Ending medical tyranny should never have fallen off the priority list for America First patriots. Unfortunately, a string of good news starting in February with the lifting of most mask mandates followed by governments and companies backing down on the vaccine mandates took much if not most of the focus away from ending all medical tyranny.

Until it’s completely wiped out and codified as illegal, the powers-that-be will always have it as an option to turn on and off at their leisure. It appears we’re entering into the next phase of Pandemic Panic Theater, so we should expect draconian policies and mandates to return.

On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I am diving into four reasons we should expect the return of medical tyranny. In fact, we should expect it to be much worse because with the current financial situation tens of millions of Americans are facing, the powers-that-be know they will not get away with their authoritarianism as easily as they did the first time. They know desperate people will turn to desperate measures, which means we need to be prepared to fight intelligently.

The other side of the coin is also true when it comes to desperate people. While many will rise up and say, “Hell no, not again,” others will bow down and do whatever government tells them. Even many who opposed mandates in the past are in far worse financial situations today so if government says they need a jab in order to get their government checks or to stand in the government’s upcoming bread lines, they’ll do it.

Many have pointed to the midterm elections as the predicate for the coming rise of Pandemic Panic Theater 2.0. I don’t disagree that it’s a major factor, but we can’t let hatred for Democrat strategies cloud our view of the bigger picture. This conspiracy will expand long after the final 2022 vote is counted. That’s icing on the cake to entice Democrat lawmakers and powerbrokers to get behind the tyranny, but the long-term goals have nothing to do with (D) versus (R).

Here are four indicators that the time is now if we’re going to prepare for battle against the coming round of medical tyranny.

100 Million Covid Tests Ordered

Joe Biden declared the “pandemic is over” right around the time his regime ordered another 100 million at-home Covid tests. So which is it?

The answer is his statement about the pandemic being over was Joe being Joe, lost in the talking points he’s been programmed to regurgitate and botch. They just can’t seem to pump him with enough stimulants to keep him from saying dumb stuff, and the claim about the pandemic being over is just an example of him going off the regime’s script. That’s why they’re now busying themselves trying to scare up more concern for the so called autumn and winter surges.

According to an article by Mary Villareal:

The U.S. has ordered over 100 million at-home Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits from domestic manufacturers ahead of a potential case surge in autumn – and the midterm elections. Big Pharma companies are known allies of Democrats, so one can easily figure out where this leads.

But the White House and mainstream media will try to avoid that kind of conversation. In fact, the White House said this is only a short-term solution to the problem.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning of a “likely” fall surge as early as April. The Biden administration predicted nearly 100 million Americans getting infections in the fall and winter, warning that the number was a median estimate and many more cases are possible, especially if a new variant appears.

President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly – and unsuccessfully – asked Congress for more pandemic funding. Last week, it requested $22.4 billion in emergency funding for the fall.

In a statement, the White House said: “The administration is acting, within its limited funding, to increase the supply of at-home COVID-19 tests in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) by purchasing over 100 million additional at-home, rapid tests from domestic manufacturers.”

The administration also warned that it would be unable to provide enough tests, vaccines and treatments without more funding. It insisted that replenishing the existing stockpile of at-home tests will help meet some testing needs in the months ahead and will put the U.S. in a better position to manage a potential increase in testing demand in the fall and winter.

There WILL be another surge, though not one that should concern anyone other than the most vulnerable. This surge will be based on Covid “tests” that are designed to paint every last coronavirus speck as a positive test so they can ramp up numbers and start pushing the latest round of jabs once again. Sadly, they’ve already started that before the so-called “surge” has been manufactured.

Censorship of Vaccine Truth Ramping Up Again

Last month, we saw a loosening of restrictions by Big Tech surrounding the Covid-19 injections. Even corporate media started talking a bit about inefficacy and adverse reactions. But that was last month, and by the middle of this month they were reengaging in their censorship and suppression agenda.

They’re even going after carrots now. According to an article by Didi Rankovic:

After the War on Memes, the War on Emojis seems to be upon us. Leading the charge for now is Facebook, and the BBC. The latter has been flagging Facebook groups that use the carrot emoji as “code” to represent the word “(Covid) vaccine,” in the context of posting testimonies about alleged harm from these vaccines. And the emoji is apparently used in a bid to avoid widespread censorship of the topic on the giant platform.

Facebook has responded, the BBC suggests, by removing several groups with hundreds of thousands of members after the media outlet reported them. But, the BBC is still on the case and is reporting that “the groups have since re-appeared in our searches.”

One of the large groups targeted by the broadcaster was formed three years ago as a way to share funny content but has recently put more focus on the vaccine.

Yet another with a quarter million members instructed them to use code words rather than “Covid, vaccine, booster” – and even in stating these rules, had to resort to referring to “c-word, v-word and b-word” – aware that Facebook’s automated censorship system deletes any form of Covid vaccine skepticism.

But the BBC was there as a “human moderator” for the giant, and Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University associate professor Marc Owen-Jones also played a role in identifying that something “very odd” was happening in a Facebook group they got invited to.

In it, people were sharing stories about alleged Covid vaccine victims that they knew, but instead of using the word “vaccine,” they went for the carrot emoji. Eventually, the professor figured it out, tweeting that this was “presumably to evade censorship” and to “evade, or apparently evade” Facebook’s “fake news” algorithms.

It is not “fake news” per se that the vaccine can cause harm, as there are documented cases; however, the BBC reporting suggests that the stories shared on the affected groups were “unverified claims.”

Our brief holiday during which I was able to say, “The jabs kill,” without being banned by Big Tech is over. Now, they apparently have received a clarifying memo that says the truth needs to be bottled up and buried in the backyard.

New Variants Being Hyped Up

Omicron was a dud. It didn’t get beyond it’s first couple of months before people started realizing it really wasn’t that big of a deal. In fact, it reinforced the “false” notion that Covid-19 is little more than a cold or a mild flu. So, the variants started being developed to raise both the severity and the transmissibility, just in time for another round of Pandemic Panic Theater. Here’s one highlighted by Mac Slavo:

The ruling class’s propaganda outlets just announced there is a brand new COVID variant moving around, just in time for autumn. It’s also just in time for the new booster shots that they want everyone to get before Halloween.

The variant, which scientists have named BF.7 (short for BA.5.2.1.7) allegedly made up 1.7% of sequenced infections last week in the U.S., according to new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Right now, the most common variant is BA.5, at 85%, BA.4.6, which comprised 10.3% of infections, and BA.2.75, which comprised 1.3%.

And of course, BF.7 is more transmissible than the variants before it. According to a report by Fortune, BF.7 because it’s making headway in an increasingly crowded field of Omicron subvariants. For months scientists watched BA.2.75, dubbed “Centaurus” by the Twitterverse, as a variant of interest with the potential to surge this fall. But this week, BF.7 surpassed it.

Updated fit of global SARS-CoV2 lineage frequencies based on all @GISAID + @CovidGenomicsUK data, now with BF.7 / BA.5.2.1.7 represented separately. BA.2.75 still predicted to overtake in many places, but BA.5.2.1.7 has similar advantage over plain BA.5, so different outcomes.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ThB42hdBHO — Tom Wenseleers (@TWenseleers) August 21, 2022

So far Belgium has seen the lion’s share of BF.7 cases identified globally: 25%. Denmark, Germany, and France have each seen 10% of the world’s identified cases so far, according to cov-lineages.org, a COVID data repository updated daily by contributors from universities in England, Scotland, and Australia, among others. –Fortune

Well, that sounds awful, doesn’t it? No?

Well how about this one:

Several sublineages of omicron have emerged with additional mutations that may afford further antibody evasion. Here, we characterise the sensitivity of emerging omicron sublineages BA.2.75.2, BA.4.6, and BA.2.10.4 to antibody-mediated neutralisation, and identify extensive escape by BA.2.75.2. BA.2.75.2 was resistant to neutralisation by Evusheld (tixagevimab + cilgavimab), but remained sensitive to bebtelovimab. In recent serum samples from blood donors in Stockholm, Sweden, BA.2.75.2 was neutralised, on average, five-fold less potently than BA.5, representing the most neutralisation resistant variant evaluated to date. These data raise concerns that BA.2.75.2 may effectively evade humoral immunity in the population.

BA.2.75.2 is related to BA.2.75 which is quickly becoming the most prevalent strain in India. It is easily evading antibodies whether from the jabs or from natural immunity. One might argue that it seems to perfectly designed to spread without obstruction that it was likely manufactured. I’m no doctor, but I talk to doctors daily and some of them are looking at the data with extreme skepticism.

Whether it’s one of the variants we’re seeing already, a new variant, or something completely different like Monkeypox, Polio, or Hemorrhagic Fever, they will use it to put us back under lockdowns in preparation for the big one. And that big one won’t even need a disease in order to control us. In the big one, which WE are the disease that needs to be locked down.

The Climate Change Agenda

According to LifeSiteNews:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is boasting that mass compliance with draconian COVID-19 mandates “demonstrated the core of individual social responsibility” and helped pave the way for upcoming “climate”-related restrictions.

Headed by German engineer, economist, and “COVID-19: The Great Reset” author Klaus Schwab, the WEF made the connection in a September 14 report associated with its ongoing 2022 Sustainable Development Impact Meetings.

BREAKING: Davos launching new push for permanent "climate change" lockdowns: "The lockdowns aren't for them, the lockdowns are for YOU." pic.twitter.com/nweQNmVqqN — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 20, 2022

It is absolutely imperative that more America First patriots spread the word about what’s coming. It may be crystal clear to you, but the vast majority of people you know are still lost in the haze of the first round of Pandemic Panic Theater and are now focused on getting by when the huge credit card bill comes due. The globalist elites have us where they want us and they’re going to be going in for the kill very soon. We MUST gather allies who are informed if we are to truly fight back when they make their next moves.

There are many ways we can fight back, and at this stage we’re still playing defense. When the time comes to go on the offensive, will we have enough people who are aware enough to want to join us?

