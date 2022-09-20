The vast majority of the world will perish, but the globalist elites are set to escape the Great Reset via a “technological Noah’s Ark.”

Yuval Noah Harari, author and lead advisor to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum (WEF), noted during a discussion at the Warwick Economics Summit that the vast majority of the world will perish while the elites will survive a global mass extinction event.

Harari said the elites will be able to shield themselves from planetary catastrophes. He added that climate change is “the most pressing threat facing humanity.”

According to the WEF advisor, technology is key in this issue as it is the one that created the problem in the first place. Technology is also a key to the solution, but not the solution in itself because every technology can be used for good or for ill.

He also said people need to work on the technological aspects, but need politicians to direct it in the right way for the benefit of the greatest number of people and of the entire ecosystem.

“One of the biggest dangers in technological utopianism — [the belief] that, ‘Oh, the technology will solve it’ — is a kind of Noah’s ark syndrome, like in the Bible with the flood, that yes, eventually they built an ark, but just for five people or something like that. Almost everybody drowned.”

In 2018, Harari also wrote about the “useless class,” where liberal democracy’s philosophical appeal has gained strength due to practical advantages. Liberalism in politics and economics has allowed democracies to outcompete other states and deliver rising affluence to their people.

While he said economic growth may not solve social problems that are now being created by technological disruption, growth is still increasingly predicated on the invention of more and more disruptive technologies. (Related: Putin declares victory over New World Order: ‘Change of elites’ coming because humanity has ‘woken up.’)

With automation, old jobs would disappear and people will eventually not be able to cope, creating what he called a useless class – a class that elites deem unnecessary in their Great Reset agenda.

Harari: Humanity will be divided into two

Harari further explained that there is a very big danger when people talk about what the future will be like with climate change.

He claimed that humanity will be divided into two: a majority of people who would suffer and a minority led by globalist elites who have the resources, wealth and technology to protect themselves and even flourish in a kind of “technological Noah’s Ark.”

CNN host Bill Weir, who hosted the discussion, followed up by suggesting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as a “dress rehearsal” for the climate crisis.

“I keep coming back to the idea that the COVID pandemic is really a dress rehearsal — on a much smaller level — for the climate crisis,” Weir said, adding that it is also a reminder of how communities have trust and faith in science and each other.

He also said corporate control in the form of “benevolent capitalism” may yield planet-saving protocols: “Those who wait for those citizens to start dying, suffer the most. But at the same time, we’re still so divided globally within countries about these sorts of things, and there’s a lot of hope that if governments can’t pull it together, then maybe it’ll be corporations, like benevolent capitalism.”

