( Jacob Bruns , Headline USA ) Unsurprisingly, Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., will not be decorating retiring COVID czar Anthony Fauci with laurels when he steps down from his post at the National Institutes for Health in December.

Sen. Paul clashed with Fauci during a hearing Wednesday for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee—ostensibly to discuss the monkeypox virus.

Paul, a medical doctor by trade, has confronted Fauci repeatedly over lies he spread during the coronavirus pandemic —including his own role in helping to fund controversial gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology .

This time, he warned that investigators would be sure to look into royalties that Fauci recieved from pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic.

“We’ve been asking you, and you’ve refused to answer, whether the vaccine committees get royalties from the pharmaceutical companies,” Paul told Fauci.

“I asked you last time, and what was your response? ‘We don’t have to tell you,’” Paul continued. “We’ve demanded them through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and what have you said? ‘We are not going to tell you.’” SEN. PAUL TO DR. FAUCI: “When we get in charge, we’re gonna change the rules and you will have to divulge where […]