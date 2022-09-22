“Keep The Republic” host Dr. Daniel Bobinski said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, an ally of the World Economic Forum (WEF), wants to depopulate the world.

He made this claim during the Sept. 15 episode of his Brighteon.TV program, adding that Gates is “a big friend and advocate of the WEF.” According to Bobinski, Gates’ original goal while at Microsoft was to have a computer in every store, home, university and government office.

The “Keep The Republic” host said Gates has “daddy issues,” explaining that children of high achievers also want to be high achievers themselves in a bid to get their parents’ approval. He followed this up by saying that the Microsoft founder’s father was involved in Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood actually started with the term “eugenics” affixed to its name, which it later dropped. In a similar vein, Gates and his ex-wife Melinda established the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to push the population control agenda. Incidentally, the foundation’s original name was the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population Control. (Related: The Bill Gates depopulation plan is succeeding at culling human populations: Fertility rates plummeting around the world.)

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Bobinski played a video clip about the institute, which featured a speaker stating its mission to “help defend developing countries and create their own reproductive health policies and programs.”

The program host also cited a passage from “The Real Anthony Fauci,” a book by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., founder of Children’s Health Defense. It recounted a big party organized by Gates where Fauci was invited. The infectious disease expert had a personal talk with the Microsoft co-founder regarding the latter’s depopulation agenda during that time.

Moreover, Bobinski mentioned that the Gates Foundation’s leadership council in 2010 had Fauci, former World Health Organization Director-General Margaret Chan and Anthony Lake, former executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund.

Gates wants to reduce global population by 10 to 15 percent

The Brighteon.TV host also presented a video clip of Gates during his TED Talk in 2010. During the talk, the Microsoft founder explained his rationale for wanting to reduce the global population.

“The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s heading up to about nine billion,” he said at the time. “Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by 10 or 15 percent.”

According to Bobinski, the Microsoft co-founder wanted to reduce the world’s population to supposedly “help save the children.”

“We’re talking 10 percent or 700 million people, 15 percent over a billion people. This guy wants to save the children, but he wants 1.5 billion people to go away. Do you see what I’m talking about here? This is a guy who wants to depopulate,” Bobinski explained.

Moreover, the “Keep The Republic” host added that Gates has been investing his money into the development of vaccines since 2015 – back when people did not even have an idea what COVID-19 is about. Bobinski cited a 2015 article outlining how the Gates Foundation invested $52 million in developing and manufacturing of CureVac mRNA vaccines.

Gates is also a good friend of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the incumbent WHO director-general. Bobinski cited a November 2021 article that discussed how the technocrat developed his relationship with Tedros and others in the United Nations, eventually allowing him to “buy control” over the health agency.

Follow PopulationControl.news for more news about the globalist depopulation agenda.

Watch the Sept. 15 episode of “Keep the Republic” below. “Keep the Republic” with Dr. Daniel Bobinski airs every Thursday at 4-5 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

More related stories:

Sources include:

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker