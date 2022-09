Kuehl spoke to Fox LA outside her home early Wednesday morning about an hour after LA County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at her door . I opened the door and there were very many Sheriff’s deputies kind of, I would say swarming outside. One of them presented me with a warrant to search the house, which has no information in it at all, signed by a judge who is a friend of the Sheriff’s. But this strikes me as being part of a — sort of a bogus, non-investigation. There is no investigation going on that would support this warrant. She really said that. Said it with a straight face, with no clue as to how ironic her statements are. In addition, though, […]

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl is escorted from her Santa Monica home by LA County Sheriff’s Deputies as they execute a search warrant on September 14, 2022. CREDIT: FoxLA, Screenshot Longtime California Democrat politician and current Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who famously called people opposed to ongoing mask mandates “ snowflake weepies ,” is giving a master class on how to not respond in the media when a search warrant is executed at your home.

