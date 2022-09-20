The doctors are speaking out.

A former Eastern Ontario Covid Response Team member, Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker, gave a speech to thousands on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on the deadly dangers of the experimental mRNA covid shots. Holding the national flag of Demark to acknowledge that country’s recent withdrawal of covid shots for those under 50, he followed this with an exclusive interview with RAIR Foundation USA .

Dr. Shoemaker, a licensed Ontario physician with 45 years of experience, has worked in emergency medicine, family practice, and on military bases. From 2020 through 2022, he worked in direct patient care at the West Ottawa Covid Care Clinic and was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to Covid-19. His experience with the vaccines has convinced him that “the vaccine is a more toxic version than the virus. More toxic, more damaging and more lethal, especially in the long term as it damages your t-cells,” he explains. “Your t-cells are an important part of your immune system to fight viruses and cancer. It will kill you quickly or slowly.”

Dr. Shoemaker, who traveled to Ottawa from London, Ontario, for a weekend demonstration, is calling on the Canadian government to stop all covid shots […]