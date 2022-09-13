Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and one of the leaders in exposing Election Fraud, was surrounded by the FBI and had his phone seized.

This is most likely to do with the witch-hunt led by the Democrats and Deep State regarding January 6th. They are doing everything that they possibly can to intimidate any and all Trump supporters, and this appears to be nothing more than just a fishing expedition to take out their “enemy.”

Mike Lindell is LIVE on Frank Speech telling the story:

During his livestream, Mr Lindell revealed that he was handed a letter from the US Department of Justice requesting that he not reveal the existence of the subpoena. As expected, Lindell released it live on his show immediately.

Dear Subpoena Recipient:

Apparently, this subpoena is related to a case involving Tina Peters in Colorado. It sounds like Lindell was being pressured to testify in that case and has been refusing, so the powers-that-be have resorted to this sinister tactic from the FBI.