A major lawsuit has been filed by Fulton County, Pennsylvania against Dominion Voting Systems on Wednesday morning.
The lawsuit focuses around violations of their contract, certification issues, connectivity issues, and alleged foreign databases and scripts found on the systems. Some of the claims are on par with the “debunked” rumors associated with the “most secure election ever” claims, including internet connectivity, outdated security protections, remote accessibility, and random USBs inserted.
Much of the evidence disclosed is the result of an analysis and report issued by Erick Speckin, who The Gateway Pundit reported on Speckin’s research in another PA county earlier this week.
From the lawsuit:
46. On or after November 2020, Fulton County became aware of severe
anomalies in the Dominion Voting Systems due to the inaccuracy and/or inability
to reconcile voter data with votes actually cast and counted, i.e., tabulated, by the System in Fulton County 47. On or after November 2020, Fulton County became aware of certain factors and aspects of the Dominion Voting Systems that […]
