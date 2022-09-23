Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has a new pro-abortion conspiracy theory: “There is no such thing as a [fetal] heartbeat at six weeks … it is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have a right to take control of a woman’s body.” u201cGeorgia Democrat Stacey Abrams: “There is no such thing as a heartbeat at six weeks. It is a manufactured sound designed to convince people that men have the right to take control of a woman’s body.”nnREMINDER: Abrams supports NO LIMITS on abortion.u201d — RNC Research (@RNC Research) 1663805958 On the radio program Thursday, Glenn Beck and producer Stu Burguiere agreed Abrams’ latest “misinformation” is not just ridiculous but could be dangerous if people are actually willing to believe her.
“If you want to defend abortion, go ahead and defend it. Defend what you’re actually doing. Stop denying what is reality,” Stu said. “If this is such a great defensible policy, then just come out and defend it, but they never can … you notice how they can’t go to the actual thing they say is so important. They keep defending these other things that aren’t true.”
Glenn said the pro-choice movement was successful for a […]
