Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, an outspoken pro-life conservative, is condemning the FBI raid on a peaceful pro-life advocate.
As LifeNews has reported, Joe Biden’s Justice Department clearly targeted a pro-life man and his family with a shocking home raid as an act of persecution.
Mark Houck made national headlines over the weekend after 20 heavily-armed federal agents stormed his home at dawn on September 23 — frightening his family, pointing guns at his head, and then arresting him in front of his wife and seven young children.
Biden’s FBI has raided the home of the well-known pro-life advocate and arrested on a bogus charge that had already been thrown out of court. Biden’s administration is coming under fire for weaponizing the FBI and Department of Justice to target pro-life conservatives.
Now, Congressman Roy is speaking out against the shocking raid.
“This appears to be nothing less than a brazen continuation of the abuse of power by federal authorities against average American citizens that must stop,” Roy told The Daily Signal on Monday. “We owe the American people congressional hearings to provide public and transparent accountability for any and all wrongdoing,” he continued. “Even further, the FBI needs a complete and total overhaul to […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
