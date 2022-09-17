Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, attends the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense hearing titled FY2023 Department of Defense, in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/) Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), running against Republican J.D. Vance for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, reportedly has an “ongoing problem” with law enforcement, according to the head of the Buckeye States’ top police union.

The Daily Mail reported that the head of Columbus Fraternal Order of Police said the congressman’s “trend of confrontational police encounters” has been an “ongoing problem,” citing the various situations Ryan has gotten into over the years.

“Given Tim Ryan’s track record of calling police officers the new Jim Crow and voting to eliminate qualified immunity, it’s no surprise that this is the way he carries himself around law enforcement,” said Jeff Simpson, the group’s president.

“This trend of confrontational police encounters is not limited to his earlier years. Shamefully, this has been an ongoing problem with Mr. Ryan during his career in Congress.,” Simpson added. “It’s just another indication that Tim Ryan lacks respect for […]