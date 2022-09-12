As America faces a range of growing security threats from abroad, concerns are mounting that the Pentagon’s senior leadership is too focused on priorities other than deterring and preparing for war.

For some experts, a recent 1,141-word message to the Navy and Marine Corps crystallizes this issue.

The message, penned by Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, was meant to tout his accomplishments after one year of being in charge of the Navy Department. He highlighted the Navy’s progress on several issues: sexual harassment, mental health, education, housing, keeping personal costs down, child care, spouse employment, and the Exceptional Family Member Program.

Del Toro’s one-year status report “talks about everything … except sea power,” wrote Heritage Foundation senior fellow and Marine veteran Dakota Wood. “He missed an opportunity to reflect on why we have a Navy in the first place, and the purpose, importance, and value of serving as sailors and Marines.”

The message didn’t address that China has the world’s largest navy or that China is expected to have more aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships based in the Pacific than the U.S. by 2025.

The U.S. Navy has also faced maintenance backlogs , ship collisions , and training accidents caused in […]