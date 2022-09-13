Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow and one of the leaders in exposing Election Fraud, was surrounded by the FBI and had his phone seized.
This is most likely to do with the witch-hunt led by the Democrats and Deep State regarding January 6th. They are doing everything that they possibly can to intimidate any and all Trump supporters, and this appears to be nothing more than just a fishing expedition to take out their “enemy.”
Mike Lindell is LIVE on Frank Speech telling the story:
During his livestream, Mr Lindell revealed that he was handed a letter from the US Department of Justice requesting that he not reveal the existence of the subpoena. As expected, Lindell released it live on his show immediately.
Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.
Dear Subpoena Recipient:
An official criminal investigation of a suspected felony is being conducted by an agency of the Unitad States and a Federal Grand Jury In the Dietrict of Colorado. As a subpoena recipient, you are not under an obligation of secrecy. However, we request that you not disclose the exietence of thia aubpoona for an indefinite period of time. Although the law does not require non-discloure unles a court order is issued, we belleve that the impact of any disclosure could be detrimental to the investigation.
If you do not believe that you can comply with thie request, please nottfy the undersigned Assistant United States Attorney before you dieclose the exitence of this subpoena. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Hy: s/ Aaron Teitelbaum
Aaron Teitcibaum
Ageletant United States Attorney
Apparently, this subpoena is related to a case involving Tina Peters in Colorado. It sounds like Lindell was being pressured to testify in that case and has been refusing, so the powers-that-be have resorted to this sinister tactic from the FBI.
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals