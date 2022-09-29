It is definitely not normal for so many mainly young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. Many of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause.

Important Notes: The number of dead are included in the total number. There are also dozens of reports that are not included in the total number shown in the headline because they are not or may not be vaccine-related.

The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”

In response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021/2022 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening and ramping up after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Many of those die – more than 50%.

We also note that many posts in Facebook, Instagram, twitter, forums and news stories are being removed. So now we are receiving some messages saying there is no proof of the event or of vaccination status. That is partly because this information is being hidden.

More people are writing to tell us that in many cases, we didn’t mention a person’s vaccination status. There is a good reason for that. None of the clubs want to reveal this information. None of their sponsors want to reveal it. The players have been told not to reveal it. Most of their relatives will not mention it. None of the media are asking this question. So what should we do? Stop this now? No, we will collect as much information as we can, while it is still available, because eventually, more information will come out, and we will be here to put it together. Will it mean anything? We don’t know. What we do know is thatsep there is a concerted world-wide effort to make this information go away, so that fact alone tells us it must be collected, investigated and saved so other researchers can look at it to see if there are any useful patterns.

We replaced about a dozen occurrences of the word “shot” with “injection” because translation into other languages is improved, on advice from a reader.

We really appreciate the athletes named in this list (or their families) who have confirmed what happened to them so the truth can be known. They care about their fellow athletes, even if the clubs, their sponsors, media, politicians and so-called health professionals do not.

Contained in the list are many professional athletes and high level amateur athletes. It would not be sensible to try to report the death of every person on the planet, so we have selected a category of person who should be fit enough to lead a long and healthy life. This means that provided a person is reasonably fit, healthy and does some athletic activity, rather than an unfit “couch potato,” then they can be included in this list. Needless to say, these are only the persons reported to us by readers or that we discovered during research.

There are many countries or states with large populations, that have almost no reports in our list. That probably means events are not being reported to us. The true death and injury numbers are likely to be very much higher than we list here.

Prior Year Data

The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball. (NIH Document)

A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

2005 to 2006 averaged sixty-six (66) deaths per year, with 82% of those occurring during competition or training.

Thanks to investigator readers for discovering these reports, and this story in Spanish: Momento Deportivo.

In 2021 and 2022 so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the “not vax related” list. “Enlarged heart” was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).

The above shows that in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year, but there have been 89 reported in January 2022, so far.

Growing Report

This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don’t already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person’s name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID vaccine(s), date of event or death, link to any news story.

Special thanks to readers who have provided corrections, found errors that we missed, or provided new information we didn’t know about. It is now a real team effort and we appreciate it.

For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each name in this list.

Repeat This After Reading Each Line

“The COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine. The COVID vaccine is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal.”

September 2022 – (Note reverse month sort) (Day/Month/Year)

No documentation found yet

Investigations in progress. No news media documentation found in this section so far. Some names may be spelled incorrectly. Dates may be wrong. We found correct details for more than 10 like this so far. Now we are adding them to this area of the list, but not counting them in the headline total, until documentation is found. Any assistance would be appreciated.

18/01/21 Turkey

Ibrahim Khalil (49), a Turkey national athletics team coach. Died of a heart seizure. 22/08/21 Dead

Milos Georgeevic, 31, died in his sleep, apparently from a heart condition. 13/10/21 Italy, Dead

Ricky Pirrallo (29), soccer player from Cigliano, Italy. Died suddenly. This may refer to Rocco Perrino, possibly a translation error, as the original reference to this may have been in Hebrew. 10/11/21 Brescia, Italy

Armano Ferrari (51), soccer coach in Brescia, Italy, died suddenly. No information found, even using different names. Possibly incorrectly reported. ??/11/21

Andrea Corcio (42), Italian football coach. Died suddenly 15/11/21, USA

Jason Plummer (52), Australian Olympic swimmer (1988). No cause given (seems suspicious) News Story

May Or May Not Be Vax Related

There is insufficient information to decide if any of these collapses or deaths are related to COVID vaccinations. More investigation is needed. Any help would be appreciated because keeping with the ongoing investigations isn’t easy. These are listed here because they appear in some lists as vax-caused, but we believe there is either currently insufficient information to decide or other explanations seem to overrule vax-caused, such as cancer.

