Far-left New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
James filed the suit against the Trump Organization on Wednesday, accusing the 45th president and his three eldest children of defrauding investors.
The Manhattan DA tried to pursue Trump and his family with the same charges criminally.
However, the criminal case ended with no charges.
“Mr. Trump made known through Mr. Weisselberg that he wanted his net worth on the Statements to increase — a desire Mr. Weisselberg and others carried out year after year in their fraudulent preparation of the Statements,” the lawsuit said.
“The scheme to inflate Mr. Trump’s net worth also remained consistent year after year.”“As a result, using values for the golf course ranging between $123 million and $126.8 million based on employing the Fixed Asset Scheme is materially false and misleading; the golf course should have been valued at a much lower figure,” the attorney general’s suit said.“The magnitude of financial benefit derived by Mr. Trump and the Trump Organization by means of these fraudulent and misleading submissions was considerable,” the suit said.According to NBC: James’ office seeks approximately $250 million in penalties. The suit alleges more than 200 instances […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
