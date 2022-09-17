The Biden-Harris regime has been plagued by disastrous staff choices from the beginning. Putting Kamala Harris in charge of a border she doesn’t care about has had predictable results. Installing a woke climate justice warrior like Jennifer Granholm as Energy Secretary has helped drive us into an energy crisis. Naming Deep State shill Merrick Garland as Attorney General has weaponized the Justice Department.

That’s why it’s no surprise that the person selected to head up the Diversity Division in our newly woke Department of Defense is a bona fide racist. Now, she’s under investigation for her anti-White past.

According to Fox News:

The U.S. Department of Defense said it was “reviewing” a “woke” diversity chief after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter.

The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, described herself on Twitter as a “woke administrator” and said she was “exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions.”

A spokesperson at DOD, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, said, “We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter.”

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in… [DoDEA] are an important part of building and sustaining an organizational culture where all students, educators, and staff are valued and respected,” the spokesperson said. “Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families, and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers.”

Wing’s Twitter and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted or deactivated. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her professional account profile. It indicated she worked at the DOD for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.

They’re shocked, SHOCKED I tell ya!

Of course the Biden-Harris regime knew they were putting a racist in charge of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” at the DoD. She’s not under investigation because new info was released. She’s under investigation because someone outside the White House noticed.