I speak only of metaphorical nuclear hellfire, of course. As a moderate centrist, I thoroughly reject the radical position that the Republican Party should use actual nukes against the deep state. That’s a bridge too far for a restrained, independent voter like myself.
But merely annihilating the FBI as an entity and arresting its most corrupt members is the kind of suburban soccer mom-friendly public policy proposal I can get behind. Indeed, “Destroy the FBI” would make a terrific moderate centrist campaign slogan for Donald Trump in 2024. Joe Biden’s state security service is obviously out of control. It is time Americans accept the plain truth: the D.C. “blob” is the enemy of decency and civilization. The evidence of gross, politically motivated misconduct by the “Injustice” Department piles up daily.
The raid of Mar-a-Lago, the crackdown on Trump’s allies like John Eastman and Mike Lindell, and the unhinged prosecution of ordinary Americans who protested in favor of election integrity on January 6 are all prima facie evidence that the White House has weaponized America’s “apolitical” organs of justice against one set of Americans as a result of their political beliefs.
This behavior has no place in our republic.
The American Right should therefore […]
