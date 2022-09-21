Worsening inflation (stemming from endless fiat currency money printing) is causing food, energy and housing to become unaffordable for millions of Americans, putting them on a trajectory of homelessness and destitution.

Right now, homeless encampments are expanding in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oakland. The situation is bound to get far worse as inflation accelerates and people find themselves jobless due to plummeting economic activity while manufacturers downsize operations.

All across America right now, people are moving out of (unaffordable) apartments and rental homes, and moving into RVs or campers. Many of these people have jobs yet still can’t afford to save enough money for a down payment on a home. As economic conditions deteriorate, many of these people will move from RVs to cars or trucks… and then eventually to tents on the street. There, they are largely forgotten by the very same bureaucrats who promised them jobs and government assistance. Those are also the same bureaucrats who created the very problems that cause homelessness in the first place, such as worsening inflation by handing out stimulus money… or forcing small businesses to shut down over “covid” claims.

The controlled demolition of America is well under way.

While most homeless people are non-violent individuals who are merely trying to survive in a collapsing civilization, problems such as drug addiction, mental illness, public health violations and violence continue to plague homeless encampments. These tent cities are almost always filthy, rodent-ridden, feces-festering shantytown fixtures that reek of trash and desperation. As they grow in size and numbers, they are going to pose a significant challenge to the operations of entire cities, especially given that these encampments have their own rules, leadership and underground economies. They do not abide by mainstream society’s rules, and except in rare cases, local police and city council members pretend these homeless encampments don’t exist. They are, in effect, “no-go zones” for police and first responders, except on the rare occasions when city leaders decide to “clean out” all the tents and trash, thrusting the homeless individuals who lived there into even more desperate circumstances.

Take a tour into the homeless camps in Oakland, California, via this Brighteon.com video:

Many homeless turn to retail theft to survive

With the US economy collapsing, homelessness is going to become a way of life for millions more Americans. In order to survive, many of these individuals turn to retail theft, shoplifting all sorts of goods (including food) from local retail establishments.

The Epoch Times reports on, “The growing threat of organized retail crime,” citing so-called “ORC rings” (Organized Retail Crime = ORC) that are growing more numerous and powerful in cities across America:

The massive wave of retail thefts in the United States over the past two years have become a major challenge for both the retail industry and law enforcement.

The number of increasingly professional organized retail crime (ORC) rings and their frequent attacks have reached crisis scale, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF) in a Sept. 14 report.

That article cites NRF vice president Mark Meadows, explaining, “These highly sophisticated criminal rings jeopardize employee and customer safety and disrupt store operations. Retailers are bolstering security efforts to counteract these increasingly dangerous and aggressive criminal activities.”

Epoch Times adds:

Items under CRAVED include apparel, health and beauty, electronics/appliances, accessories, food and beverage, footwear, home furnishings and housewares, home improvement, eyewear, office supplies, infant care, and toys.

“We are seeing more and more, particularly, organized retail crime,” said Corrie Barry, Best Buy’s CEO, in late 2021 to the NY Post.

“You can see that pressure in our financials. And more importantly, frankly, you can see that pressure with our associates. It’s traumatizing,” she said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce demanded earlier this year that Congress take action to address the rise of ORC crimes, calling them a “national emergency.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed radical Democrats and prosecutors, saying that they “live in this ‘woke palace’ where they’re not affected by the policies, but the average person IS impacted by them.”

In other words, America is beginning to see the rise of organized retail theft rings that are increasingly terrorizing brick-and-mortar stores, traumatizing their employees and looting their merchandise.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize most of these retail stores are going to cease operations in these areas, leaving locals with a barren landscape of abandoned retail buildings.

Democrats in Illinois have legalized squatting and trespassing… police will no longer remove anyone from your private property

The bureaucratic geniuses in Illinois — who favor criminals and punish the law-abiding — recently passed and signed into law the “SAFE-T Act” which would eliminate bail for second degree murder, arson, kidnapping, violent assaults and many other series crimes. In essence, the act allows police to arrest a murderer, hand him a ticket to appear in court next year, then release him right back onto the streets to murder again.

State Senator Donald DeWitte is desperately trying to repeal this dangerous, lawless act that was pushed by Democrats. From Senator DeWitte’s website:

“I can’t walk down the street without being stopped by someone who asks how the SAFE-T Act can be stopped,” said Sen. DeWitte. “Constituents are particularly worried about criminal offenses that will, as of January 1, be considered ‘non-detainable.’ People have legitimate concerns, and we need to pump the breaks on implementation so the long list of unintended consequences tied to the Act can be addressed.”

DeWitte continued, “According to state’s attorneys across the state, the Act will make it extremely difficult for them to hold violent criminals pre-trial, including crimes as serious as murder if the accused person no longer poses a significant threat to a specific identifiable person. General risk is no longer good enough, and that heightened standard will cause some very dangerous individuals to be released within hours of their arrest.”

Those same state’s attorneys have said offenses like second-degree murder, arson, aggravated battery, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, intimidation, aggravated DUI, aggravating fleeing & eluding, drug offenses, threatening a public official, and drug-induced homicide could no longer meet the standard for pre-trial detention.

What many people don’t yet realize is that trespassing is no longer a crime that law enforcement can prevent. They can’t arrest and remove squatters, for example, who decide to move in to your shed, garage, RV or home.

As ABC7 Chicago reports:

Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley is raising concerns because the law will ban arrest for people accused of certain misdemeanors. He cited trespassing as an example.

“Today, I can arrest him if you sign a complaint for trespassing,” Briley said. “January 1st, I’m not going to be able to do that. The law says I have to write him a ticket and leave.”

In other words, the homeless masses will soon be able to move in to any home they choose, and police will not remove them, even if they are trespassing.

This means private property owners in Illinois have no legal means by which to remove individuals — including drug addicts, prostitutes and violent criminals — who invade their property. If you leave your home for a weekend and a homeless person breaks in and takes over your home, you have no legal means to remove them.

This means you are on your own, and you have to decide how to handle potentially large groups of people who are now living in your garage or home. If the police do nothing, do you have the right to be your own police? What level of force can a private citizen exert in order to convince a trespasser to leave?

In Democrat-run cities and counties, it’s obvious that private property owners who threaten trespassers using guns or knives will, themselves, be arrested and prosecuted by radical left-wing District Attorneys. In other words, if you find squatters in your home, crapping on the carpet and spraying graffiti on the walls, and you call the police to remove them, the police will tell you there’s nothing they can do. If you pull a gun and try to force the squatters to leave, the police will arrest you, and while you’re in jail, those squatters will rip your home to shreds and probably set it on fire.

This is Illinois under Democrat control, and it’s a feature of civilization collapse that’s coming to every “blue” city and county across America, where criminals are protected and the law-abiding are punished. A similar situation already exists in Oregon, for example, where some property owners are quite literally listing homes for sale that already have squatters who refuse to leave. These property listings, as you might imagine, are heavily discounted, and buyers are not allowed to tour the homes or see inside them before making offers. That’s because somebody probably already crapped on the carpet and set the wallpaper on fire.

If you currently own property in the state of Illinois, your property value is about to get crushed

A sensible question arises from all this: What is the value of private property in a state where the security of such property cannot be enforced? The answer is zero.

No home is worth anything if a flash mob of homeless looters can rampage through your home at any time, with the full approval of the state’s left-leaning lawmakers, while police are unwilling to do anything to stop it (because they are bound by the new law).

If you own real estate in Illinois, sell it before January 1.

If you don’t sell your property and leave Illinois, you are bonkers.

If you live in the state of Illinois, leave before January 1 or get to a rural, conservative community where you have a chance of finding law enforcement, judges and juries that still recognize common sense and the right to defend your own home against looters and squatters.

Because remember: As homelessness explodes across America, millions of destitute, desperate people will take over private homes and buildings, rendering the very idea of private property null and void. Now it’s the mob’s property, and mob rule is exactly what Democrats are striving for, which is why they deliberately wrote and passed this law to nullify private property and unleash violent criminals onto the streets of Illinois.

Chaos is coming to the blue cities… all by design.



You will witness a wave of American refugees fleeing the collapsing blue cities

Illinois, California, Oregon, Washington, New York, New Jersey and other democrat-dominates states are about to be plunged into a hellish, Mad Max-like scenario, where police are powerless, criminal gangs run rampant across society, and law abiding citizens either flee or get raped and murdered. It looks like Democrats are finally getting the society they voted for, and as this accelerates, we are going to see a wave of refugees fleeing the cities and seeking sanity in red states / rural America, where secure borders will be quickly erected to halt the influx of democrats who ruined their own home states and now want to cause the same destruction everywhere else.

Those who stay behind will find themselves fighting zombies and orcs, like something out of a mishmash of Lord of the Rings meets The Walking Dead. The good news is that with collapsing consumer demand, ammunition is about to become a lot more affordable. (It’s true. Firearms and ammo sales are plummeting right now, and you should expect to see ammunition on sale soon.) Once you understand the wave of violence, lawlessness and insanity that’s rapidly approaching, you’ll quickly realize you can never have too much ammo.

Given that this whole scenario may go full Book of Eli (a reference to the Denzel Washington movie), acquiring fully functional fighting swords and knives no longer seems like an outlandish idea. Swords, after all, don’t need ammo.

Listen to my full Situation Update podcast to hear more details about all this, including how to survive it: Brighteon.com/1fac957c-8fef-4359-9716-663631f2adfa

