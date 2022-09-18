Millions of Americans wake up most mornings, put on their running gear, and start their day outdoors with an invigorating walk or job. But out of those millions, only one moron does it in a dess shirt. That idiot is Francis “Beto” O’Rourke.
He was inviting people to a run in Corpus Christi for his Texas gubernatorial campaign. To demonstrate what a “run” is, the candidate decided to be filmed while running in his blue shirt… the same blue shirt he seems to wear everywhere. You know, just in case the word “run” needed a demonstration for his moronic followers.
Watch and try not to laugh at the most disingenuous campaign clip of all time.
Corpus Christi!
Join me for a morning run along the water at 7:30. We’re meeting at the Selena Statue. Hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/9qKPTbLLOu
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2022
Here are a few thoughts on the matter:
It's been 90%+ humidity with 90+ degree weather every day for the last week in Texas and this clown wants us to believe he runs in a cotton button down lmao https://t.co/SoEFbCH1ru
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 18, 2022
Running in a dress shirt is as authentic and relatable as a white guy using a phony hispanic nickname.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 18, 2022
You know who runs at 730 am in a button down shirt? People on coke https://t.co/7haEXfmOm4
— Johnny Cash’s middle finger (@zingzangzoodle) September 18, 2022
I made a comment about his blue shirt and continues to hold true https://t.co/LWrWhKohVf
— Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) September 18, 2022
Texans, do you usually exercise in this sort of attire? Is this clothing normal gym and track attire?
Or is this just a weirdo politician who saw some random ball field as an opportunity for a quick photo op? https://t.co/elA5cnz1Pe
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 18, 2022
Democrats often miss the mark with their attempts at proper optics. Beto misses it far worse than anyone who has ever run for office, which is why he’s just a professional candidate, not an elected leader.
