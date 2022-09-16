New research conducted at UNC Chapel Hill reveals that children ages 5 to 11 years old experienced a “rapid” decline in COVID-19 immunity after receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

The large study, published as correspondence in the New England Journal of Medicine, focused on 887,193 children in North Carolina, of whom 273,157 received at least the initial two-dose primary series of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine between the dates of November 1, 2021 and June 3 2022 — accounting for 30.8% of the total. Out of the 887,193 children, 193,346 COVID infections were reported in the study between the dates of March 11 2020, and June 3, 2022.

The data appears to show children experienced a rapid decline in immunity after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination, even if they already had a natural immunity from a prior infection.

In Chart A, representing children vaccinated with the initial Pfizer dose in November and December 2021 through green and blue lines, COVID-19 immunity appears to sharply rise following vaccination, as intended. However, within only five months, the efficacy of the vaccine seems to dramatically drop.

By April and June, Chart A seems to show, the COVID-19 vaccine would appear to have a negative effect on children’s immunity […]