White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed that the Biden administration is securing the border better than President Trump did, and would be doing better if it wasn’t for GOP obstruction in Congress.
Speaking on Monday, Jean-Pierre argued that the previous administration, led by 45th President Donald Trump, largely just “tried to build… an ineffective wall along the border,” and that the current administration is “doing a lot more to secure the border” than the previous occupants of the White House.
Ironically, Jean-Pierre even claimed that the administration “could be doing even more if Republicans would stop their obstruction.” Jean-Pierre did not confirm what obstructions those were.
Since taking office, Joe Biden attempted to end the Trump era “Remain in Mexico” policy, allowing tens of thousands of illegal aliens to enter the country unobstructed, rather than wait to be processed across the border. Jean-Pierre: “We are doing a lot more [than the Trump administration] to secure the border and could be doing even more if Republicans would stop their obstruction.” pic.twitter.com/smSidn9VDi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2022 Footage from the border by reporters, including Fox News’s Bill Melugin, shows migrants streaming over the border, completely unobstructed.
