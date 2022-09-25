Occasionally, honest and decent Americans presume that the moral/spiritual rot of the leftist counterculture has hit rock bottom, and just can’t get any lower, more disingenuous, or more hypocritical. And on every occasion, the left proves that they most certainly can. The latest outrage comes, to the surprise of no-one, from leftist/Democrat dominated California where, for several years now, every shred of decorum has been methodically and thoroughly trashed by the political machine that dominates the once “Golden State.”

The latest abomination deals with the issue of abortion, and leftist tantrums in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court. Not content to merely continue allowing the murder of unborn children right up to the moment of birth, and even after, California’s leftist leaders are so consumed by their sanctimony, and so determined to spread its toxicity far and wide, that they have enacted measures to transport women from other states to within their borders for abortions. And they force the tax-paying citizens of their state to foot the bill not only for the slaughter, but for traveling expenses of the women.

Such a move is atrocious enough all by itself, but as is always the case with leftists, they cannot deal honestly with the hideous nature of their ideology and their agenda. So they twist reality in hopes of creating their phony, but all important “moral high ground” from which to spew their perversity as “virtue.” In this case, they take a page from the playbook of the very enemy of our souls, by attempting to contort the Bible, the Word of God, hoping to create the impression that the wanton destruction of unborn babies is a work of the “goodness.”

Specifically, the California pro-aborts quote a carefully edited passage of the Gospel of Mark, as if it somehow validates unspeakable brutality against the unborn. The cited portion of Mark 12:31 states “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.” The intended message is obviously that, unlike those nasty pro-life people who don’t go along with the killing of innocent babies in the womb, California is showing real compassion and “love” by inviting women to enjoy the “blessings” of child sacrifice.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Several problems immediately present themselves in all of this, at least among those girls and women who are looking for truth, and the real definition of right and wrong, as opposed to the snares of an evil ideology that will leave them emotionally and possibly even physically scarred for life. The word “these” at the end of the quote somehow doesn’t match with the singular stated commandment of “Love your neighbor as yourself.” And there is a very good reason for this. The entire response uttered by Jesus Himself was stated in a total of three verses: “Jesus replied, ‘This is the most important: ‘Hear O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is One. Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength. The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ No other commandment is greater than these.”–Mark 12:29-31

Clearly, the idea of honoring God is abhorrent to Newsom and the leftist counterculture of California. And it is a direct rebuttal to the absolute evil of abortion. So they simply ignore that part, or any mention of God and His righteousness being the focus of our thoughts and our love. Instead, just “love thy neighbor” on any random basis, including surgically destroying that innocent, helpless life within, and one somehow qualifies as upholding the “greatest commandment.” We’re all good! And if enough people can successfully be duped, the holocaust of the unborn will continue unabated.

As appalling as this effort may be, something even more disturbing needs to be considered. Such a fraud could only be perpetrated by the leftist pro-aborts in 2022 if a sufficient vacuum of truth exists within which they can present it. Saddest of all, that can only be happening since far too many genuine Christians have been dropping the ball on this issue for years, if not decades. Lies can only prevail on such a scale when truth is largely absent.

So many Christians have themselves attempted to “soften” the tone of the Gospel message, which is one of repentance and redemption through the sacrifice of Jesus. Skip over all that tiresome “Thou shalt not” talk, and just focus on the “Jesus loves you” part. That way, the Gospel can be “improved” and refashioned from its original form into one that is more digestible for the modern unbelieving world. In the process, its reality and its redemptive power are ultimately displaced by platitudes and possibly lost altogether.

It is patently obvious from the manner in which Gavin Newsom is advancing this program that his real goal reaches beyond abortion itself, and as is always the case with leftists, is actually intended to promote his own interests as a viable 2024 presidential candidate. In social media posts, he flagrantly taunts pro-life governors by telling them that his pro-abort billboards are coming to their states. By such behavior, Newsom follows in the footsteps of AOC, Nancy Pelosi, and Kamala Harris. This is the grotesque face of the “new” left, and its strategy of shameless grandstanding and attacks.

Now is not the time for those who know better to be silent. Real Bible truth, and all of human history prove that indifference to evil is complicity with it. And that fully applies, whether the situation involves the victimization of helpless babies in the womb, or the deliberate distortion of Scripture in an effort to “validate” the indefensible act of ending those lives. A much more fitting citation from the Holy Bible at this juncture comes from the book of James. In proper context, it states “Therefore, to him who knows to do good and does not do it, to him it is sin.”–James 4:17

In these times when evil rages and seeks to corrupt every aspect of life in America, passivity amounts to collusion. Those who know better should be loudly speaking up against this malignancy of lies and deceit from the pulpits and every other venue. Only in that way can it be recognized in its true ugliness, the instant it is fraudulently presented as “light.”

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.

Secure your meat for the future before costs rise even further. Order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken today from Prepper Organics.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker