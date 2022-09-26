The CDC published a study surveying young people who suffered from myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination in The Lancet on Sep. 21, showing the organization’s “biased selective analysis” and dismissing severe reactions to the controversial vaccines, according to cardiologist Dr. Sanjay Verma.

Premium-subscription article republished from our news partners at The Epoch Times.

The Lancet published the survey of young people ages 12 to 29 who suffered from myocarditis—a severe heart inflammation disease—after taking a COVID vaccine, based on VAERS reports from Jan. 12 to Nov. 5, 2021.

The survey assessed patient outcomes at least 90 days after the onset of myocarditis symptoms after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.

The Lancet publication shows that at least 90 days after myocarditis symptoms appeared, about 26 percent of surveyed young people still needed daily medication because of heart inflammation. Thirty percent of them said they felt pain and 20 percent said they had problems with their daily activities.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

“ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] presentations have given us a glimpse of this data over the past year; however, this formal analysis truly underscores CDC’s biased selective analysis to advance an oversimplified agenda that may be causing irreparable harm,” Verma told The Epoch Times.

The CDC concludes in the study that “despite the higher than expected occurrence of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination, the benefits of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to outweigh the risk of myocarditis.”

‘Flawed Methodology’

Verma says that the methodology the CDC used for their study is “grossly flawed,” but even so, it showed that 99 patients out of 393, or 25 percent of the patients, received treatment in an intensive care unit, “which is much higher than the 2 percent noted in previous ACIP presentations [pdf] and much more severe than the oft-repeated ‘generally mild’ [description of myocarditis],” he added.

Half of the patients, or 178 people, who participated in the survey had ongoing heart inflammation symptoms during follow-up encounters.

At the median follow-up of 98 days, 28 percent (91 people) of those who were considered fully or possibly recovered (320 people) continued to have activity restrictions.

At the time of initial myocarditis hospitalization or diagnosis, 83 percent (267 people) had restrictions on physical activity.

Verma explains the flaws in the study’s methodology: “Sixty percent of reported cases of myocarditis were not even included in the final analysis (missing telephone contact or were unreachable). Those who were not reachable may have died (needs to be more thoroughly investigated). Many (38 percent) did not have complete diagnostic data at time of follow-up. Median interval from myocarditis onset to survey completion was 143 days for patients and 191 days for health care providers.”

Verma further notes that VAERS underestimates the risk of vaccine-associated myocarditis “by 3-4 times,” a topic that he has reviewed (pdf) in great detail previously.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

“An outstanding detailed and quantified analysis of the risk and benefits of COVID-19 vaccination in children and young adults is in stark contrast to CDC’s erroneous conclusion,” Verma said.

“Any glimmer of hope that the agency was aiming for redemption by acknowledging the very public missteps made throughout the pandemic is stultified by their ongoing dismissiveness toward the severe adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccinations, especially myocarditis in children and young adults. The latest CDC publication is a thinly veiled attempt at having nothing more than a pretense of rigorous pharmacovigilance to ensure public safety,” the cardiologist said.

The Epoch Times recently reported on a study that claims to have found “irrefutable proof of causality” that the mRNA vaccines cause vascular and organ damage. A WHO fact-checking branch dismissed it, but was rebutted by the microbiologists who authored the study.

The Epoch Times reached out to the CDC and The Lancet for comment.

Image by Ed Uthman via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker