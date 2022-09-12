Since their humble beginnings in 1992, with City Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota, charter schools have expanded to 44 other states as well as the District of Columbia, and they now enroll well over 3.4 million students—roughly eight percent of all students nationwide. But while charter schools have been around for thirty years, many Americans remain unfamiliar with or confused about the basic concept.

What many don’t understand is that charter schools are public schools—funded by federal and state funds—but privately run. Charters serve as an alternative to public schools that often fail students, as is the case in virtually every major urban area with predominantly minority children. In many cases, charters deliver significantly better educational outcomes than public schools in terms of standardized test scores and graduation rates.

The advantage of charter schools is that they are exempt from state and local regulations to a substantial degree, giving them the flexibility and autonomy to innovate and meet the needs of students. In exchange for this freedom, these schools are held publicly accountable to their charter—generally a legislative contract with their state or district. Charter schools are reviewed periodically by their granting entity; if the conditions of the charter aren’t met, […]