Some of these people should be in the main list. We hope that eventually, their friends and relatives will provide us with more information about vaccination status, or what happened to them in the days weeks or months before they died.

Not Vax Related

These collapses or deaths are most likely unrelated to COVID vaccinations.

11/08/2022 Queensland, Australia Dead

Paul Green (49), former Cronulla Sharks Rugby League player and coach. It appears he committed suicide, but nobody knows why. News Story News Story2 News Story3

03/05/2015 England Dead

Danny Jones (29), Keighley Cougars Rugby League half back and Welsh International collapsed with a cardiac arrest four minutes into a match. Treated by the match doctor and paramedics before being taken to the Royal Free Hospital where he died. News Story

14/09/18 Poland Dead

Mateusz Jacak (14), Znicz Pruszków footballer, left the house in the morning to go to school. He did not arrive for lessons, and his mother found him unconscious in front of the apartment. He had a stroke and after 12 days in hospital, he died 16 September. Mateusz is one of two Znicz Pruszków footballers who died in 2018. News Story

19/08/19 UK Dead

Archie Bruce (20), English rugby league player. Found dead in hotel room the morning after his pro rugby league debut. News Story

14/01/2020 Australia

Dalila Jakupovic (28), Tennis player was forced to retire from her match at the 2020 Australian Open after having dropped to the ground due to bushfire smoke and very poor air quality. Many other players had breathing problems too. “I was really scared that I would collapse. That’s why I went onto the floor because I couldn’t walk anymore. I don’t have asthma and never had breathing problems. I actually like heat. The physio came again and I thought it would be better. But the points were a bit longer and I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.” News Story

15/03/20 Malaga, Spain Dead

Francisco Garcia (21), Atletico Portada Alta Football youth team coach was rushed to a local hospital with severe COVID-19 symptoms. He died in the hospital. Doctors said he could have survived had he not been suffering from leukaemia. COVID-19 vaccinations in Spain started on 27 December 2020. News Story

25/11/2020 Argentina Dead

Diego Maradona (60), football legend died of a heart attack two weeks after being released from a hospital in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. A long battle with drug addiction caused heart, weight and breathing problems. News Story

09/12/20 France

Dimitri Linard, 33, Strasbourg FC footballer, collapsed during a game with Lyon. He has played at least 10 matches in 2021, after his collapse. It seems highly unlikely his 2020 collapse was related to vaccine.

11/11/20 Pennsylvania, USA

Journey Brown (21), Penn State star running back diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. It can cause shortness of breath, chest pain or heart electrical system problems, life-threatening abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias) or sudden death. News Story

012/12/20 Florida, USA

Keyontae Johnson (21), University of Florida basketball star. Hospitalized after collapsing face first four minutes into the game against Florida State. Released from hospital. Unlikely to be vaccine-related because it was December 2020, a time when he was unlikely to have been able to get the vaccine. News Story

4/02/21 Colombia

Andres Felipe Roman (25), FALSE POSITIVE. Diagnosed with congenital hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in club testing, before playing. Later testing proved that his heart was strong and he resumed playing. He did not collapse.

15/02/21 USA Dead

Vincent Terrell Jackson (January 14, 1983 – February 15, 2021 died in a hotel room. Autopsy revealed CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), due to multiple head hits over his career, covered up by alcoholism. News Story

16/03/21 Moscow, Russia

Timur Faizutdinov (19), was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl when he was hit in the head by a puck. He collapsed and then died in hospital. News Story

15/04/21 Preston, Australia

Goce “Colakot” Gruevski (47), former Macedonia national team and Preston Lions goalkeeper and current goalkeeper coach. No cause of death given. Facebook

06/05/21 Oregon USA

Maggie Williams (15), Oregon high school track star collapsed due to lack of oxygen during the 800-meter event because a ridiculous state mandate forced her to wear a mask while running and she could not breathe properly.

14/05/2022 Tennessee, USA Dead

David West (57), former Philadelphia Phillies Baseball player died of brain cancer. News Story News Story2 News Story3

31/05/2022 Australia

Gabriel McKenna-Lieschke (29), keen gym-goer. After a hospital operation on his arm an infection took hold. He developed “necrotising fasciitis, which has been dubbed the flesh-eating bug.” The result was that his arm had to be amputated at the elbow. News Story

07/08/2021 Queensland, Australia

Jess Allen (21), Frenchville Pioneers women’s Rugby Union, and “Oz Tag and Touch Footy” player. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the sideline at a men’s rugby match on August 7th. She spent five days in hospital in a coma. It was reported she had a known heart condition, but it did not previously cause her a problem. News Story

16/10/2021 England

Joe Plant (Age) Walker finished his 100 mile charity walk, despite cardiac arrest minutes from finish line. Half a mile from the end, his heart stopped beating but an internal defibrillator delivered 2 electric shocks to save his life. He’s raising money for the British Heart Foundation, who fund research into treatments for heart conditions. Vaccination status unknown currently. News Story

27/10/21, Austria, 26 years old

Raphael Dwamena (26) Ghanaian forward. Fell down (possibly due to his defibrilator kicking in) with severe heart problems before the ÖFB Cup match between Linz Weiß-Blau FC and Hartberg TSV. Had a known heart condition since 2017. Aug 2017: failed Brighton medical after detection of heart condition. Oct 2019: Doctors recommend retirement Jan 2020: Continued playing with implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. Oct 2020: Heart issues detected before match. Oct 2021: Fell in cup game. “I received an electric shock from the defibrillator. It hurts and knocks you off your feet. But I didn’t collapse,” 4 December 2021: Club terminated contract. News Story

03/12/21 Lancaster, UK

Kortney Hause (26), Aston Villa footballer crashed his Lamborghini into a school fence after losing control of the vehicle on a wet road. He was dazed but uninjured and nobody was hurt. He had a record of speeding and being late.

19/12/2021 Pogradec, Albania Dead

Spartak Elmazi (34) Pogradec midfield football player. Apparently was fighting an unspecified illness for three years before his death. Cause of death unstated.

“He suffered from a serious illness and for three years was fighting for his life.” News Story

25/12/21 Argentina Dead

Diego Armando Montiel (25) former Atlético Rafaela midfielder (retired) died of meningitis. Did not play in the past two years. News Story

03/01/2022 Ivory Coast Dead

Oussou Konan (32), Al-Bukiryah FC Football player was allegedly poisoned while on holiday in his homeland. News Story

19/01/2022 Scotland, UK Dead

Devin Gordon (13), Bathgate Juniors U-14 footballer died. No other details given initially. UPDATE: Devin was hit by a train and he was on the tracks. News Story

12/01/2022 Ohio, USA Dead

Jude Michael Little (15), Unioto High School basketballer (Chillicothe Ohio) died due to Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome, according to his parents. They said he was not vaccinated. News Story

23/01/2022 Spain

Jesus Sánchez López aka Chechu (29), Egabrense footballer collapsed during a football match after a collision with the goalkeeper. Chechu was unconscious and had breathing problems so was transferred to hospital. Recovered after time in hospital.

22/03/2022 USA

Rafael Nadal (36), Majorcan fully vaccinated star Australian Open champion tennis player is out for at least 6-8 weeks after his defeat by Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells, due to pain and breathing problems, reported as a rib stress crack. After a match, Nadal told reporters, “When I try to breathe, it’s painful … It feels like needles.” Nadal had previously mocked Djokovic for not being vaccinated. News Story

21/05/2022 Tasmania, Australia

Tobi Mcinnes (Age), Burnie Dockers Football Club Australian Rules Footballer suffered a cardiac arrest during an off-the ball fight with an opposing player, Penguin, who slapped him in the face twice. He was taken to Launceston General Hospital. On Sunday evening, he was conscious and stable but was undergoing tests to determine his condition. News Story News Story2

Sidelined Athletes with “Illness” Not Included in This Report

Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking nobody will notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported only as “illness” but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by “something,” so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these – we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, going back in time trying to find new information that wasn’t available before, and making minor corrections as they are discovered. It will all come out eventually.

List of Injuries

Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.

Cardiac Arrest

Blood Clots or Thrombosis

Stroke

Irregular Heartbeat

Arrhythmia

Neuropathy

Death

Military Death Increases

Thomas Renz, an American lawyer says that the U.S. military’s DMED (Defense Medical Epidemiology Database) database shows that in the first 10 months of 2021, that “All cause morbidity” increased 11 times (1100%) against the previous year. Renz has information from DoD whistleblowers. The DoD is reportedly actively deleting data from the database, possibly to cover up the genocide that has been perpetrated on military personnel.

He also said they expect the numbers for 2022 to be up by 5000% – i.e. 50 times the previous year.

Good Sciencing Reports

Our ongoing updates to the chart in this post clearly show the growth of adverse events on sports people.

One person said we were hiding things because we’re only showing “the barest” of 2022. Sorry about that, but we don’t have a crystal ball to see into the future. The only things we expect are that a) some people will continue to be “surprised” about the number of athlete deaths over the coming months, and b) although it is February, injuries and deaths that happened in prior months will be continue to be discovered in the future.

We know that we do not have all of the cardiac arrest reports and we don’t have all of the deaths. The sports clubs are still hiding the cases where players did not die and did not make it into the news. We suspect that many players that “suffered from a mystery illness” were told to go home, rest and suffer in silence.

Dates of First Vaccinations

The dates of first “available” vaccinations vary all over the world, in different states and different cities. We have a small collection of data in a separate story and we know there were trials in the months before official rollouts, so just because a country started its rollout on a particular date, that doesn’t mean some people didn’t receive their vaccinations in the weeks and months earlier. If we get definitive proof that someone was not vaccinated, we amend the record. Officials and the media are now doing a great job of hiding all the useful information. They are also calling vaccinated people unvaxed if it hasn’t been more than two weeks after their vaccination, and if they are due for their booster and they don’t get it, they are labeled unvaxed. (i.e. the government and media are telling lies – it is a clever scheme, but it is still a lie.)

For example, Australia’s first human trials of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine was the Novavax NVX-CoV2373 in Melbourne by 26 May 2020. There is no documentation showing who took part in the trials The Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine on 25 January, the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine on 16 February, and Janssen vaccine on 25 June. Phase-1a started on 21 February 2021 and phase-1b of the roll-out began on 22 March.

The Philippines began phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials in early November 2020. Phase 3 is the point at which thousands of people are vaccinated, prior to consideration for approval for rollout, and people were being vaccinated in the previous months.

Clubs Hide Vaccination Information Now

Here is a demonstration of how sports clubs do not want the injuries of deaths of their players to be associated with the COVID vaccines. It tells the story of why they will not report which of their players has been vaccinated and when. Sunderland FC manager Lee Johnson suggested that the COVID vaccines may have caused the heart issues for his goalkeeper, Lee Burge. The club then sacked the manager.

Form your own conclusions as to why the club would sack the manager who cares about his players.

Definite Proof of Vaccination

The so-called fact-checkers are trying to say that because we don’t always have definitive proof of vaccination, then 100% of the data we’re collecting is worthless. Well, good news, fact-checkers, you are not only wrong, you are idiots.

