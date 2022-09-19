When Antifa became a movement in America, most of the protesting they engaged in involved acts of violence, including riots, arson, assault, vandalism, theft, rape and murder. Their name, Antifa, is short for anti-fascist, yet, everything they stand for IS fascist. Antifa’s foundation is based on hatred, tyranny, intolerance, inequality and contempt for the Republic they live in. Unfortunately, millions of Americans cannot recognize this front, this name they use that represents the exact opposite of what they really stand for and represent. Antifa is just the tip of the iceberg though, when it comes to false representation and lack of morals in America.

In America, Big Tech and Mainstream Media support Antifa hatred and violence 100 percent, pretending that everything they do is ‘peaceful’ and in the name of equality. The same goes for BLM (Black Lives Matter). When these fascist groups attack innocent people, including police officers, it’s always considered justified by the Left. Hate Whitey! De-fund the police, they scream, until they actually need the police to save them.

Those reverse-racism groups are based on intolerance of anyone and any organization that has white people, or straight people, or conservatives, or Republicans, or even patriotic Americans as members.

Liberal means vile hatred and contempt for anyone who isn’t ‘liberal’

The term “liberal” in America has also been twisted, warped and perverted. Today, liberal means that if you’re NOT gay, then you hate gays. Today, liberal means if you don’t believe men can get pregnant, then you are a fascist, bigoted, racist pig.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Today, liberal means white men have no rights whatsoever, and owe black people everything they’ve ever earned and own, because hundreds of years ago blacks were slaves in this country, and now every white man is responsible, somehow. Go figure.

For liberals, Leftists, Democrats, Antifa and BLM, every day is opposite day, because what they ‘stand for’ is actually what they hate themselves, but they don’t seem to realize they are acting on behalf of their own demise. It’s pure self-destruction. Self hate. Hate for America. Hate for freedom.

For the Leftist government running America right now, “sustainable” energy means using NO energy

The hate coming from the Left doesn’t stop with violent protests and contempt for everyone on the ‘right,’ but also infiltrates the highest levels of our government, regulatory agencies, education establishments, the medical industrial complex, big tech, social media, international relations and more. The word “sustainable” has become a dirty word, because the US government is using it to turn everything “green,” which really means purposely crash the entire food, energy and fuel infrastructure of our country. Remember, it’s always opposite day for the Left.

“Renewable energy” means death to all agriculture, commerce, travel, energy, power, oil, gas, diesel, food supply, clean water, and nuclear industries in America. Though solar power and wind power are real ways to conserve energy, they certainly cannot power and ‘fuel’ the massive infrastructure of America. It would take a century to accomplish this, if not more, but the Leftists are pretending like it can be done over the next ten years, knowing this attempt will completely collapse the entire economy and civilization as we know it.

Today, “sustainable” means NO energy, as the Left is trying to choke out Americans so the elitists and globalists can turn the country into a populace of peons begging for handouts from a New World Order. Here, ‘Antifa’ means fight FOR fascism. Here, ‘green energy’ means no energy.

Do your own research and don’t use Google. Try the search engine Brave BETA and get more truth news and real information. Bookmark Censored.news to your favorite websites for truth news that’s being censored from the rest of media as you read this.

Sources for this article include: