2022 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Gallina (19) Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in a football match. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story
- 21/02/2022 Honduras
Percy Castro (26), Arsenal de Cantarranas Footballer collapsed mid-football match at Juan Ramón Brevé stadium against Juticalpa FC, unable to breathe properly. Doctors said it was caused by an “unfortunate” blow (perhaps they mean accidental blow) from an opponent. News Story
- 21/02/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
Tobiloba Taiwo (18), Basketballer collapsed while playing basketball at the Minnesota University Recreation and Wellness Center with friends. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The vaccine is required for all students. News Story News Story2
- 20/02/2022 Italy Dead
Mauro Franceschini (39), youth football coach for many years. He died suddenly from a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 20/02/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Stephen Spitzer (56), school football coach. He had started the girls’ team and was looking forward to the new season. He died unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 20/02/2022 England Dead
Steve Black (64), Newcastle Falcons Rugby & Football coach had coaching and training roles with football and rugby teams in Newcastle, England, as well as international rugby union with New Zealand. He died. Awaiting further details. News Story News Story News Story
- 18/02/2022 Poland
Artur Sobiech (31), Lech Poznań footballer felt ill at the winter training campand left early. Diagnosed with “heart problems” requiring a 2 month break from sport. News Story
- 18/02/2022 Belarus Dead
Anna Kordelyuk (27), played women’s football in Belarus at club and international level. She collapsed and died. By profession, she was a doctor. “Immunisation remains a key component in the fight against the epidemic,” said Dmitry Pinevich, the Belarusian minister of health. “Medical staff, teachers, and those whose jobs involve contact with large numbers of people will be the first to get vaccinated. Vaccination will be entirely voluntary.” News Story News Story
- 18/02/2022 Victoria, Australia
Jed Anderson (28), North Melbourne Australian rules footballer had an adverse reaction to the first vaccination and did not want a second. He was coerced into having the second because AFL players are required to be double vaccinated or not play, and eventually Anderson got the second vaccination. His adverse reaction to the second put him in hospital with pericarditis, so he can’t play at all now. News Story
- 18/02/2022 Sweden
Jonathan Person (29), SBBK Basketball player is suffering from pericarditis and forced to rest for at least a month. He now wants to see annual heart screening in Swedish basketball. Doctors suspect a link to covid-19. News Story
- 17/02/2022 Argentina Dead
Mery Cárdenas (Age), female Rio Grande Rugby and Mami Hockey TDF Provincial League player suddenly died. Further details awaited. News Story
- 17/02/2022 Germany Dead
Detlef Pietsch (59), SV Erlenbach women’s Basketball coach died unexpectedly two days before his 60th birthday. News Story
- 16/02/2022 Italy Dead
Sergio Satriano (35), Real Battipaglia football player, Italy, passed away suddenly last night. News Story
- 16/02/2022 China
Irene Cadurisch (30), Swiss biathlete competing in the biathlon relay in the winter olympics collapsed during the race. She was later reported to be recovering in the Olympic village after suffering from ‘circulatory problems.’ Everyone at the Olympics is vaccinated. News Story
- 15/02/2022 Canada Dead
Kenny Ejim (27), Hamilton Honey Badgers professional basketball player was found lifeless in a hotel. Cause of death has yet to be released. News Story
- 15/02/2022 Spain
Jasper Cillessen (32), Valencia Football goalkeeper for Spanish football team Valencia, “has undergone surgery to remove an unexplained blood clot from his calf, as the club admit they do not know where it came from.” News Story
- 15/02/2022 Ukraine Dead
Kevin Gregory (31), former Liatroim Fontenoys GAA Gaelic Footballer was from Ireland but lived in Ukraine with his girlfriend from Tajikistan. He died in Kiev from a sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 15/02/2022 Victoria, Australia
Romain Grenville (Age), Kingston Hawthorn cricketer and batsman collapsed to the ground in front of the umpire after completing a run in the match against Footscray. Further information awaited. News Story
- 14/02/2022 Malaysia Dead
Unnamed (Age), Football referee collapsed in the middle of the field after 19 minutes of play. Paramedics confirmed his death. A post-mortem classified it as “sudden death.” In Malaysia, 79% of the population is fully vaccinated and 81% have received at least one dose according to government figures. News Story
- 13/02/2022 Italy Dead
Andrea Pelati (53), motocross rider and Regnano Moto Club director in Italy. On 13th February 2022, he went to the track with his 16 year old son to practice, but collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest in the car park. All attempts to resuscitate him failed
- 13/02/2022 China
Ingrid Tandrevold (25), Norwegian star biathlete pulled out of the winter olympics after collapsing at the finish line of the women’s biathlon 10km pursuit. Tandrevold does have a history of heart issues, but that did not stop her making the Olympic team. She ultimately finished 14th after skiers continued to pass her, and had to be carried away by members of her coaching team. The next day she said she was feeling better and “I’m not allowed to compete more in these Olympics so I will go home to Norway,” News Story
- 13/02/2022 Spain Dead
Ángel Rogelio Galán Brioso (41), Corme FC Footballer was in the starting line-up for his clubs’ veteran football team against SD Fisterra Veterans. At half time he felt unwell so stayed in the dressing room where he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him failed and paramedics pronounced him dead. News Story News Story
- 12/02/2022 Italy
Nicola Basile (39), Avis Capaci Futsal player in Sicily, collapsed to the ground possibly due to an aneurysm during a match and is now in serious condition. He underwent two head surgeries. News Story
- 12/02/2022 New Mexico, USA Dead
Ishan White (21), former New Mexico State men’s basketball player died. The junior college transfer spent the summer and early fall of 2021 with the New Mexico State program, but never played for them. It is reported that he was “medically disqualified.” News Story
- 12/02/2022 Mexico Dead
Unnamed (Age), Footballer was playing a football match in Polígono CTM park, Merida, Mexico, collapsed during half-time. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died. News Story
- 12/02/2022 England
Judah Chandra (27), Kickboxer went from “kickboxing champion to couch potato.” That is how Judah Chandra describes how his life has changed since having the booster. Five days after the vaccination he was rushed to hospital with chest pains and breathing difficulties. He has since been diagnosed with pericarditis, a swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. News Story
- 11/02/2021 Serbia Dead
Miloš Đorđević (32) played futsal for his country, Serbia. He died suddenly in his sleep “most likely” of a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 10/02/2022 Poland
Tomasz Galas (22), Tarnovia Tarnów Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the match between Wisłoka Dębica and Tarnovia Tarnów, in Poland. He crouched down, then collapsed by falling over backwards. After several resuscitation attempts on the pitch, and after a dozen or so minutes an ambulance took him to the hospital where his condition has stabilized. News Story
- 10/02/2022 Italy Dead
Unnamed (68), cyclist was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story
- 09/02/2022 Poland
Mateusz Mak (30), Stal Mielec Footballer out for months due to heart inflammation. He said … “Unfortunately, in the coming months I will not be able to help the team on the pitch. After the last match with Górnik Zabrze I felt bad and was hospitalized. After the tests, I was diagnosed with a slight inflammation of the heart muscle. I now have a rest and more research. Take care of yourself and do not underestimate any signs of illness. See you soon.” News Story
- 09/02/202 Poland Dead
Michał Kapias (22), swimmer from Gliwice died. No further details are available. News Story
- 09/02/2022 England
Connor Taylor (20) , Stoke City Football team defender withdrew from a match as he didn’t feel well. Symptoms: his heart was racing and beating irregularly. The same thing happened to him in December 2021. He may need heart surgery. News Story
- 09/02/2022 Nevada, USA Dead
Tim Lane (49), Kickboxer had more than 40 years’ experience in martial arts. He was found dead at the top of a mountain near Las Vegas. Lane was widely considered an incredibly positive influence in the gym but in January revealed via Facebook that he had been suffering mentally behind the scenes. Looking for more information. News Story
- 09/02/2022 California, USA Dead
Jeremy Giambi (47), played baseball for various teams including the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox until 2003. In 510 career games, the left-handed-hitting Jeremy Giambi batted .263 with 52 home runs. Died suddenly at his parents’ home. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Cameran Wheatley (17), Senior basketball player collapsed due to a seizure during a basketball game at Chicago Agricultural High School. He was taken to hospital but died. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Texas, USA Dead
DeVonte Mumphrey (15), Texas high school basketball player collapsed during the second quarter of a game against Mount Enterprise. News Story News Story2
- 08/02/2022 Italy Dead
Roberto Callegari (54) Mountain Biking carabiniere died on 8th February 2022, almost certainly of a cardiac arrest while cycling. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Peru Dead
Johan Montero Villanueva (32) Gym, died very suddenly while performing an exercise routine in the Gym. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Mexico Dead
Victor “N” (30), Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest whilst playing football in the Tres de Junio neighbourhood, Pijijiapan, Mexico. News Story
- 08/02/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Harvey McDougle (37), former American Football running back for the University of Toledo, was found dead in his apartment, his family confirmed. No further information available. News Story
- 07/02/2022 Portugal Dead
Nuno Moreira Faria (40), GCD Silva Escura Futsal goalkeeper, from Maia, Portugal, died after feeling unwell during training. News Story
- 07/02/2022 California, USA Dead
Fernando Alaniz (49), high school teacher / basketball coach collapsed and died suddenly at school. It was during a prep session and no students were present at the time of the incident. School staff attempted to render aid until medical professionals arrived. He died a short time later. News Story
- 06/02/2022 California, USA Dead
Kyle Mullen (24), former Yale and Monmouth American football player collapsed and died a few hours after completing the first phase of the Navy SEAL’s selection process. Another candidate was hospitalized following the training. Neither was engaged in active training when they were taken ill. News Story News Story2
- 06/02/2022 Germany
Unnamed (AGE), Football players. A district league football match between Dortmund and Schwerter was abandoned, after several players collapsed on the pitch from both sides, in the first half More details awaited … News Story
- 06/02/2022 Ireland Dead
Conall McGuinness (19) Glynn Barntown Gaelic footballer, student, Wexford, Ireland, died suddenly on Sunday. He was studying at Queens University, but used to play for GAA club Glynn Barntown. News Story
- 06/02/2022 France
Maxime Fleury (29), Union Sportive Football collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in the middle of a football match near Bayeux, France. He is now in a coma in hospital. News Story
- 06/02/2022 Argentina Dead
Dimitri Teslenko, (61), Russian Mountaineer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest on Mount Aconcagua in Argentina at 6,100 metres above sea level, 10 days into an organized expedition. Members of the group performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but he had no vital signs. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Italy Dead
Assare Seare (30), Ghanaian Folgore Maiano midfield footballer playing in Italy collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch, just prior to the game starting. Help arrived but resuscitation attempts failed and he died. Autopsy ordered. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Massachusetts, USA Dead
Preston Settles (15), basketball player. His parents went to watch their son play in a basketball game when he suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest. People performed CPR until the emergency crew arrived. At the hospital, it was touch and go for a week, but eventually his heartbeat was stabilized, but he is still on life support and they say he has a long road ahead. All the kids in this league are fully vaxed, from dozens of schools, and many have recently been boosted. In some towns, 91% of all 5-11s are jabbed. Sadly, his family announced he died on Monday 28th February. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Germany
Boubacar Barry (25), Türkgücü Munich right-back for German football team, will not be available for several weeks having been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation. Two from the same club, on the same day. News Story
- 05/02/2022 Germany
Mergim Mavraj (35), Türkgücü Munich central defender for German football team will not be available for several weeks having been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation and impaired lung function.Two from the same club, on the same day. News Story
- 04/02/2022 England UK Dead
Steve Finney (48), Ullswater United Football coach and former Carlisle United footballer died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 04/02/2022 France
Alix Jounay (18), FC Nantes U-19 Football goalkeeper collapsed during the match against Tours and was taken to hospital. News Story
- 04/02/2022 New Hampshire, USA Dead
Unnamed (67), Ice Climber from Florida, USA was ice climbing in New Hampshire, USA when he suddenly collapsed. Attempts were made to revive him for an hour but were unsuccessful. News Story
- 03/02/2022 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Ron Frederick (40), American Football. A day after getting his dream coaching job at Southmoreland High School, Ron Frederick died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/02/2022 Congo Dead
Kasonga Augustin (Age), US Tshinkunku Footballer. US Tshinkunku announced the unexpected death of its striker Augustin Kasonga, who died on 2nd February 2022 following a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 02/02/2022 Greece Dead
Alexandros Lampis (22), Ilioupoli FC Footballer. Collapsed with cardiac arrest in the 5th minute of the match against Ermionida. Staff did not have a defibrillator and the ambulance took 20 minutes to arrive. Resuscitation failed and he died. News Story News Story2
- 01/02/2022 Australia
Ingi Doyle (AGE), triathlete, suffered multiple organ failure after 2 doses of Pfizer covid vaccine. “14 days after my second jab all hell broke loose.” It’s a long road to recovery, but at at least she can now walk again. Read the linked stories for more details. News Story News Story2
- 01/02/2022 England
Paul Smyth (24), Leyton Orient and Northern Ireland striker sustained a collapsed lung and spent a night in hospital. The manager confirmed “he won’t be with us for a little while.” News StoryJanuary 2022
- 31/01/2022 Romania Dead
Valentin Gherebe (43), former hockey player was found dead in his apartment after having a booster vaccine. Mother blames vaccine for killing son. She said “My mother asked you not to get vaccinated for the third dose.” His decomposed body was found on 31st January 2022, nut he had died some days earlier. News Story
- 30/01/2022 Liverpool, UK
Kieran Prescot (17), Parkdale Sidac Celtic Under 18s footballer collapsed with suspected arrhythmia and cardiac arrest after training. Was resuscitated by staff doing CPR and taken to Whiston hospital, placed in an artificial coma for 24 hours before being brought around. News Story
- 31/01/2022 France
Unnamed (14), Footballer at Saint-Vincent de Brissac college, near Angers (Maine-et-Loire), had a cardiac arrest on Monday, January 31, 1:30 p.m., on the soccer field. In cardiorespiratory arrest, he was quickly rescued by a nearby volunteer firefighter, assisted by a defibrillator. He was transported to Angers hospital. News Story
- 30/01/2022 Germany
Keanu Staude (25), 1860 Munich Football midfielder is out for at least a month after a diagnosis of inflammation of the heart muscle (myocarditis). Symptoms: complained of feeling unwell after the match vs. Viktoria Köln on January 30th 2022. In November 2021, 1860 Munich club director Günther Gorenzel boasted about the team’s 100% vaccination rate. News Story News Story2
- 30/01/2022 France Dead
David Tong Tjouen (28), Cameroonian karateka, had a brilliant career, with multiple national team medals in juniors and seniors, plus several individual medals. He died suddenly. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Spain
Rafa Marín (19), Real Madrid Castilla centre-back footballer collapsed with his hand on his chest, fell to the ground with obvious signs of suffocation and chest pain, and retired from the match. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Adriano (32), Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest on a football field, was taken to a Health Unit, but had already died. Family said he showed no signs of illness. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Australia
Jakub Mensik (16), junior Tennis player at the Australian Open. “Worst attack of cramp ever” as he collapsed on court and was taken off in wheelchair. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Colorado, USA Dead
Ashley Gearhart (37), Bodybuilder died in her sleep according to a statement posted online by her younger sister. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Sakri Ramli (54), keen cyclist, died in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. He had “2 doses and a booster”. This was reported to us directly, along with a Facebook post. News Story
- 29/01/2022 Sweden
Simon Gunnarsson (26), Borås Basketball Basketball player will miss the rest of the season after suffering from heart inflammation. “I got pressure over my chest after a workout last Tuesday and thought it would release but it lasted for half an hour,” Gunnarsson told Radio Sports. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Illinois, USA Dead
Adam Holder (48), Basketball coach. Long time sports coach at Aquin School, died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/01/2022 England UK
Lee Burge (29), Sunderland Footballer ruled out of action for five weeks due to an ‘inflamed heart’. Sunderland team manager, Lee Johnson, suggested the Covid jab could be behind the heart problem. News Story
- 28/01/2022 France Dead
Guy Laporte (69), former international rugby player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Denmark Dead
Michel Corbalan (23) Karate, collapsed and died “after a short illness.” He was European champion for U21 in 2018 and number seven at the senior World Cup, while in the same year he was nominated for the Politics Fund of the Year. Michel was a fantastic fighter, excellent athlete and a unique role model. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Ivo Santos (39) Futsal, suffered a cardiac arrest after playing futsal. He was taken to hospital but died. He used to play amateur football for various local teams. News Story
- 28/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Mohd Sobri (31), football referee, took a fitness test but collapsed due to cardiac arrest and died. Had his “second vaccination in Jun 2021 & received dose 3 a few weeks” before dying. This was reported to us directly, along with a Facebook post. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Dubai, UAE Dead
Alfie Nunn (35) footballer collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest during a football match in Dubai. He had played for several clubs in England but moved to Dubai several years ago. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Italy Dead
Francesco Michalette (57) local club Cyclist kept himself fit as a regular club cyclist, but while cycling he collapsed and died. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead
Ted Anderson (53), successful high school Basketball coach over three decades died of a suspected cardiac arrest at home after he coached his team to a win earlier that night. News Story
- 27/01/2022 Dubai Dead
Viggo Sorensen (17), Danish golfer suffered a severe medical event and cardiac arrest and entered a coma. Doctors said the coma was irreversible and Viggo died on Sunday evening. News Story News Story2
- 27/01/2022 Italy Dead
Luciano Tonello (70), Skiier and Entrepreneur Luciano Tonello, collapsed and died after a “sudden illness” on the ski slopes. News Story
- 26/01/2022 France Dead
Alan Mellouët (26) Étoile Sportive de Pleyber-Christ Footballer suddenly collapsed on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest at the end of training and died despite rapid intervention.
- 26/01/2022 Portugal Dead
José Eduardo Santos (55), Cycling, a Trek Segafredo mechanic collapsed and died during a bike ride. He had worked with the team since 2011, one of those loyal mechanics the riders could rely on to keep their working tool in perfect condition. News Story
- 26/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Daniel Santos (36), Motorcycle Racer was found the next day, on the route between Ubajara (CE) and Luís Correia (PI), next to his motorcycle, which had no damage or accident marks. The cause of death will be investigated in an autopsy, but the first suspicions are of a sudden cardiac illness. The last day of the 2022 Cerapió Rally was cancelled. News Story
- 25/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead
Ediobal Agramonte (30), Basketballer suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in the middle of a basketball game with friends and died. News Story
- 25/01/2022 North Carolina, USA
Unnamed (AGE), Basketball Player at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy were warming up for practice when a boy suffered a medical emergency. “As a coach, I’ve never experienced in 20 years a medical emergency of this magnitude,” said Scott Van Newkirk, a science teacher and basketball coach at the school. He called 911 and began chest compressions while Athletic Director Montrez Shaw ran to get the AED in the school’s main office. “I had to do CPR. The 911 operator talked me through it, counted with me, kept me calm, made sure I was focused doing it right,” Van Newkirk explained. In less than two minutes, Shaw returned with the device and applied the machine’s pads to the athlete’s chest. They were successful and the boy is recovering. News Story
- 25/01/2022 Ontario, Canada
Erin Thomson (30), Marathon running school teacher. “All teachers and staff had to be “fully vaccinated” to return to the classroom in the fall. Non-vaxxed teachers required two negative COVID-19 tests every week.” After the vaccination, Erin was diagnosed with myocarditis and a string of other conditions. She could no longer stand on her own two feet without her heart rate and blood pressure increasing to worrisome levels. She was fired from her job in December because she could not and would not receive a second vaccine. News Story
- 25/01/2022 Missouri, USA Dead
David Green (61), former St. Louis Cardinals Baseball player had two cardiac arrests on the way to hospital and did not survive. News Story News Story2
- 24/01/2022 Hungary Dead
Szilveszter Csollany (51), six-time medalist at the European gymnastics championships, Hungary’s “Sportsman of the Year” in 2000 and 2002. Was vaccinated, then hospitalized with COVID-19 since early December and spent several weeks on a ventilator, then died. News Story News Story1 News Story2 News Story3
- 24/01/2022 Ireland Dead
Cillian Boyle (Age), Cavan & Cootehill Hurling Hurling player died suddenly. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Oklahoma, USA Dead
Nathan Rogalski (17), Deer Creek High School baseball pitcher for The Antlers, and Oklahoma State recruit, was sent to OU Medical Center to have a drain put in his head to clear the pressure, but died from a sudden illness. No other details given. News Story News Story2
- 23/01/2022 Italy Dead
Carlo Alberto Conte (12), runner was in a cross-country race in the Fiamme Oro of Padua in Vittorio Veneto, in the Treviso area, when he staggered then collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitated by the race staff and the ambulance doctors on the spot, for half an hour alternated in heart massage, until the heart started beating again. He was taken to Ca’ Foncello hospital in Treviso by helicopter for treatment, but he died. He had regularly passed sports fitness examinations for competition. News Story News Story2
- 23/01/2022 France Dead
Unnamed (28), Freediver died while snorkelling around the rocks off Marseille, France. His diving partner raised the alarm but despite the rapid arrival of firefighters and sea rescuers, he could not be revived. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Spain
Unnamed (31), Basketball was playing in a match between Xerixia Club Baloncesto de Jerez and AB Oliva in the Francisco José Rivera Montero pavilion in Jerez de los Caballeros. He was unwell and passed out after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was resuscitated and stabilized by a health team at the event and then taken to the ICU of the University Hospital of Badajoz for treatment. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Oman Dead
Munther Al-Harassi (30), Al-Rustaq club footballer collapsed and died on the field due to a cardiac arrest, a month after Mukhaled Al-Raqadi, died during the warm-up before a match. Munther was the son of the former player Ali bin Saeed bin Masoud Al-Harassi. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Spain Dead
Josep Maria Pijuan (42), veteran runner taking part in the Llanera Trail mountain race in Spain has died. It occurred after 12 kilometers. News Story
- 23/01/2022 Chile Dead
Germán Eduardo Clop (30) retired professional football player (retired 2015) died in his sleep. He studied physical education teaching and continued as a physical trainer. News Story
- 22/01/2022 South Africa Dead
Unnamed male (47), runner collapsed and died while running on the contour path just below Devil’s Peak on Table Mountain. The search and rescue service group suggested he suffered a heart attack or sudden cardiac arrest. Post Mortem ordered. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Italy Dead
Francesco Paderni (49), Tennis player had a cardiac arrest after returning home from the “Tennis club” where he had played for two hours. When a doctor arrived, it was too late to save him. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Algeria
Adam Ounas (25), Napoli Footballer can no longer play. A medical examination detected an anomaly in the heart, the coach said, but also “this does not mean that he has a problem”. It means he is not allowed to play football for Algeria and they blocked his return to competition. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Fernando Morales Sequeira (48), Football collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died suddenly on the football field. No further details are available. News Story
- 22/01/2022 France
Anthony Jullien (23), a member of the AG2R Citroën cycle racing team is not currently available until further notice due to a heart rhythm disorder which requires investigations by a cardiologist. News Story
- 22/01/2022 Brazil Dead
David Pucheta Heberle (19), former Grêmio Náutico União Swimmer suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 21/01/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Bud Jeffries (48), Weightlifter collapsed while doing light training outside the house. His wife attempted resuscitation until the ambulance arrived, but he died. Cause of death is not yet known, suspect pulmonary embolism (blood clot). News Story
- 21/01/2022 New York, USA Dead
Clark Gillies (67), former New York Islanders Ice Hockey legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion died. He played 14 NHL seasons with the Islanders. No cause of death given. News Story
- 21/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Cecilia Teri (42), Gym. Went to gym class, was not feeling quite right so she did some lighter exercises. She suddenly collapsed from cardiac arrest and died instantly. A coroner stated that the death occurred due to a sudden heart attack. News Story News Story2
- 21/01/2022 Texas, USA Dead
