As America faces a range of growing security threats from abroad, concerns are mounting that the Pentagon’s senior leadership is too focused on priorities other than deterring and preparing for war.
For some experts, a recent 1,141-word message to the Navy and Marine Corps crystallizes this issue.
The message, penned by Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, was meant to tout his accomplishments after one year of being in charge of the Navy Department. He highlighted the Navy’s progress on several issues: sexual harassment, mental health, education, housing, keeping personal costs down, child care, spouse employment, and the Exceptional Family Member Program.
Del Toro’s one-year status report “talks about everything … except sea power,” wrote Heritage Foundation senior fellow and Marine veteran Dakota Wood. “He missed an opportunity to reflect on why we have a Navy in the first place, and the purpose, importance, and value of serving as sailors and Marines.”
The message didn’t address that China has the world’s largest navy or that China is expected to have more aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships based in the Pacific than the U.S. by 2025.
The U.S. Navy has also faced maintenance backlogs , ship collisions , and training accidents caused in […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Preparedness Resources for “Late Preppers”
* Subscribe to The Late Prepper newsletter
* Purchase preparedness supplies
* Inquire about precious metals