We have a two-tiered EVERYTHING system. There’s a two-tiered justice system, a two-tiered “equity” system, and an unambiguously two-tiered political system. President Donald Trump is at the heart of most of it with double-standards created to deal with him and his supporters very differently from everyone else.

He noted that at Saturday’s rally when he talked about spying on political campaigns. The left and Deep State spied on his campaign non-stop, especially during his first run under the guidance of Barack Obama. Trump asked if we could imagine had he spied on Obama. He said they would have given him the death penalty.

Watch:

These people are sick they spy on my campaign. What if I spied on Obama? It would be the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/2bZjb42tVE — Merissa Hansen 🇺🇸 (@MerissaHansen17) September 18, 2022

He’s not wrong. These various two-tiered systems mostly focus on dividing the nation between America First patriots and everyone else. Trump is just the biggest prize they’re going after now.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.