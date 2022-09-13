Vice President Harris Attends Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Heritage Month Event Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) slammed Vice President Kamala Harris (D) during an interview Tuesday afternoon over her claim that the U.S. Southern Border is “secure.”

Manchin made the remarks during a Fox News interview with anchor Bret Baier in response to Baier bringing up Harris calling the border “secure.”

“It’s wrong. She’s dead wrong on that. And I have said this,” Manchin said. “If we don’t secure it — I voted every time for the wall. But we need the wall and a lot more, technology, more agents. The 2013 immigration bill was still the best piece of legislation I think that we have ever had before us. We couldn’t get it passed through the Republican House at that time because of some politics involved there.”

“And they — the amnesty, people were shouting the word amnesty,” he continued. “That piece of legislation would have corrected everything we have going wrong. But, for anybody — the vice president, president, anybody — to say our borders are secured, that is not accurate. I have been there. It’s wrong.”

WATCH: . @BretBaier : “Vice President Harris said this weekend the southern border is ‘secure.'”

Manchin: […]