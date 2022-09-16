To say Senate Minority Leader and RINO Supreme Mitch McConnell is controlled opposition is like saying an octopus has tentacles. It’s never a question of whether McConnell is being controlled but who is controlling him at any given moment. He’s a managing partner for the Uniparty Swamp, an operative for the Chinese Communist Party, a shill for Big Pharma, a patron of the Military Industrial Complex, a member of the Deep State, and a disciple to the globalist elites.

So which master was he serving when he gave Democrats fodder for their attacks against America First patriotic candidates?

According to The Hill:

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is seeking to capitalize on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments about candidate quality by trolling a Republican fundraiser with an airplane banner quoting the GOP leader.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) intends to fly a banner that reads “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” — a quote from McConnell — during a Miami fundraiser featuring National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Thursday evening, according to plans first shared with The Hill.

Among the Republicans expected to be at the Miami fundraiser are incumbent Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) in addition to Senate candidates Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance, Joe O’Dea, Tiffany Smiley and Rep. Ted Budd (N.C.).

“Some of Senate Republicans’ worst candidates will be together tonight, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight how their disqualifying personal and political baggage has raised concerns at the highest levels of the Republican party. We hope the donors don’t look up,” DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe said in a statement.

This isn’t the first nor will it be the last time that the clever lifetime politician drops information that is used against his fellow Republicans. He prefers Democrats over conservatives because he’s more aligned with them than with those who love this country.

The only reason at all that I hope to see Republicans take control of the Senate is to slow the Biden-Harris regime’s confirmations of radical leftists. Otherwise, having McConnell in charge is only marginally better than having Chuck Schumer as Majority Leader.