While historically there have been a relatively small number of athlete deaths each year that weren’t from old age or cancer, there has never been anything like what is happening since the COVID vaccination trials started. And they know it, but they don’t care. We will continue to gather as much information as possible about every person who dies. These are real people, not just numbers.

As we said elsewhere, we’re collecting data. Other people can use this data and add to it, if they can, to research whatever they want. We won’t de distracted from that, even if families, clubs, governments and the media hide information from us. We don’t want to hurt families, but families can’t hide real data because that could harm other people.

According to governments, 90-95% of populations all over the world are now vaccinated, so the fact-checkers have a problem. If that is true, then just about everyone is vaccinated. If it isn’t true, then governments are lying, possibly for the purpose of coercing those who don’t want their vaccinations, for various reasons. We will publish as much data as we can find, and from time to time, we and readers will discover information that wasn’t found earlier, and it will be added.

Hate Mail And Death Threats

As well as receiving new cases and updates from alert readers, we are also receiving hate mail and death threats/wishes. Haters need to get a life. The sports people suffering these adverse reaction and deaths didn’t ask for this. Neither did the tens of thousands of other people. They all thought they were doing the right thing. Many were coerced into getting the vaccinations. When one of these adverse events happens to you or one of your kids or relatives, you’ll be glad we’re collecting all this data. If you are one of the haters who thinks vaccination is the way out of this nightmare, read the story about three young women whose lives have been destroyed by the vaccine.

We’re not going to stop what we’re doing. April 2022 update: The hate mail and death threats stopped – the overwhelming data is now widespread and it is too late to stop it getting out.

Interesting Notes

Several readers sent a video about Australian Cricketer Shane Warne. The man in the video is Blair Cottrell – he is NOT Shane Warne’s son. We cannot yet verify the claim that Shane Warne complained of chest pain previously, or that he planned to get medical help in Indonesia. We note a small number of deaths later marked as “suicide” but no explanation – we are constantly looking to update reports, but a declaration of suicide with no other reason provides nothing useful. We’re still looking.

Where Are The Fact-Checkers?

Readers are writing to us asking for comparisons from previous years. Some say without that, these results mean nothing. That’s not true because if we had seen this in previous years, it would be well known and others would have documented it. We are starting to work on this – it is a lot of work.

Where are the fact-checkers? Where is the mainstream media? Some have piles of money from Bill Gates. Why are they not proving us wrong by all piling on and showing the documented Athlete deaths from 2019, 2018, 2017 and the previous decade?

They are nowhere to be found because this number of athlete deaths is abnormal and they know it. They have money from people who don’t want journalists poking around. So that’s why they don’t try to thoroughly Fact-Check these reports or show previous year numbers.

Follow this link to see Gates Foundation handouts to some media that could do it. For example, NPR in the USA received $24 million.

The Gates Foundation also funded many investigative journalism centers, with around $38 million. Could that be why journalistic curiosity suddenly stopped being a thing?

A few weak attempts at “debunking” this data have started to come out, but they cherry-pick a small number of the entries.

Thanks to Many Contributors

Many people are contributing to this, some indirectly by reporting to Telegram groups and other websites. There are many duplicates and in some cases, people report things we’ve had for months, but every report helps because sometimes there is a small piece of information we didn’t have before, such as a date, an autopsy report, a name spelling, or a report from months ago that never made it into a news story. That was the case with Chuck “Kali Muscle” Kirkendall. Helpful websites include DVDbeaver, The COVID Blog.

Severe Reactions And Deaths Continue

That is the current list … most, if not all of these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID vaccines. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments continue running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th covid19 injection. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?

The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the vaccine is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.

These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.

We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news.

Reverse Sorting by Date

With so many athletes dying in 2021 and 2022, the list grew so large that many people asked for a reverse sorted list, because they keep coming back to see see new additions. We are working on a database that might allow various sorting criteria, but for now, it is managed manually. Please be aware that each week, mainly thanks to readers, we discover new entries and additional information in previous months.

This cross-posted from Real Science.

