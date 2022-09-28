Editor’s Commentary: Sometimes a headline comes across my desk that is so obvious, I pass because I assume everyone already knows about it. I have to remind myself that most Americans are not paying attention, and even when they are they’re getting their news from corporate media. In other words, they’re not getting the news at all, just the talking points supplied to them by the globalist elites and their proxies in the Democrat Party.

This article by Roy Green over at Natural News highlights two realities that more Americans need to know. First, the invasion at our southern border is horrible but the end results are far worse than they could be because the Biden-Harris regime is letting illegal aliens in but not making them leave. When CBP officials say they’re only removing a fraction, what they really mean is they’re barely removing anyone at all. The second reality is that under President Trump’s policies, illegal aliens were removed in far greater numbers. Some point to Obama having higher deportation numbers, but they forget that the “Remain in Mexico” policy that kept asylum seekers on the southern side of the border did not contribute to deportation statistics.

With that said, here’s the article by Roy Green…

President Joe Biden has turned the United States into a haven for illegal aliens.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Under his administration, a record number of immigrants have entered the country illegally, mostly by way of the southern border. In the same manner, the fewest number of illegals were sent back home. Naturally, these aliens have swelled to alarming proportions, causing a big drain on the country’s economy and further spiking inflation.

Further, their sustained growth is alarming. According to Statista, there were 11.39 million illegals in the U.S. in 2018. It ballooned to 15.5 million last year based on Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) data.

These figures are hardly surprising, considering the policies favoring the aliens laid out by Biden since he took the helm on Jan. 20, 2021. Biden junked former President Donald Trump’s policies designed to keep the illegals out, including stopping the construction of the border wall.

Now, the implications of what Biden has done are being unraveled, even by his own people.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody pointed to the recent testimony of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations Executive Director Corey Price as evidence that the Biden administration is intentionally under-enforcing federal immigration law in a way that has never been seen. (Related: Biden orders ICE to stop deporting illegal alien sex offenders.)

The Biden administration’s officials are “flagrantly violating the very federal laws they swore to uphold,” said Moody, citing as an example Price’s testimony on Sept. 9, during the deposition process of Moody’s lawsuit against Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other border authorities. A video of Florida Chief Deputy Attorney General John Guard questioning Price was aired by Fox News.

Fox News also presented data showing that “from 2008 through 2016, ICE removed about 400,000 illegal immigrants, and never less than 230,000 per year. However, in 2021, under Biden, they had only deported 55,598.”

In comparison, under Trump’s watch in 2020, a total of 236,151 were removed from the DHS and 167,327 were returned, according to Statista. To make the distinction clear, removals are the compulsory movement of an inadmissible alien out of the U.S. by court order, while returns are the movement of a deportable alien out of the U.S. without an order.

According to Price, “border authorities had detained only about 40 percent of the illegal immigrants in 2021 than they did in 2019 under the Trump administration.”

Moody told Fox News: “Our deposition provides even more proof that the Bid

Biden purposely failing to enforce the law, detain inadmissible immigrants

en administration is intentionally under-enforcing federal immigration law in a way that has never been seen. At every phase of the process, Biden is purposely failing to enforce the law and detain and remove inadmissible immigrants.”

No wonder, FAIR estimates that about 4.9 million aliens have invaded the country in 18 months under the Biden administration with many of them already integrating into communities.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

The ICE officials tried to dissuade the government from implementing their “reckless policies” but their advice went unheeded, bared Moody. That’s why she’s pointing at Biden as the culprit behind “the border crisis and the surge in American deaths from Mexican fentanyl.”

The mention of fentanyl is significant because the synthetic opioid is now the leading cause of death for American adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Also, fentanyl got smuggled in through the border, between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people died of fentanyl overdoses, according to data from Families Against Fentanyl.

Last year, the U.S. Border Patrol reported a total of 1,662,167 apprehensions, less than the 1.68 million reported in 2020, meaning tens of thousands of illegals were able to make their way through with thousands more trying their luck daily. On Sept. 24 alone, there were nearly 6,000 apprehensions, according to Statista.

The case of Price wasn’t the first evidence of Biden’s negligence or incompetence in handling the border crisis. In July, Moody tweeted the deposition of U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

“After the Biden administration denied that they were engaged in catch-and-release, and that they were responsible for the historic surge at our southern border, Florida got the Chief of Border Patrol to admit, under oath, the truth,” said Moody. “The Biden administration caused the surge, made the border less safe, and is flagrantly violating the very federal laws they swore to uphold.”

No surprise there. Biden has flouted the law and committed blunders since Day 1 of his term. From unconstitutional vaccine mandates, spiking inflation and the exodus of illegal aliens, Biden just couldn’t get it done right.

Watch the video below showing how the Biden administration is paying illegal immigrants to move to the United States.

This video is from the NewsClips channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn