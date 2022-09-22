Sir David Attenborough and his crew filmed the first episode of “Frozen Planet II” in Svalbard and warned that less summer sea ice is threatening the polar bear population.

However, according to Dr. Susan Crockford, zoologist and expert on polar bears, this is nothing but false climate propaganda! �‍❄️ According to Dr Crockford, the BBC/Attenborough agenda demands a certain message be told about climate change, and the people involved are “not about to let scientific facts get in their way”. She believes that the programme is calculated climate change propaganda marketed as entertainment. In fact, recent research shows that the polar bear population in Svalbard is thriving!

Attenborough also claimed that Arctic summer sea ice could all be gone by 2035. This prediction was made based on a computer model ( now where have we heard that before ? �)