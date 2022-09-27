Ballots/AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File Additional findings given to UncoverDC by Jovan Hutton Pulitzer on Sunday show a large batch of anomalous ballots which he reports share “ odd common characteristics. ” These 140,000 ballots are “ an island within a sea of other ballots. ” In other words, they stand apart from the other 1.9 million images tallied in the Maricopa County 2020 General Election. After months of back and forth with the Maricopa Board of Supervisors over the release of router and Splunk logs, the county finally turned over an additional hard drive with images. The drive allegedly contained 140,000 “missing” images and was “ turned over to the audit team on the new drive (not the same drives as all 1.9m other images). “ It is partly because of this delay in the release that Hutton’s findings are just now being released. Hutton believes his kinematic artifact detection report shows these additional ballot images indicate “additional supporting evidence these anomalous ballots were “inserted” into the election to “manufacture a predetermined outcome” for the election .” It may well be a coincidence, but back in May of 2021, The Arizona GOP Senate voted to purge 140,000 voters from the […]

Read the whole story at uncoverdc.com

