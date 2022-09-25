There is a stunning report this week in the irredeemably partisan and highly influential magazine, The Atlantic , this week.
The title of the article is “Did a famous Doctor’s COVID shot make his cancer worse?”
The report in The Atlantic published today is not shocking in its content, Gateway Pundit readers have known for over a year now about the dangers of the experimental COVID “vaccines.” We have reported on the deaths, hospitalizations, and dangerous side effects since early 2021.
What is shocking is that The Atlantic is FINALLY publishing factual reports on the dangers of the Fauci endorsed vaccines.
This is a turning point on the left. They must know things are about to get really, really bad.Dr. Michael Golden, a top immunologist in Belgium, noticed his cancer spread significantly after he received a booster shot last year. This is a very disturbing article.Kudos to The Atlantic for not hiding this report from its readers. Roxanne Khamsi at The Atlantic reported: On september 22 of last year, Michel Goldman , […]
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
