Did you think there was something wrong with the 2020 election? If you do, did you say anything on Facebook about your doubts? You could be in big trouble with the FBI. According to a story in the New York Post, September 14, 2022, “Facebook has been spying on the private messages and data of American users and reporting them to the FBI if they express anti-government or anti-authority sentiments — or question the 2020 election — according to sources within the Department of Justice.

Under the FBI collaboration operation, somebody at Facebook red-flagged these supposedly subversive private messages over the past 19 months and transmitted them in redacted form to the domestic terrorism operational unit at FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, without a subpoena.

‘It was done outside the legal process and without probable cause,’ alleged one of the sources, who spoke on condition of ­anonymity.

‘Facebook provides the FBI with private conversations which are protected by the First Amendment without any subpoena.’

These private messages then have been farmed out as ‘leads’ to FBI field offices around the country, which subsequently requested subpoenas from the partner US Attorney’s Office in their district to officially obtain the private conversations that Facebook already had shown them.

‘It was a waste of our time,’ said one source familiar with subpoena requests lodged during a 19-month frenzy by FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, to produce the caseload to match the Biden administration’s rhetoric on domestic terrorism after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The Facebook users whose private communications Facebook had red-flagged as domestic terrorism for the FBI were all ‘conservative right-wing individuals.’

‘They were gun-toting, red-blooded Americans [who were] angry after the election and shooting off their mouths and talking about staging protests. There was nothing criminal, nothing about violence or massacring or assassinating anyone.

‘As soon as a subpoena was requested, within an hour, Facebook sent back gigabytes of data and photos. It was ready to go. They were just waiting for that legal process so they could send it.’

Facebook denied the allegations yesterday.

In two contrasting statements sent one hour apart, Erica Sackin, a spokesperson at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, claimed Facebook’s interactions with the FBI were designed to ‘protect people from harm.’

In her first statement, she said: ‘These claims are false because they reflect a misunderstanding of how our systems protect people from harm and how we engage with law enforcement. We carefully scrutinize all government requests for user information to make sure they’re legally valid and narrowly tailored and we often push back. We respond to legal requests for information in accordance with applicable law and our terms and we provide notice to users whenever permitted.’

In a second, unprompted ‘updated statement,’ sent 64 minutes later, Sackin altered her language to say the claims are ‘wrong,’ not ‘false.’

‘These claims are just wrong. The suggestion we seek out peoples’ private messages for anti-government language or questions about the validity of past elections and then proactively supply those to the FBI is plainly inaccurate and there is zero evidence to support it,’ said Sackin, a DC-based crisis response expert who previously worked for Planned Parenthood and ‘Obama for America’ and now leads Facebook’s communications on “counterterrorism and dangerous organizations and individuals.”

The Facebook spokeswoman didn’t tell us how reporting these people to the FBI was supposed to protect them from harm.

Even if there was no basis for the charge that the 2020 election was rigged, people who think that it was have a right to express their opinions. That’s how a free society works. But of course the lunatic and criminal left knows that the election deniers are correct. That’s why they are so anxious to suppress them. They know that if enough people are exposed to the truth, and the deniers’ arguments are looked at fairly, this could blow the brain-dead Biden government out of the water. That’s why they want to prevent to truth from coming out.

As the late great Bill Sardi pointed out, the fraudsters privately admitted what they had done, using veiled language they thought patriots wouldn’t be able to figure out. “Molly Ball, biographer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and political writer for Time Magazine, pens these self-indicting words in the Jan 15, 2021 issue of Time Magazine:

‘There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

‘The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.

‘They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding…. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears.

‘This is the inside story of the conspiracy to save the 2020 election, based on access to the group’s inner workings, never-before-seen documents and interviews with dozens of those involved from across the political spectrum. It is the story of an unprecedented, creative and determined campaign whose success also reveals how close the nation came to disaster.

‘That’s why the participants want the secret history of the 2020 election told, even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream–a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.

‘The Fight Back Table, a coalition of ‘resistance’ organizations, had begun scenario-planning around the potential for a contested election, gathering liberal activists at the local and national level into what they called the Democracy Defense Coalition.

‘Protecting the election would require an effort of unprecedented scale.’”

The left conspiracy to suppress the truth about the election depends on the mass media, which denounce any attempt to expose the fraud. Paul Craig Roberts neatly skewers the media: “The Presstitutes Speak With One Voice. They are unanimous that there was no vote fraud committed by Democrats and that a record number of Americans voted for a president suffering from mental confusion whose campaign rallies went unattended.

If the presstitutes are so confident that there is no evidence to back the legal challenges, why are the prostitutes working overtime to discredit the challenges in advance? All presstitutes are in denial that there is any evidence of fraud. Why not just wait for the challenges to fail? Why all the whistling in the dark?

The Boston Globe, for example, claims that no election officials doubt the validity of the vote and that Trump ‘has launched a series of long-shot legal challenges in several state aimed at casting doubt on election results, despite no evidence of voter fraud.’

Even the financial news site, Bloomberg, has falsely declared that there is ‘no evidence of wrongdoing.’ How can the media know until the charges are investigated?

If fraud is not a possibility, why has the Georgia Secretary of State ordered a hand recount of the presidential race?

Why did Supreme Court Justice Alito order Pennsylvania election officials to segregate and separately count ballots that arrived after election day? Alito ordered the late ballots be kept ‘in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots.’

If there is no evidence of fraud, what is the point of such an order?

If there is no fraud, what is the basis of the legal challenges being filed by White House Counsel Giuliani? A former US Attorney who presided over high profile cases is not going to squander his reputation by filing legal challenges with no evidence.

There is plenty of evidence. The only question is whether the Republican Party and the courts have the stomach for the devastating blow to America’s reputation of proving that the Democrats with the complicity of the media stole a presidential election. The Republicans might be more inclined to protect America’s reputation than Trump’s presidency, and the courts could worry that establishing election theft would undermine Americans’ confidence in their system and lead to political instability.

Leaders have had to deal with these kinds of concerns before. Everyone on the Warren Commission knew that Oswald was not the assassin of President Kennedy, and the 9/11 Commission knew that the official story was false. The 9/11 commission chairman, co-chairman, and legal counsel later wrote books in which they said that information was withheld from them and that the committee was set up to fail.

It was impossible to tell the public in the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis with the Soviet Union that their president had been assassinated by the US Joint Chiefs and CIA with the complicity of the Secret Service. The Warren Commission understood completely that destroying the public’s confidence in military and security leaders at a time of such tension with the Soviet Union would have been disastrous. The same for 9/11. The commission was not under any circumstances going to tell the public that it was a false flag attack necessary to launch two decades of war in the Middle East.

It is certainly the case that red state America knows the election was stolen, so withholding known information is not going to prevent a split in the country. It will simply make it worse by giving red state America proof that the system is broken and cannot be fixed.

Nevertheless, Republicans and courts might not realize this, and even if they do they might not want to be the ones who pull the trigger.

Karl Marx said that audacity, if audacious enough, works, and Lenin proved it. This, I believe, is what the Democrats and presstitutes are relying on.”

If we spread the word about this fraud, we can strike a blow at the soft underbelly of brain-dead Biden and his cohorts. This is what the great and heroic Murray Rothbard would want us to do.

About the Author

Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. [send him mail], former editorial assistant to Ludwig von Mises and congressional chief of staff to Ron Paul, is founder and chairman of the Mises Institute, executor for the estate of Murray N. Rothbard, and editor of LewRockwell.com. He is the author of Against the State and . Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Image by Tyler Merbler, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Article cross-posted from Lew’s blog.

