Mike Pompeo has always been in the middle of my list of allies within the Trump administration. He wasn’t John Kelly or Mike Pence, but he was never the most loyal and demonstrated clear Neo-Con tendencies. With that said, I didn’t expect him to run for president unless Trump decided not to go for it. I was wrong, which I should have guessed by his incredible weight loss.
In front of 1,100 people in Chicago this week, Pompeo announced he was “doing the things one would do to get ready.” Be mentioned Iowa and New Hampshire, indicating he’s not looking for state office. He’s going for the Oval Office.
According to Politico:
“We’ve got a team in Iowa, a team in New Hampshire and South Carolina. And that’s not random. We are doing the things one would do to get ready,” Pompeo told the 1,100 guests, including a few political candidates, gathered at Navy Pier for the Navy Seal Foundation Midwest Evening of Tribute.
“Unlike others, if I go down an escalator, no one will notice,” Pompeo deadpanned. It was a friendly jab at former President Donald Trump’s announcement in 2015 that he was running.
“We are trying to figure out if that is the next place for us to serve,” Pompeo continued. “If we conclude it is, we’ll go make the case to the American people of why that is. And in the end, the American people, I pray, will make a good decision about who’s going to be their next leader.”
If Trump or Ron DeSantis run, he has no chance of getting the America First vote. If Mike Pence runs, it’s hard to imagine he’d get the RINO vote. That puts him in the same league as Rick Perry or Chris Christy in 2016, just without the experience as a governor. In other words, he has no chance.
