AP Photo/Paul Sancya Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) is in a tight race in Ohio with author J.D. Vance. Currently, the Real Clear Politics average has Vance up by 2.3 points . So, the last thing that Ryan can afford to do at this point for the Democrats is to say something horrible or foolish.
But that’s exactly what he did. He started off well, saying that we need to “move out of this age of stupidity” and into an “age of reconciliation and reform.” “How do we fix all of these broken systems?” Ryan said. Of course, it’s Democrats who have broken most of them. But then, Ryan went over the slide. Tim Ryan: We have to “kill and confront that movement” of “extremist” Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ETITYgjGsj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2022 “Some of those answers will come from Republicans. Not the extremists that we’re dealing with every single day. We’ve gotta kill and confront that movement,” he declared.
Did he just threaten violence against Republicans? It sure sounds like it. He goes on to call the Dobbs decision “extreme,” so is he threatening the Supreme Court as well? And he wants to try to sell himself as a moderate? But […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
