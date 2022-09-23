Could we actually see a Palestinian state be established within the next year or two? Just this week, there have been some new developments that have been absolutely stunning. For the first time in ages, both the president of the United States and the prime minister of Israel are openly calling for the creation of a Palestinian state. But just a couple of years ago, it seemed like such a move was extremely unlikely. Donald Trump was in the White House and Benjamin Netanyahu was the prime minister of Israel, and it was clear that a Palestinian state would not happen as long as either one of them was in power. Now they are both gone, and everything has changed.

This is extremely alarming, because the creation of a Palestinian state is something that I have been warning about for years.

When it actually happens, it will have enormous implications for the entire globe.

During a major speech to the United Nations on Wednesday, Joe Biden told that world that the Palestinians are “entitled” to their own state…

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

President Joe Biden told the United Nations on Wednesday the Palestinians are “entitled” to their own state, a day after the U.S. State Department announced $64 million in aid to the U.N. agency for so-called Palestinian refugees. “We will continue to advocate for a lasting, negotiated peace between the Jewish and democratic state of Israel and the Palestinian people,” Biden said during his address at the U.N. General Assembly. “The United States is committed to Israel’s security – full stop. And a negotiated two state solution remains our best way to ensure Israel’s security and prosperity for the future and give the Palestinians the state to which they are entitled,” he said.

Of course this isn’t the first time that Biden has said something like this.

Back in July, he made similar comments during a visit to the West Bank…

President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians during a visit to the West Bank on Friday where he sat down with Palestinian leaders frustrated over lingering Trump-era policies. “The Palestinian people, as well as Israeli people, deserve a state of their own that is independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous,” he told reporters following a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. “Two states for two people, both of whom have deep and ancient roots in this land, living side by side in peace and security, both states fully respecting the equal rights of the other citizens.”

The Biden administration is 100 percent committed to the creation of a Palestinian state, and that has been exceedingly clear for a long time.

But up until just recently, Israel did not have a prime minister that was on board with such a move.

Unfortunately, Yair Lapid is in charge now, and on Thursday he also called for the creation of a Palestinian state in front of the UN General Assembly…

The future Palestinian state that will exist next to Israel must be peaceful and not terror-based, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the UN General Assembly on Thursday afternoon, just before returning to Israel. If that condition is met, then the best path forward is “an agreement with the Palestinians based on two states for two peoples,” Lapid said. This “is the right thing for Israel’s security, for Israel’s economy and for the future of our children.”

Wow.

We always suspected that this is how Lapid felt, and now he is being very open about it.

During his speech, Lapid actually claimed that “a large majority” of the Israeli population agrees with him…

“Despite all the obstacles, still today a large majority of Israelis support the vision of this two-state solution. I am one of them,” he said. “Put down your weapons and prove that Hamas and Islamic Jihad is not going to take over the Palestinian state you want to create… and there will be peace,” Lapid said.

Could that be true?

I haven’t seen any public opinion polls on the matter lately.

But if most Israelis do want a Palestinian state at this point, that is a very troubling sign.

It has always been assumed that a Palestinian state would be the product of long negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians, but now it is being suggested that Israel could ultimately decide to make a move unilaterally.

In other words, one day Israel could just declare that the Palestinians now have a state in areas under their control.

According to the Jerusalem Post, a source inside the Israeli government is saying that “we will act on our own” if they feel that is the best option…

“If it is necessary,” and “this is agreed upon with the Americans, we will act on our own,” the source said. “We do not have to update anyone, and we do not need to ask permission from anyone.”

Wow. Thankfully, I don’t think that Lapid’s government will do anything major before the upcoming election in Israel. And it has become clear that this election will essentially be a referendum on a Palestinian state.

If Yair Lapid wins the election, things could start to move very rapidly.

Let us hope that does not happen, because as I detailed in Lost Prophecies, the consequences of establishing a Palestinian state would be cataclysmic.

We must not be involved in dividing the land of Israel, but that is precisely what the Biden administration intends to do.

Biden and his minions are just going to keep pushing this issue, and if Lapid is able to win the election they will be absolutely thrilled. The election is scheduled for November 1st, and so it is just over a month away.

It literally could be an election that changes the course of history, and so let us hope that Lapid does not win.

***It is finally here! Michael’s new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.***

About the Author: My name is Michael and my brand new book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse” is now available on Amazon.com. In addition to my new book I have written five other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, “Get Prepared Now”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. (#CommissionsEarned) When you purchase any of these books you help to support the work that I am doing, and one way that you can really help is by sending digital copies as gifts through Amazon to family and friends. Time is short, and I need help getting these warnings into the hands of as many people as possible.

I have published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and the articles that I publish on those sites are republished on dozens of other prominent websites all over the globe. I always freely and happily allow others to republish my articles on their own websites, but I also ask that they include this “About the Author” section with each article. The material contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and readers should consult licensed professionals before making any legal, business, financial or health decisions.

I encourage you to follow me on social media on Facebook and Twitter, and any way that you can share these articles with others is a great help. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, I strongly urge you to ask Jesus to be your Lord and Savior today.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

Article cross-posted from End of the American Dream.

Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023? Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites. There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball. Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills. Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly. We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil. To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker