An Indiana judge has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban that a pro-life group says is saving as many as 161 babies from abortions every single day.
Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a temporary injunction against the ban, which took effect last week. She claims it violates Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution that says that all people have a right to liberty — ignoring that the right should extend to babies before birth.
In her opinion , she claimed the abortion ban violates that section of the state constitution “by making that autonomy largely contingent upon first experiencing extreme sexual violence or significant loss of physical health or death.”
She claimed that “there is a reasonable likelihood that decisions about family planning, including decisions about whether to carry a pregnancy to term” are included in the state’s constitution.
“[T]here is a reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution,” Hanlon wrote, saying she thinks the abortion businesses that challenged the ban “will prevail” in their lawsuit. Hanlon’s decision also said the law’s ban on clinics performing abortions – restricting the procedure only to hospitals and certain surgical centers – will […]
Read the whole story at www.lifenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.