Jim Forbes (69), Basketball coach, one of the greatest figures in the history of El Paso sports, died due to “complications from COVID-19.” Texas mandated vaccinations for all students in early August. Andress High School has been holding COVID vaccinations since 22/09/2021. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4
- 21/01/2022 Austria
Aleksandar B (23), Fitness trainer did not want to be vaccinated, but was coerced into it, so he could work, according to Austrian Prof. Missliwetz, who presented him as a “vaccination victim.” To continue working in sports facilities, he decided to get vaccinated after all. After the first covid19 injection, he constantly suffered from dizziness and nausea. Then he was hospitalized 12 hours after the second injection. The diagnosis: heart muscle inflammation and 48 percent heart failure. “Before that I was fit, everything was great.” He is now not allowed to do any sport for 6 months – a disaster for him as a fitness trainer. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Australia
Richard Gasquet (35), Tennis player at the Australian Open. Won the first set then lost all games in the second and third. He abandoned the match and dropped out. Symptoms: generally tired and unable to compete, he preferred to stop and not take risks for the rest of his season. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Dominican Republic Dead
Endy Vladimir Maldonado (27), basketballer suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died while playing basketball. No further details are available. News Story
- 20/01/2022 Spain Dead
Alberto Torrecilla (Age), Deportivo Avance youth team footballer collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 18/01/2022 France Dead
Jordan Michallet (29), Rouen Rugby Union player died suddenly. There is a suggestion of suicide. No further details given. News Story News Story2
- 18/01/2022 Switzerland
Sarah Atcho (26), professional sprinter now suffering from pericarditis. First symptoms appeared after her Pfizer booster vaccination in December 2021. She said On December 27, I felt a tightness in my chest and I got dizzy when I went up the stairs. After a few more dizzy spells, a cardiologist diagnosed pericarditis. News Story
- 18/01/2022 France
Jade Hamaoui (21), female Montbrison Basketballer. Medical examinations revealed that she now has a heart condition that prevents her playing basketball at club level. Her career has ended. News Story
- 18/01/2022 England Dead
Jamie Vincent (46), former footballer died suddenly due to cardiac arrest. played with Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth, Walsall, Derby County, Millwall and Yeovil Town, and Swindon Town, where he helped win promotion to League One in 2007. Former Crystal Palace player Grant Watts wrote: “Gutting to hear this morning that one of my old ex-Palace team-mates Jamie Vincent has passed away suddenly with a cardiac arrest. Thinking of his family at this very sad time.” News Story
- 18/01/2022 Argentina Dead
Patricio Guaita (22), Comunidad Rural Footballer began pre-season training for his club when he began to feel unwell after physical exercises. He was helped by medical personnel, but died a few hours later. News Story
- 18/01/2022 Minnesota, USA Dead
Katie Novak (31), fitness trainer, died suddenly while taking a nap. Her family suspects heart-related issues. She was “fully vaccinated.” News Story
- 17/01/2022 Melbourne, Australia
Unnamed (AGE) tennis ballgirl at the Australian Open collapsed on court during a match, with the two players involved racing to her aid. Some people said it was extreme heat, but it appeared to be only 28 degrees. News Story News Story2
- 17/01/2022 Italy
Marco Da Graca (21), Juventus striker diagnosed with heart problems after vaccination. Was also positive for covid at the end of the year. Needs heart operation. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed on January 11th in a press conference that all players were vaccinated except goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny. News Story News Story2
- 16/01/2022 Germany
Unnamed (AGE), Austrian SV Lehen men’s curling player collapsed onto the ice and was resuscitated for a long time, then taken to hospital. No further details given. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Spain Dead
Unnamed (38), cyclist was found lying on the Rota greenway at Hijuela de María, Spain after a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. He was identified as a nearby resident who played sports. News Story
- 16/01/2022 USA Dead
Maurice Grooms (50), Strength & PE instructor, teacher and coach at Stewarts Creek High School was found dead of a cardiac arrest near his car in the school’s parking lot. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Greece
Braian Angola (27), Colombian AEK Athens Basketball player underwent detailed scans after reporting feeling unwell, revealing myocarditis. He is out of the game indefinitely. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Germany Dead
Kerim Arslan (†29), Cologne footballer collapsed at home from a cardiac arrest hours after training and died. Symptoms: pain in his arm and chest, then collapsed and died. News Story
- 16/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Ruben Michel (29), physical education teacher and personal trainer suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 15/01/2022 Brazil
Mateus Cavichioli (34), América Mineiro MG footballer. A routine club medical detected a heart problem, but previous medicals showed no problems. Diagnosed with artery obstructed by blood clots. Received his first covid-19 vaccination in September 2021. News Story News Story2
- 15/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Lim Thian Meng (47), badminton player bent down to pick up a shuttlecock, passed it to a friend, and then collapsed on the court. Resuscitation failed and died there. News Story
- 15/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Lucas Dias de Novaes (18), Gym, collapsed suddenly while working out in the gym. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Canada Dead
Sean Rice (49), pair skater died unexpectedly at the age of 49. An autopsy was ordered to ascertain cause of death. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Mariana Merlo do Nascimento (27), award-winning Mountain biking cyclist from Espírito Santo felt ill in the afternoon and was referred to the Hospital Sílvio Avidos, where she died around 8 pm. Her body was taken to Victoria, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Canada
Alphonso Davies (21), Bayern Munich footballer. Canada Soccer says Davies has been ruled out of Canada’s three World Cup qualifiers in January and February 2022. Diagnosis myocarditis confirmed by Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann. In November 2021, Bild revealed Bayern Munich had five unvaccinated players, Davies wasn’t one of them. A December report confirmed all Bayern Munich players were vaccinated. News Story News Story2 Received Booster
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Axel Meye (26), Ittihad Tanger forward Axel Meye have been ruled out for heart lesions. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Mario Lemina (28), Nice (Ex-Southampton) midfielder ruled out for heart lesions. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Gabon
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32), Arsenal striker missed Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations draw with Ghana after scans revealed heart lesions following a bout of Covid. News Story
- 14/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Jader Cezario de Oliveira (21), footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died during a recreational football match with friends. They said he was healthy as far as they were aware. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Sopore, Kashmir Dead
Mohammad Rashid (28) Fitness / gym, a medical student, collapsed from a cardiac arrest and was taken to Srinagar hospital where he died. This is second such incident in Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours. A Kashmiri girl Batchelor of Medicine student from central Kashmir’s Budgam district collapsed and died of cardiac arrest in Bangladesh. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Italy Dead
Lucio Meneghetti (53), key member of the Virgilian running group for some years. He had heart problems and passed away at the age of 53. His brother Marco died at the age of 57. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Italy
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (29), Vaccinated Lazio midfielder suffered from severe pneumonia. Breathing capacity reduced to 50%. All Lazio players were vaccinated at the request of the team’s president, Claudio Lotito. Carried out at the end of July in Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno), thanks to an agreement between Lotito and the Veneto Region. Venetian governor Zaia declared: “a duty of hospitality and pleasure,” reported by “La Repubblica”, Pfizer vaccinations took place in the PalaTre Cime gymnasium. News Story
- 13/01/2022 USA
Greg Kowalewski (47), Ice Hockey player collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a match. A doctor (a fellow player) resuscitated him, assisted by a defibrilator. News Story
- 13/01/2022 Germany Dead
Nico (14), dancer collapsed and died in Germany, without warning, the day before a dress rehearsal in his parents’ apartment. News Story
- 12/01/2022 Malaysia Dead
Serbegeth “Shebby” Singh (61) Former Malaysian national footballer died unexpectedly due to a cardiac arrest while cycling. He received his booster injection five days before, on January 7. News Story
- 12/01/2022 France
Robin Cann (19), UC Briochine National 3 Cyclist started suffering from cardiac arrhythmias that make him feel uncomfortable during exertion. Doctors advised him to have a heart operation. “It’s not a big deal, I hope to be able to start riding quietly this summer before resuming competition next season” News Story
- 12/01/2022 Chile
Aaron Astudillo (21), Deportes Melipilla Footballer suffered chest pain and cardiac arrest symptoms during a friendly match. He received rapid emergency care and is said to be recovering. News Story
- 12/01/2022 USA Dead
David Sadowski (58), Motor Racing, winner of the 1990 Daytona 200 and 1990 AMA 600cc Supersport National Champion, died from a cardiac arrest at his home in Austell, Georgia. His girlfriend Janet Godfrey said medical personnel told her they think he suffered a massive heart attack. News Story
- 12/01/2022 Romania Dead
Mugurel Stancu (52), Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest while playing football with friends. Ambulance arrived quickly, but resuscitation failed and he died. News Story News Story2
- 11/01/2022 Italy Dead
Amir Abou Aiana (18) footballer collapsed to the ground with a cardiac arrest on the football pitch. Resuscitation was attempted and an ambulance was called. He died shortly after arriving at hospital. News Story
- 11/01/2022 USA Dead
Clint Arlis (34), Batavia All-Time great wrestler died, no details released. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Pedro Henrique Oliveira da Silva Souza (15), Revelation footballer collapsed following a football tournament, struggling for breath. He received hospital treatment but later on he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Tenerife, Canary Islands Dead
Mateo Hernandez (18), Dimurol Salesianos Tenerife Football goalkeeper died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Isaías (17), Flamengo de Piauí Footballer in Teresina told his teammates as they ran that he felt discomfort. He slowed down, then walked to the bench, where he collapsed. Medics tried to resuscitate him, but he died. It was his third time training with the team. News Story News Story2
- 11/01/2022 Chile
Luciano Aued (34), Universidad Católica football player in Chile complained of chest pain and will undergo a series of tests. Further details awaited. News Story
- 11/01/2022 Manitoba, Canada Dead
Vince Fontaine (62), Canadian multi-award-winning First Nations musician and ice hockey player. He died unexpectedly from a cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 10/01/2022 Croatia Dead
Filip Turk (22), FC Zaprešić Footballer. Another young Croatian football player died suddenly, he was only 22 years old: ‘Good luck up there, somewhere among the stars. We will meet again … “ News Story News Story2
- 10/01/2022 USA Dead
Deon Lendore (29), Athlete (sprinter) was driving on a highway when he crossed over the center stripe and side swiped another vehicle. He continued driving, drifted across the center stripe again and crashed head-on with another car. Lendore died at the scene. News Story Vaccination Story
- 10/01/2022 Dubai
Nicolas Colsaerts (39) Belgian golfer was found to have swollen ankles, liquid in one of his lungs and blood clots. He posted on Facebook that he was diagnosed with primary membranous nephropathy, or kidney disease. “In fact, my body attacks my kidneys, which causes, among other things, a significant leak of proteins”. News Story
- 09/01/2022 France Dead
Grégoire Garrouteigt (21), Anglet Olympic Rugby Union player died following a six-month battle with unspecified disease. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Spain Dead
José Manuel Camano (48), Cyclist. Guardia Civil police officer collapsed and died suddenly just one kilometre from his home. He had been cycling and was found collapsed on the side of the road. The cause of his death has not yet been determined. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Chile Dead
Renato Bastías (38), Triathlete suffered a cardiac arrest while in the water during the opening of the 2022 Ironman season in Chile (Ironman 70.3 Pucon). He received immediate medical treatment and was taken to a nearby hospital but died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 09/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Jamie Hoye (23), Oxford Sunnyside FC footballer died at home unexpectedly on 9th January 2022. No further details given. News Story
- 09/01/2022 Victoria, Australia Dead
Harley Balic (25), Australian rules footballer. Former Fremantle and Melbourne midfielder Harley Balic has died, aged 25. The death is not treated as suspicious. Note that in October 2021, it was announced that “All AFL and AFLW players will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-February or they will be barred from playing and training.” News Story News Story2
- 08/01/2022 Qatar
Othman Coulibaly (32), Al-Wakrah Sport Club Football player suffered a cardiac arrest during a football match and is receiving medical care. News Story Youtube Video
- 08/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead
Nathan Cunningham (17) American footballer & wrestler collapsed and died suddenly on at his home. News Story
- 07/01/2022 USA
Steve Stricker (54), Golf – Winning Ryder Cup captain says he’s lucky to be alive after suffering a ‘mystery illness’ that put him in hospital for weeks, twice, and his immune system was down. He was vaccinated. Symptoms: bad cough, sore throat in mid-October then inflammation around the heart. His doctor prescribed amoxicillin – then his throat started to close up, lips, glands, and tongue got puffy. 103-degree temperature. He went to hospital two weeks before Thanksgiving and his liver numbers started getting worse, white blood cell count was high. I was fighting something, but they couldn’t find out what it was. My liver was going downhill. I got jaundice. I was yellow and peeing out Pepsi-colored pee. He tested negative for COVID, but his heart was jumping out of rhythm. He was in and out of the hospital twice. Months later, he can’t do activity, has inflammation around the heart, lost 25 pounds, lost muscle and his skin is saggy. He is still unable to eat solid food 3 months later. Move to mid-October. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Slovakia
Miroslav Strbak (32), Mixed Martial Arts fighter collapsed with cardiac arrest in training. He had no health risks. He is said to be in a stable condition in hospital. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Switzerland
Fabienne Schlumpf (31), Swiss marathon record holder and Olympic athlete diagnosed with myocarditis shortly after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 booster injection, by her own admission, no COVID infection. Schlumpf finished 12th in the marathon race at the recent Olympic Games in Tokyo, and is now unable to compete for the foreseeable future. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Everton Brilhante (39), former São Carlos football player collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He played professionally and amateur in São Carlos. News Story
- 07/01/2022 Bangladesh Dead
Tuku Zamil (50), Distance runner. At the Chattogram City Half Marathon, he collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the finishing line. He touched the finish line after completing his 21-kilometer run and showed the victory sign, expressing his joy. All of a sudden, he complained of acute chest pain and collapsed on the ground. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Netherlands Dead
Marcel Reinders (56), GP and club doctor of professional football club Telstar. Collapsed and died unexpectedly while jogging on sand dunes. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Uganda Dead
Herbert Afayo (21), Lugazi Footballer collapsed with a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the Geregere Safi Playground in Lugazi, Buikwe District. He was resuscitated and taken to the local hospital but died before reaching the hospital. A postmortem concluded the cause was cardiac arrest. He suffered a bout of malaria weeks before the match. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Luxembourg Dead
Mathieu Léonard (44), Jogger / Footballer suffered a stroke while out jogging and died. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Scotland
Kash Farooq (26), world-ranked former British bantamweight boxing champion, has retired from the ring suddenly at the age of 26 due to “unforeseen circumstances.” News Story News Story2
- 06/01/2022 Belgium Dead
Didier Ceulemans (37), FC Marbaisien footballer died suddenly just a month after learning he was sick. The cause was said to be cancer. News Story
- 06/01/2022 Serbia Dead
Filip Samardzic (34), Former Red Star and Partizan volleyball player died suddenly. Diagnosis pneumonia. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Italy Dead
Claudio Brighenti (47), Toscolano Maderno Sailing Club champion sailor and coach collapsed with cardiac arrest while conducting a debriefing session. He died in the arms of his brother. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Australia
Nikoloz Basilashvili (29), Georgian tennis player (No. 22 in the world) began struggling to breathe early in his ATP Cup match in Sydney against Stefanos Tsitsipas, play was cancelled. Basilashivili was serving 4-1 down in the first set when play was suddenly halted. The Georgian tennis star was overheard saying: “Every injection I’m out of breath.” His hand gestures suggested he was feeling tightness in his chest. Australia’s vaccination rules mandate all ATP Cup players to be fully vaccinated. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Northern Ireland Dead
Oisin Fields (30) Gaelic Footballer collapsed and died while playing football with his friends and his death has sent shockwaves across his local community. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Brazil
Lucas Santana (18), São Bento football midfielder collapsed on the pitch in the 17th minute of the second half of the Copa São Paulo match against EC São Bernardo at Baetão stadium. Taken to hospital by ambulance. After head and spine tests, Lucas was released by doctors, told to avoid physical activity for 24 hours. News Story
- 05/01/2022 Spain Dead
Manuel Sánchez (26), Footballer dedicated his time to football and worked at a football school in Spain. He died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story
- 04/01/2022 Australia Dead
James Kondilios (23), Ultra-healthy world-class powerlifter, was fully-vaccinated with no underlying health conditions, according to the Department of Health, died suddenly. News Story
- 04/01/2022 Italy Dead
Vincenzo Di Grande (40), Piacenza Water Polo coach collapsed and died suddenly in Piacenza. Mandatory vaccinations were ordered for water polo players starting January 2022. News Story News Story2
- 04/01/2022 Uruguay Dead
Marcelo De León (43) runner suffered a cardiac arrest whilst competing in the San Fernando 10km race. Resuscitated and transferred to hospital but died on Sunday 9th. News Story
- 03/01/2022 Guatemala Dead
Marcos Menaldo (25), Guatemalan Deportivo Marquense star centre back defender collapsed with a cardiac arrest in training at the Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium in San Marcos on Monday shortly after complaining of breathing difficulties. He received CPR and was transferred to the Hospital de Especialidades where he died. News Story2
- 02/01/2022 Italy
Antonio Cassano (39), former Real Madrid Footballer twice vaccinated, was taken to San Martino polyclinic in Genoa for a few days of treatment including Remdesivir antiviral and was sent home to continue treatment. News Story
- 02/01/2022 Italy Dead
Leonardo Della Nave (46), Enduro motorcyclist from the hamlet of Osteria Nuova, in the municipality of Bagno a Ripoli was riding his motorcycle on a path in a wood with friends, when he suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story News Story2
- 02/01/2022 Brazil Dead
Monique Janaína Piske (32), MMA fighter suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Guaramirim, in the North of Santa Catarina, and was found dead by her parents. News Story
- 02/01/2022 Wyoming, USA Dead
Beau Thomas (18), Cowboys American Football, former Kentucky Wesleyan College football player and 2021 Wyoming High School graduate. Cause of death not given. The school athletic director said “So many other schools have reached out which is very much appreciated in support, unfortunately because many of them have gone through the exact same things that we’re going through today.” News Story
- 02/01/2022 Puerto Rico Dead
Miguel “Monchy” Torres (42), basketball coach and part of the Puerto Rico National Youth Men’s Program. Died suddenly. News Story
- 01/01/2022 England
Agy Lena (38), Athletic competitor took part in many different sporting activities but after the COVID vaccine has very little energy to do simple activities. She blames the vaccine for destroying her life. First Dose of Pfizer 18 May, 1021 Lot #E4109. “This vaccine was supposed to protect me. It’s done the opposite…” News Story News Story2
- 01/01/2022 Ireland Dead
Niall Sammon (AGE), Caltra GAA Gaelic footballer died. Possibly soon after a booster vaccine. “Niall played football from an early age with Caltra and was a member of successful under-age League, Championship and Minor winning teams, captaining Caltra to a Minor B Championship in 2014.” The club advertised walk-in COVID 19 vaccine and booster clinics at the Ballybrit Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway throughout the year, notably December and January. News StoryDecember 2021
- 31/12/2021 Sweden Dead
Erik Karlsson (23), elite Högby IF team runner collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the final kilometre of the Sylvesterloppet race in Kalmar, Sweden. Taken to hospital by ambulance but died on Tuesday 4th January after they tried to wake him from a coma. News Story News Story2
- 31/12/2021 Russia Dead
Vadim Khamuttskikh (52), Volleyball three-time Olympic medallist, died new year’s eve. His Beijing teammate, Maxim Mikhailov spoke of unexpected and shocking news after recently seeing a healthy and happy-looking Khamuttskikh. News Story
- 31/12/2021 Germany
Lanny Gare (43), Selber Wölfe Ice Hockey player suffered a stroke a few hours after the match against Lausitzer Füchse. News Story
- 31/12/2021 Germany
Jonas Dobler (30), Skier qualified for the 2022 winter olympics by racing in Oberstdorf, but in the middle of the competition he reported a “high pulse.” He then prematurely ended the mass start race. At the olympics, he pulled out of one race before the start. News Story
- 30/12/2021 New Mexico, USA
Derek Martinez (18), St. Michael’s High School multi-sports star athlete, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in September. His college baseball ambitions ended. News Story
- 30/12/2021 Senegal Dead
Alioune Badara Wade (28), Dakar University Club Football striker with Senegalese second division club Dakar University Club. He collapsed during training with cardiac arrest and could not be revived. News Story
- 30/12/2021 Split, Croatia Dead
Robert Boljat (50), Workers’ Football Club youth football coach and fitness trainer of many years standing, collapsed with cardiac arrest while playing football with friends. News Story
- ??/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michał Krowiak, (24) Ekoball Stal Sanok footballer died suddenly in December 2021. No explanation of the circumstances or date given. Funeral 4th January 2022. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Australia
Matty John (Age unknown), Bodybuilder suffered stabbing heart pain two days after Pfizer vaccine, diagnosed with pericarditis. At least 79,000 Australians suffered severe adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. News Story News Story2
- 29/12/2021 Italy Dead
Domenico De Siano (25), Basketballer and Forio Basket masseur, died yesterday after a month in the La Schiana Hospital in Pozzuoli, due to suffering a cerebral ischemia due to blood clots in the brain. The young man had a great passion for sport and was an athlete. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Italy Dead
Michele Lo Conte (29), Footballer died in bed from a cardiac arrest. Vaccinated with his second COVID vaccine dose in July 2021 and prepared for a booster. News Story
- 29/12/2021 Iraq Dead
Ahmed Daham (56), Al-Masafi Football coach collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest while giving a technical conference to the players of the Al-Masafi club, which he currently coaches. News Story
- 28/12/21 Naples, Italy Dead
Hugo Maradona (52), former professional footballer and coach collapsed suddenly with a cardiac arrest in Naples. Resuscitation attempts by 118 Emergency Medical Services failed and he died, a year after his brother Diego. Hugo hosted a training camp with Qormi FC for U9 to U15 in Malta a few weeks earlier in December. Hugo’s vaccination status is unknown, but considering that he traveled to Malta at a time the island was more than 83% vaccinated, it is likely he was vaccinated before travlling there. News Story
- 28/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michal Gurajdowski (40), WL League Football Referee and parkrunner died suddenly and unexpectedly. No cause of death given. He was involved in games played by the Lech Faith Association for nearly 10 years as well as in other tournaments. News Story
- 27/12/2021 USA Dead
Daniel ‘Crunch’ Broussard (53), Flag Football, Basketball, and Softball player and American Football referee served as an official for more than 30 years, died Monday at the age of 53 after showing signs of a stroke. A friend noticed his mouth was crooked, while they were talking, and called the ambulance. News Story
- 27/12/2021 Scotland, UK Dead
Bryce Murray (21), Footballer / Bodybuilder suddenly died at the age of 21. The circumstances are not available. News Story
- 27/12/2021 Canada
Gawain Harding (54), American Football coach’s heart stopped beating several times during the night of December 26-27 2021. “They had to use the defibrillator four times on me…. Each time, I came back alive and left.” Stents were inserted by doctors to keep open two arteries that were blocked. News Story
- 26/12/2021 Illinois ,USA Dead
Zachary Icenogle (19), basketballer and volleyball player at Carthage College in Kenosha, WI, and previously a Plainfield Central High graduate. The vaccinated freshman died in his sleep – cause of death withheld. First responders attended, but he could not be revived. Carthage College required vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff. News Story College Mandate
- 26/12/2021 Philippines Dead
Lawrence Chongson (57), Former University of the East Red Warriors Basketball coach, passed away this Sunday, following a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 25/12/2021 India Dead
Thottiyanda Somanna (23), Thottiyanda Family Hockey player collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a hockey match in Kodagu. He was taken to hospital, but died on the way. News Story
- 25/12/2021 Algeria Dead
Soufiane Lokar (30), Mouloudia Saida footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest during a match. Medical staff tried to resuscitate him but he died. Vaccinations in Algeria began in January 2021. He was married only one week. News Story
- 25/12/2021 France Dead
Gillen Lusson (26), former captain of SCO Angers Handball died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 25/12/2021 Italy Dead
Filippo Allorio (15), Downhill Skier. The hypothesis so far, is that he had a cardiac arrest, falling off the skiable track, hitting violently against a pile of ice. Autopsy ordered. Covid “vaccination” statistics are in the url link. News Story News Story2
- 25/12/2021 Ireland Dead
Sarah Mullen (23), Oblate Basketball Club Basketball and Irish Camogie player, for various clubs. She died suddenly in hospital. “She was born on Christmas Day and passed on Christmas Day.” News Story News Story2
- 24/12/2021 Australia Dead
Terry Morrison (70), ex-Rugby Union. Morrison was a former All Black winger and New Zealand national 200m sprint champion, making him one of the fastest All Black players in history. He suffered a cardiac arrest whilst surfing on Christmas Eve and could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 24/12/2021 Belgrade, Serbia Dead
Nemanja Mirosavljević (25), former Grafičar player – and youth coach since summer 2021 – had a cardiac arrest. He died after 7 days in a coma. News Story
- 24/12/2021 France Dead
Jérémie Bilhac (28), ES Cœur Hérault Footballer. No details are available of the demise of Jérémie Bilhac but at his funeral the world of football was widely represented – young people with whom he trained or shared his passion, clubs, the president of the Hérault Football District and, of course, members of the ES Cœur d’Hérault, of which his father Jacques, is president. News Story
- 24/12/2021 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Melody Bauroth-Sherman (17), track and field, cross country. The High school student died suddenly. No further details are available. News Story
- 22/12/2021 UK Dead
Ian Matos (32), Olympic diving star was vaccinated 4 August 2021 (posted his own picture on Instagram with the caption “Moment of pure joy!” In October, he was hospitalized with a throat infection. He spent two months in hospital and he died after a sudden deterioration in his health when the infection spread to his lungs and stomach. News Story News Story2
- 22/12/21 Egypt Dead
Ahmed Amin (24), Rabat & Anwar footballer. After taking part in team training, Ahmed went to the locker room where he collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest. The club medical team tried to save him and took him to the nearest hospital. As they arrived at the hospital, the doctors said the player had already passed away. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Turin Dead
Adrien Sandjo (18), U19 Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta regional team footballer collapsed on the pitch with a cardiac arrest, declared brain dead after six hours of observation in Molinette hospital. His organs were removed for donation, as decided by the family. News Story News Story2
- 22/12/2021 Oman Dead
Mukhaled Al-Raqadi (29), Muscat FC football player collapsed with cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a match. He was taken to hospital but they were unable to save him. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Singapore Dead
Poh Lip Meng (52), Singapore national pisol shooter collapsed during a jog. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Poland Dead
Marcin Bukowski (40), former Bronia Radom professional footballer in Poland. He died at the age of 40. No further details available. News Story
- 22/12/2021 North Carolina, USA Dead
Michael James Penzel (64), Wrestler, US Army paratrooper and then WWF wrestler, fighting under the name ‘Corporal Kirchner.’ He collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at his home. His wide tried to resuscitte him, but he died. He was a professional wrestler for over 20 years with World Wrestling Federation (WWF), New Japan (where he was known as Super Leatherface) and Frontier Marshal Arts and Wrestling (FMW). News Story News Story2
- 22/12/2021 Germany
Alina Reh (24), one of Germany’s top distance runners, received a COVID vaccine booster and soon after was diagnosed with myocarditis. Prior to the booster, she was in excellent condition, achieving third place at the European Cross Country Championships after an impressive race to catch up. She was previously considered a medal candidate for the 2022 European Outdoor Championships in Germany. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Croatia Dead
Marin Čačić (23), NK Nehaj Footballer suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest during training. He was rushed to a hospital where heart failure was diagnosed. He was in a coma but died after two days in hospital. News Story News Story2 News Story3dead
- 21/12/2021 France
Kévin Gourdon (31), La Rochelle Rugby Union player retired from playing rugby after the discovery of a heart problem. “This is brutal and sad news, but my health is a priority” News Story
- 21/12/2021 Netherlands Dead
Kawa Leauma (32), Ordizia Rugby League player died from head injuries after falling from the terrace of a shopping centre in Amsterdam. Possible floor collapse, waiting for more details. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Poland Dead
Żora (Heorhiy) Korolyov (34), outstanding dancer died suddenly. Official cause of death inflammation of the heart muscle. News Story News Story2
- 21/12/2021 Pakistan
Abid Ali (34), Central Punjab Cricketer, Pakistan opening batsman suffered from chest pain midway through a match and was taken to hospital and said to be in a stable condition. Diagnosed as Acute Coronary Syndrome, a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart, one of which is a heart-attack. News Story
- 21/12/2021 Poland Dead
Miroslav Copjak (58), Piast Cieszyn Football coach died suddenly at the age of 58. No further details are available. News Story
- 20/12/2021 Poland Dead
Michal Rokicki (37), 200 and 400metre swimmer who represented Poland in the Olympics, died suddenly from a cause yet to be announced News Story
- 20/12/2021 Nebraska, US Dead
Kimera Bartee (49), Detroit Tigers former player and current first base coach suddenly collapsed and died while visiting his father in Omaha, Nebraska. The club manager said they had 100% player participation in the COVID vaccine. In spring 2021, the club had incentives for staff and fans to get the vaccine. The club manager said “the faster we get vaccinated, the safer we are and the more likely we are to be able to play continuously throughout our schedule.” On 6th September, reliever Joe Jimenez and bench coach George Lombard tested positive for the virus and had symptoms, even though both were vaccinated and the manager was surprised! What was he told about the vaccinations and what did he tell his team about the risks? News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4 News Story5
- 20/12/2021 Spain
Jamie Doyle (18), Northern Ireland boxer is fighting for his life in Spain after collapsing due to a blood clot on the brain, while on holiday. He underwent two surgeries to help relieve the swelling. He is expected to remain in an induced coma for 4-6 weeks due to the severity of his condition. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Donegal, Ireland
Unnamed Setanta (U21) Hurling payer collapsed on the pitch. The Donegal county U21 hurling final was abandoned at half time. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Spain
Oscar Cabrera (26), Cantbasket Basketball player during a match, Oscar took the ball but collapsed face-first before he could make a pass. He can be seen twitching in the video. He was transferred to hospital. News Story Video
- 19/12/2021 Netherlands Dead
Suliman Abdeselam Mohamed (35), Moroccan Mixed Martial Arts fighter based in the Netherlands, died suddenly at the age of 35. The cause of his premature death not given. News Story
- 19/12/2021 Croatia Dead
Goran Sobin (58), Legendary former Yugoslav basketball player suffered a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Florida, US Dead
Jordan Young (27), Iowan mixed martial arts rising star, 6 foot 4 heavyweight with American Top Team MMA died, his boxing coach Derik Santos announced Saturday. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Caen, France Dead
Damien Zemmouri (37), JS Fleury boxer died suddenly as a result of a “ruptured aneurysm.” A club manager said “I saw him four days before, and he was in great shape” News Story
- 18/12/2021 Philippines
Joseph Uichico (59), Bataan Risers Basketball coach suffered a cardiac arrest following a workout. After an emergency angioplasty on Saturday evening he is now in stable condition. News Story News Story2
- 18/12/2021 Spain
Lucas Ocampos (27), Sevilla and Argentina national team striker collapsed with severe chest pain and respiratory problems in added time in Sevilla-Atletico Madrid game. Carried from the field on a stretcher. News Story
- 18/12/2021 Missouri, USA Dead
Lauren Michele Way (37), Raymore-Peculiar School District coach for softball, basketball, soccer and track, and physical education teacher died unexpectedly. News Story
- 17/12/2021 Poland Dead
Karol “Seta” Setniewski (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, team captain, best in school, complained of a headache the day after a football match, so he was taken to the hospital. Surgery was unable to reduce the swelling of the brain and he did not wake up from the coma. Karol is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died this year. News Story
- 17/12/2021 Zirl, Austria Dead
Leo Forstenlechner (12), Gunners Ice Hockey player had a “respiratory arrest” at home and then spent a few days in hospital and died. Facebook (snapshot taken)
- 17/12/21 Los Angeles USA
Donald Parham (24) Los Angeles Chargers (NFL) tight end player collapsed in mid-air while taking a flying touchdown catch. He had received two Covid-19 vaccines and a booster. His arms were shaking as he was wheeled off. It appears clear that his left arm locked up before his helmet hit the ground – that seems to be why he didn’t handle the recovery well. The Chargers report he suffered a concussion, but the video tells a different story, a fraction of a second before his helmet touched down and his head suddenly threw back. The key to seeing this is to watch the action from the sideline, one frame at a time. News Story
- 17/12/2021 England
Abu Ogogo (32), Southend United Football midfielder diagnosed with pericarditis -inflammation around the heart muscle. Head coach Kevin Maher said “Abs initially had a dead leg and he got another knock on that, but since then he’s reported a few problems with his chest. He went for a check-up at hospital last week and he’s out for a period now, probably about a month or so.” The report also mentions that “A dead leg could also be the result of a widely reported adverse reaction from the vaccine where a blood clot impairs blood flow to a major limb.” News Story
- 17/12/2021 British Columbia, Canada Dead
Unnamed (25) Ice Hockey goaltender suffered a cardiac arrest on the ice in a match at the city-run Richmond Ice Centre. Resuscitation attempts including with a defibrilator failed and he died. News Story
- 17/12/2021 Iran Dead
Ali Arabzada (20), Afghan futsal player who played for Afghanistan’s national team for several years. He lived in Iran, but died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story
- 16/12/2021 Spain Dead
Izan Edward (7), Beniopa Sports Union footballer suffered a blackout a few minutes after finishing a training session at the Roís de Corella football field. Coaching staff tried to ressuscitate the boy with a defibrillator. An ambulance took him to hospital where he died. Spain has been rushing to vaccinate children 5-11. News Story Child Vaccination
- 16/12/2021 Spain Dead
Dani Chabrera (29), Lokomotiv Tashkent football goalkeeping coach in Uzbekistan. He returned to Spain but became ill and died. News Story
- 16/12/2021 Murcia, Spain
José Javier Ros (aka Monas) (22), UCAM Murcia footballer withdrew from the rest of the season after being diagnosed with pericarditis. News Story News Story2
- 16/12/2021 New Zealand Dead
Taniela Moa (36), Section Paloise, former Tonga international rugby union player, who played mostly in New Zealand and France, died suddenly. No cause of death News Story
- 16/12/2021 Rhode Island, USA Dead
Meaghan McGonagle (41), Cranston High School East boys and girls Volleyball coach and business teacher. Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins said “This is a young woman, 41 years old, in good health, that had the early vaccinations” but she “had been hospitalized for about a week prior to her death.” News Story News Story2
- 16/12/2021 Colorado, USA
Miles Juneau (31), professional Mountain Bike Racer diagnosed with pericarditis. “2 days after the 2nd dose, I experienced heart pain at the onset of exercise that left me sitting on the ground holding my chest.” News Story
- 15/12/2021 Russia Dead
Alexander Frolov (63), Sarmations Ice Hockey player was on the sidelines during a match in the Russian amateur Night Hockey League (NHL) when he suddenly fell ill and collapsed. Died on the way to intensive care unit, with an apparent heart problem. News Story
- 14/12/2021 Zinswiller, Alsace, France Dead
Aurélie Hans (21), female football goalkeeper (since she was 12) suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died Tuesday, December 14. Daughter of Laurent Hans, player and then manager of various clubs in Northern Alsace. News Story
- 14/12/2021 Miami, Florida, USA Dead
Andres Melendez (20), Cleveland Guardians minor league Baseball player died unexpectedly – no further details available News Story
- 14/12/2021 Italy Dead
Gabriele Marletta (17), Gymnast and athlete felt ill whilst running during an Exercise Science class. His teacher had given him heart massage, then two doctors used a defibrillator. Gabriele was taken to hospital and put into intensive care, where he stayed for 6 weeks. Everyone hoped he would make it. but on 31/01/2022 Gabriele’s heart stopped beating. His father said “Gabriele has always played sports and underwent regular electrocardiograms, he has never had heart problems.” News Story
- 13/12/2021 England
Maxwell Harrison (21), International ballroom dancer developed pericarditis (inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart muscle) five days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and was hospitalized. Top cardiologists said his heart condition was a result of the Pfizer vaccination. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Reims, France
An unnamed footballer (34), playing for Olympique FC de Reims suffered a cardiac arrest mid-match. He was resuscitated on the pitch and then taken to hospital by ambulance. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Australia Dead
Kane van Diermen (35), Sydney Convicts RUFC Rugby Union. Circumstances of death not announced News Story
- 12/12/21 France
Martin Terrier (24), Rennes striker was substituted after chest pains in game against Nice. News Story
- 12/12/21 Italy
Piotr Zielinski (27), Napoli midfielder went to the sideline, 19 minutes into the game against Empoli, struggled to breathe, pointing to his neck and chest. Whole team received booster 18-19 December. News Story News Story2 News Story3 News Story4
- 12/12/2021 Águias do Moradal-Pedrógão, Portugal
Edgar Marques (20), Pedrógão de São Pedro football player collapsed halfway through the second half of a match. Transported to the Amato Lusitano Hospital in Castelo Branco. News Story News Story2
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Stefano Forgione (42), U.S. Balconevisi former amateur footballer, was struck by a sudden illness and died. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Andrea Navoni (48), Vespa Basket Basketballer was struck down by a sudden illness and could not be saved. No further details given. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Marco Bozza (43), Jogger loved to run every day, but collapsed from a cardiac arrest while running and died on Sunday. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Australia Dead
Daniel Ferguson (33), Irish former Donaghadee FC player. After 10 years in Australia, Ferguson was to return to his home town, Donaghadee, in Northern Ireland, so must have been vaccinated to fly, but just days before his return, he died. No details given. News Story
- 12/12/2021 Italy Dead
Maurizio Ruozi (51), cyclist and amateur sportsman was running a marathon, but suddenly collapsed with a cardiac arrest after 28 kilometres. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 12/12/2021 France
Jonathan Coussautie (Age), Olympique FC de Reims Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story
- 11/12/2021 Italy Dead
Roberto Valastro (42), runner, a Siderno police officer was jogging on the beach in Locri when he collapsed and died of a cerebral aneurysm, the second death in the ranks of the Calabria State Police within a few days. News Story
- 11/12/2021 Brisbane, Australia Dead
Sulamai Aukuso Lavea (48), NZ origin Rugby League player died of a cardiac arrest at the second level of the Springwood Stairs of Death during training News Story Stairs
- 11/12/2021 California, PA, USA Dead
Branson King (23), California University of Pennsylvania Ice Hockey player died suddenly. No cause of death News Story
- 11/12/21 Norwich, England
Victor Lindelof (27), Manchester United defender went down clutching his chest and pointing to his heart, complained of chest pain and racing pulse. His wife confirmed (many times) they were both vaccinated. News Story
- 11/12/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead
Lauren Anderson (41), elite softball pitcher, one of the greatest softball players in New Jersey history, died. No cause of death given. News Story
- 10/12/21 Serbia
Ricardo Gomes (29) Cape Verde native footballer playing for Serbian club FK Partizan collapsed during training , 45 days after his COVID vaccination. Coach Stanojevic said “The situation is serious.” Gomes, the coach, Bojan Ostojic, and Quincy Menig were vaccinated on the same day. News Story
- 09/12/21 USA Dead
Matt Scherer (38), former Oregon Ducks pro runner died, no cause of death so far News Story
- 08/12/2021 Panama Dead
Franciskao El Diex (32), Footballer and musician preparing to present new material after a break from music. He was playing football with friends when he had a cardiac arrest. Franciskao was transferred to hospital but he was pronounced dead. News Story
- 07/12/21 Croatia Dead
Pavel Karpf (52), former Swiss football goalkeeper for FC Luzern was on his sailing boat in Croatia on Tuesday when he suddenly collapsed and died three days later in hospital. News Story
- 07/12/21 Melbourne, Australia
Jake Lever (25), Melbourne Demons star player (AFL) appeared weak as he dropped to the ground during his first training session in pre-season. He had 20 minutes of medical attention. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Illinois, USA Dead
Jacob Look (17), Brimfield High School Basketball suffered a cardiac arrest n his parents’ hot tub and was found unconscious. Taken to hospital in a critical condition. All efforts to save him were in vain. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was cardiac arrest followed by drowning. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Panama Dead
Francisco D’Meza (AGE), Footballer and urban music singer suddenly collapsed and died while playing football. News Story
- 07/12/2021 Tennessee, USA
Mackenzie Dyson (21), star softball player. After receiving her second dose of covid vaccine, she had a very scary adverse reaction and lost control of her left leg. She then started having terrible migraines, dizziness, nausea, speech issues and extreme confusion. She then lost her ability to stand up because her leg was shaking uncontrollably and would give out on her. After countless visits to the doctor and multiple tests, doctors concluded this was a reaction to the vaccine. A month later she still cannot walk properly. News Story News Story2
- 06/12/21 France Dead
Xavier Ziani (49), French professional volleyball player and coach at Charenton-le-Pont died with a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 06/12/21 Tamworth, England Dead
Rob Woodward (36), Stonydelph Juliors FC U10 coach/manager. Double vaccinated. “It is with great sadness that the club announces that Rob Woodward our U10 Cougars manager passed away suddenly yesterday.” Club Facebook
- 05/12/21 Birmingham, Alabama, USA Dead
John Wolfe (20), 3-time state tennis champion in high school (Briarwood High School, Alabama) died. News Story
- 05/12/21 Tehran, Iran Dead
Navid Khosh Hava (30), former Iran U23 football team defender died of cardiac arrest News Story
- 05/12/21 Italy Dead
Fabio Pedretti (24), from Gardone Valtrompia, collapsed and died while running the Uno di Monticelli, a night trail running event on the hills of Franciacorta in Monticelli Brusati. In the final km of the 20 km race he collapsed and could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 05/12/2021 Brazil Dead
Diego Correia (31), amateur runner was running 10K in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo and suffered severe chest pain that radiated to the upper limbs when he was near the Barão de Paranapiacaba do Samu base, on Avenida Ana Costa. He went to seek help from the unit and was treated in an advanced life support ambulance, where an electrocardiogram was performed. Was resuscitated after being treated for cardiorespiratory arrest and then sent to hospital. At the hospital, after three hours of treatment, he progressed to a aquicardia, followed by cardiorespiratory arrest. Minutes before starting the race, Correia used his social networks to celebrate participating in the event. Rules of the event recommend a rigorous prior medical evaluation and the performance of exercise testing for all participants. News Story
- 05/12/2021 Spain Dead
Carlos Daniel Monteverde (58), Runner (and Professor) collapsed with sudden cardiac arrest while running in the the Córdoba marathon’s 10,000 metres race. Not far from the start he collapsed and received medical assistance, but half an hour later he was dead. The weather was moderately cool. Although he had a history of high blood pressure and was on medication, he was an amateur rugby player and presented a physical fitness test and medical certificate, a mandatory requirement for all runners. News Story News Story2
- 05/12/2021 Brazil Dead
Diego Silvestre (31), Runner was taking part in a 10km race in Brazil. During the race he had a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital. He died despite hours of treatment. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Carlisle, England
Bobby Dixon (n/a), Carlisle City footballer collapsed in the early stages of a Cumberland County League game against Gosforth and was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary for tests News Story
- 04/12/21 Beverwijk, North Holland Dead
Wouter Betjes (14), student hockey player collapsed walking to the dugout after a catch-up game Bloemendaal JC3 against Overbos JC1. Club doctor tried to resuscitate him at the ground, continuing in the ambulance and at hospital in Amsterdam but they were not successful and he died. News Story
- 04/12/21 USA
CJ McCollum(30), Portland Trailblazers basketball Guard diagnosed with pneumothorax (collapsed lung), that can be caused by injury or disease. He may never play again. McCollum finished near the top of HoopsHype’s shooting guard rankings on August 31. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Italy Dead
Roberto Tusi (38), Risorta San Martino Football coach of the local team, Risorta San Martino was on his way home after a match when he felt ill and collapsed due to a cardiac arrest in his car. He was taken to hospital, but died. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Poland Dead
Dawid Akuła (21), Football and Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying physiotherapy. He collapsed and died playing a football match. Like fellow student, Joanna Krudys, who died the same day, Akuła was double vaccinated in order to study. This was confirmed by Dawid Akula’s parents in a message to Good Sciencing. We send our condolences for the loss of their son and thank them for confirming this, in the hope it will help save the lives of others.. News Story
- 04/12/2021 Poland Dead
Joanna Krudys (21), Academy of Physical Education student in Wrocław, Poland, studying occupational therapy died the same day as fellow student Dawid Akuła and had to be vaccinated in order to study. Her family confirmed that she was vaccinated, as did Akula’s parents, in a message to Good Sciencing. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Brazil Dead
Vinicius Freitas (20) Macaé Esporte FC footballer. Miniguinho, as he was known at the club, defended Macaé in recent seasons, in the U-20 category and was the victim of a cardiac event News Story
- 03/12/21 England
Mark Simpson (AGE), Knaresborough Town West Riding County FA striker collapsed and had heart palpitations in the dressing room at half time. He felt better after sitting out the rest of the game, but when he went to drive home, it started happening again. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Ugur Tezel (24), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed during their game against Berliner AK and was replaced. Same game as Kwabenaboye Schulz collapsed. News Story
- 03/12/21 Germany
Kwabenaboye Schulz (23), FC Carl Zeiss Jena player collapsed after the final whistle in their game against Berliner AK, the same game as Ugur Tezel. They had 4 games in 11 days after quarantine. Team appears to be blaming it on Coronavirua, not the vax. News Story
- 03/12/21 Adelaide, Australia
An unnamed Adelaide Crows football player went to hospital diagnosed with pericarditis (heart inflammation) two weeks after his first Pfizer. Percarditis destroys heart cells. The Adelaide Crows inexplicably did not release his name, citing “privacy” but it will soon be obvious because he will be out for at least 3 months. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Germany Dead
Marcel Pielage (39), SC Grevener Bezirksliga football coach suffered a stroke. No further details are available. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Egypt Dead
Adham Al-Selehdar (53), Al-Majd Al-Iskandari Football coach suffered a cardiac arrest after a late goal by his team. He effusively celebrated in the 93rd minute, but collapsed on the pitch. Resuscitation attempts on the field and immediate transfer to a hospital were not enough and he died before reaching the hospital. News Story
- 03/12/2021 Italy
Ismaël Bennacer (24), AC Milan football player lost his balance, felt dizzy and was unable to walk normally. He received treatment and missed training. In February 2022, it was reported he is available to play again. News Story News Story2
- 02/12/2021 Austria Dead
Florian Hueter (33), Swarco Raiders Tirol American Footballer died. No cause of death given. Hueter began his football career in Carinthia with the Carinthian Black Lions and switched to the Tyrolean Swarco Raiders in 2007. News Story
- 02/12/21 Egypt Dead
Adham El-Selhadar (53), Egyptian football manager collapsed and died on the sideline of a match after his team scored a winning goal. News Story
- 02/12/21 Italy Dead
Romina De Angelis (43), female volleyball player who collapsed while playing padel (a racquet sport like tennis) with friends. Suspected aneurism. News Story
- 01/12/21 Melbourne Australia
Ben Madgen (36), South East Melbourne Phoenix basketballer in hospital with pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer. Tweet
- 01/12/21 Belgium Dead
Keanu Breurs (19) KVK Svelta Melsele U23 football player and youth coach died suddenly Wednesday morning. Cause of death not given News Story
- 01/12/21 Russia Dead
Arina Biktimirova (19), taekwondo champion died suddenly at home. Won a gold medal, as champion at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete, in November. Her coach said “We also fail to understand what may have happened to her health. Arina had no chronic diseases. Before each competition, the athletes are not only checked, but they do thorough examinations and analysis and Arina, when she was checked before going to the European championship, was completely healthy. And what happened is also a shock for us.” News Story News Story2
- 01/12/21 USA Dead
CJ Hunter (52), died of unspecified causes. News Story
- 01/12/21 Scotland Dead
Siobhan Cattigan (26), female Scotland rugby international who won 19 caps for Scotland, died. Cause of death not given. News StoryNovember 2021
- 30/11/21 North Carolina, USA Dead
Fatimah Shabazz (22), a key N.C. A&T volleyball player, died of complications from an aneurism. Was Cincinnati Northwest HS 2016 co-conference player of the year. Earned a degree in pre-physical therapy. News Story
- 30/11/2021 California, USA Dead
Stan Kwan (54), American Football coach spent 30 years coaching, retired from San Francisco 49ers in 2020. De died in his sleep. Friend and former colleague Nick Ferguson shared with Twitter that Kwan “passed in his sleep due to a heart attack at age 54.” News Story
- 30/11/2021 Montenegro Dead
Mirko Vlahović (48), Montenegrin former kickboxer and winner of medals at world and European championships, died at the 48th World Championships in Belgrade. News Story
- 30/11/2021 England Dead
Andrew Parker (43), Football Referee took up refereeing at a very early age and held a lifelong passion for football. He was a keen supporter of Stevenage FC and Tottenham Hotspur. He had not been unwell, but suddenly died in his sleep.
- 29/11/2021 Oklahoma, USA
Connor Doyle (17), Mustang High School student baseballer collapsed from a cardiac arrest during a morning workout, resuscitated by coaches and first responders. News Story
- 29/11/2021 New Jersey, USA Dead
Darvin Henderson (31), former Ewing High school American football player, then coach and generous philanthropist died suddenly. No further details available. News Story News Story2
- 29/11/2021 Pakistan Dead
Umair Siddiqui (45), Squash player suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the rest period whist practicing on court. News Story
- 29/11/2021 Italy Dead
Daniele Sansone (35), former Calerno Calcio Football player and coach was very healthy, but he was found lifeless in bed. News Story News Story2
- 29/11/2022 Italy Dead
Giada Furlanut (14), female Volleyball player collapsed at school and was taken to hospital. She died on 4th December 2021. “The mother informed that the Giada was vaccinated … the second dose was taken in August.” News Story
- 28/11/21 Russia Dead
Valentin Rodionov (16), Russian Dynamo Moscow ice hockey player collapsed on the sideline after colliding with a protective board at the side of the ice, but died a week later. The head coach said “he passed [a medical examination]. He was an absolutely healthy, strong guy, cheerful, full of strength and energy.” News Story
- 28/11/2021 Zimbabwe Dead
Ronald Mudimu (33), Triangle United Football goal keeper and vice-captain of his team earned national caps at junior level, in U17 and U20 teams, suffered a stroke, was bed-ridden for a month and died in hospital. News Story
- 28/11/2021 Belgium
Arnaud Marlier (24), Mazy Footballer collapsed due to a cardiac arrest at the end of the match and could not breathe. Has since recovered. News Story
- 28/11/2021 Belgium
Romain Colson (Age) AS Hermalle Football player collapsed during a match. At the end of January 2022, Romain was given the green light to restart training. No more information available yet. News Story News Story2
- 28/11/2021 Germany
Maik Wiggershaus (28), FC Wetter Football Captain collapsed during the match. He was taken to hospital and into intensive care. Waiting for updates. News Story
- 28/11/2021 Poland Dead
Krzysztof Pańka (23), Ekoserwis Damy Rady Inowrocław beach handball player, where he won the Polish championship last year, and the Polish Cup in 2021. Also played for the Polish national beach handball team. He died. No further details available. News Story
- 27/11/21 Prague, Czech Republic Dead
Daire Ni Heldhin (29), Dundalk Young Ireland GAA female Gaelic footballer became unwell during a city break with pals in Czech Republic. Taken to hospital and died that morning News Story
- 26/11/21 Mali Dead
Guimbala Tounkara (34), AS Police and former midfielder for Djoliba and USC Kita, died after a cardiac arrest, shortly after an AS Police training session. He went home, and then to a friend’s shop, but collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died before reaching hospital. News Story
- 26/11/2021 Poland Dead
Artur Walczak (46), Mixed Martial Arts fighter was hospitalized after a contest in Poland called “slapfighting”, in which opponents slap with the open hand. After one of the blows, “Waluś” fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital and was in a coma for over a month. The cause of death was “multi-organ failure resulting from irreversible damage to the central nervous system.” News Story News Story2
- 24/11/21 Victoria, Australia
Paul Dimattina (47), Former Western Bulldogs (Australian Rules Football) midfielder in intensive care after adverse reaction to Pfizer Covid booster. And now he has COVID symptoms. News Story
- 24/11/21 Philippines
Roider Cabrera (30), Filipino professional basketball star (Terrafirma team) collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a tournament at Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig City (twin victories over Meralco and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel). Update: angioplasty 02/12/21 a day after cardiologist found a heart blockage. Remains unconscious, but has finger movements and trying to open his eyes. News Story News Story2
- 24/11/21 USA
Charlie Wyke (28), Wigan striker collapsed in training the day after his 1st Pfizer. This story says he did not have a COVID vaccine, but that contradicts what he said. Sadly, he may have wiped his twitter account clean, which is where we think he admitted getting it (it may have been Fleck – still under investigation). News Story
- 24/11/21 UK Dead
Leon Taylor (36), Darlaston Town footballer suffered from “an illness” and died the next day. News Story
- 24/11/21 Spain
Adama Traore (26), Sherrif Tiraspol winger collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest in game with Real Madrid News Story
- 24/11/21 Italy Dead
Unnamed cyclist (15) collapsed and died in his father’s arms News Story
- 24/11/2021 England Dead
Ethan Bradley (28), Cyclist was a cycle courier in England. He died suddenly at his home. It is reported that he bumped his head in a cycling accident two weeks before his death, but his mother said “He hit his head but everything repaired OK. He had a sore shoulder for a while and then his flatmate came home and found him Dead on the bedroom floor. That is all we know.” News Story News Story2
- 23/11/21 Japan Dead
Riuler de Oliveira Faustino (23), Brazilian footballer (J.FC Miyazaki, Shonan Bellmare), cardiac arrest. News Story
- 23/11/21 UK
John Fleck, (30), Sheffield United star footballer collapsed during the game with Reading, transported to hospital, released News Story
- 23/11/2021 Italy Dead
Christian Sportolloni (41), Asd Cogliatese Calcio Football coach died suddenly from a cardiac arrest whilst driving his car. The car skidded and then hit the one coming in the opposite direction. The impact would not have been particularly violent, but Sportolloni was found by rescuers in cardiac arrest. Ambulance, medical car and helicopter arrived quickly and transferred him to hospital but he died. News Story
- 22/11/21 USA
Duggar Baucom (61), Citadel Basketball Coach collapsed on sideline vs. Duke. Transported to hospital. News Story
- 22/11/2021 France Dead
René Richard (66), former CO Cléon Football player and president devoted almost half of his life to CO Cléon Football. He died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 22/11/2021 Texas, USA Dead
Doug Jones (64), played baseball pitcher for several teams. Died “of complications from COVID-19.” News Story
- 21/11/2021 Germany
Lukas Greb (34), SV Mardorf footballer suddenly collapsed with ventricular fibrilation at half-time during a match with SV Schönstadt. Resuscitated by a nurse who happened to be there, followed by an ambulance with a defibrillator. He was in hospital for two and a half weeks, the first three days in an artificial coma. Doctors did many tests but found nothing. You are healthy. Have a healthy heart, a doctor told him. Still in rehab weeks later, there was no sign of a cause. News Story
- 21/11/21 France Dead
Bruno Macedo (22), FC Nueil-les-Aubiers reserve team player collapsed and died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. News Story
- 21/11/2021 France Dead
Oscar Kuau Suta (37), Saint-Gilles Rugby player. “He was vaccinated, had his Health Pass, but his condition deteriorated rapidly, he had been in a coma for 11 days, on artificial respiration.” Oscar finally died in hospital on 21st November 2021. News Story
- 21/11/2021 Mauritius Dead
France Jonas (56), international footballer for Mauritius, suffered a stroke and died. News Story
- 21/11/2021 Brazil Dead
Rafael Alentejano (18), Farense Footballer and marketing student was found lifeless at home, a victim of sudden death. News Story
- 20/11/2021 USA Dead
Aaron Vasquez (14), Basketballer finished practicing with his travel league team at Grant Elementary School, in Dumont NJ, and stayed to play ball with his younger brother, but suddenly collapsed. A coach (hospital medic) began CPR. Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took Aaron to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. News Story News Story2
- 20/11/21 NSW, Australia
Stephanie Gard (), Equestrian Athlete pericarditis, unable to feel her legs from the knees down, and unable to walk a few days after Pfizer COVID Vaccine News Story
- 20/11/2021 Italy Dead
Stefano Marconi (55), Fratta Todina karate instructor, collapsed and died suddenly whilst training. News Story
- 20/11/2021 Bolivia Dead
Marlon Herrera (47), played professional football for various clubs and the Bolivian national side. He had played the first half in a local match when he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to a doctor who diagnosed a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story
- 19/11/21 USA
Cooper Teare (22), world class runner, collapsed during the 2021 NCAA Cross-Country Championships while competing for the University of Oregon. Covid booster two weeks earlier. He complained about problems with his heart and doctors worked to bring down his heart rate. News Story
- 19/11/2021 France
Mathilde (16), Gymnast ‘can no longer walk’ after being vaccinated against Covid-19 so she could continue doing gymnastics. “My spine burns me constantly,” said Mathilde, adding that the doctors told her the cure could take two months or two years. News Story
- 18/11/21 Dead
Héctor Vilellas Soro (27), Aragonese athlete suffered cardiac arrest while contesting the Behobia-San Sebastian. He was immediately evacuated to the hospital in the capital of Gipuzkoa, where he died. News Story
- 18/11/21 NY USA Dead
Carmyne Paschall Payton (15), a sophomore basketball player at Copiague High School, Long Island, New York, was running laps when he suddenly collapsed and did not get back up. First Responders tried to resuscitate him, but failed. Carmyne’s father, Arthur Payton, told NBC New York that his son had “no prior health issues,” sharing: “He made the first cut for the boys basketball team. This was the second day of tryouts.” News Story News Story
- 18/11/21 Finland Dead
Kim Suominen (52), player and coach at Turku Ball Club, passed away unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/11/2021 France Dead
Ouladzislau Chastakou (24), expert Swimmer had a sudden cardiac arrest and drowned in France, during a scheduled and supervised military training activity. Despite the intervention of the medical team present on the spot and the rescue services, he could not be resuscitated. News Story
- 18/11/2021 Russia Dead
Denis Kovba (42), Samara professional footballer from Belarus who played for various clubs plus the Belorus national team. He is reported to be a victim of “covid-19.” News Story
- 17/11/2021 Serbia Dead
Aleksandar Krsić (30), FK Radnicki football player from Ratkov collapsed with a cardiac arrest during training He died in the ambulance en route to Novi Sad Clinical Centre. News Story
- 17/11/21 Italy Dead
Michele De Vecchi (25), mountain runner was jogging with a friend in the Prosecco hills collapsed with a cardiac arrest and died on the trail. News Story
- 17/11/21 Panama Dead
Adonis Villanueva (27), Panamanian Club Deportivo del Este midfielder may have hit his head in a game. (2 different stories) Later, after arriving at home, collapsed with a stroke. He died in hospital several days later on November 23. He woke up shortly before he died and a doctor asked him to move his hand, which he did. News Story News Story2
- 17/11/21
Sarah Gigante (21), Olympic road cyclist and reigning Australian time trial champion had a severe reaction to COVID-19 vaccine, severe chest pains in July after the Tokyo Olympics and repeated hospitalizations in August, in Girona, Spain. Diagnosed with myopericarditis News Story News Story2
- 17/11/2021 Queensland, Australia Dead
Caitlin Gotze (23), walked 20km per day with the horses that she looked after. Her employer mandated the vaccine. After the first vaccination, her health went downhill, and even more after the second covid19 injection, and she died. News Story
- 15/11/21
Julio Lugo (45) Dominican former Boston Red Sox shortstop died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. (Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Boston Red Sox), World Series champion (2007) News Story News Story2
- 15/11/2021 France Dead
Pascal Joly (62), Jockey collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the middle of a trotting race. News Story
- 15/11/2021 Poland Dead
Marcin Pater (46), former Wisła Krakó Football player died suddenly. Looking for more information. News Story
- 15/11/2021 Ivory Coast Dead
Doukouré Karamoko (28), Mouna FC footballer in Ivory Coast, collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest in his first training session with his new club. News Story
- 15/11/2021 Poland Dead
Zbigniew Korszun (48), former Lechia Zielona Góra professional footballer, died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 14/11/2021 France Dead
Julie Le Galliard (31), French boxing champion in 2015. Suffered from an immune-suppressive blood disease after full vaccination. Media reported her death was a result of coronavirus. News Story
- 14/11/21 Athens, Greece Dead
Stevan Jelovac (32), Serbian basketballer, playing for AEK Athens, collapsed during individual practice. In hospital was diagnosed with a stroke and died on December 5th. News Story
- 14/11/21 Australia
Michelle Goszko (44), Aussie cricket great, in ICU after stroke at 44. She is fully vaccinated. News Story
- 13/11/2021 Basel Switzerland
Ömer Türkes (Age), FC Basel football U-14 coach collapsed with cardiac arrest on the sidelines of a match against Zurich and was resuscitated. The club confirmed was stable on Saturday evening. News Story
- 13/11/21 Uruguay
Sabrina Soravilla (25), Uruguayan Nacional player diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition 7 months after receiving her first Sinovax COVID vaccine News Story
- 13/11/21 Connecticut, USA Dead
Jarosław Pacoń (49), Polish footballer (Stal Stalowa Wola) last played for Olympia Stamford SC, in Stamford, Connecticut. He started his football career in Stal Gorzyce in the early 90s, played for Stal Stalowa Wola in 1993-96 and moved to the USA, where he lived for 20 years before he died unexpectedly. News Story
- 13/11/21 Bulgaria Dead
Ivo Georgiev, 49, Bulgarian footballer (Debrecen, Korabostroitel, national team), heart failure. News Story
- 13/11/21, Denmark
Luther Singh (24) FC Copenhagen footballer hospitalized with a ‘mysterious illness’ News Story
- 13/11/2021 France
Kenny Liveze (19) Judoka suffered a stroke and was taken to hospital for treatment. The young judoka from Guadeloupe, has already been European and World Cadet Champion in 2019 and bronze medalist at the European Juniors 2020. He is gradually resuming training. News Story
- 13/11/2021 Quebec, Canada Dead
Jean-Arthur Tremblay (63), Canadian long distance runner runner suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died. He was a Raid team captain and an active member of the Ukatak Raid, between Charlevoix and Saguenay in five days, a 400-kilometre event combining mountain biking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing and dog sledding. News Story
- 13/11/2021 Ireland Dead
Zane Timpson (26), top skateboarder who worked with Bones Wheels team. He died unexpectedly. No further details available. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 12/11/21 USA Dead
Dejmi Dumervil-Jean (22), former (2018) Louisville football player died News Story
- 12/11/2021 France Dead
Jean-Yves Artu (61), former jockey collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest. There were no warning signs. News Story
- 11/11/21 Paraguay Dead
Jony López (16), Sol del Este Club football player suddenly collapsed due to a cardiac arrest, in a training break, while drinking water. He was taken to a care center, but they could not resuscitate him. The Sol del Este Club is at Km 12 of Ciudad del Este (Eastern City), Paraguay. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story
- 11/11/21, Germany Dead
Jörg Heinle (40) former striker and coach of Spvgg Detter-Weißenbach (Bavaria), an anesthesia nurse at the Franz von Prümmer-Klinik Bad Brückenau and family man died suddenly News Story
- 10/11/21
Murphy Jensen (53), Grand Slam Champion recovering after sudden cardiac arrest while playing tennis at a pro-celebrity charity event in Colorado. Hit his head in the collapse and has fractures at the base of his skull. News Story
- 10/11/2021 Brazil Dead
Julio César Oliveira (49), martial arts master suffered a stroke due to an aneurysm and died after 15 days in hospital. News Story
- 10/11/2021 Minnesota, USA
Dakota Dozier (30), Minnesota Vikings, American Football player. He was vaccinated, but was then hospitalized “because of COVID.” News Story
- 09/11/2021 New York, USA
Keaton Parks (24), New York City FC, MLS player had surgery to remove a blood clot from his leg News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX USA Dead
Willis Forko (37), Liberian-American former footballer (Real Salt Lake, Bodø/Glimt, national team) died suddenly. News Story Obituary
- 08/11/21, USA Dead
Pedro Feliciano (45) New York Mets Pitcher died of a cardiac arrest in his sleep. No Vax status discovered yet. News Story
- 08/11/21, Paraguay Dead
Nelson Solano (21), March 1 F.C footballer from the Cándida Achucarro neighborhood of San Antonio, collapsed due to a cardiac arrest after the end of the match after playing all the first half and part of the second with no symptoms or strange behavior. Solano, son of the coach, watched the rest of the game from the bench and then entered the field to celebrate the victory with his teammates, when he collapsed on the grass. He was transferred in a patrol car to a hospital but he died. He was playing in a tournament of the Football Union of the Interior. Vaccinations started in February 2021, but vaccination rates are low due to lack of supplies. News Story
- 08/11/21 UK Dead
Tom Greenway (38), Champion jockey died News Story
- 08/11/21 USA Dead
Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo (20), a rising star in the Overwatch League playing flex support for the Philadelphia Fusion, died. News Story
- 08/11/21 Houston, TX, USA Dead
Jamarcus Hall (16) Houston High School football player died on the same day the Hilltoppers football team was scheduled to play at Senatobia in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs News Story
- 08/11/2021 Germany Dead
Ludwig Schmidt (56),TSV Lauf Footballer and Tennis player was involved in football all his life, but collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and died in Germany whilst playing tennis. News Story
- 08/11/2021 New Brunswick, Canada Dead
Sohrab Lutchmedial (52), Ice Hockey coach and cardiologist who told the non-vaxxed “I won’t cry at your funeral.” Two weeks after a third mRNA injection, he died. News Story News Story2
- 08/11/2021 Sweden
Aksel Örn Ekblom (31), Bandy player (similar to ice hockey … but with a ball). He has been banned from training since receiving the vaccine as he now has heart problems. News Story
- 07/11/2021 Italy Dead
Jajov Adenan (30), Macedonian footballer and lumberjack. Relatives said he experienced fatigue and nausea after the 2nd Pfizer vaccine. After playing soccer with friends, he felt sick, lost consciousness, and collapsed on a bench, between the first and second half, 3 days after the vaccine. Resuscitation failed. He was previously listed in “no information” due to his name being spelled “Jiob Adnan” from a Hebrew translation. News Story
- 07/11/21 Utah, USA
Eric Turner (41), fitness model and bodybuilder suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. His second COVID vaccine was in mid-may, according to his own posts. Like Doctor Lutchmedial, he said nasty things about people who preferred Ivermectin over experimental vaccines. News Story Thank you Heidi
- 07/11/21 Russia Dead
Aliya Khambikova, 21, Female Russian volleyball player. Died of unstated illness (not COVID) News Story
- 07/11/21 Norcross High School, Georgia, USA Dead
Isaiah Banks, 16, Norcross High School football player died at home of a medical condition unrelated to football. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed football player collapsed in Landesliga Staffel 2 NRW FC Arpe/Wormbach against BSV Menden (NRW) without opposing influence. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapsed in 20th minute of a women’s game in Thüringen. News Story
- 07/11/21, Germany
Unnamed vaccinated football player suffered a stroke during a district cup match, with one-side paralysis, transported to hospital by ambulance. News Story
- 07/11/2021 Denmark
Benjamin Rud Jensen (25), Vordingborg Footballer collapsed on the field at the end of the FC Nakskov and Vordingborg IF match. Resuscitated and then taken to Nykøbing Falster hospital for further observation. Symptoms: chest pain, bad headaches and dizziness. News Story
- 06/11/2021 Galicia, Spain
Ezequiel Martínez Canosa (20), Fisterra footballer collapsed during a match. He said heart problems run in the family, and that more tests were needed to know what really happened. Vaccination status unknown. News Story
- 06/11/21 Primorsky Territory, Russia Dead
Victor Plakhuta (35), Powerlifter. Victor’s sister said he was generally fit and healthy. Cause of death given as bilateral pneumonia, but according to friends, Victor died two weeks after coronavirus vaccination. News Story
- 06/11/21 Brazil Dead
Luíz Antônio dos Santos, 57, Brazilian Olympic long-distance runner (1996), cardiac arrest. News Story
- 06/11/21, Scotland
Jamie Hamilton (19) Hamilton Accies defender left the field with chest pains. News Story
- 06/11/2021 Dead
Shawn Rhoden (46), Mr. Olympia 2018 bodybuilder, dead from cardiac arrest News Story
- 05/11/2022 Belarus Dead
Alyaksandr Fedarovich (48), former BATE Borisov Belarusian professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper. No details of his death are available. News Story
- 05/11/2021 Argentina Dead
Carlos Mario Brummich (60+), Yeti Gutiérrez basketballer collapsed during a tournament match and the hospital was unable to save him. News Story
- 05/11/21 Belarusia Dead
Konstantin Wajgin (or Vaygin or Vaigin), 57, Belarusian biathlete and coach. News report only refers to death, not cause. News Story
- 05/11/21 Italy
Daouda Peeters (22), Belgian footballer, Juventus midfielder. Diagnosed with neuropathy, sensory disorders and motor difficulties. News Story
- 05/11/21 Spain
Caroline Graham Hansen (26), FC Barcelona women’s footballer from Norway. Complained of a rapid heartbeat and chest pains during a game and was replaced. Diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia. After more than a month out, she returned to playing. News Story
- 05/11/21, USA Dead
Dusan Pasek (36), @bratislavaCAPS CEO, 2 days after Boris Sádecký. We suspected all along that Pasek may have killed himself because he convinced his while team to get vaccinated, and the vaccine killed his friend and star player, Boris Sádecký. News Story
- 04/11/2021 Provo, Utah, US
Richard Harward (26), Brigham Young Cougars basketball player (#42) will miss the rest of the season due to a “cardiovascular issue.” Harward was vaccinated 2 weeks prior. News Story
- 04/11/2021 France
Gabriel (16) Basketballer from Haute-Garonne, France suffered severe chest pains at school, 2 days after his first dose of COVID vaccine on September 11 2021. He was told “it would pass.” “Two days later, still in high school, it started again. He said it was like his heart was being crushed. He was told to breathe, that it didn’t matter.” His health improved but, forty-eight hours later, he was in pain at home. He was bent and grabbed his chest. He has a cardiac arrest. Two days later, it happened ahain and was diagnosed with myocarditis. As he is very athletic, his basketball club required a health pass and he was banned from sport for a month. He was advised not to have more vaccinations. He is unable to leave France, even though he was to travel for sport. News Story
- 04/11/2021 Pennsylvania, USA
Dick Dodds (62), longtime ice hockey coach, suffered a cardiac arrest while teaching a class for adults. He started to feel ill and left the ice to go into his office alone, but collapsed. He has since started cardiac rehabilitation, which entails performing some exercises while his heart is being monitored. News Story
- 04/11/2021 Poland Dead
Adrianna Piller (42), Polish biathlete who won medals at the world championships. She died unexpectedly. News Story
- 03/11/21, USA Dead
Jordan Tucker (late 20s) former Longridge Town FC Captain died suddenly.
- 03/11/21, Austria Dead
Boris Sádecký (24), vaccinated Slovakian @bratislavaCAPS ice hockey star died after collapsing on the ice during a match in Dornbirn, Austria. As of September 25, over 80 percent of the league’s players had received COVID injections. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 03/11/2021 Latvia Dead
Ingus Eiduks (61), Latvian skier and coach died. His daughter said her father was double vaccinated. He coached his children to be multiple Latvian champions. News Story News Story2
- 02/11/2021 Poland Dead
Robert Marcyś (44), former Żak Kielce jodoka, died while training with a group of judo veterans at the club. No further details given. News Story
- 02/11/2021 Italy Dead
Andrea Cursio (42), former professional Pordenone footballer collapsed and died in the office where he worked. He had always been involved with football and continued coaching after his playing career ended. News Story News Story2
- 02/11/2021 New York, USA Dead
Christina Carpenito (28), former high school volleyball player, died suddenly at her home in Westchester, New York state. News Story
- 01/11/21, Wales Dead
Logan Luker (17), rugby player Youth Captain at Penygraig RFC died suddenly News Story
- 01/11/2021 Montana, USA Dead
Jedd Hoffman (15), Park City High School wide receiver and linebacker, collapsed with seizure-like actions. An assistant coach administered CPR and used a defibrillator. Hoffman was rushed to hospital at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where he died a week later. News Story
- 01/11/21, Sogndal, Norway
Emil Palsson (28), Icelandic midfielder playing for Sogndal (Norwegian club), collapsed due to cardiac arrest during their game against Stjordals-Blink in the 12th minute, resuscitated, then flown to Haukeland Hospital for further examination and treatment. News Story
- 01/11/21, Italy Dead
Vittoria Campo Italian soccer player collapsed with cardiac arrest, died in hospital. Her brother Alessandro (25) died 1/9/2021. News Story
- ??/11/2021 Switzerland
Lara Gut-Behrami (30), Swiss World Cup alpine ski racer had extreme difficulty breathing and suffered repeated seizures for several weeks since the vaccine in October. She only trained five times in November 2021. On 30 November she still had difficulty breathing. On 11 December, she won a race, but on 17th, a positive COVID PCR test will keep her out for four races. News Story News Story2October 2021
- ??/10/21, Tennesee, USA
Shelby Grace Allen (17), Dyer County Bowling Team member in Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Memphis, after developing Guillain-Barré Syndrome. News Story
- 31/10/2021 France
Unnamed (42), Ourville-en-Caux footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest in the locker room after a match between Ourville-en-Caux and Yvetot. Resuscitated and airlifted to Rouen CHU hospital. News Story
- 31/10/2021 Minnesota, USA
Unnamed (Age?) female Ice Hockey player, a high school senior student in Blaine, collapsed with cardiac arrest on the ice during a hockey match at the Super Rink. Resuscitated by a college student EMT on her second day in the job. Taken to Coon Rapids Mercy Hospital, released the next day. News Story
- 31/10/2021 Poland Dead
Krystian Kozek (17), MKS Wisłok Strzyżów football goalkeeper and manager. “Today the whole Wisłok mourned. We lost a member of our soccer family. With great regret, we announce the tragic death of our Friend, Manager, Goalkeeper and the always smiling good man.” No details of the circumstances were available Krystian is one of three young Polish footballers who died this year. News Story
- 31/10/21, Spain
Sergio Aguero (33), Argentinian Barcelona star striker suffered chest pains and collapsed in match, now being treated for heart problems. Also known as Kun Agüero) December 15 update – Sergio Aguero announced he was forced to retire by a “heart condition.” News Story
- 31/10/2021 Argentina Dead
Jorge Casas (56) lifelong marathon runner participated in an event in Capilla del Monte collapsed and died unexpectedly. News Story
- 30/10/21, Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Blake Barklage (17), a tennis player at La Salle High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania. Collapsed and died with a sudden cardiac arrest, after his team’s victory in the PCL. La Salle Covid Policy: Vaccines encouraged, Magnus confirmation, No quarantine or contact tracing for vaccinated students, Unvaccinated strongly encouraged to wear a mask, No unvaccinated students may travel beyond local events (Maximum 2.0 hr radius), includes student athletes. Note: Blake’s name was misspelled Barkley in a news story. News Story
- 30/10/21 Tunisia Dead
Doudou Faye (35), Senegalese basketball player suffered cardiac arrest. The Tunisian basketball championship paid tribute to one of its eminent members. News Story
- 30/10/21, Germany
Benedikt Kirsch, captain of SpVgg Bayreuth (Bavaria) collapsed on the pitch. Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2 resuscitated him. News Story
- 30/10/2021 New York, USA
Monika Simkova (23), former University at Buffalo Volleyball player was perfectly healthy only days before being taken to hospital, where doctors realized an aggressive bacterial infection had taken over and her body turned septic. “They amputated both her legs … above the knees. They were beyond saving.” News Story
29/10/2021 India Dead
Puneeth Rajkumar (46), Fitness and Powerstar actor had always been a strong advocate of health and fitness, regarded highly for his physique and fitness ethic. He encouraged others to get the covid vaccine and shared a photo of himself being injected. He was taken to the doctor, complaining of intense fatigue after visiting the gym. He was then rushed to hospital, where he later died. News Story News Story2
- 28/10/21, Balochistan Dead
Mohammad Islam (30), Raziq football player collapsed mid game, pronounced dead at hospital News Story
- 28/10/21, New Jersey USA, (New Zealand rugby player), (28)
Tevita Bryce (28) Montclair Norsemen rugby player collapsed during game from 2 heart attacks and a stroke caused by a blood clot, heart stopped for 28 minutes News Story News Story
- 28/10/21, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Jayson Kidd (12) collapsed during basketball practice at school and later died. News Story
- 28/10/21, Germany Dead
Levent Selim (48), Hertha BSC co-trainer, died suddenly and unexpectedly while on vacation. Club URL News Story Twitter
- 28/10/21, Germany
Unnamed football player suffered cardiac arrest (NRW) Dersum. Rescusitated by Josef Stefens and Jürgen Koop News Story
- 27/10/2021 North Carolina, USA Dead
Calvin T. Rockward III (38), physical fitness. A highly-trained special forces operative suffered “a sudden unexpected medical event during training” and died during a physical fitness training exercise at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, USA. News Story
- 27/10/2021 Italy Dead
Mirco Adani (53), expert cyclist over many years of mountain biking in Italy. His body was found after suffering a cardiac arrest while out cycling. News Story
- 26/10/21 Derbyshire, England Dead
Jack Gallagher (20’s), Gresley Rovers footballer (United Counties Premier League North). Clubs across the area paid tribute to the young footballer. No cause of death. News Story
- 25/10/2021 Liège, Belgium Dead
Michaël Englebert (37), Ortho footballer suffered a cardiac arrest in the locker room after playing a match. He was resuscitated, but died the next day in hospital. News Story
- 25/10/21
Halil Elitok (25), SG Gahmen midfielder collapsed on pitch due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 24/10/21 USA Dead
Carl Madsen (71), NFL official died in his car, stalled in a lane on I-65, after working the Kansas City-Tennessee game News Story
- 24/10/21, Germany
Elly Böttcher (17) from Rostocker FC collapsed in away game in Hohen Neuendorf of the women’s Regionalliga Nordost without opposing influence News Story
- 24/10/2021 Italy Dead
Mario Mingarelli (69), school PE teacher, footballer and coach of many football teams. On his last day, having been to two football matches, he returned to home, where he began to experience symptoms of illness and was rushed to hospital, where he died. News Story
- 24/10/2021 Italy Dead
Bruno Taffarel (56) was hiking in the Italian Alps when he collapsed on an uphill stretch. Immediate resuscitation attempts failed and he died. News Story
- 24/10/2021 South Korea Dead
Something Min (33), Fitness trainer died 3 days after his 2nd Moderna vaccine. His sister said that her young brother was in good health, with no underlying disease and who used to exercise every day due to the nature of his work. News Story
- 24/10/2021 France Dead
Unnamed (43), Montgasconnaise Sports Union Football goalkeeper collapsed at half-time in the locker room. Resuscitation attempts for more than an hour failed and he died. News Story
- 23/10/2021 Spain Dead
José Sáenz Guerrero (53), runner from the Cantabrian municipality of Santoña. Was participating in the Bilbao half-marathon race but collapsed, suffering three cardiac arrests and died just after the run ended. News Story
- 23/10/2021 Italy
Francesco Ossato (20), Skateboarder arrived at the skate park to skate with friends. He collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest before doing anything strenuous. He was taken to hospital. Further details awaited. News Story
- 23/10/2021 Italy Dead
Remigio Bova (30), Serie C basketball referee, who worked as an instrumental nurse in Rome, Italy. He died unexpectedly in his sleep. News Story
- 22/10/2021 California, USA Dead
Marco Benitez (13), football player suddenly collapsed while playing football at school. He was transported to hospital but later died. His mother said he was a healthy teenager. The coroner’s medical report, said he had an undetected heart condition. News Story
- 21/10/21, UK
Nathan Baker, Bristol city footballer, collapsed during the game. 2 fans were also treated for medical emergencies. News Story
- 21/10/21, NSW Central Coast, Australia
Cienna Knowles (19) Australian equestrian star hospitalized due to blood clots. vomiting, fever, wet in sweat, heart palpitations, headache, sore muscles & joints like hell, blurry vision after Pfizer vaccine. News Story and instagram
- 20/10/21, Germany Dead
Hans-Günter Kinnen (65), Weiler-Volkhoven tournament coordinator, youth manager, former player News Story
- 20/10/21, Italy Dead
Ronald Biglione (26), Argentine Deportivo Club Independencia football player hospitalized with blood clots (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura) after 2nd vaccine. Died 5 Nov News Story
- 19/10/2021 Murcia, Spain
Antonio López (32), Real Murcia football defender had cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that can lead to heart failure, forced him to retire from playing football. He will have an implanted defibrillator. News Story
- 19/10/21
Megan Roth (34), Marathoner, running trainer and sub-elite runner. Suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed During the Boston Marathon. Onlookers performed CPR on her and saved her life. News Story
- 18/10/2021 Mexico
Ronaldo Cisneros (24), Chivas footballer announced that his medical examination found a heart problem. News Story
- 18/10/21 New Zealand Dead
Sean Wainui (25), Star NZ rugby player, died in a solo car crash into a tree, a week after getting vaccinated News Story
- 18/10/21 USA Dead
Lexi Riggles (16), a Hanover College senior and 2018 Danville High School graduate who played basketball for the Panthers and Warriors, died unexpectedly. News Story
- 18/10/2021 France
Ansou Sen (27), Pluvigner football club defender suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed in the middle of the Brittany Cup match. He was airlifted to hospital. News Story
- 18/10/2021 Texas, USA
Alvino Santana (56), Kickboxer was instructing a class when he went into sudden cardiac arrest in the gym. A defibrillator and CPR were used to resuscitate him and he is recovering. News Story
- 17/10/2021 USA Dead
Brian Gassaway (49), former UFC MMA fighter. No cause of death. News Story
- 17/10/21 Brazil Dead
Adans João Santos Alencar (38), former Brazilian footballer for Bruski FC, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in Blumenau in the Santa Catarina Championship. News Story
- 17/10/21, France Dead
Badr Laksour (41), AS Rasteau midfield soccer player collapsed in the 43rd minute, at the Saint-Ruf stadium in Avignon. He held his chest and collapsed due to cardiac arrest. Players of the opposing team and a nurse tried to resuscitate him but he died. News Story. News Story
- 17/10/21 Italy Dead
Haitem Jabeur Fathallah (32), Tunisian basketball player for Italian team Fortutido Messina collapsed with a cardiac arrest in a match against Reggio Calabria. Resuscitation started on the floor, with several doctors attending. Died in hospital. News Story
- 17/10/2021 Michegan, USA
Tommy Kornieck (26), Marathon Runner collapsed with a sudden cardiac arrest during the Detroit Marathon. He received treatment on the spot and was taken to hospital. Implanted with a cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). News Story
- 17/10/2021 Ohio, USA Dead
Braden Markus (15), American Football student at Olentangy High School in Ohio, USA also played other sports. He died suddenly. No further details available. News Story
- 16/10/21 Padua, Italy Dead
Dr. Filippo Morando (37), soccer player in Padua, Italy. Collapsed with severe chest pain during a run. Resuscitated by others present, went to the hospital but was discharged. Died 5 days later. News Story
- 16/10/21, France Dead
Christophe Ramassamy (54) AH player and former referee collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during a match. News Story
- 15/10/21, Gold Coast, Australia, 14 years old
Ava Azzopardi (14), female soccer player collapsed on the pitch kept in an artificial coma in hospital. Later recovered. News Story
- 14/10/21, Germany Dead
Heinz Steinbach (76), referee collapsed and died during a game Kreisliga B match between SC Daisbach and FSV Taunusstein in Aarbergen (Hesse) News Story News Story2
- 14/10/21, Italy
Unnamed AH footballer (53) suffered a cardiac arrest while training.
- 14/10/21, Italy
Gianni Moscon (27), multiple cycling champion, to undergo an operation because of severe cardiac arrhythmia. News Story
- 14/10/21 UK Dead
David Jenkins (31), Olympic silver medalist diver and British diving coach unexpectedly died. News Story
- 13/10/21, Brazil
Fellipe de Jesus Moreira (18) professional footballer suffered a double heart attack. Released from hospital 3rd November. News Story
- 13/10/21, Mexico Dead
Hector Manuel Mendoza (16) died of a cardiac arrest while training. News Story
- 13/10/2021 India Dead
Kaizzad Capadia (49), fitness expert, vaccinated director of a fitness education company and celebrity trainer in India collapsed with a sudden illness and by the time he arrived at hospital, he was already dead. A rapid antigen test was done. “The test was positive for Covid-19 and the cause of death on the certificate was listed as due to coronavirus disease”. According to his relatives, Capadia had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/10/2021 France Dead
Andréa Lombard (21), national gendarmerie rugby union team player suffered a stroke and was placed in an artificial coma. Died five days later. News Story News Story2
- 12/10/2021 Spain
Ferran Duran (27), Maià footballer collapsed on the pitch then suffered multiple heart attacks before arriving at the hospital. An automatic defibrillator was implanted in his heart. News Story News Story2
- 12/10/21, Macedonia Dead
Julija Portjanko (38), Ukrainian-born Macedonian handball player (Kometal Gjorče Petrov, Arvor 29, Macedonia national team). surprise death, in car with her husband, returning from Greece. News Story
- 12/10/21 Germany Dead
Lukas Bommer (25), goalkeeper of HC TuRa Bergkamen, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 12/10/21 Scotland, UK
Ewan Fraser (30), Glasgow field hockey player collapsed with cardiac arrest, during a match News Story
- 11/10/2021 Russia Dead
Igor Nikulin (61), Hammer thrower is the third Soviet Olympic hammer medallist to die in less than two months. This follows the deaths in September of double gold medallist Yuriy Sedykh and two-time bronze medallist Jüri Tamm. Vaccinated twice. News Story
- 11/10/21 Norway
Daniel Aakervik (17), one of Norway’s greatest cross-country skiing talents suspended his season after a severe reaction to COVID vaccination. News Story
- 11/10/21, Germany
Marcel Herder, Guest coach, collapsed on the edge of field Mühlwiese (Saxony) Resuscitated News Story
- 11/10/2021 North Macedonia Dead
Julia Nikolic (38), Handball player for various clubs and 57 international matches for North Macedonia, died unexpectedly. News Story
- 10/10/2021 Italy Dead
Alessandro Cabrio (59), Gaglianico 74 sports association Runner. He had covered about 17km of the planned circuit, only 4km from the end, when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 10/10/21 Dead
Simone Bedodi (40), Italian baseball player and coach of the Park Ranger baseball team. Died In his sleep. News Story
- 10/10/2021, Germany
Unnamed female Fortuna Freudenberg player collapsed in the final minute of the match against Wacker Mecklenbeck in the Women’s Westphalia League. She collapsed without any opposing influence. News Story
- 10/10/21, Italy Dead
Unnamed (59) long-distance runner from Biella collapsed with cardiac arrest during the second Su-Per Veglio Trail race. Resuscitation with defibrilator failed and he died there.
- 10/10/21, France
Unnamed Saint-James player (40) collapsed with a cardiac arrest in the change room, after warming up before the game with Avranches. Saved with defibrilator by a firefighter-medic on the opposing team. News Story
- 10/10/21, Italy
Pompeo Tretola (18), soccer player suddenly faints on the field, is revived by his teammate. News Story
- 10/10/2021 Sri Lanka Dead
Gayan Shanaka (33), Sri Lanka Army Rugby Union frontline player in the Sri Lanka Army rugby team. Collapsed from a sudden cardiac arrest during training and died. News Story
- 10/10/2021 France
Christophe Da Silva (Age), Saint Avé, Footballer was playing football with 35 minutes left in the match when he collapsed. The on-site defibrillator did not work, but fellow players managed to resuscitate him. News Story
- 09/10/21, England
Ryan Bowman (29) Shrewsbury professional striker was treated with a defibrillator after half an hour of play with extreme heart problems. News Story
- 09/10/21, Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico Dead
Alberto Olguin, PGA golf caddy for Manuel Torres collapsed on the course during PGA Tour Latinoamerica event due to a cardiac arrest. It was the second PGA caddy death (19 June). News Story
- 09/10/2021 Germany
Patrick Schaaf (32), SG Barockstadt Fulda-Lehnerz Footballer. After playing on October 9th 2021, Patrick Schaaf had stabbing pains in his lungs when he inhaled. Diagnosis: pneumonia and pericarditis. Schaaf had apparently ignored an earlier infection. The result: three months sports ban. In late January 2022, he had the green light to start training again. News Story
- 09/10/2021 Italy Dead
Riccardo Firrarello (29), Football player from the Vercelli area of Italy, played for various local football teams died suddenly. News Story
- 09/10/2021 Ecuador
Joao Paredes (25), Mushuc Runa Footballer, a new player for the club, but “unofficially it is said that Paredes did not pass the medical tests … he was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia and fibrosis, for which he was recommended to retire.” On March 9th 2022, he is reported training with the reserves team. News Story
- 08/10/21 Dead
Dean Chiazari (31), canoe rower. Died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 08/10/21, France Dead
Benoit Sabard (49), SC Massay player suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during the game. This is the third death of the year at SC Massay, after that of Jean-Philippe Roux (73?), former president of the club and deputy mayor of the town, and that of Franck Martin, former player and former vice-president. News Story
- 08/10/2021 Zimbabwe Dead
Dean Chiazzari (31), Canoer had been to the Fish River Canoe Marathon in Zimbabwe. At some point, he had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2
- 07/10/2021 Japan
Kota Ibushi (39), Wrestler cancelled his participation in contests (July 2021) due to vaccine side-effects. Six months later, December 2021, he is still being monitored to determine when he can return to the ring. News Story News Story2
- 07/10/21, Italy
Unnamed athlete from Colverde (17) collapsed with cardiac arrest while training.
- 07/10/2021 France Dead
Gaëtan Binet (27) Jogger collapsed due to a cardiac arrest whilst jogging. He was training to be a dog handler. News Story
- 07/10/2021 France
Mickaël De Oliveira (31), Footballer developed pericarditis shortly after receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. Mickaël said that he had only taken vaccine because of the recent introduction of the health pass: “I play soccer and I do improv theater – to continue – I needed the pass. Likewise, to have a normal social life. I would’ve never taken the vaccine if it wasn’t for the health pass.” News Story
- 06/10/21, Germany Dead
Bern Bauer (61), Trainer DJK Concordia Ludwigshafen (Rheinland-Pfalz) News Story
- 06/10/21
Florian Dagoury: World’s Top Static Breath-Hold Freediver diagnosed with Myocarditis and Pericarditis 40 days after second Pfizer vaccine – Instagram News Story
- 06/10/21 Dead
George Peterson (37) AKA “Da Bull” Bodybuilder won the Classic Physique competition at 2019 Arnold Classic, died days before competing in a top bodybuilding competition. Suspected brain hemorrhage after receiving two doses of covid vaccine which was an Orlando Olympics requirement. Also reported: sudden cardiac dysrhythmia due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. News Story
- 06/10/2021 Ohio, USA
Elias Abou Nassif (44), Gymnast was working out in the gym when he collapsed from a cardiac arrest. Three doctors, also working out at the gym, performed CPR on him for seven minutes and then used the gym’s automated external defibrillator (AED) on him to bring back a heartbeat. News Story
- 04/10/21, Germany Dead
Alexander Siegfried (42) from VfB Moschendorf unexpectedly collapsed and died. News Story
- 04/10/21 Dead
Hayden Holman (22), Sugar City, Idaho marathon runner. Collapsed during St. George Marathon in Utah. Initially revived. Died in the hospital. News Story
- 04/10/2021 France Dead
Evan surname unknown (17), gymnast attended the Autun military high school, but collapsed suddenly during a gym session. News Story
- 04/10/2021 Poland Dead
Małgorzata Gembicka (36), Swimmer was for many years the leading swimmer in Poland, but she died suddenly aged only 36. No further details are available. News Story
- 03/10/21 Dead
Niels de Wolff (27), Belgian White Star Sombeke football club player, collapsed with cardiac arrest after a game with Warbrook team. Revived with CPR and defibrillator. Died in hospital three days later. News Story
- 03/10/21, Germany
Timucin Sen (Hesse) Football player collapsed on pitch 10 Minutes before the end of the game. Resuscitated News Story
- 03/10/21, Austria Dead
Ernst Scherr (64) ex-goalkeeper coach and talent scout unexpectedly died.
- 03/10/21 Canada
Josh Archibald (28), Edmonton Oilers hockey forward out indefinitely due to myocarditis News Story
- 03/10/2021 Italy
Öner Calik (35), Turkish origin football referee suffered a “medical emergency” during a match between VfB Waltrop II and Vinnum II, in the 20th minute. Symptoms: headaches and tingling in the arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the match was called off. No other information available. News Story
- 02/10/2021 Argentina Dead
Jorge “Acero” Cali (49), former kickboxing world champion and boxing promoter, suffered a cardiac arrest at a hotel in La Pampa and died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/10/2021 USA
Trey Potts (20), Minnesota NCAAF sophomore running back in a game with Purdue, was taken to nearby hospital. He remained in two Indiana hospitals for a total of six nights, and missed the rest of the 2021 season. The team would not release details, other than it was a severe upper body injury, but there were no signs on the field that he had been hurt. Upper body could indicate a cardiac arrest. On 22 December, Potts predicted he would make a full recovery, but still did not disclose what happened, except that it was a very serious and scary injury. News Story
- 02/10/21 France
Martin Lefèvre (16), Agneaux FC Football player collapsed during a Gambardella Cup match against FC Saint-Lô Manche, shortly before the half-hour mark. He attends Curie-Corot high school in Saint-Lô. His father said that his son has no heart problems, it was an inflammation of an artery in the brain, like a stroke … The club president said “He was paralyzed all over the right side, had lost his speech but remained conscious.” He remained in hospital for four days and transferred to the Centre for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Children and Adolescents (CMPR), in Flers (Orne) News Story
- 02/10/21 Holland
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (23), Dutch, reigning European champion Cyclo-cross rider out of action due to ‘disturbed blood count’ News Story
- 02/10/21 Dead
Jake Kazmarek (28) bodybuilder, Moderna vaccines 31st August & 28th September 2021 Died four days after vaccine News Story
- 02/10/21 USA Dead
Major Wingate (37), American basketball player and former Tennessee basketball captain (Springfield Armor, Shanxi Zhongyu, Tofas Bursa) died unexpectedly. News Story
- 02/10/2021 Argentina Dead
Nicolás Martínez (65), football player from the Veterans League collapsed due to a sudden cardiac arrest and fell heavily to the ground while playing a match. News Story
- 01/10/2021 Nashville, Tennessee, USA
Todd Richards (54), Nashville Predators Ice Hockey assistant coach, had a heart attack or cardiac arrest News Story
- 01/10/21, Germany Dead
Bruno Stein (15) goalkeeper from FC An der Fahner Höhe in Gräfentonna, Thuringia, died. News Story
- 01/10/21 Canada Dead
Jacob Downey (18), Peterborough Petes hockey player in 2019-2020 season, passed away suddenly after medical emergency. Queens University requires all students be vaccinated. Jacob’s father says he doesn’t believe it had anything to do with his son’s death News StorySeptember 2021
- 30/09/21, Germany
Unnamed (17) footballer collapsed during the A 2 regional league game between SV Hoßkirch and TSV Sigmaringendorf. He suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. News Story
- 30/09/21 Kostroma, Russia Dead
Anna Kruglova (27), Russian national Taekwondo champion and a medallist in both European and World Taekwondo championships. No official cause of death, but it is reported that she suffered a heart attack then died, two days after covid-19 vaccine News Story
- 30/09/2021 England
Rhema Lord-Mears (26), female Sheffield United Women’s Football defender was diagnosed with a blood clot in her lower leg and therefore unavailable for some time. News Story
- 29/09/21, Germany Dead
Dietmar Gladow (74), Team leader from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffered a fatal cardiac arrest before the game News Story
- 28/09/2021 USA Dead
Antonio Elijah Hicks (16), American football at Citrus High School, Inverness, Florida collapsed with cardiac arrest while practicing with the school football team. He was rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital, next door to the school, but later died. News Story
- 28/09/21, USA Dead
Unnamed twice vaccinated teenager (16) collapsed while playing soccer and died a little later.
- 28/09/21, Italy Dead
Antonello Campus (53), football coach for a Sardinia youth team collapsed and died in Sicily during practice with team. Resuscitation attempts failed. News Story
- 28/09/21, Germany
Hoher Hagen (17), JSG soccer player collapsed during game and was revived in Hannoversch Munden News Story
- 28/09/2021 England Dead
Jorja Halliday (15), female school student Kickboxer developed flu-like symptoms the weekend before she died. Her symptoms worsened, so she was admitted to hospital. Her heart rate was “double what it should have been.” Hospital staff tried to put Jorja on a ventilator so her body could recover, but her mother said her heart rate didn’t stabilise and “couldn’t take the strain.” Ms Halliday confirmed her daughter had no underlying health conditions. News Story
- 27/09/21, Italy
Unnamed rider (20) suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of a tournament.
- 27/09/21, Germany Dead
Mr. Steidel, referee, suffered cardiac arrest in a game of Lauber SV (Bayern). Game abandoned. News Story
- 27/09/21, Venezuela Dead
Guillermo Arias (31), Camaguán FC, Guárico state in a game with La Villa FC. He collapsed and died on the field. News Story
- 27/09/2021 Ontario, Canada Dead
Sean Hartman (17), Ice Hockey player died with cardiac arrest two weeks after getting a covid19 injection – so he could play hockey. Symptoms: suffered multiple health problems immediately after the jab, including myocarditis. News Story
- 27/09/2021 Belgium Dead
Maïssa (Age), female Gymnast and high school student at Virgo Plus school in Vilvoorde collapsed with a suspected cardiac arrest just a short time into a gym class. She died a few hours later. News Story
- 26/09/2021 USA Dead
George Hall (60), Ironman Triathlon athlete from Martinez, was swimming in the Savannah River in the 1.2-mile first leg of the race when he had a cardiac arrest. Augusta Fire & EMA tweeted later in the day that a water rescue member on a personal watercraft assisted in pulling Hall out of the water and began performing life saving measures. Hall was sent to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead there at 8:41am. News Story
- 26/09/2021 Italy
Unnamed (20), female Show Jumper had just finished the exhibition at the European equestrian center equestrian center of Masotti when she collapsed with a cardiac arrest. She was resuscitated for half an hour by the doctor and a defibrillator and taken to Pistoia hospital. She had two doses of the COVID vaccine. News Story
- 26/09/21, Germany Dead
Benny Taft (33) football player and coach of SVU Unterferrieden (Bavaria) suffered cardiac arrest in an away game on 26th September. Was resuscitated, called the team to thank them for their fast action saving his life, but died on Sunday 27th News Story
- 25/09/2021 Greece
George Vagiannidis (20), Panathinaikos footballer was paralyzed after receiving J&J COVID-19 vaccine, doctors have no answers. News Story
- 25/09/21 Mexico Dead
Leticia Rico Gonzalez (51), vaccinated triathlete. Collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest during Cozumel triathlon competition in Quintana Roo. Resuscitation attempts unsuccessful, pronounced dead at hospital. News Story
- 25/09/2021 California, USA Dead
Estefania Arroyo (18) Water Polo team player and college student died suddenly. In December 2021, Santa Barbara County Coroner’s office said the investigation into the cause of death of Arroyo remained pending and refused comment. The college implemented a “vaccine” mandate … “Students and employees on campus must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.” News Story News Story2
- 24/09/2021 Philippines Dead
Jerome Yenson (24), Baseballer, on national baseball team that won the gold in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. He also led Adamson University to a UAAP baseball crown in 2018. He was found dead with no further details released. News Story
- 23/09/2021 India
Sharad Kumar (29), Tokyo Paralympics bronze medal-winning high jumper, was diagnosed with heart inflammation. News Story
- 22/09/2021 Estonia Dead
Jüri Tamm (64), Hammer thrower. Born in Parnu in 1957, when Estonia formed part of the Soviet Union, Tamm took up athletics in 1972. By the late 1970s he was among the top 20 in the world. Two of his Soviet-era hammer-throwing friends died within a period of two months. Vaccinated twice. News Story
- 22/09/2021 Israel Dead
Arik Alfasi (49), Basketball coach, former Israeli national team assistant coach was twice vaccinated, then caught COVID – his condition worsened, was placed on life support and died. He had no co-morbidities and did not smoke.
- 22/09/21, Germany
Nicky Dalibor (36), (Saxony-Anhalt) collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch News Story
- 22/09/21, Wisconsin USA
Tom Felton (34), collapses during golf game News Story
- 21/09/21
Antoine Méchin (31), French triathlete suffered pulmonary embolism following Moderna vaccine News Story
- 21/09/21, Germany
Helen Edwards, At the women’s World Cup qualifier between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, the English linesman suffered heart problems and was carried off the pitch News Story
- 21/09/21, Augsburg
Unnamed assistant referee of a Kreisliga Augsburg game in Emersacker, collapses with heart problems News Story
- 20/09/2021 Poland Dead
Krzysztof Steliga (32), former MMKS Podhale Nowy Targ Ice Hockey player and former basketball player died in his sleep. No further information is available. News Story
- 19/09/2021 Serbia Dead
D.J. (16), Footballer collapsed 30 seconds before the end of a match between the cadets of FK 011 and Rad Barajevo football clubs. fell to his knees, the coach a few meters away asked if he was okay, told him to leave the pitch. D.J. started to get up, took two steps and fell onto the grass. His pulse returned briefly during resuscitation but he died. News Story
- 19/09/21, Germany Dead
Dirk Splisteser volleyball trainer from SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines within one hour News Story
- 19/09/21, France
Unnamed FC Nantes soccer player (19) suffered cardiac arrest during training
- 18/09/21, Canada Dead
Francis Perron (25), University of Ottawa Gee-Gees defensive linebacker died suddenly after a game in Toronto. The University of Ottawa earlier launched its mandatory vaccination policy, “anyone who intends on coming to campus for any reason must be vaccinated.” News Story
- 18/09/21, Germany
Kingsley Coman (25) from FC Bayern Munich had a heart operation after an arrhythmia. News Story
- 17/09/2021 Visakhapatnam, India Dead
Murtaza Lodhgar (aka Murtu bhai) (45), Mizoram Colts Cricketer. On an after-dinner walk he suddenly felt enormous chest pain and fell on the road News Story
- 17/09/21
John Stokes (21), NCAA Tennessee State University golfer had myocarditis four days after his second Pfizer dose. Spoke out against vaccine mandates News Story
- 16/09/2021 Greece
Giannis Nakos (33), Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Greek martial art champion. He said My life was ruined after the Pfizer vaccine. Serious problems began seven days after the first vaccine. In the gym, he suddenly lost control of his legs, shaking all over, had bradycardia and a tendency to faint. He immediately contacted his cardiologist, who first asked him if he had been vaccinated. His condition does not allow him to play sports, nor to continue his life smoothly. News Story
- 16/09/2021 Austria
Raul Marte (19), SC Austria Lustenau midfield footballer diagnosed with pericarditis, forced to take a break of several months, will not play for SC Austria Lustenau this calendar year. News Story
- 16/09/21
Imogen Allen (24), female equestrian, champion show jumper may never ride again. Hospitalized with a severe reaction to Moderna Covid vaccine with two massive blood clots on her lungs two weeks after her first vaccination. News Story
- 16/09/21, India Dead
Avi Barot (29), Saurashtra cricketer suffered cardiac arrest, died – News Story
- 15/09/2021 Pennsylvania, USA
Rick Henrick (66), Golfer and “active 66-year-old US trucking company sales director.” “Henrick started the day with a workout and a swim, then headed to the golf course for the tournament.” He was not feeling well on the course, but persevered until eventually he collapsed. He had a heart attack. CPR was administered at the golf course and he was taken to hospital for treatment. News Story
- 14/09/2021 Russia Dead
Yuriy Sedykh (66), Hammer thrower. The Russian track and field federation said Sedykh died early Tuesday after a heart attack. Vaccinated twice. Story
- 14/09/21, USA Dead
Parys Haralson (37) former star player at Justice at Madison Central, then Tennessee and in the NFL died suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Jan Jose, California. News Story
- 14/09/2021 Wales Dead
Paul Jones (49), Rugby Union player and former Wales B rugby union international, died suddenly. Paul also played in the second row for Llanelli, Newport, Caerphilly and Leeds. News Story
- 13/09/2021 France Dead
Gilles Jakiela (54), Team Bousies Cycling semi-professional and manager died suddenly of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 13/09/2021 Minesota, US Dead
Mike Elhard (39), Marathon runner went out training for the Chicago marathon but failed to return home. He collapsed and died a half mile east of his home, not long after going out. News Story News Story2 Hennepin Medical Examiner
- 13/09/2021 Waseca, Minnesota, USA
Brad Wendland (48), Waseca Bluejays high school football team head coach had a cardiac arrest on the sideline of Friday’s game against St. Peter News Story
- 13/09/21, Germany
Anil Usta, Turkish national playing for Vfb Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapsed on field with heart problems News Story
- 13/09/2021 Louisiana, USA Dead
Kevione Tronasha Faulk (19), American Football coach and student staff member at Louisiana State University (LSU), collapsed and died suddenly. One link explains that whilst students can opt out of LSU’s COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate, the same option is not available to staff. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 13/09/2021 France Dead
Unnamed (Age), Motocross competitor in the Vire motocross championship suffered a cardiac arrest and died the next day. News Story
- 13/09/2021 Ukraine Dead
Vladimir Salo (19), Table Tennis player and student died just six hours after receiving the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine. He got his injection around 14:30 pm and was playing table tennis with friends shortly afterwards. In the evening, his condition suddenly worsened and he began to convulse. Doctors were called and performed CPR for about an hour but it wasn’t enough to save him. He died at 20:30 pm. News Story
- 12/09/2021 Vienna, Austria Dead
Unnamed (40), Runner (half-marathon) collapsed during the 38th Vienna City Marathon half marathon. Taken to the general hospital, died there Sunday afternoon. News Story
- 12/09/21, France
Dimitri Liénard (33), FC Strasbourg midfielder collapsed during game against Lyon. Symptoms: saw stars, was dizzy. News Story News Story2
- 12/09/2021 Alabama, USA Dead
Tyler Burkes Threadgill (36), was a star athlete at high school and played American football. He died “after battling COVID-19.” News Story News Story2
- 11/09/21, Netherlands Dead
Sebastiaan Bos (19), Laren ice hockey player passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 11/09/21, Denmark
Abou Ali (22) collapsed with cardiac arrest during a game in Denmark News Story
- 11/09/21, Italy Dead
Andrea Astolfi (45), sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy) suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from training and died with no previous illness
- 11/09/21, France Dead
Frédéric Lartillot (49) Ain / France: suffered cardiac arrest in the locker room after a friendly match News Story
- 10/09/21, Germany
Lucas Surek (24) from BFC Chemie Leipzig collapsed from myocarditis. News Story
- 09/09/21, Italy Dead
Christian Blandini (20), a University of Catania volleyball “rising star” died of a sudden cardiac arrest. A university statement described the industrial engineering student’s “sudden death.” Catania requires students to have a Covid-19 “Green Pass” showing vaccination. News Story
- 09/09/21, Germany
Unnamed player from Birati Club Münster suffered cardiac arrest in a regional league game against FC Nordkirchen II Eriksen. Game canceled News Story
- 08/09/2021 USA
Oscar De La Hoya (48), boxer scheduled to fight in Las Vegas but withdrew after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Said he is getting better after three days of hospital treatment. Despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend, he said in a hospital video on Twitter in which he still had breathing difficulties. News Story
- 07/09/21, Great Britain Dead
Dylan Rich (17) soccer player collapsed on the field and died of a double heart attack during a game in England. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 07/09/2021 Italy
Emilio Marinaro (19), AC Mantova Football goalkeeper can no longer play due to a cardiac issue No more information available. News Story
- 07/09/2021 Pennsylvania, USA
Tyler Stevens (30), Runner, was a high school cross country and track runner then moved on to senior racing. Over the summer he ran 500 miles by running almost every day. Then he was diagnosed with Pericarditis. News Story
- 06/09/21 Germany
Paul Zipser (27), Bayern Munich basketball forward complained of dizziness near the end of the German League semifinal series against MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg. Neurological exam revealed a brain haemorrhage. Emergency surgery was successful. Source reported he had J&J vaccine. News Story
- 06/09/21 Austria
Unnamed Austrian ASV Baden player collapsed on the field in the 8th minute of the game against SC Berndorf, and was resuscitated. Suspected cardiac arrest. News Story News Story2
- 05/09/21 PA, USA Dead
Jalen Leavey, 19, former Philadelphia High School football player. Collapsed and died unexpectedly after a college game. News report says death due to natural causes, from a previous medical condition. News Story
- 05/09/21
Florian Ploner (22), handball player for SC Ferlach collapsed during game. Symptoms pointed to a cardiac arrest or stroke. News Story
- 05/09/21, Germany
Unnamed Referee collapsed during game. SC Neuburgweier – FV Ettlingenweier II (Baden-Württemberg) News Story
- 04/09/21, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK (29), Dead
Dave Hyde (29) Henley Football Club Rugby player collapsed and died after match, suffering two cardiac arrests News Story
- 04/09/21 Dead
Jens De Smet (27), footballer collapsed on field, died of cardiac arrest News Story
- 04/09/2021, France
Diego Ferchaud (16) from ASPTT Caen suffered a cardiac arrest in Saint-Lô News Story
- 03/09/2021 Italy
Pietro (13), Janus Nova football player collapsed with cardiac arrest in the middle of training at the Viale dello Sport facility in Saccolongo (Padua). Resuscitated with a defibrillator. News Story
- 03/09/21 Columbia SC, USA Dead
David Patten (47), three-time Super Bowl champion with Patriots, died while riding his motorcycle – he suddenly “went left of center” and struck on an oncoming Chevrolet sedan. News Story
- 02/09/21, Tokyo Paralympics
Belgian wheelchair tennis player Joachim Gerard (32) collapsed with heart problems at Tokyo Olympics. News Story
- 02/09/21, Belgium
Greg Luyssen (22), Professional Cyclist ends cycling career after heart failure News Story “I was in the chasing group during the Kortemark Race when I suddenly became unwell,” he says. “I felt a huge pressure in my chest and it was so bad that I had to leave the race. I was taken to hospital and diagnosed with heart failure. I already had fever a number of times for no apparent reason after my second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine, but I had never thought about the relationship. Further tests have shown that my heart muscle is affected and that my body now reacts poorly to intensive activity.”
- 01/09/2021 France
Désirée Bakabadio (25), female USLG Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Basketball captain has heart inflammation and will be unavailable for the rest of the season. The team reports several “medical glitches.” News Story News Story2
- 01/09/2021 France Dead
Gérard Lambert (66), high-level basketball player and French youth teams physiotherapist, collapsed suddenly from a cardiac arrest and died. He was also a skier. News Story
- 01/09/21
Greg Van Avermaet (36) former Olympic road champ quits Cycling World Cup after COVID vaccine News Story News Story2
- 01/09/21 Australia Dead
Cameron Dale(29), Australian sailor, died after suffering a ‘catastrophic’ stroke. He was youngest solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. News StoryAugust 2021
- 31/08/2021 Poland Dead
Bogdan Kłosowicz (Age) Sanovia Lesko youth team football coach. He died unexpectedly. News Story
- 29/08/21, Germany (unknown age)
Unnamed Germany C-League Dillenburg a player from Hirzenhain collapsed, game cancelled News Story
- 29/08/21, USA Dead
Donadrian Robinson (Donnie) (17), Columbia High school footballer died News Story
- 25/08/2021 USA
Luke Willson (31), Seahawks American Football tight end retired a day after signing with Seahawks. “This off-season I … spent numerous days in the hospital with a severe pericardial effusion.” News Story
- 25/08/21 France Dead
Unnamed (35) Czech ultramarathon runner died during a warm-up event ahead of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc after a fatal fall on a high-altitude mountain path. He fell during the night after setting off with more than 1,000 other runners from the Italian ski resort of Courmayeur on Tuesday afternoon along the 145-kilometre course of the TDS race to Chamonix in France. The most common cause of death in mountain races is cardiac arrest, according to a study, but this was the first death in an Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc event since their start in 2003. A Sanitary Pass was mandatory after July for participants requiring one of: proof of full vaccination, a recent negative COVID-19 test or a certificate of COVID-19 recovery. No bib without a Sanitary Pass. News Story News Story2
- 25/08/21 New York, USA
Vinny Curry (33), New York Jets defensive end will miss entire 2021 season. Diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in July and removal of his spleen, Twitter post. Planned to return mid-September but developed blood clots and started blood thinners – no physical contact for 3-6 months. News Story
- 25/08/2021 Poland Dead
Dawid Słowakiewicz (37), former ice hockey striker of Podhale Nowy Targ, TKH Toruń, Naprzodu Janów and KH Sanok in Poland. Hed died unexpectedly. News Story
- 25/08/2021 West Virginia, USA Dead
Nevaeh Summers (15), Cheerleader passed a sports physical and had begun cheerleading practice a few weeks earlier without any problems. She was found unresponsive sleeping at a friend’s home. Nevaeh died after an 18-day battle in the hospital with a “heart infection.” News Story
- 24/08/21, USA Dead
Jack Alkhatib (18), Columbia High school footballer collapsed on the field and died News Story
- 24/08/21, Luxembourg
José dos Reis (29) collapsed on the field and was resuscitated News Story
- 24/08/2021 Brazil
Harlei Patente (33), Footballer had always been healthy and played football often. After taking the Pfizer vaccine he immediately started going downhill. Two months later he could not feel his left leg. He did not lose the leg completely but had a lot of muscle from his leg. He has no movement in his left foot. News Story
- 24/08/2021 Poland Dead
Tomasz Hajduk (32), Orzeł Milcza footballer. He had been struggling with heart problems recently, was hospitalized and in a coma and died. News Story
- 24/08/2021 Poland Dead
Gniewomir Herbst (19), MKS Koyama, Polish kickboxing champion but he died unexpectedly. News Story
- 22/08/21 Slovenia Dead
Aidan Sharanovich (45) former Primorja striker also played in Slovenian league for Primoria. Suffered a severe cardiac arrest, resuscitated, died several days later. News Story
- 22/08/21, Venezuela Dead
Alexaida Guedez (30), Venezuelan National Marathon Champion collapsed and died in a 5k race News Story
- 22/08/21, Italy
Francesca Marcon (38), Italian volleyball player suffered pericarditis after 2nd Pfizer vaccine. shortness of breath and chest pains News Story
- 22/08/21, UK
Pedro Obiang (29), ex-West Ham star suffered myocarditis 10 days post-vaccine News Story
- 22/08/21
Fabrice N’Sakala (31), Besiktas defender collapsed on pitch during game News Story
- 22/08/2021 Belgium
Christophe Grzegorzewski (49), footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during the warm-up for a football match. By February 2022, it was reported he had recovered, but has not restarted playing yet. News Story
- 22/08/2021 Poland Dead
Kacper Zabrzycki (18), Kamienna Brody Football died unexpectedly. No further details available other than a discussion in which it was alleged he had a vaccination on 13 August. News Story
- 22/08/2021 Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
Edin Saranović (45), ex-Pogoń Szczecin professional football player and manager suffered a sudden cardiac arrest then died after several days in a coma. News Story
- 21/08/2021 Denmark
Ahmed Daghim (20), Kolding IF Footballer collapsed during his warm-up for a match in Frederiksberg. He was taken to Bispebjerg Hospital. News Story
- 21/08/21 Neath Port Talbot, Wales Dead
Alex Evans (31), Cwmllynfell RFC Rugby Union player felt unwell during the game and left the field, later collapsing. resuscitation attempts with defibrillator failed, and he died at the scene. News Story
- 20/08/21 Dead
Orlando Gallucci (49), Personal trainer, bodybuilder and athlete died of cardiac arrest after the 2021 NPC Worldwide European Championships News Story
- 19/08/2021 Texas, USA
Patrick Reed (31), vaccinated professional golfer was hospitalized for double pneumonia. He was very concerned for his future. By September 2021, he said he was “getting stronger every day” after playing his first full round of golf in a month. Reed said he was vaccinated but did not disclose when or how many times. News Story
- 18/08/2021 Kenya Dead
Yvonne Jelagat Morwa (27), Volare Sports Running Club. Just a few days after Kenya lost youth Olympic champion Gilbert Soet Kwemoi, Morwa also died after a short illness. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Jente van Genechten (25), footballer collapsed on field due to cardiac arrest News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Yarno Van Herck (vaccinated) suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Xander Verhagen (vaccinated) from Geel had problems at training. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 18/08/21, Belgium
Joppe Erpels (vaccinated) from Arendonk ended up in intensive care after a race. Three young Belgian (Kempen) cyclists suffer heart issues following a race. Riders from Acrog-Tormans BC. Joppe Erpels from Arendonk ended up in intensive care, Xander Verhagen from Geel had problems at training and Yarno Van Herck suddenly felt stabbing in his chest during the Herman Vanspringel Diamond. News Story
- 17/08/2021 Brazil Dead
Leandro Siqueira (34), amateur football player since childhood suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while training and died. News Story
- 16/08/21, Germany (62)
Manfred Lehner (62) SV Niederpöring (Bayern) goalkeeping coach suffered cardiac arrest after training News Story
- 16/08/21, France (24)
Samuel Kalu (24) Bordeaux pro footballer suffered cardiac arrest during a game News Story
- 16/08/2021 France Dead
Unnamed (47), male swimmer was swimming in the sea at Hyeres, France when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. (A woman died the same day due to a cardiac arrest on the same stretch of coast). News Story
- 16/08/2021 France Dead
Unnamed (42), female Swimmer was swimming in the sea at Hyeres, France when she suffered a cardiac arrest and died. (A man died due to a cardiac arrest the same day on the same stretch of coast). News Story
- 15/08/21 Italy Dead
Marco Tampwo (19), Atletico Fioghi footballer from Rome, died of a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 15/08/21,
Jeremy Chardy (34), Veteran French tennis player, Former World No. 25, suspended his season after “Violent, near paralyzing pain” after Covid-19 vaccine in mid-August. “I regret having the vaccine.” News Story News Story2
- 15/08/21, Spain Dead
Alena Hatvani-Kosinová (46), Czech female bodybuilder died after being rushed to hospital in Alicante, Spain. News Story
- 14/08/21, Kenya Dead
Gilbert Soet Kwemoi (23), Kenyan Olympic Champion (China) collapsed in his home (after a short illness) and claimed he had a headache. He died on the way to Mount Elgon Hospital. News Story
- 14/08/21, USA Dead
Dimitri McKee (17) Lee High School Football player passed out and died after practice, News stories attributed his death to heatstroke News Story
- 13/08/21 Tennessee USA Dead
Azorean Tatum (16), high school football player suddenly collapsed at school, August 13, phoned his mother, had difficulty breathing, unable to stand up or walk on his own. Paramedics took him to Baptist Children’s Hospital. After 2 days, receiving no tests other than COVID test, he was released. He did not improve and on August 20 was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday, August 21. News Story
- 13/08/21, UK, Dead
Roy Butler (23), Irish footballer Waterford FC died with massive brain bleed four days after J&J vaccine. He suffered severe headaches and general malaise within one hour. By Saturday August 14, he was vomiting and having convulsions. His mother confirmed on facebook Roy only took the vaccine to go to Greece with friends. The tweet that reported this has been removed (we should have taken a snapshot!) News Story
- 13/08/21, France Dead
Franck Berrier (37) former French professional footballer collapsed of a cardiac arrest while playing tennis. He retired in 2019 due to heart problems. News Story
- 12/08/21, New Zealand Dead
Lee Moses (29) Palmerston North Marist football player died during training session News Story
- 10/08/21 Australia
Chris Cairns (51), New Zealand cricketer suffered a massive heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He underwent heart surgery and was taken to a Sydney hospital for further vascular surgery. Six months later, 05/02/2022 it is reported he now has bowel cancer as well. News Story News Story2
- 10/08/2021 South Australia, Australia
Tom Rockliff (31), Port Adelaide Australian Rules Footballer developed deep vein thrombosis. Then a series of blood clots on his lungs were discovered. Decided to retire after being told he could die if he is hit while still battling blood clots. News Story
- 10/08/2021 Sweden
Jörgen Wallström (56), Gymnast went from “well-trained to pericarditis and myocarditis” after a second vaccine, which meant months off work due to being incapacitated. News Story
- 08/08/21, Georgia, USA Dead
Quandarius Wilburn (19), Football player collapsed during a Panthers conditioning practice and later died. He appeared to be in very good physical condition when he reported to his first college preseason camp. News Story News Story2
- 08/08/21 Dead
John Meadows (49) Bodybuilder AKA ‘Mountain Dog’ died of ‘blood clot’ News Story
- 07/08/21 England Dead
Elexis Brown (13), golf prodigy aged 13 died as she slept just hours after her parents found her sleepwalking. She was about to go to Ireland to play World Amateur Championship on the Sunday that she died. News Story
- 07/08/21, Belgium
Rune Coghe (18), Belgian KFC Eendracht Hooglede footballer suffered cardiac arrest on pitch News Story
- 06/08/21, Germany
Unnamed SpVgg. Oelde II District league player collapsed on field revived by his opponent, Julian Pietsch from VfB Schloß Holte 2. News Story
- 04/08/21, Kansas, USA Dead
Tirrell Williams (19) Fort Scott freshman lineman died after collapsing with a stroke on field during practice News Story News Story2
- 04/08/2021 Tennessee, USA Dead
Bobby Eaton (62), legendary professional wrestler “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton died in his sleep, the National Wrestling Alliance announced Thursday. He was 62. The cause is unclear but he had been hospitalized a month earlier after a fall. He died only one month after his wife died. News Story News Story2
- 04/08/2021 Ontario, Canada Dead
Unnamed male (14), Basketball player collapsed while playing basketball with friends in Halton, Ontario, Canada. Life-saving measures were attempted, but proved unsuccessful. He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details are available. News Story
- 02/08/21, Detroit USA Dead
Stephen Sylvester (15), Detroit Central Catholic High School football and track athlete collapsed during conditioning practice and died 5 days later. News Story
- 01/08/2021 Thailand Dead
Abel Wasan (25), Basketball player, had the AstraZeneca covid vaccine on 31st July 2021. He suffered a high fever and shortness of breath immediately after being injected. He went to his room to rest. The next day he died suddenly of “acute heart failure.” News StoryJuly 2021
- 31/07/21 USA Dead
Sofia Graham (27) bodybuilder prepared to compete at 2021 NPC North Americans and NPC USA’s. Died of cardiac arrest in her sleep News Story
- 31/07/21 USA
Daniel Brito (23), the Phillies minor-league infielder had been hospitalized since collapsing on the field with a stroke. News Story
- 31/07/2021 South Korea Dead
Lee Seul-hee (31), swimmer died four days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on 29 July 2021. South Korean health authorities confirmed a causal relationship between her sudden death and the vaccine. She was vaccinated at the Suncheon University Vaccination Center. She suffered chest pains, dizziness and shortness of breath soon afterwards. Her symptoms gradually worsened until the 31st when she collapsed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died on August 1st. The family confirmed her death and vaccination status. News Story
- 29/07/2021 Italy
Riccardo Ladinetti (20), Cagliari Footballer diagnosed with cardiac irregularities requiring more tests. Suspended from professional activity including training for at least three months. News Story
- 28/07/21, Georgia, USA Dead
Joshua Ivory (15) Football player collapsed and died during game. Coroner’s report said cardiac dysrhythmia triggered sudden cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/07/21, Germany Dead
Jascha Zey (16) U19 player of Eisbachtaler Sportfreunde (Rhineland-Palatinate) died suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital News Story
- 27/07/21 Iowa USA
Leah Taylor (22) Iowa doctoral student and fitness promoter / bodybuilder hospitalized with myocarditis after her coerced Pfizer vaccination. The second Pfizer injection was likely between July 27 and August 22, based on context clues from her now-deleted Instagram account. After doctors told her to keep her heart rate down for six months, she wrote “I was diagnosed with myocarditis as a result of getting the COVID vaccine.” On 31st August she wrote, “I understand the fear and danger on both sides. Clearly. I mean look what the vaccine has done to my previously healthy, 22-year-old heart. I was extremely hesitant and scared to get the vaccine. My doctoral program pushed for all students to get it, and vaccination mandates for healthcare workers came out in my area. That is why I had to get the vaccine.”
- 26/07/21 Netherlands Dead
Whitnee Abriska (19), female handball professional passes away after cardiac arrest while on vacation. News Story
- 25/07/21 Charles City, Iowa USA
Carly Stevenson Wartburg College shot put and discus athlete collapsed and was rushed to hospital with blood clots in her lungs and heart. She had trouble speaking and breathing and then her heart stopped. She was resuscitated three times. She lost her balance, head control, hand and arm movements, and communication skills. News Story
- 25/07/2021 Italy Dead
Christian Bottan (17) footballer collapsed and died whilst playing football. Resuscitation attempts failed. It was reported that he did have a heart condition but it did not prevent him playing football. He was recently vaccinated. News Story
- 24/07/2021, Little Rock, Arkansas Dead
Devon DuHart (16) football player mysteriously died of a seizure in his sleep. He was not well after a recent practice. News Story
- 24/07/21, Germany
Unnamed (unknown age) football player of TuS Hoberge-Uerentrup Bielefeld (NRW) collapsed on the pitch with cardiac arrest News Story
- 23/07/2021 Russia Dead
Nikolai Chudaikin (36), Motorsport drifting driver. RDS Asia reported his death, on his birthday, was due to a well-known disease, that is, coronavirus. News Story
- 23/07/21, Germany Dead
Tim B. (27) SV Hamberge football player from (Schleswig-Holstein) collapsed after returning from a football tournament and died News Story
- 22/07/21 Fethiye, Turkey Dead
Michael Mitchell (65), former Mr. Universe bodybuilder and Bravehart actor died six days after a Pfizer booster on July 16th, having received 2 doses of Sinovac. The first experimental Sinovac Coronavac “inactivated virus” injection was February 22, and the second March 20. News Story with screenshots
- 22/07/21 New York Dead
Braeden Westgate (15), suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest on soccer field while playing soccer with the children at a local summer camp, 4 days after his 2nd Pfizer injection. (he was working as a camp monitor) Died the next day. VAERS ID 1498080. News Story News Story2
- 21/07/21, USA
Kjeld Nuis (31) Two time Olympic Gold Medalist and World Record holder speed skater developed pericarditis after Pfizer vaccine News Story
- 21/07/2021 Brazil Dead
Brian Saes (15), Cyclist was out cycling with friends when he collapsed with a cardiac arrest. Died before reaching hospital. News Story
- 19/07/21 Dubai
Santo Giuliano (33) Italian professional dancer said he suffered cardiac arrest 4 days after 1st Pfizer vaccine on 15 July News Story
- 19/07/21 UK Dead
Maqsood Anwar (44), British cricket athlete from Wales. Had a cardiac arrest and died. Paramedics tried to revive him for 45 minutes, unsuccessfully. News Story
- 19/07/2021 Germany Dead
Tim Braun (27), SV Hamberge Football was playing in a football tournament and at the end of the semi-final he felt unwell, but still made his own way home. He decided to have an hour’s sleep, but he never woke up. News Story
- 18/07/21 Portugal Dead
Marilio Costa Leite (48), Portuguese professional long-distance runner. Died two days after receiving a Pfizer COVID vaccine. His body was found in a ravine. News Story
- 18/07/2021 France Dead
Sébastien Houtteville (47), ES Torigni Cycling sports director. Around 1 p.m., during the pre-race meeting, he went into cardiac arrest after feeling unwell. A team from Smur attempted to resuscitate him, but he died. News Story
- 15/07/21 Dead
Arthur Zucolini (29), former basketballer. Died of cardiac arrest while sleeping. News Story
- 14/07/21 Italy Dead
Davide Bristot (18), volleyball player died 27 days after first Pfizer vaccine on 17 June. On 10 July, debilitating headaches started, and on 13 July he vomited twice while out with friends. The local hospital started an IV drip but released him an hour later. The next morning, his mother found him dead at the foot of his bed. Some media misspelled his name Bistrot. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/21 California USA Dead
Nathan Esparza (16), Castaic High School football player collapsed and died after a cardiac arrest at home 13 July. Reports on Twitter say he recently had a COVID vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/2021, Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Andrew Roseman, Junior High School Baseball Pitcher died unexpectedly, News Story
- 13/07/21 Dubai Dead
Sebastian Eubank (29), boxer, son of famous boxer, Chris Eubank, died of cardiac arrest, his wife said. News Story News Story2
- 13/07/21, Philadelphia PA, USA Dead
Ivan Hicks (16) Footballer died during scrimmage. Coroner found an enlarged heart and scarring, but no myocarditis or inflammation. Verdict cardiovascular disease. Tested positive for COVID.
- 12/07/21 Egypt Dead
Imad Bayoumi, footballer from Egypt. Collapsed and died during a friendly match in Egypt, a tribute to his friend Ayman Handal who died earlier. News Story
- 12/07/21 Jaroslaw, Poland Dead
Vladimir Dorozhkin, 38 years old, coach and athlete. Died the same day as he got the COVID vaccine. “Vaccinated just after noon, died at midnight. Cardiomyopathy. News Story
- 11/07/2021 Russia Dead
Ivan Kurenbin (36), Drift racer died in a car crash. Crash cause unknown, but police report states that the driver squeezed the accelerator pedal all the way and then something happened that prevented the car from stopping. News Story
- 11/07/2021 Russia Dead
Tatiana Igushina (31) Motorcycle racer died in a car crash with Ivan Kurenbin. Crash cause unknown, but police report states that the driver squeezed the accelerator pedal all the way and then something happened that prevented the car from stopping. News Story
- 10/07/2021 Malaga, Spain Dead
Juan Manuel Núñez Martín (17) , CAB Estepona Basketball collapsed and died.
- 10/07/21 New Zealand Dead
Mike Salase (39), Northland rugby league player died while playing a game. CPR attempts failed News Story
- 09/07/21 Czech Republic Dead
Clare Lipscombe (43), British Golfer collapsed with a cardiac arrest, taken to hospital where she died. Despite being treated at world-class hospital facilities in Brno, complications brought on by the heart attack were too severe. News Story
- 08/07/2021 Turkey
Khouma Babacar (28), Senegalese Alanyaspor Football striker who plays in Turkey, collapsed in training and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Was found to have had a “heart spasm.” News Story
- 08/07/21, Toronto, Canada Dead
Jenn Gouveia (31), Toronto mother, collapsed and died suddenly on Sunday while out for a run in High Park News Story
- 06/07/21, Japan Dead
Yusuke Kinoshita (27) Baseball player collapsed during practice. Died 03/08/2021, five weeks after COVID-19 vaccination
- 06/07/2021 France Dead
Dimitri Ilongo (30) C’Chartres Cyclisme Cyclist died suddenly on Wednesday July 6th 2021, two days after his birthday and two weeks after winning his first race of the season. No further details given. News Story
- 06/07/2021 USA
Liam Berlinigieri (17) Soccer player had to get the vaccine in order to attend school and to play. Vaccinated June 15th. “Now the has a heart condition, he missed his prom and can’t do “all the things he loves to do, including playing soccer in the fall and surfing.” News Story
- 05/07/2022 England
Emma Raducanu (18), British wildcard tennis player retired from her Wimbledon fourth-round match after suffering breathing difficulties and called on a trainer. She left the court to receive further treatment, but it was soon announced she would not be returning. News Story
- 04/07/21 Nagoya, Japan
Ryōsuke Hirata (33), Japanese baseball player. Diagnosed with “atypical angina”
- 03/07/21 Antigua, West Indies
Chedean Nation (35) collapsed on field with teammate Chinelle Henry. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women!” News Story
- 03/07/21 Antigua, West Indies
Chinelle Henry (26) collapsed on field with teammate Chedean Nation. Only a few days prior, the club boasted on Twitter that it was “Vaccinated and ready to face Pakistan Women!” News Story
- 02/07/21 France Dead
Lise Vidal (43), former windsurfer who participated in the Sydney Olympics died after a brain hemorrhage. She is also a French Olympics coach. News Story
- 01/07/2021 Ireland Dead
Catherine Keane (31), Gymnast and fit and healthy advertising executive in Dublin, Ireland, who went to the gym most days. She died suddenly in her sleep. News Story News Story2June 2021
- 29/06/2021 England
Gary Neville (46), former Manchester United and England footballer attended the England v Germany Euro 2020 match and he says he collapsed and “had a fit on the floor” after England scored a goal. He had a vaccine less than 2 weeks earlier. News Story
- 28/06/21, (estimate) USA
Kyle Warner: Professional mountain biker suffered from pericarditis after Pfizer vaccine, possible end of career (29) News Story
- 28/06/2021, Las Vegas, Nevada Dead
Chino Yelum Cajetan Nsofor (13) Football player collapsed and died during practice News Story
- 27/06/21, Singapore
Unnamed teenager (16) suffered cardiac arrest after weightlifting session 6 days after first Covid-19 injection. He was in critical condition in hospital. News Story
- 26/06/21 Corsico, Milano, Italy
Alexandre Joao Kisonga (37), professional basketballer, Congo-Angolese origin lived in Italy since age 4, had Astrazeneca viral vector vaccine 6th April 2021, suffered exhaustion and slight pain during inoculation. On June 22 for his second vaccination, Astrazeneca was banned. The doctor asked him to choose Moderna or Pfizer (mRNA vaccines) – how could he possibly know the consequences? The doctor recommended Moderna and he agreed. Four days later, he felt exhaustion, tiredness and pain in the neck on the morning of a training session. After training, headaches began and his body temperature rose excessively. Headache continued for several days and his temperature rose again. On medical advice, he took Tachipirina to lower fever. A week later, he was no better and tried a COVID swab which returned a negative result. A week later, symptoms continued and he went to the hospital in Milan, diagnosed with tachycardia. Doctors did not want to talk about the vaccines but eventually diagnosed acute perimyocarditis. Six months later, he still cannot play. UPDATE: Jo says he will undergo a stress test January 11 2022, to see if he can return to play basketball. He expects to have a scar on his heart for life and will take 2 tablets a day for the next year. It may affect his physical activity.
- 26/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Dubrovolski, 17, collapsed and lost consciousness during a Football League game. Moscow. Died before the ambulance arrived on the scene. News Story
- 25/06/21, USA
Ethan Jovani Trejo (16), soccer player, collapsed on the field during training News Story News Story2
- 23/06/2021 Georgia, USA Dead
Michael Myles James (23), American Football attended the U.S. Naval Academy died suddenly and unexpectedly in his sleep. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 21/01/2022 USA
Debbie Rice (31), world and national champion inline skater, a prime athlete. Against her better intuition and judgement, decided to get the Johnson and Johnson injection. She immediately became sick and a couple weeks later had a mini-stroke. Her body and life have not been the same since she was injected. Symptoms: within 1 hour, felt faint, teeth felt numb, then cheeks numb, then arms tingling, headaches, eyeballs hurt, blurred vision, double vision, the skin on her arms felt extremely hot, like a bad sunburn. Then felt dizzy, chest pain, shortness of breath. One day, she started feeling weird, with tingling in her teeth, arms, legs, couldn’t talk or walk, lay down on the floor, She documented everything in video, but we don’t know where that documentation is. News Story
- 23/06/2021 Blairgowrie, Scotland
Hamish Bell (20), Blairgowrie RFC Rugby Union player and Aberdeen University student, suffered a cardiac arrest during a training session. After 25 minutes of CPR using a defibrillator, he was taken to hospital for treatment News Story News Story2
- 23/06/21 France
Christophe Lemaitre, French sprinter. Retired from French Championships and Tokyo Olympics. A coach said he failed a physical, after negative reactions to coronavirus vaccine. News Story
- 21/06/21 Hungary Dead
Victor Marcel Hegedus (18), Hungarian soccer player. Collapsed and died during a training warm-up. News Story
- 20/06/2021 Brazil Dead
Waldir Lucas Pereira (39), former professional football forward collapsed due to a cardiac arrest and spent four days in hospital. News report attributed his death to COVID, but there is no autopsy report yet. News Story
- 20/06/2021 California, USA Dead
Aidan Price (19), Cyclist – and frisbee thrower, class of 2024, died suddenly in Berkeley, California after vaccination. His college made covid “vaccination” mandatory. News Story News Story2
- 19/06/21 Colombia Dead
Jose Edgar Preciado, Colombian caddie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest at his hotel after the second round of the Holcim Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga, Colombia. News Story
- 18/06/21 Honduras Dead
Robert Lima (49), former Olympia footballer from Uruguay, Honduras. Collapsed and died of cardiac arrest while playing soccer with friends. News Story
- 17/06/21 France
Frédéric Loth (40), Salouël RC team in France, suffered cardiac arrest after a football training session in Salouel. Resuscitated by CPR and defibrillator. News Story
- 17/06/2021 Maryland, USA
Heston Kjerstad (23), Baltimore Orioles Baseballer signed to play for the Orioles. In June 2021, when he still had not actually played a professional game, it was announced that Kjerstad experienced “reoccurring heart inflammation” due to myocarditis. News Story
- 16/06/2021 Italy Dead
Lorenzo Scorteccia (24) Campitello football club goalkeeper, collapsed suddenly due to a cardiac arrest, ten days after his Pfizer vaccine. Resuscitation attempts failed and he died. His father Andrea said ” He was the portrait of health and he led a health-conscious life. I believe there are few of them (vaccine victims) at his age. No smoking, no alcohol and never in the disco.” News Story News Story2
- 14/06/21, Indonesia Dead
Marquis Kido (36), Indonesian Olympic gold medalist in double Badminton, died of cardiac arrest during game. News Story
- 12/06/2021 Belarus Dead
Igor Zhelezovski (57), Six-time world speed skating champion The Bear of Minsk died. It was reported he contracted Covid-19. No further details available. News Story
- 12/06/21 Maryland USA Dead
Sang Ho Baek (20), George Mason University baseball pitcher died after bloodclots following a vaccination and “Tommy John” elbow surgery 8 June. His father said “our family is devastated and we want answers to why our healthy son would die so suddenly after routine surgery.” News Story News Story2
- 12/06/21 Italy Dead
Chloe Giani Gavazzi (12), Italian youth tennis player, member of Golarsa Academy in Milan. Died suddenly. Found dead In her bed by her mother. News Story
- 9/06/21, Ontario Canada Dead
Kamila Label-Farrel (19), University Basketball star died unexpectedly – while on a morning jog she collapsed while stretching News Story
- 07/06/21 Virginia USA Dead
Joshua Johnson (16), standout football player for William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Virginia died suddenly while fishing with his father. News Story
- 07/06/21, Germany, Dead
Michael Schneider (38), Table tennis professional from Germany, died suddenly and unexpectedly. News Story
- 05/06/21 Russia Dead
Maxim Ishkeldin (30), world field hockey champion, Russian national team midfielder, died suddenly in Novosibirsk, as a result of a clotting event. News Story
- 04/06/21 Italy Dead
Giuseppe Perrino, 29, from Fujimarino, Italy. Collapsed and died during a tribute game for his dead brother, Rocco. Paramedics at the scene tried to resuscitate him, but were unsuccessful. Thank you Joanna. News Story
- 03/06/2021 Macedonia Dead
Marko Bozinovski (20), RK Butel Handball player and Macedonian youth representative collapsed and died due to a heart condition, the Macedonian Handball Federation said. No cause of death given, but speculated that it is a heart problem. His death is only 6 days after Nikola Danilovski. News Story
- 02/06/2021 Kazakhstan Dead
Stanislav Lunin (28), FC Kairat professional footballer in Kazakhstan. It was announced that the player had died. No further information available. News Story News Story2
- 01/06/21, Denmark
Christian Eriksen(29), star Inter Milan footballer collapsed with cardiac arrest on the pitch 12 days after receiving a Pfizer vaccine on May 31st. Revived with defibrilator. Team doctor confirmed the team was vaccinated on May 18th – this may have meant all had received at least one covid19 injection, because another report mentions May 31st. In February 2022, BBC reports Eriksen will play for Brentford, a smaller Premier League team in West London on February 26th. Followup Analysis News Story News Story2 ForumMay 2021
- 31/05/21 Bristol, England Dead
Adam Bounds (41), football player died 31/05/21 of a severe brain-bleed in Derriford Hospital 11 days after AstraZeneca vaccine News Story
- 30/05/21 (exact date unknown, but prior to 01/06/21, when Christian Eriksen collapsed)
Marvin Schumann, a Gifhorn amateur player revived after cardiac arrest. News Story
- 29/05/21 Macedonia Dead
Nikola Danilovski (24), Metalurg Skopje handball goalkeeper died, suspected drowning in Lake Ohrid after possible cardiac arrest. News Story
- 28/05/2021 Seattle, USA
Stefan Frei (36), Seattle Sounders goalkeeper. Seattle Sounders announced in April the team is “fully vaccinated.” In May, it was reported that blood clots in his knee could keep him out for 3-6 months. News Story News Story2
- 27/05/2021 Sweden
Oscar Pettersson (21), Akropolis IF Footballer developed a very high fever earlier in the month. Spent 4 days in hospital. Diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation. Advised not to play Football for at least 6 months. News Story
- 25/05/2021 Sweden
Viktor Larsson (31), Mountain Biker prepared to take part in the World Cup in mountain bike orienteering but was diagnosed with myocarditis. News Story
- 18/05/2021 Switzerland
Michaël Perrier (32), Stade Lausanne Ouchy football player. During a team outing, the Swiss footballer suddenly suffered a serious cardiac arrest. It was after his first dose (23/04/2021) of the Moderna vaccine. He received 5 shocks of a defibrillator, then stayed 3 days in an artificial coma. A defibrillator was implanted to prevent a future cardiac arrest, and stayed 2.5 weeks in hospital. After 5 months rest, some arrythmia and light inflammation was still present, so he was unable to return to high level football. News Story
- 14/05/21, Malaysia Dead
Haziq Kamaruddin (27), Olympian archer died of coronary artery disease. Died 10 days after Pfizer injections on 13th April and 4th May 2021 News Story
- 11/05/2021 Russia Dead
Vladislav Yegin (32), Russian ice hockey defenceman with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. Reported to be complications related to the coronavirus, vaccination status unknown. News Story
- 11/05/21 Germany
Miroslav Klose, 42, former Germany striker and assistant coach at Bayern Munich. Suffering from blood clots in his leg. Had to stop coaching. Apparently ll clear by September after medication and special socks. News Story
- 10/05/2021 Chile Dead
Cristopher Mansilla (30), Cyclist died after he had been hospitalised and put into a coma owing to “worsening pulmonary thrombosis” (blood clot). News Story
- 10/05/21, Nottinghamshire, England Dead
Josh Downie, (24), cricketer died after cardiac arrest at practice . His mother Helen said he had no known health problems. “It’s just completely out of the blue,” she said. “It doesn’t seem real at the moment. News Story
- 09/05/21 Shropshire, England
Simon Walker (42) British soccer coach developed massive blood clots and permanent heart damage after his first AstraZeneca vaccination on 2nd May. Hospitalized with a resting heart rate of 188 on May 9th. News Story News Story2
- 08/05/21 Travis County TX
Coach Pete (45), athletics coach collapsed 6 days after second Pfizer vaccine with a stroke. Was vaccinated 11/04/21 and 02/05/21 Video
- 07/05/2021 USA
Greyson Follmer (19), Ohio State University elite athlete first dose of Pfizer April 16, with minor side effects. Second Pfizer May 7th developed severe heart complications (myocarditis) within a very short time. Doctors say he could take years to recover. “My son feels like he’s having a heart attack 24/7,” his mother said. “He now has high blood pressure, severe chest pains, back pain, elevated kidney levels, hypothyroidism, inflamed lymph nodes in different areas of his body, and he can’t work or exercise.” He feels like he’s dying and has to sleep all the time. Follmer said no one told her about reporting her son’s adverse reaction to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). “If I hadn’t put it on Facebook and someone hadn’t told me to put it in VAERS, I would have never known to do it.” VAERS (ID1395886) News Story
- 7/05/21 USA
Everest Romney (17), a healthy 6’9″ high school sophomore hospitalized after experiencing severe migraines and swelling in his neck post-vaccination. Within 24 hours of getting the vaccine, Everest began experiencing an “exorbitant amount” of pain and swelling in his neck that originated on the same side he received the vaccine. Everest’s dad experienced a similar reaction following a Moderna injection. An x-ray revealed he had over 100 blood clots in his lungs. News Story Mother’s interview Video
- ??/05/21 Georgia USA
Shawn Kuhn (21), sports science major and personal trainer diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020, suffered minor symptoms and recovered within days. Received his second Pfizer vaccination in May 2021 and was diagnosed with pneumonia in late August 2021. After losing blood for weeks (with no medical explanation) he died on October 11th at 2:59 am. News Story
- 02/05/2021 Arkansas, USA
Isaiah Harris (18), American Footballer started chest pain within 48 hours of the second Pfizer dose and was taken to hospital, where he had a cardiac arrest and one of his lungs filled with fluid. He said he received his first dose of Pfizer on April 8 and second dose on April 30 2021. News Story News Story2
- 01/05/21, USA
Sage Canaday (35), ultra marathon runner had pneumonia and blood clots. Sage ran the Canyons 100k Ultra Marathon in California (April 24), flew back to Colorado (26th?) Then had the 2nd Pfizer vaccine and soon started having breathing problems and was in bed at least from May 1 to after May 6 when he said he had pneumonia. Went into hospital May 30 or 31, diagnosed with bilateral pulmonary embolism, blood clots. Sage was previously listed as died, due to mixed up reports that a) he was the Czech runner who collapsed and died on the Mont Blanc marathon and b) that he started having breathing problems after a flight. We apologize for the errors and are pleased he is still alive.
- 01/05/21 Florida, USA Dead
Nickolas Lawrinas (17), Footballer died suddenly and unexpectedly, cause given by media, unclear.April 2021
- 30/04/2021 Brazil Dead
Ícaro da Silva (24) , Ação SAFC Footballer was in the evaluation period at the Brazilian football club. He died suddenly after a cardiac arrest. News Story
- 30/04/2021 Pennsylvania, USA
Caleb Daniels (21) Villanova Wildcats Basketball player. He missed 5 months of play after he developed myocarditis. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 28/04/21, Atlanta, USA
Brandon Goodwin (26), NBA player suffered blood clots shortly after COVID-19 vaccine, Possible end of career, still sidelined 7 months later. News Story
- 27/04/21 Minnesota, USA
Marco Rossi (19), Minnesota Wild Ice Hockey player has myocarditis. Team is reported to have been “fully vaccinated” News Story News Story2
- 27/04/2021 Spain Dead
Santxo Lamberto (30), CD Gares semi-professional footballer in Navarra, Spain. He collapsed during a training session due to a cardiac arrest and died. News Story
- 24/04/21 Texas USA Dead
Ernesto Ramirez Jr: 16-Year-Old Boy collapsed while playing basketball, and died with a double-size enlarged heart 5 days after his first Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine on 19 April. News Story
- 24/04/21 Dead
Luis Ojeda (20), Argentine football player died unexpectedly News Story
- 22/04/21 Australia
Craig Jones (29) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion black belt is unable to train or fight after a COVID injection Story
- 18/04/21 Jamaica Dead
Tremaine Stewart (Tan Tan) (32), Jamaican footballer with FC Dunbeholden. Collapsed and died during the kickaround before a match. News Story
- 13/04/2021 Minnesota, USA
Suzanna Newell (AGE), Triathlete received her second Pfizer covid vaccination on 13th April 2021. That marked the start of Suzanna’s health issues. Prior to the covid19 injections, she was a very health-conscious, fit triathlete with no pre-existing conditions. She described the horror of waking up just days after the second Pfizer injection with a swollen lump on her neck, extreme fatigue, excruciating pain in her leg which now prevents her from walking, terrible chest pain, blindness and vision problems in her right eye. Her body is tortured with continuous, debilitating pain ever since she got the second dose. News Story
- 13/04/2021 Poland Dead
Grzegorz Olech (37), MKS Radymno Footballer, former president, coach and player, died suddenly just 3 days after being “vaccinated on Saturday, April 10, 2021 with the Astra Zeneca vaccine” News Story News Story2
- 12/04/21 Dead
Dejan Oršuš (24), Croation NK Otok player, collapsed from a heart attack and later died in the Čakovec County Hospital. News Story
- 11/04/2021 Morocco Dead
Reda Saki (21), Étoile jeunesse sportive de Casablanca amateur footballer. He collapsed during a match and was taken to hospital but declared dead shortly after arrival. News Story
- 10/04/21 Stamford, Lincolnshire, England
Dave Mears (58), British former martial arts champion ( Taekwondo and Muay Thai) and current martial arts teacher had his left leg amputated after an infection caused by AstraZeneca vaccination 4 March News Story
- 09/04/21 Maine, USA Dead
Red Gendron (63), University of Maine Ice Hockey Coach died after a cardiac arrest while playing golf. His university colleague said he seemed fine earlier, when the team met to receive academic awards. Red was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. News Story
- 9/04/21 USA
Bert Smith (56) NCAA men’s basketball Referee collapsed due to a blood clot in his lung during a tournament News Story
- 06/04/21, Callalen, Corpus Cristi Dead
Moira Claire Arney (15) McAllen High School female Soccer player collapsed and died during practice News StoryMarch 2021
- 31/03/21 Norway
Filip Ingebrigtsen (28) Norwegian runner had a tough 2021 after a reaction to the corona vaccine. Ingebrigtsen got the second vaccine dose just after the Olympics in Tokyo. His goal was “getting back to normal” but on October 17, he finished 10th in a race his brother won. News Story
- 31/03/21 USA
Brett Smith, an NCAA college basketball referee, collapsed during a game. Hospitalized with a blood clot.
- 30/03/21, USA
Alex Stalock (34), NHL Oilers goalie out for the season or more due to heart condition. Positive COVID Test in November 2020, diagnosed myocarditis in March 2021 News Story – The Athletic News Story2
- 30/03/21, Ghana
Charles Bulu Ghanaian referee collapsed during AFCON Match News Story Video
- 29/03/21 India Dead
Devaraj Anchan (33) a State-level volleyball player collapsed, clutching his chest, while playing in a tournament and died on the way to hospital in Udupi. News Story
- 27/03/21 Stewarton, Scotland Dead
Laura Henderson (42), cardiac arrest while running, Died days later in hospital. News Story
- 23/03/21
Moussa Dembélé (25), Atlético Madrid striker collapsed in training and received medical attention. News Story
- 22/03/21, Sacramento California, USA Dead
Emmanual Antwi (18) a Kennedy High footballer (Canadian) collapsed on the field in Sacramento. On-field CPR attempts failed and he died
- 20/03/21 Dead
Andy Haman (54) Pro bodybuilder and actor Andy Haman has died of Pulmonary embolism News Story
- 19/03/21 Charleston SC, USA Dead
Joe Bradshaw, 19, a football player at Charleston Southern University. Collapsed with cardiac arrest – shallow breathing
- 19/03/21, Milton Keynes, UK
Raymond van Barneveld, darts player collapsed and received paramedic attention during PDC Championship News Story
- 18/03/2021 Poland
Mieczysław Pasierbski (Age) Polish former weightlifting champion, got his first Pfizer vaccine on March 18, was unable to urinate for several days and developed a serious fever. Went to hospital by ambulance where his his right leg turned black and was amputated above the knee due to venous thrombosis (blood clot). Doctors later confirmed the amputation was a result of the Pfizer vaccination, but his case was not recorded by the Polish Health Department as they denied that his health problems were a result of vaccination. A link lists many people who had limbs amputated after the vaccine. News Story News Story2
- 13/03/2021 New Hampshire, USA Dead
Marvin Hagler (66), Boxer was rushed to hospital with chest pains and trouble breathing before dying four hours later according to his son, James. Thomas “Hitman” Hearns, his former opponent and long-time friend posted on Instagram that Hagler was “in ICU fighting the after effects of the vaccine.” News Story News Story2
- 11/03/21 Christchurch New Zealand
David Wakefield, (27) New Zealand cricketer. Collapsed during training with cardiac arrest. Brought back to life with defibrillator, hospitalized three weeks in intensive care, required extensive rehabilitation before he could walk and talk. Diagnosed with myocarditis. News Story
- 08/03/21 Egypt Dead
Abdel-Rahman Atef (23). Al-Rowad Club football player collapsed and died during his team’s Al game in the city of Sharqiya. Swallowed his tongue and resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful (no trained staff). News Story
- 03/03/21, Wallkill Central School, New York, USA (17), Dead
Miguel Antonio Lugo (17) high school football player collapsed and died during football practice.February 2021
- ??/02/2020 Norway
Sander Haugrud (24), Norwegian kickboxing champion in 2019. Two weeks after his second COVID vaccine, stabbing chest pain started, after no previous history of heart problems or any health issues. Diagnosed with pericarditis. Physician at the hospital confirmed it was due to the vaccine. Sander Haugrud: “A couple of weeks after the second dose, I got a sting in my chest that turned out to be heart bag inflammation. I was on surveillance for three days. I have competed nationally and internationally in kickboxing, since the age of 10 to now. But it’s a full stop at training and I don’t know if I can ever train like I did. Now I’m mostly in prison. This might have been avoided, if I had a corona instead, I guess I’d be well by now. It is scary to know that no one mentions anything, I had to dig myself to find information, then I found that there were many cases like mine. At the hospital, doctors had a hard time believing the inflammation was due to the vaccine, but in the end the superior admitted it and said to report it to the Drug Enforcement Administration.” Videointerview in norwegian: News Story News Story2
- ??/02/2021 Sweden
Andreas Quist Svensson (21), Eskilsminne IF U21 Football forward player joined Eskils around 28th January 2021, but never played a single game before suffering from myocarditis/pericarditis and was not allowed to touch a ball or train for two months, but this turned into 7 months. He was reported to start training again in August 2021 and played for the first time on 25th September 2021. Need dates of injury and vaccination. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 22/02/21 Queensland, Australia Dead
Dale Best (34), Maroochydore Swans Rugby League player collapsed during a match. Sports trainers performed CPR then paramedics attempted to stabilise the player. He was taken to hospital, where he later died. News Story
- 22/02/21 Portugal Dead
Alfredo Quintana (32), a Cuban handball goalie in Portugal. Collapsed after going into cardiac arrest during practice. Died four days later. News Story
- 21/02/21 Croatia Dead
Zlatko Saracevich, (59) (former Yugoslavia handball player and world handball champion), won Gold with Croatia at Atlanta Olympics, and recent handball coach. His team just won in a derby against RK Lokomotiva 32:29, and he collapsed with a cardiac arrest just after he gave a media statement. Resuscitation failed. News Story
- 06/02/21 Philippines Dead
Clement Lucchu (25), Cameroonian basketball player. Played in Manila, Philippines. Suffered a heart attack and died. News StoryJanuary 2021
- 30/01/21, France
Garissone Innocent (20), Caen Team football goalkeeper collapsed and blacked out in a game against Chambly. Tachycardia attack, unable to speak or breathe. News Story News Story2
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis USA Dead
Wayne Radford (64), NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. News Story
- 22/01/21 USA Dead
Hank Aaron (86), former Pro Baseballer received his COVID vaccine on January 5th, 2021 to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine and encourage other black Americans to do the same. Died two weeks later in his sleep – listed as natural causes. News Story
- 22/01/2021 Poland Dead
Kamil Pulczyński (28), former Speedway rider had a cardiac arrest during the night and was found dead. Since 2017, he had led an active lifestyle, and was involved in ice hockey, among other sports. News Story
- 12/01/21 Denmark
Lukas Olesen (20), Slagelse B&I Footballer from Bornholm had a sudden cardiac arrest during training. He was in a coma. He recovered and received an internal defibrillator. He was playing as goalkeeper in August when his heart stopped after kicking the ball up the field, but the defibrillator resuscitated him and he recovered, but the match was abandoned. News Story News Story2
- 09/01/21 USA
Jordan Glenn, Wisconsin basketball player. Collapsed in a break at the start of the half. CPR with a defibrillator, transferred to hospital by Ambulance. Update: In April, had open heart surgery and now has a defibrillator inserted near his abdomen. News Story
- 03/01/21 Portugal Dead
Alex Apolinario (24), Brazilian Alverca FC soccer player collapsed on pitch with cardiac arrest during match. Died four days later News Story
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the counts in the Headline
NOTE: No reports below this point are included in the Vaccine counts in the headline because of insufficient documentation or other causes are more likely.
No documentation found yet
Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectly. Dates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.
- 18/01/21 Turkey
Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure.
- 22/08/21 Dead
Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition.
- 13/10/21 Italy, Dead
Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference to this may have been in Hebrew.
- 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy
Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported.
- ??/11/21
Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly
- 15/11/21, USA
Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious) News Story
May Or May Not Be Vax Related
There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with the ongoing investigations isn’t easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.
Some of these people should be in the main list. We hope that eventually, their friends and relatives will provide us with more information about vaccination status, or what happened to them in the days weeks or months before they died.
- 17/09/2022 Costa Rica Dead
Kalani David (24), Hawaiian surf and skate prodigy, collapsed and died of a “massive seizure” while surfing in Costa Rica. He had a congenital heart condition Wolf Parkinson White Syndrome which had caused him seizure problems over many years. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 22/07/2022 USA Dead
Dwight Smith (58), former Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs Baseball player (8 seasons), died of “congestive heart failure.” News Story
- 16/07/2022 Italy Dead
Ricky Bibey (40), professional Rugby League player for Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leigh and Wakefield Trinity. He died in a hotel room in Italy aged 40. Police suspect a seizure or heart attack. Items in the room suggest a sex game went wrong. It was later reported he suffered from mental issues and was viciously beating his long-time girlfriend when he suffered a “heart attack.” Forensic officers searched the hotel room, requested a post mortem examination and toxicology reports. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 15/04/2022 Quebec, Canada Dead
Mike Bossy (65), Canadian former New York Islanders Ice Hockey player who became “one of the NHL’s all-time greatest goal scorers” died of lung cancer. News Story News Story2
- 10/04/2022 Pennsylvania, USA Dead
Gary Brown (52), former NFL New York Giants American Football player and then coach died of “liver and kidney failure after beating cancer twice.” News Story News Story2
- 08/01/2022 Kansas, USA Dead
Matt Miller (49), former Kansas State Wildcats American Football and baseball player who later became the Wildcats’ coach. He died of cancer. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 08/01/2021 Portugal Dead
Paulo Diamantino (35), Mirandela Basquetebol Clube Basketballere. Suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while preparing for the second part of the match against Juventude Pacense. Resuscitation attempts over the next hour were unsuccessful. News Story News Story2
- 25/01/21 USA
Jack Draper (19), Tennis player collapsed during a game against Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin at Miami Open first set on a hot humid day. Possibly heat-humidity-related, but it was only the first set and only 80 degrees. News Story
- 30/01/21 Indianapolis, USA Dead
Wayne Radford, 64, an NBA star and former Indianapolis team star, died at his home in Indianapolis. Possibly of cancer News Story
- 04/04/21 Russia Dead
Nikita Sidorov (18), youth team footballer for the Professional Football League (PFL). Died 5 minutes after coming onto the pitch as substitute, during a game at Torpedo Stadium. Resuscitation was unsuccessful. A doctor said he had a cerebral aneurism and internal bleeding. News reports talked about an autopsy and investigation, but no further information has been discovered. News Story
- 18/04/21 USA Dead
Antron Pippen (33), basketball player for Texas A&M and later World Basketball Association’s Heat Upstate team. Died unexpectedly, with no known health problem, accident or other causes of death. His father Scottie said Antron had chronic asthma, but would not reveal cause of death. News Story
- 30/04/2021 India Dead
Jagdish Lad (34), bodybuilder died in a hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, having been on oxygen support in his final four days, possibly from lack of available treatment. News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (16), Dead
Drake Geiger (16), 6′ 3″ 400-pound Nebraska Football player collapsed and died during a practice break, after only playing for 10 minutes. His father, Scott Hoffman said they were recently in Las Vegas, where it was hotter and he had no problems there. The autopsy apparently said his death was due to “hyperthermia, enlarged heart and heart problems,” but he had passed a physical exam a week before training. Sadly, there is no information on vax status, but it would be pertinent. Too many autopsies are hidden or contain scant information, as though they want to protect Big Pharma. All we want is the truth. News Story
- 12/08/21, NZ (24), Dead
Olivia Podmore (24) NZ Olympic Cyclist died suddenly and mysteriously in her room, Coroner investigating cause (possible suicide). A friend said, “I was the last person to see her alive. If you had seen her in the last 72 hours, you wouldn’t have thought this could happen.” News Story
- 12/08/21, USA (27), Dead
Cameron Burell, Sprinter died mysteriously, ruled suicide by self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Was he vaxxed and if so, did he know his career was over? News Story
- 19/08/21 Dead
Phil Hernon (55), Bodybuilder died after ‘sudden recent decline,’ possibly dialysis related News Story
- 23/08/21, USA Dead
Jimmy Hayes (31), former Bruins player unexpectedly died. He had Cocaine and Fentanyl in his system. How much was not disclosed. The state of his heart was not disclosed. News Story
- 04/09/21 Lagos, Nigeria
Kelechi Okafor (21), footballer died after apparently landing on his head after heading a ball while playing the day before he was to leave for Azerbaijan to advance his career. His relatives asked the police to close their investigation. News Story
- 06/09/21 Bergamo, Italy
Unnamed football player (16), in Bergamo, Italy suffered cardiac arrest at Villa d’Almè sports center. He was resuscitated and moved to ICU at Bergamo “Papa Giovanni XXIII” hospital. He had a similar problem a year prior. News Story
- 08/09/21 Kokomo, Indiana, USA Dead
Curtis Robert Pettigrew (49), known as Bobby or Big Bob, former Wildkats star, shot put champion and Kokomo High School assistant coach for 15 years and Howard County Sports Hall of Famer died in a car accident. No information discovered about the accident or if it was caused by cardiac arrest. News Story
- 17/09/21 Kazakhstan Dead
Albert Linder, 25, weightlifter from Kazakhstan. Death by suicide according to his brother, not helped by heartless trainer. Brother Story
- 07/10/21 France Dead
Unnamed cyclist (60+) went into cardiac arrest in Saint-Jean-de-Belleville, Savoie, between Le Villard and Les Deux Nants. Alerted by hikers, rescuers from CRS Alpes de Modane and firefighters intervened around 12:30 p.m. but could not resuscitate him. News Story
- 12/10/21 Baltimore, USA, Dead
Elisha Gorham (17), baltimore football player. Collapsed during a game. Suspected brain injury. News Story
- 21/10/21, USA Dead
Jake Ehlinger (20), University of Texas linebacker found dead – ruled as accidental xanax/fentanyl overdose News Story
- 21/10/21 USA Dead
Ivan Douglas (41) won a national championship with the Buckeyes. Career cut short by blood clots that started around 2003. Apparently he contracted COVID in September 2021 and sent to hospital October 21 and died on the 24th. Vax status unknown. News Story News Story2
- 30/10/21 USA Dead
Jason Aguilar (16), a sophomore accounting major and track athlete, died. He was found unresponsive in his room. This entry needs to be investigated, because the suicide may refer to a different man with the same name. Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said cause of death unknown at the time but after autopsy gave a suicide verdict, according to some websites, but a coroner’s report is not available. News Story
- 04/11/21 Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dead
Amela Fetahović (35), Female Bosnian footballer (Sarajevo, Spartak Subotica, national team). Died in a car accident (did she have a cardiac arrest while driving?) News Story
- 08/11/21 USA
Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall (46), bodybuilder announced that he suffered a heart attack due to a clogged artery, in a video from his hospital bed. He had swelling in his legs and ankles for years, which he ignored. The event happened two days after Shawn Rhoden died. News Story
- 08/11/2021 Paraguay Dead
Dario Herrera (34) National champion indoor soccer player and champion of the Copa Libertadores de Futsal FIFA with Cerro Porteño in 2016. Diagnosed with multi-organ failure after endocarditis. He may have had previous heart problems. News Story News Story2
- 08/11/2021 England
Mark Hobbs (46), Martial Arts fighter suffered a cardiac arrest while training and turned blue. His sparring partner and students used CPR for 20 minutes before medics arrived to restart his heart with a defibrilator. Doctors said he had blocked arteries and he had a quadruple bypass News Story
- 09/11/21 Blagoveshchensk, Russia Dead
Pyotr Shatokhin (54), aikido (coach). Pyotr had been involved with skiing and judo before taking up aikido and then coaching aikido. He was said to have covid-19 and relatives tried to find a donor with antibodies, unfortunately to no avail. News Story
- 20/11/2021 Italy Dead
Luciano De Lorenzo (15), cyclist fell off his bike whilst training in Gron Sospirolo. His final words before he fell were ‘I don’t see anything, it’s all black!’ His father Michele took him to the San Martino hospital in Belluno where he died Saturday afternoon. An autopsy was ordered. His father says he was not vaccinated. News Story
- 21/11/21 Parcé-sur-Sarthe, France
Unnamed female (50+), table tennis player collapsed with a cardiac arrest during a match. Saved by her opponents (volunteer firefighters) and a defibrillator. News Story
- 25/11/21 Spain
Pedro Acosta (17), Moto 3 World Champion collapsed while speaking at a podium after a race. Recovered a short time later, collapse may have been due to exhaustion and nerves. Twitter video
- 06/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Cliff Trickett (age unknown), long-time referee died suddenly, cause of death unknown.
- 06/12/21 UK Dead
Marvin Morgan (38), former Aldershot Town, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United player and fashion brand designer. In 2018, he was diagnosed with a cavernoma, a cluster of abnormal blood vessels usually in the brain or spinal cord, that cause seizures, strokes and possibly premature death. Vax status unknown. Died while on business travel in Europe. News Story
- 06/12/21 Anderson, Ohio, USA Dead
Brock Vogel (15), high school senior on wrestling and football teams at Anderson High School, died Monday. No cause of death. Moved from the main list because of a reader report saying “no way” was he vaccinated” – but two other students at his school died in the same week, and two students at a British school died in the same week, so we place this report here, uncounted in the main list while we investigate. News Story News Story2
- 07/12/21 USA Dead
Glenn Foster (31), former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman died on in Alabama after a high speed police chase and crash into a tree. He was bipolar. An autopsy is expected. News Story
- 08/12/21 Roswell, Georgia, USA Dead
Demaryius Thomas (33), Former NFL Denver Broncos Wide Receiver died alone at home, from a seizure or cardiac arrest in the shower. He had apparently been having seizures for a year. By the time police arrived rigor mortis had set in. News Story News Story2
- 08/12/21 Mexico Dead
Alfredo ‘Chango’ Moreno (41), former América forward died after a short battle with cancer. There are conflicting reports of cancer in the pancreas and gall bladder. One story said he was in hospital November 30 for a gall bladder operation when intestinal cancer was discovered and a call went out to relatives for blood and platelets.
- 09/12/21 Brazil
Pele (81), former soccer star was vaccinated March 2021, then diagnosed with colon cancer September 2021 and was admitted to hospital again December 2021. He had prostate surgery in 2015. News Story
- 17/12/21 Spain Dead
Unnamed (7) UD Beniopa junior team football player collapsed in training. Defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres were used and an ambulance took him to Gandia hospital but resuscitation failed and he died. Unknown vaccination status. News Story
- 22/12/2021 Georgia, USA Dead
Robbie Roper (18), Roswell HS American Football star quarterback was admitted to a local hospital after suffering a serious shoulder injury. While undergoing shoulder surgery, he developed complications and died, possibly due to anaesthesia mismatch. News Story
- 31/12/2022 Sydney, Australia
Frank Pritchard (38) former Rugby League international suffered a collapsed lung and breathing difficulties among other health issues and is fighting for his life in Sydney hospital. Media says he has COVID, and may suffer from asthma, no information about vax status. News Story
- 11/01/2022 USA Dead
Jean Ramirez (28), Tampa Bay Rays Baseball, The Rays did not announce Ramirez’s cause of death. Neander called it an unexpected and difficult loss. The club encouraged everyone, including spectators to be vaccinated. 2 days later, the Medical Examiner reported his death was suicide, but no reason given. News Story Vaccination Story2 Suicide Story
- 28/01/2022 Spain Dead
Saúl Boza Gil (11), CD San Roque and Juventud UVA football player died. No more details available. News Story News Story2
- 12/02/2022 Australia
Romain Grenville (31) Kingston Hawthorn batsman (cricket) collapsed to the ground in front of the umpire after completing a run in the match against Footscray. News Story
- 16/07/2022 Italy Dead
Ricky Bibey (40), professional Rugby League player for Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leigh and Wakefield Trinity. He died in a hotel room in Italy aged 40. Police suspect a seizure or heart attack. Items in the room suggest a sex game went wrong. Forensic officers searched the hotel room, requested a post mortem examination and toxicology reports. News Story News Story2 News Story3
Not Vax Related
These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.
11/08/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead
Paul Green (49), former Cronulla Sharks Rugby League player and coach. It appears he committed suicide, but nobody knows why. News Story News Story2 News Story3
03/05/2015 England Dead
Danny Jones (29), Keighley Cougars Rugby League half back and Welsh International collapsed with a cardiac arrest four minutes into a match. Treated by the match doctor and paramedics before being taken to the Royal Free Hospital where he died. News Story
14/09/18 Poland Dead
Mateusz Jacak (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, left the house in the morning to go to school. He did not arrive for lessons, and his mother found him unconscious in front of the apartment. He had a stroke and after 12 days in hospital, he died 16 September. Mateusz is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died in 2018. News Story
19/08/19 UK Dead
Archie Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story
14/01/2020 Australia
Dalila Jakupovic (28), Tennis player was forced to retire from her match at the 2020 Australian Open after having dropped to the ground due to bushfire smoke and very poor air quality. Many other players had breathing problems too. “I was really scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went onto the floor because I couldn’t walk anymore. I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.” News Story
15/03/20 Malaga, Spain Dead
Francisco Garcia (21), Atletico Portada Alta Football youth team coach was rushed to a local hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. He died in the hospital. Doctors said he could have survived had he not been suffering from leukaemia. COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain started on 27 December 2020. News Story
25/11/2020 Argentina Dead
Diego Maradona (60), football legend died of a heart attack two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. A long battle with drug addiction caused heart, weight and breathing problems. News Story
09/12/20 France
Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine.
11/11/20 Pennsylvania, USA
Journey Brown (21), Penn State star running back diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It can cause shortness of breath, chest pain or heart electrical system problems, life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death. News Story
012/12/20 Florida, USA
Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the vaccine. News Story
4/02/21 Colombia
Andres Felipe Roman (25), FALSE POSITIVE. Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in club testing, before playing. Later testing proved that his heart was strong and he resumed playing. He did not collapse.
15/02/21 USA Dead
Vincent Terrell Jackson (January 14, 1983 – February 15, 2021 died in a hotel room. Autopsy revealed CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), due to multiple head hits over his career, covered up by alcoholism. News Story
16/03/21 Moscow, Russia
Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story
15/04/21 Preston, Australia
Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook
06/05/21 Oregon USA
Maggie Williams (15), Oregon high school track star collapsed due to lack of oxygen during the 800-meter event because a ridiculous state mandate forced her to wear a mask while running and she could not breathe properly.
14/05/2022 Tennessee, USA Dead
David West (57), former Philadelphia Phillies Baseball player died of brain cancer. News Story News Story2 News Story3
31/05/2022 Australia
Gabriel McKenna-Lieschke (29), keen gym-goer. After a hospital operation on his arm an infection took hold. He developed “necrotising fasciitis, which has been dubbed the flesh-eating bug.” The result was that his arm had to be amputated at the elbow. News Story
07/08/2021 Queensland, Australia
Jess Allen (21), Frenchville Pioneers women’s Rugby Union, and “Oz Tag and Touch Footy” player. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the sideline at a men’s rugby match on August 7th. She spent five days in hospital in a coma. It was reported she had a known heart condition, but it did not previously cause her a problem. News Story
16/10/2021 England
Joe Plant (Age) Walker finished his 100 mile charity walk, despite cardiac arrest minutes from finish line. Half a mile from the end, his heart stopped beating but an internal defibrillator delivered 2 electric shocks to save his life. He’s raising money for the British Heart Foundation, who fund research into treatments for heart conditions. Vaccination status unknown currently. News Story
27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old
Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Fell down (possibly due to his defibrilator kicking in) with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. Had a known heart condition since 2017. Aug 2017: failed Brighton medical after detection of heart condition. Oct 2019: Doctors recommend retirement Jan 2020: Continued playing with implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. Oct 2020: Heart issues detected before match. Oct 2021: Fell in cup game. “I received an electric shock from the defibrillator. It hurts and knocks you off your feet. But I didn’t collapse,” 4 December 2021: Club terminated contract. News Story
03/12/21 Lancaster, UK
Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.
19/12/2021 Pogradec, Albania Dead
Spartak Elmazi (34) Pogradec midfield football player. Apparently was fighting an unspecified illness for three years before his death. Cause of death unstated.
“He suffered from a serious illness and for three years was fighting for his life.” News Story
25/12/21 Argentina Dead
Diego Armando Montiel (25) former Atlético Rafaela midfielder (retired) died of meningitis. Did not play in the past two years. News Story
03/01/2022 Ivory Coast Dead
Oussou Konan (32), Al-Bukiryah FC Football player was allegedly poisoned while on holiday in his homeland. News Story
19/01/2022 Scotland, UK Dead
Devin Gordon (13), Bathgate Juniors U-14 footballer died. No other details given initially. UPDATE: Devin was hit by a train and he was on the tracks. News Story
12/01/2022 Ohio, USA Dead
Jude Michael Little (15), Unioto High School basketballer (Chillicothe Ohio) died due to Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome, according to his parents. They said he was not vaccinated. News Story
23/01/2022 Spain
Jesus Sánchez López aka Chechu (29), Egabrense footballer collapsed during a football match after a collision with the goalkeeper. Chechu was unconscious and had breathing problems so was transferred to hospital. Recovered after time in hospital.
22/03/2022 USA
Rafael Nadal (36), Majorcan fully vaccinated star Australian Open champion tennis player is out for at least 6-8 weeks after his defeat by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells, due to pain and breathing problems, reported as a rib stress crack. After a match, Nadal told reporters, “When I try to breathe, it’s painful … It feels like needles.” Nadal had previously mocked Djokovic for not being vaccinated. News Story
21/05/2022 Tasmania, Australia
Tobi Mcinnes (Age), Burnie Dockers Football Club Australian Rules Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during an off-the ball fight with an opposing player, Penguin, who slapped him in the face twice. He was taken to Launceston General Hospital. On Sunday evening, he was conscious and stable but was undergoing tests to determine his condition. News Story News Story2
Sidelined Athletes with “Illness” Not Included in This Report
Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking nobody will notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported only as “illness” but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by “something,” so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these – we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, going back in time trying to find new information that wasn’t available before, and making minor corrections as they are discovered. It will all come out eventually.
List of Injuries
Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.
- Cardiac Arrest
- Blood Clots or Thrombosis
- Stroke
- Irregular Heartbeat
- Arrhythmia
- Neuropathy
- Death
Military Death Increases
Thomas Renz, an American lawyer says that the U.S. military’s DMED (Defense Medical Epidemiology Database) database shows that in the first 10 months of 2021, that “All cause morbidity” increased 11 times (1100%) against the previous year. Renz has information from DoD whistleblowers. The DoD is reportedly actively deleting data from the database, possibly to cover up the genocide that has been perpetrated on military personnel.
He also said they expect the numbers for 2022 to be up by 5000% – i.e. 50 times the previous year.
Good Sciencing Reports
Our ongoing updates to the chart in this post clearly show the growth of adverse events on sports people.
One person said we were hiding things because we’re only showing “the barest” of 2022. Sorry about that, but we don’t have a crystal ball to see into the future. The only things we expect are that a) some people will continue to be “surprised” about the number of athlete deaths over the coming months, and b) although it is February, injuries and deaths that happened in prior months will be continue to be discovered in the future.
We know that we do not have all of the cardiac arrest reports and we don’t have all of the deaths. The sports clubs are still hiding the cases where players did not die and did not make it into the news. We suspect that many players that “suffered from a mystery illness” were told to go home, rest and suffer in silence.
Dates of First Vaccinations
The dates of first “available” vaccinations vary all over the world, in different states and different cities. We have a small collection of data in a separate story and we know there were trials in the months before official rollouts, so just because a country started its rollout on a particular date, that doesn’t mean some people didn’t receive their vaccinations in the weeks and months earlier. If we get definitive proof that someone was not vaccinated, we amend the record. Officials and the media are now doing a great job of hiding all the useful information. They are also calling vaccinated people unvaxed if it hasn’t been more than two weeks after their vaccination, and if they are due for their booster and they don’t get it, they are labeled unvaxed. (i.e. the government and media are telling lies – it is a clever scheme, but it is still a lie.)
For example, Australia’s first human trials of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine was the Novavax NVX-CoV2373 in Melbourne by 26 May 2020. There is no documentation showing who took part in the trials The Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine on 25 January, the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine on 16 February, and Janssen vaccine on 25 June. Phase-1a started on 21 February 2021 and phase-1b of the roll-out began on 22 March.
The Philippines began phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials in early November 2020. Phase 3 is the point at which thousands of people are vaccinated, prior to consideration for approval for rollout, and people were being vaccinated in the previous months.
Clubs Hide Vaccination Information Now
Here is a demonstration of how sports clubs do not want the injuries of deaths of their players to be associated with the COVID vaccines. It tells the story of why they will not report which of their players has been vaccinated and when. Sunderland FC manager Lee Johnson suggested that the COVID vaccines may have caused the heart issues for his goalkeeper, Lee Burge. The club then sacked the manager.
Form your own conclusions as to why the club would sack the manager who cares about his players.
Definite Proof of Vaccination
The so-called fact-checkers are trying to say that because we don’t always have definitive proof of vaccination, then 100% of the data we’re collecting is worthless. Well, good news, fact-checkers, you are not only wrong, you are idiots.
While historically there have been a relatively small number of athlete deaths each year that weren’t from old age or cancer, there has never been anything like what is happening since the COVID vaccination trials started. And they know it, but they don’t care. We will continue to gather as much information as possible about every person who dies. These are real people, not just numbers.
As we said elsewhere, we’re collecting data. Other people can use this data and add to it, if they can, to research whatever they want. We won’t de distracted from that, even if families, clubs, governments and the media hide information from us. We don’t want to hurt families, but families can’t hide real data because that could harm other people.
According to governments, 90-95% of populations all over the world are now vaccinated, so the fact-checkers have a problem. If that is true, then just about everyone is vaccinated. If it isn’t true, then governments are lying, possibly for the purpose of coercing those who don’t want their vaccinations, for various reasons. We will publish as much data as we can find, and from time to time, we and readers will discover information that wasn’t found earlier, and it will be added.
Hate Mail And Death Threats
As well as receiving new cases and updates from alert readers, we are also receiving hate mail and death threats/wishes. Haters need to get a life. The sports people suffering these adverse reaction and deaths didn’t ask for this. Neither did the tens of thousands of other people. They all thought they were doing the right thing. Many were coerced into getting the vaccinations. When one of these adverse events happens to you or one of your kids or relatives, you’ll be glad we’re collecting all this data. If you are one of the haters who thinks vaccination is the way out of this nightmare, read the story about three young women whose lives have been destroyed by the vaccine.
We’re not going to stop what we’re doing. April 2022 update: The hate mail and death threats stopped – the overwhelming data is now widespread and it is too late to stop it getting out.
Interesting Notes
Several readers sent a video about Australian Cricketer Shane Warne. The man in the video is Blair Cottrell – he is NOT Shane Warne’s son. We cannot yet verify the claim that Shane Warne complained of chest pain previously, or that he planned to get medical help in Indonesia. We note a small number of deaths later marked as “suicide” but no explanation – we are constantly looking to update reports, but a declaration of suicide with no other reason provides nothing useful. We’re still looking.
Where Are The Fact-Checkers?
Readers are writing to us asking for comparisons from previous years. Some say without that, these results mean nothing. That’s not true because if we had seen this in previous years, it would be well known and others would have documented it. We are starting to work on this – it is a lot of work.
Where are the fact-checkers? Where is the mainstream media? Some have piles of money from Bill Gates. Why are they not proving us wrong by all piling on and showing the documented Athlete deaths from 2019, 2018, 2017 and the previous decade?
They are nowhere to be found because this number of athlete deaths is abnormal and they know it. They have money from people who don’t want journalists poking around. So that’s why they don’t try to thoroughly Fact-Check these reports or show previous year numbers.
Follow this link to see Gates Foundation handouts to some media that could do it. For example, NPR in the USA received $24 million.
The Gates Foundation also funded many investigative journalism centers, with around $38 million. Could that be why journalistic curiosity suddenly stopped being a thing?
A few weak attempts at “debunking” this data have started to come out, but they cherry-pick a small number of the entries.
Thanks to Many Contributors
Many people are contributing to this, some indirectly by reporting to Telegram groups and other websites. There are many duplicates and in some cases, people report things we’ve had for months, but every report helps because sometimes there is a small piece of information we didn’t have before, such as a date, an autopsy report, a name spelling, or a report from months ago that never made it into a news story. That was the case with Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall. Helpful websites include DVDbeaver, The COVID Blog.
Severe Reactions And Deaths Continue
That is the current list … most, if not all of these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID vaccines. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments continue running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th covid19 injection. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?
The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the vaccine is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.
These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.
We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news.
Reverse Sorting by Date
With so many athletes dying in 2021 and 2022, the list grew so large that many people asked for a reverse sorted list, because they keep coming back to see see new additions. We are working on a database that might allow various sorting criteria, but for now, it is managed manually. Please be aware that each week, mainly thanks to readers, we discover new entries and additional information in previous months.
This cross-posted from Real Science.
