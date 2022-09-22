An Indiana judge has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban that a pro-life group says is saving as many as 161 babies from abortions every single day.

Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a temporary injunction against the ban, which took effect last week. She claims it violates Article 1, Section 1 of the Indiana Constitution that says that all people have a right to liberty — ignoring that the right should extend to babies before birth.

In her opinion , she claimed the abortion ban violates that section of the state constitution “by making that autonomy largely contingent upon first experiencing extreme sexual violence or significant loss of physical health or death.”

She claimed that “there is a reasonable likelihood that decisions about family planning, including decisions about whether to carry a pregnancy to term” are included in the state’s constitution.

“[T]here is a reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution,” Hanlon wrote, saying she thinks the abortion businesses that challenged the ban “will prevail” in their lawsuit. Hanlon’s decision also said the law’s ban on clinics performing abortions – restricting the procedure only to hospitals and certain surgical centers – will […]