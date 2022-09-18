Denial and disbelief to the earth-shattering events of the past two years might largely be a psychological “coping mechanism” for many people rather than an expression of political views or attitudes.

But any psychology behind events of the past few years is the last thing the “powers-that-be” want people to think about.

As a result, the absence of a psychological perspective on world events is stunning.

The article “What is the Council for Inclusive Capitalism?” by Brandon Smith (and my commentary here) confronts this psychology as a “coping mechanism” of denial protecting the edifice of an accepted belief system.

As Smith writes:

All of these arguments are a coping mechanism for the public to deal with evidence they cannot otherwise refute. When the facts become concrete and the powers-that-be admit to their schemes openly, some people will revert to confused denial. They don’t want to believe that organized evil on such a scale could actually be real. If it did, then everything they thought they knew about the world might be wrong.”

The article mentions a new control center of globalism in the Council for Inclusive Capitalism that is really a rebranding of the better-known term the New World Order and its agencies like the World Economic Forum.

The new branding uses techniques and words the progressives and socialists are masters at creating. In effect, creating words that suggest the exact opposite of what they really do.

For example, here, the word “capitalism” (that long-standing symbol for individualism and freedom) is rebranded by globalists. And, the new organization does not just use the world capitalism but “inclusive capitalism.”

With the new label, it moves away from using collectivist words like “world” and “order” replacing them with the benign-sounding “inclusive capitalism.”

Apart from observing the new symbolism suggesting individualism to the globalist’s grand, continuing project of collectivism, one observes the New World Order (NWO) project has continually changed its name from being called the Multilateral World Order, the 4th Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset among others.

The changes are meant to find better, more benign words for the NOW as suggested above. But also meant to hide the New World Order from – as Smith notes – a public that grows increasingly wise to the conspiracy.

As Smith observes, “The names change but the meaning is always the same.”

The article comes from a site off the everyday news grid of two-party politics that has put much of the nation in a type of hypnotic state, like watching the back-and-forth ball in an endless tennis match, like watching the back-and-forth swinging of a timepiece on the chain of a hypnotist.

Ironically, the article itself creates “evidence” that – as the author says – the public reader “cannot otherwise refute” and is too hard for many to believe. The new version of a “New and Improved” New World Order in the Council for Inclusive Capitalism continues the agenda of creating a global government. It is not surprising that the mainstream media labels the idea of an agenda for global government a conspiracy theory.

In doing so, they provide a handy psychological “coping mechanism” for living in a strange new world that cannot otherwise be refuted.

