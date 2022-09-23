As #TrudeauMustGo continues to trend on Twitter, vaccine-injured and coerced Canadians have found inspiration to speak up. Across the country, Canadians are posting “According to Trudeau, I’m an extremist” to their timelines, followed by a description of themselves.
The quote references Trudeau slandering unvaccinated Canadians as likely to be racists, sexists, extremists, and people who don’t believe in science.
But many vaccine-injured individuals have joined the trend.
“I’m a healthy 47 year old Mom & entrepreneur. My sister got heart damage from the jab, a friend died. My daughter has Autism, I couldn’t risk not being here to care for her. According to Trudeau I’m an extremist and need to be dealt with #TrudeauMustGo #TrudeauIsDestroyingCanada ” tweeted one user named Robyn. “I’m a 36 year old Mom of 3, working in Health Care. I now have permanent tachycardia from my 1st forced vaccine to keep my job. My government injured me and thinks it’s unacceptable that I didn’t get the 2nd dose. My life isn’t important according to Trudeau “This is my father, first generation Canadian. Worked as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver his whole life. Took the first jab and was injured and can no longer work because of […]
