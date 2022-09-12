Congress Works On Domestic Agenda On Capitol Hill Far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) included the 9/11 hijackers among “those who lost their lives” on that fateful day 21 years ago.
Though 2,977 people were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, Jayapal added an extra 19 to her commemorative death toll in a tribute on her Instagram and Twitter, bringing the number up to 2,996. Jayapal deleted the tweet and edited her Instagram after the immediate backlash.
“Today, we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she initially tweeted.
People on Twitter noted that Jayapal made the same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll one year ago. This is NOT a mistake—Pramila Jayapal, leading @HouseDemocrats , regularly mourns the 19 radical Islamic terrorists who declared war on civilization https://t.co/EQyh6rtdTb — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2022 For two years in a row, Jayapal has included the 19 terrorists in her list of 9/11 victims Two years in a row = this wasn’t an error. It was intentional. pic.twitter.com/47ecXX3PFi — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 12, 2022 2,977 people died on 9/11. Rep. […]
Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com
