Since their humble beginnings in 1992, with City Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, charter schools have expanded to 44 other states as well as the District of Columbia, and they now enroll well over 3.4 million students—roughly eight percent of all students nationwide. But while charter schools have been around for thirty years, many Americans remain unfamiliar with or confused about the basic concept.
What many don’t understand is that charter schools are public schools—funded by federal and state funds—but privately run. Charters serve as an alternative to public schools that often fail students, as is the case in virtually every major urban area with predominantly minority children. In many cases, charters deliver significantly better educational outcomes than public schools in terms of standardized test scores and graduation rates.
The advantage of charter schools is that they are exempt from state and local regulations to a substantial degree, giving them the flexibility and autonomy to innovate and meet the needs of students. In exchange for this freedom, these schools are held publicly accountable to their charter—generally a legislative contract with their state or district. Charter schools are reviewed periodically by their granting entity; if the conditions of the charter aren’t met, […]
Read the whole story at amgreatness.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals