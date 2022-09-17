He’s right.
Senator Ted Cruz went on with Fox News host Sean Hannity to discuss the current border wars. No, he wasn’t just talking about the invasion at the southern border itself. He was mostly referring to the ongoing battles between the Biden-Harris regime and a couple of Republican governors, all of whom are shipping illegal aliens to destinations of their choosing.
While corporate media and Democrat lemmings decry moves by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for sending an infinitesimal percentage of their states’ illegal aliens to Democrat cities and leftist enclaves, they ignore the fact that the regime in DC has been doing this since the beginning of their reign. The difference is Republicans are doing it publicly while the Biden-Harris regime has been doing it under the cover of night and with as little exposure as possible.
“Right now, the biggest human trafficker on the face of the planet is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr,” the Senator said. “He has transported hundreds of thousands, millions of illegal aliens, populating them… now putting many of them in red states. He’s happy to put them in red states where it’s not the rich people’s concerns. It’s the little people’s concerns.”
