Democrat lawmakers really don’t get it. They aren’t the heroes of the people their handlers have convinced them they are. Their poll numbers are propped up, so when they go out and try to speak to people, it gets ugly. Case-in-point: Nancy Pelosi.

@JackPosobiec I was at the global citizen festival in Central Park Manhattan, and they brought Nancy Pelosi out and she got heavily booed. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MFT77wbWaT — Kyle Tomczak (@ThomasCzakary) September 25, 2022

According to Fox News:

Attendees of a music festival in New York City Saturday night appeared to boo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pelosi, wearing a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, took to the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival where she was booed by those in the audience, videos on social media appear to show.

After being introduced to the stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress who is married to Nick Jonas, Pelosi briefly spoke about carbon pollution and climate change.

“As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens,” she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

“It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer,” she added, being drow n ed out by the crowd. “It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

She would have gotten a better response if she came out and declared, “Good morning. Sunday morning.”

