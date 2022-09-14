The Russians continue to threaten us with nuclear annihilation. Why are so few people in the western world alarmed by this? I think it is because our leaders are assuring everyone that the Russians are all talk and that the odds of a nuclear war actually happening are extremely low. Meanwhile, both sides just continue to take steps to escalate the war in Ukraine. We are engaged in an extremely bizarre game of “nuclear chicken”, and both sides truly believe that the other side will blink first. And so we continue to creep closer and closer to a cataclysmic nuclear conflict, and once the missiles start flying there will be no turning back.

I simply do not understand why our leaders are not taking Russian threats more seriously.

The Russians warned that they would take military action in Ukraine if an agreement to avoid war could not be reached, and that is precisely what happened.

And now the Russians are repeatedly threatening us with nuclear war. In fact, Dmitry Medvedev just warned that if the U.S. does not back down our “land will be on fire and the concrete will melt”…

If the West continues its “unrestrained pumping of the Kiev regime with the most dangerous types of weapons,” Russia’s military campaign will move to the next level, where “visible boundaries and potential predictability of actions by the parties to the conflict” will be erased and the conflict will take on a life of its own, as wars always do, Medvedev argued. “And then the Western nations will not be able to sit in their clean homes, laughing at how they carefully weaken Russia by proxy. Everything will be on fire around them. Their people will harvest their grief in full. The land will be on fire and the concrete will melt,” Medvedev wrote, before citing a Bible verse from Revelations 9:18.

In case you are wondering, this is what Revelation 9:18 says…

A third of mankind was killed by these three plagues—by the fire and by the smoke and by the brimstone, which came out of their mouths.

Medvedev also addressed the fact that U.S. politicians don’t seem to be taking Russian threats very seriously…

“Yet still the narrow-minded politicians and their stupid think tanks, thoughtfully twirling a glass of wine in their hands, talk about how they can deal with us without entering into a direct war. Dull idiots with a classical education,” Medvedev wrote.

When I read that statement, I immediately thought of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

He is one of the chief warmongers in the Biden administration, but most Americans don’t even know who he is.

Personally, I am shocked that someone like Sullivan can even get a job in Washington, but at this point he is one of the key architects of our foreign policy. There are times when Sullivan makes John Bolton look like a radical anti-war peace activist in comparison, and Biden considers his advice to be highly valuable.

That is quite frightening, because if Sullivan has his way we are likely to end up in a nuclear war with Russia. At this point, the Russians do not believe that they are fighting a war with just Ukraine.

All over Russian television, there is talk about the vast numbers of “British and American soldiers” that are now on the front lines of the conflict…

Watching Russia’s channels over the last 24 hours reveals two trends. The first is that talk of “Ukrainian Nazis” has decreased — instead it’s now about “shared past and history” of two nations. Second, they simply cannot accept they’re losing to Ukrainians; instead, they talk about fighting a huge force of British and American soldiers, or as they often call them: “Anglo-Saxons”.

Officially, the U.S. and UK governments have not sent any troops to Ukraine.

But somehow tens of thousands of highly trained U.S. and British fighters are now involved.

Many of them are uploading videos of their exploits to social media, and this is something that even the Daily Mail is admitting…

In a compilation of footage uploaded to social media, soldiers with British accents can be heard speaking to one another while wearing blue armbands to identify themselves as Ukrainian forces. One clip appears to show soldiers moving ‘POWs’ through a compound, while others show soldiers hurling grenades, running to take cover, and climbing through windows.

Whether these troops were officially sent by the U.S. and UK governments doesn’t really matter.

What matters is that the Russians now believe that they are fighting troops from NATO countries that have been armed with NATO equipment.

If the Russians perceive that this is the big showdown with NATO, they may decide that it is better to go for the jugular sooner rather than later. Because the side that strikes first has the best chance of surviving a nuclear war.

In a scenario in which the Russians decide to strike first, they would move large numbers of their super silent “black hole” submarines into position just off our coastlines. This is something that I have warned my readers about over and over again.

These submarines would simultaneously launch their nukes, and within just a couple of minutes a host of key strategic targets would be destroyed all over the country.

Our missile silos and our air bases would be among those strategic targets, but once his advisers finally got him out of bed the president would inevitably order a strike of our own. Unfortunately, Minuteman III missiles that went into service in the 1970s still form the backbone of our strategic nuclear arsenal, and Russia has the most advanced anti-missile systems on the entire planet.

The Russian S-400, A-135 and S-500 anti-missile systems would likely intercept much of what we throw at them, but inevitably some targets would be hit. But overall, the Russians would hurt us a whole lot more than we hurt them, and they know this. So why won’t we take the threats that they are making more seriously?

Of course there are ultimately no “winners” in a nuclear war, and that is what western leaders are banking on. As I have discussed previously, studies have determined that only about 20 percent of the U.S. population would die immediately if there was a full-blown nuclear exchange with Russia. But the ensuing nuclear winter caused by such a conflict would result in billions of people starving to death worldwide.

So I am pleading with leaders on both sides of this war to find a peaceful way out of this mess while they still can.

Unfortunately, both sides have become absolutely obsessed with “winning” the conflict in Ukraine, and it appears that it is just a matter of time before it goes nuclear.

