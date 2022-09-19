It’s every news anchor’s and show host’s dream to have a show in a prime-time slot. That’s when the most people are watching, between 7pm-11pm depending on time zone. Those with shows in those coveted slots are the ones who get the most attention from other media personalities. They often make the news themselves, as Fox News host Tucker Carlson has shown time and again.

The morning shows are less serious, have fewer viewers, and often fill their shows by talking about what prime-time hosts were talking about the night before. It’s important to understand that before hearing one of CNN’s former prime-time hosts, Don Lemon, explain how being moved to a morning show is not a demotion.

At least he can say he wasn’t fired like some of his fellow hosts. According to Zero Hedge:

Among the many shakeups taking place at CNN – most recently including the canning of “Reliable Source” Brian Stelter – has been the demotion of Don Lemon, who has now been moved from Primetime to mornings.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

In making the on-air announcement about his move, Lemon’s attempt to spin the narrative of being demoted was palpable. So was the cringe.

“I was presented with an opportunity that I just can’t pass up, at this network, and we have a new boss who is a morning show [expert]. And he wants a morning show that will kick off the editorial direction of the network, every single day, and I am honored that he asked me to do it,” Lemon said on the air last week.

He continued: “For all those who are out there saying, ‘Oh, he moved me and without my —,’ he asked me and I said yes. I could have said no. This is my show, I have a contract for this show, I decided I would take him up on that and take this journey with him. This is not someone moving me.”

This is totally what he wanted, y’all!!!

It’s unclear whether he was conned into thinking this move to morning duty was a promotion or if he’s just trying to cope by lying to himself. As they sometimes say, “When life gives you Lemons, demote them.”