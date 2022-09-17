The Biden-Harris regime has been plagued by disastrous staff choices from the beginning. Putting Kamala Harris in charge of a border she doesn’t care about has had predictable results. Installing a woke climate justice warrior like Jennifer Granholm as Energy Secretary has helped drive us into an energy crisis. Naming Deep State shill Merrick Garland as Attorney General has weaponized the Justice Department.
That’s why it’s no surprise that the person selected to head up the Diversity Division in our newly woke Department of Defense is a bona fide racist. Now, she’s under investigation for her anti-White past.
According to Fox News:
The U.S. Department of Defense said it was “reviewing” a “woke” diversity chief after Fox News Digital found that she posted disparaging posts about White people on Twitter.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
The chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), Kelisa Wing, described herself on Twitter as a “woke administrator” and said she was “exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions.”
A spokesperson at DOD, Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, said, “We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter.”
“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in… [DoDEA] are an important part of building and sustaining an organizational culture where all students, educators, and staff are valued and respected,” the spokesperson said. “Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families, and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers.”
Wing’s Twitter and her LinkedIn account appeared to be deleted or deactivated. Fox News Digital previously downloaded a copy of her professional account profile. It indicated she worked at the DOD for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.
They’re shocked, SHOCKED I tell ya!
Of course the Biden-Harris regime knew they were putting a racist in charge of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” at the DoD. She’s not under investigation because new info was released. She’s under investigation because someone outside the White House noticed.
Will America-First News Outlets Make it to 2023?
Things are looking grim for conservative and populist news sites.
There’s something happening behind the scenes at several popular conservative news outlets. 2021 was bad, but 2022 is proving to be disastrous for news sites that aren’t “playing ball” with the corporate media narrative. It’s being said that advertisers are cracking down, forcing some of the biggest ad networks like Google and Yahoo to pull their inventory from conservative outlets. This has had two major effects. First, it has cooled most conservative outlets from discussing “taboo” topics like Pandemic Panic Theater, voter fraud, or The Great Reset. Second, it has isolated those ad networks that aren’t playing ball.
Certain topics are anathema for most ad networks. Speaking out against vaccines or vaccine mandates is a certain path to being demonetized. Highlighting voter fraud in the 2020 and future elections is another instant advertising death penalty. Throw in truthful stories about climate change hysteria, Critical Race Theory, and the border crisis and it’s easy to understand how difficult it is for America-First news outlets to spread the facts, share conservative opinions, and still pay the bills.
Without naming names, I have been told of several news outlets who have been forced to either consolidate with larger organizations or who have backed down on covering certain topics out of fear of being “canceled” by the ad networks. I get it. This is a business for many of us and it’s not very profitable. Those of us who do this for a living are often barely squeaking by, so loss of additional revenue can often mean being forced to make cuts. That means not being able to cover the topics properly. Its a Catch-22: Tell the truth and lose the money necessary to keep telling the truth, or avoid the truth and make enough money to survive. Those who have chosen survival simply aren’t able to spread the truth properly.
We will never avoid the truth. The Lord will provide if it is His will. Our job is simply to share the facts, spread the Gospel, and educate as many Americans as possible while exposing the forces of evil.
To those who have the means, we ask that you please donate. We have options available now, but there is no telling when those options will cancel us. We have our GivingFuel page. There have been many who have been canceled by PayPal, but for now it’s still an option. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals